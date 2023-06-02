Vinland Reserve

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dinner Menu

Apps

The Viking

$24.00

Assorted meats and cheese

The Hooiser

$24.00

Assorted meats and cheese

Fromage Voyage

$20.00

Cheese board

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Mozzarella, heirloom tomato, salami, green olive, basil, pickled artichoke, oilve oil, and a balsamic glaze

Vegetable Crudite

$16.00

Seasonal vegetables and Dukkah-Spiced Hummus

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Brined and Buttermilk-Dipped, lightly breaded with your choice of Buffalo, Sambol Aioli, creamy cilantro, or BBQ served with celery and blue cheese.

Frites Basket

$9.00

Charonnay-soaked fresh cut fries, fried crisp and served with Sambol Aioli

Snack Pack

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Longship

$16.00

Crisp Romain Wedge, croutons, house made ceasar dressing, and Parmesan Crisp

Wheel House Greens

$18.00

Lettuce Blend, heirloom tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, candied cashews, creamy cilantro dresing

Viking Grain Bowl

$14.00

Long Grain rice millet, Lentils, arugula, pickled red onions, pickled artichokes, heirloom tomatoes, toasted pepitas, and a red wine vinaigrette.

Entree

Nordic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Brined and Buttermilk-dipped fried chicken, romaine, demi roll, dill pickle, and mayo served with Chardonnay Frites.

BBQ Corn "Ribs"

$16.00

Crispy- battered corn on the cob strips, BBQ sauce, creamy cilantro dressing and a lime wedge.

Oseberg Burger

$18.00

Two 3oz Wood Farms Angus beef paties, cheese, caramelized onions and peppers, pretzel bun, dill pickle, Sambol Aioli, served with Chardonnay Frites

Steak and Potaotes

$55.00

12oz Wood Farms Angus Ribeye. Fizzy grapes, served with Chardonnay Frites and Sambol Aioli

Lobster Roll

$16.00

Lobster mix stuffed in Demi roll with romaine and served with Chardonnay Frites.

Dessert

Cookie Butter Cheesecake

$12.00

Cookie butter cheesecake, caramel glaze, speculoos cookie, and whipped cream

Cheesecake

$10.00

Cheesecake topped with carmel, raspberry, or chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Brownie Stack

$14.00

Fudge brownie, french vanilla ice cream, brownie bark, hot nutella, whipped cream, and cashews.

Dessert Sampler

$25.00

Cookie butter cheesecake, original cheesecake, fudge brownie, and a Debrand's Truffle.

Truffle

$4.00

choice of truffle

3 pack Truffle

$12.00

3 truffles

Sauces

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side of Aioli

$0.50

Side of Creamy Cilantro

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Carolina Gold Mustard

$0.50

Side of Sweet Heat

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Kids menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Sliders

$8.00

BBQ Corn "Ribs"

$8.00

Drink Menu

Wine

Flight

$10.00

Concord Glass

$5.00

Concord Decanter

$13.00

Concord Bottle

$15.00

Chambourcin Glass

$6.00

Chambourcin Decanter

$17.00

Chambourcin Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$7.00

Pinot Noir Decanter

$20.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$23.00

Reseve Cabernet Glass

$12.00

Reserve Cabernet Decanter

$36.00

Reserve Cabernet Bottle

$45.00

House Cab Glass

$8.00

House Cab Decanter

$23.00

House Cab Bottle

$28.00

Merlot Glass

$7.00

Merlot Decanter

$21.00

Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Aromella Glass

$6.00

Aromella Decanter

$16.00

Aromella Bottle

$19.00

Cayuga Glass

$6.00

Cayuga Decanter

$15.00

Cayuga Bottle

$18.00

Sauv Blanc Glass

$7.00

Sauv Blanc Decanter

$21.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$24.00

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay Decanter

$22.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Niagara Glass

$5.00

Niagara Decanter

$13.00

Niagara Bottle

$15.00

Rose Glass

$7.00

Rose Decanter

$19.00

Rose Bottle

$22.00

Retail Menu

Retail

T - Shirt

$20.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$45.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

$45.00

Hat

$16.00

Bottle Opener

$10.00

Wine Glass Each

$8.00

Wine Glass Pair

$14.00

Tumbler

$24.00

Fire Pit Rental

$75.00

Self Service Window

Snacks

Popcorn

$10.00

Peanuts

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

The Hoosier - SW

$24.00

The Viking - SW

$24.00

Fromage Voyage - SW

$20.00

Snack Pack - SW

$12.00
Restaurant info

Welcome to Vinland Winery! We are excited to share our wine with you. In addition to our amazing wine, we will be offering a select draft beer and cocktail menu. We also have a fabulous kitchen to where we can also be your dinner spot for the evening. Come in and enjoy!

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

