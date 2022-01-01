Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vince's Pizza Rochelle, IL

1071 North 7th Street

Rochelle, IL 61068

Popular Items

Thin Crust
Beer Nuggets
2 Liter

Pizza

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Stuffed Crust

Please allow approximately 15 additional minutes to estimated prep time.

Pan

Gluten Free

$12.00

10 inches

Gluten Free - Cauliflower

$14.00

12 inches

Cheese Stuffed Crust

Appetizers

Beer Nuggets

$7.50

deep fried pizza dough, with a side of warm pizza sauce

Bread Sticks

$7.95

homemade bread stick & smothered in garlic butter & side of red sauce)

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

Calzone

$9.95

mozzarella cheese, 1 ingredient, & side of warm pizza sauce

Cheese fries

$5.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Chef's Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black & green olives, mozzarella cheese

Combo Platter

$19.00

3 cheese sticks,3 poppers, 4 zucchini, onion ring, breaded mush. & breaded cauliflower

Dinner Salad

$3.50

mixed greens, tomato, red onion

Extra Side of Meat Sauce

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Zucchini

$7.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Hot Wings

$15.00

10 per order

Onion Rings

$7.50

Pizza Bread

$9.00

includes 1 ingredient

Poppers

$7.50

cream cheese filled

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$8.50

We cook to perfection Top Sirloin with our special seasoning, sliced and layered in a french roll

Italian Sausage

$8.50

Italian Meatball

$8.50

Always homemade from scratch

Combo

$10.50

beef + sausage patty covered with meat sauce

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Dinners

Spaghetti

$12.95

include: 1 meatball, garlic bread & side mixed green salad

Mostaccioli

$12.95

include: 1 meatball, garlic bread & side mixed green salad

Baked Mostaccioli

$13.95

topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. include: 1 meatball, garlic bread & side mixed green salad

Ravioli

$13.95

meat or cheese filled. include: 1 meatball, garlic bread & side mixed green salad

Tortellini

$13.95

meat or cheese filled. include: 1 meatball, garlic bread & side mixed green salad

Lasagna

$13.95

homemade from scratch. include: 1 meatball, garlic bread & side mixed green salad

Linguini Aglio Olio

$13.95

garlic & olive oil sauce, garlic bread and salad, no meatball

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.95

alfredo sauce, garlic bread, salad (no meatball)

Shrimp Dinner

$13.95

small breaded shrimp - deep fried. include: french fries, garlic bread & side mixed green salad

Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.95

batter dipped & deep fried (1/2 chicken = 4 pieces of chicken (includes leg, wing, breast & thigh) includes: french fries, garlic bread & side mixed green salad

Beverages

2 Liter

$3.50

Can

$1.25

Options vary - please clarify in special request field

Sweets

Cheese Cake

$4.25

Cannoli

$4.25

made to order - home made!

Tiramisu

$6.50

Always home-made! - when available

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We have been serving our amazing customers for 53 years and counting! We use our family recipes and only the freshest ingredients to serve our patrons!

1071 North 7th Street, Rochelle, IL 61068

