Vincenzo's - Newhall

No reviews yet

24504 Lyons Ave

Newhall, CA 91321

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza

Small 14" Pizza - 8 Slices

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$19.95
Small Meat Lovers Pizza

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.95

Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni & Meatballs

Small Esperienza Pizza

Small Esperienza Pizza

$25.95

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Olives, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon & Extra Cheese

Small Vincenzo's Pizza

Small Vincenzo's Pizza

$23.95

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Pepperoni & Sausage

Small Vegetarian Pizza

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$22.95
Small Veggie Fresh Pizza

Small Veggie Fresh Pizza

$24.95

Artichoke, Spinach, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives & Cheese

Small Hawaiian Pizza

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$21.95

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$21.95

Chicken Breast & BBQ Sauce

Small Margherita Pizza

Small Margherita Pizza

$24.95

Fresh Tomato & Basil

Small Pesto Pizza

$21.95

Small Pastrami Pizza

$23.95

Pastrami, Mustard (reccommended, optional)

Medium 18" Pizza - 10 Slices

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$24.95
Medium Meat Lover's Pizza

Medium Meat Lover's Pizza

$29.95

Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni & Meatballs

Medium Esperienza Pizza

Medium Esperienza Pizza

$31.95

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Olives, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon & Extra Cheese

Medium Vincenzo's Pizza

Medium Vincenzo's Pizza

$29.95

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Pepperoni & Sausage

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$28.95

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions & Olives

Medium Veggie Fresh Pizza

Medium Veggie Fresh Pizza

$30.95

Artichoke, Spinach, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives & Cheese

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$26.95

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

Medium BBQ chicken

Medium BBQ chicken

$26.95

Chicken Breast & BBQ Sauce

Medium Margarita Pizza

Medium Margarita Pizza

$27.95

Fresh Tomato & Basil

Medium Pesto Pizza

$28.95

Pesto, Tomato, Basil, Artichoke Hearts & Cheese

Medium Pastrami Pizza

Medium Pastrami Pizza

$29.95

Pastrami & Mustard

Large 20" Pizza - 12 Slices

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$26.95
Large Meat lovers

Large Meat lovers

$33.95

Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni & Meatballs

Large Esperienza Pizza

Large Esperienza Pizza

$35.95

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Olives, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon & Extra Cheese

Large Vincenzo's Pizza

Large Vincenzo's Pizza

$33.95

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Pepperoni & Sausage

Large Vegetarian Pizza

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$32.95

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion & Olives

Large Veggie Fresh Pizza

Large Veggie Fresh Pizza

$34.95

Artichoke, Spinach, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives & Cheese

Large Hawaiian Pizza

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$30.95

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$30.95

Chicken Breast & BBQ Sauce

Large Margarita Pizza

Large Margarita Pizza

$30.95

Fresh Tomato & Basil

Large Pesto Pizza

$31.95

Pesto, Tomato, Basil, Artichoke Hearts & Cheese

Large Pastrami Pizza

Large Pastrami Pizza

$32.95

Pastrami & Mustard

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$8.50+

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Cheese & Olives

New! Greek Salad

New! Greek Salad

$7.50+

Lettuce, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese & Kalamata Olives

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.50+

Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons and Black Olives

Caesar Salad with Chicken

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$9.50+
Veggie Pasto Salad

Veggie Pasto Salad

$8.95+

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Olives

Salad Trays

$35.00+

Meal Deals & Specials

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$39.95

Includes a large, 1-topping pizza, green or Caesar salad, 4 pieces garlic bread and a 2-liter bottle of soda.

Supreme Family Meal Deal

$44.95

Includes a large, 20" Esperienza or Meat Lovers pizza, a large Antipasto Salad, 4 pieces Garlic Bread and a 2-liter bottle of soda.

Medium Pizza & Wings Special

$35.95

Includes a Medium, 1-topping pizza, 8 wings with your choice of sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda.

Hot Sub Melts

Meatball Hot Sub Melt

Meatball Hot Sub Melt

$8.75

Meatballs, cheese & marinara

California Cheese Steak Hot Sub Melt

California Cheese Steak Hot Sub Melt

$10.75

Steak, cheese, onions & jalapenos.

