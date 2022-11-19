Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown 965 Frankford Ave

17 Reviews

965 Frankford Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Popular Items

Plain Pizza - Build your own
Pepperoni Pizza
Caesar Salad

Specials

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Pizza

$22.00

A white pie topped with buffalo chicken cheesesteak, then buffalo sauce and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Pizza/Stromboli

Plain Pizza - Build your own

$18.00+

Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked on a thin crisp crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00+

Vince's original plain pie topped with Pepperoni

White Spinach Garlic Pizza

$20.00+

Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Margherita

$24.00

light sauce, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, finished with basil, King Kenzo EVOO and salt

The Caprese One

$24.00

White with light cheese, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sliced tomatoes, basil, King Kenzo EVOO, and Balsamic Vinegar

White Pizza

$18.00+

Shredded mozzarella baked onto our flakey crust, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil. We recommend garlic be added to this one for a special treat!

Bacon Sliced Tomatoes Hot Sauce

$20.00+

A White pizza, topped with Bacon and sliced tomatoes, finished with a swirl of hot sauce after it comes out of the oven.

Veggie Pizza

$27.00+

Vince's original pie topped with Sweet Peppers, Green Peppers, Fresh Sliced Mushrooms and Olives. Your choice, red or white!

Stromboli

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, sauce, grated cheese

Steak Pep & Hot Pepper Stromboli

$23.00

Our favorite Stromboli to make - and eat! Our crisp crust wrapped around mozzarella, our sauce, along with steak, pepperoni, and hot peppers.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

House Salad

$6.00+

Drinks

2 Liter

$4.00

20 Oz

$2.00

Walk in water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Just Pizza... Just the Best!

965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

