Vinland Reserve
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Vinland Winery! We are excited to share our wine with you. In addition to our amazing wine, we will be offering a select draft beer and cocktail menu. We also have a fabulous kitchen to where we can also be your dinner spot for the evening. Come in and enjoy!
Location
4494 Provision Parkway, Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill - Leo Crossing - Leo Crossing
No Reviews
10342 Leo Rd. Suite 13 Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurant
Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine - 2882 E Dupont Rd,
4.5 • 673
2882 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurant
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
No Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
No Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurant
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurant
More near Fort Wayne