Chicken Parmesan Hot Sub Melt

Chicken Parmesan Hot Sub Melt

$8.75
Italian Sausage Hot Sub Melt

Italian Sausage Hot Sub Melt

$8.75
Hot Pastrami Sub Melt

Hot Pastrami Sub Melt

$10.75
Canadian Bacon & Cheese Hot Sub Melt

Canadian Bacon & Cheese Hot Sub Melt

$8.75

BBQ Chicken Hot Sub Melt

$8.75

Pasta Lunch/Dinner

Spaghetti Marinara Lunch

$13.50

Spaghetti w/Meatballs Lunch

$15.50

Fettucini Alfredo Lunch

$12.50

Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken Lunch

$15.50

Fettucini Alfredo w/Pesto Lunch

$14.50

Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken & Pesto Lunch

$15.50

Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti Lunch

$15.50

Cheese Ravioli Lunch

$13.50

Housemade Lasagna Lunch

$14.50

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$13.50

Kids Spaghetti with Butter Only

$4.95

Kids Spaghetti with Butter and Chicken

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$7.95

Kids Ravioli

$5.95

Kids Fettucinni

$5.95

Spaghetti Marinara Dinner

$16.50

Includes dinner salad & garlic cheese bread

Spagehtti w/Meat Sauce Dinner

$18.50
Spaghetti with Meatballs Dinner

Spaghetti with Meatballs Dinner

$18.50

Includes dinner salad & garlic cheese bread

Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner

Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner

$17.50

Includes dinner salad & garlic cheese bread

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken Dinner

$18.50

Includes dinner salad & garlic cheese bread

Fettuccini Alfredo with Pesto Dinner

$17.50

Includes dinner salad & garlic cheese bread

Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken and Pesto Dinner

$17.50

Includes dinner salad & garlic cheese bread

Chicken Parmesan and Spaghetti Dinner

$18.50

Includes dinner salad & garlic cheese bread

Cheese Ravioli Dinner

$16.50

Includes dinner salad & garlic cheese bread

Housemade Lasagna Dinner

Housemade Lasagna Dinner

$18.50

Includes dinner salad & garlic cheese bread

1/2 Tray Spaghetti

$65.00

1/2 Tray Spaghetti w/MB

$70.00

1/2 Tray Lasagna

$65.00

1/2 Tray Ravioli

$65.00

1/2 Tray Fettuccini Alfredo

$70.00

1/2 Tray Fettuccini Alfredo w/Chicken

$85.00

Full Tray Spagehtti

$105.00

Full Tray Spaghetti w/MB

$120.00

Full Tray Lasagna

$105.00

Full Tray Ravioli

$105.00

Full Tray Fettuccini Alfredo

$115.00

Full Tray Fettuccini Alfredo w/Chicken

$140.00

Calzones

Calzone

$10.50

Veggie Calzone

$11.95

Meat Lovers Calzone

$11.95

Dessert

Soft & Chewy Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Soft & Chewy Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.95

with Vanilla Ice Cream

Rootbeer Float

$5.95

Additional Dressings

Anchovies

$1.00

Butter

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese

Pepperoncini

$0.50

Red Pepper Flakes

Side meatballs

$4.00

Marinara

$1.00

Pizza Dough - Large

$7.95

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Unsweetened Tea

Tropicana Lemonade

Raspberry Iced Tea

Sierra Mist Lemon Twist

Mug Root Beer

Dr. Pepper

Orange Bang!

Orange Bang!

Pina Colada Bang!

Pina Colada Bang!

Jamaica Ole Bang!

Jamaica Ole Bang!

Horchata Bang!

Horchata Bang!

Other Drinks Non Alc.

Mexican Coke 375ml

$2.25

Mexican Coke 500ml

$3.25

Mexican Orange Fanta 500ml

$3.25

Mexican Orange Fanta 375ml

$2.25

Jaritos 375ml

$3.25

Mountain Dew 16oz

$2.75

Lipton Green Tea

$2.75

Monster

$2.75

Snapple

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.79

San Pellegrino 16oz

$3.75

San Pelligrino Flavored 11oz

$3.75

Shack 2O

$2.00

Pepsi 2 lt.

$5.50

Diet Pepsi 2 lt.

$5.50

Orange Soda 2 lt.

$5.50

Rootbeer 2 lt

$5.50

Sierra Mist 2 lt.

$5.50

San Pelligrino 17oz

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
When Europe was in shambles during the aftermath of World War II, many immigrants came to America looking for a better life. They crossed the Atlantic, ending up on the east coast and brought with them their amazing recipes that had been passed down for generations. This is why for many years the best Italian food (including pizza) was always on the east coast. And, no, it’s not the water, but in the original recipes they brought with them. Vincenzo’s pizza crust does not contain milk products, eggs, fillers, extenders, or artificial flavorings, just all-natural ingredients! In 1979 Vincenzo’s Original opened in Newhall, and we are one of the only true east- coast pizzas in SoCal! For more than 40 years people have come from near and far to enjoy our authentic Napoli pizza recipe, which until now was traditionally only to be found in Pittsburgh, New York City, or Chicago. We are considered by many as the best pizza on the West Coast!

24504 Lyons Ave, Newhall, CA 91321

