Vines On Clark 3554 N Clark St

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Vines On Clark

625 Reviews

$$

3554 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60657

N/A BEVERAGE

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

CB Rootbeer

$4.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pinapple Juice

$2.00

Grapfruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Bonzai

$4.00

DRAFT BEER

BLUE MOON DRAFT

$8.00

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$7.00

BUDWEISER DRAFT

$7.00

CUBBY LAGER DRAFT

$3.00

FOUNDERS ALL DAY DRAFT

$8.00

312 DRAFT

$8.00

GREEN LINE DRAFT

$8.00

BEER HUG DRAFT

$8.00

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$7.00

REVOLUTION FIST CITY DRAFT

$8.00

SHINER DRAFT

$8.00

LEMONADE SHANDY DRAFT

$8.00Out of stock

SPITEFUL ALLEY TIME

$8.00

OBERON DRAFT

$8.00

Virtue Cider

$8.00

SHINER SALT & LIME

$8.00

SHINER TEX HEX

$8.00

CANNED BEER

312 CAN

$5.00

ALL DAY IPA CAN

$9.00

BELLS TWO HEARTED CAN

$9.00

BLEACHER BUM CAN

$8.00

BUD LIGHT CAN

$8.00

BUD BLACK CHERRY CAN

$8.00

BUD CHERRY LIMEADE

$8.00

BUDWEISER CAN

$5.00

COORS LIGHT CAN

$8.00

CUBBY LAGER CAN

$3.00

DAISY CUTTER CAN

$9.00

GOOSE IPA CAN

$8.00

GUINESS CAN

$9.00

HEINEKEN CAN

$9.00

LEMONADE SHANDY CAN

$9.00

MICH ULTRA CAN

$8.00

MILLER LITE CAN

$8.00

MODELO CAN

$9.00

NUTRL PINEAPPLE CAN

$8.00

NUTRL WATERMLN CAN

$8.00

OBERON CAN

$9.00

OLD STYLE CAN

$8.00

PBR CAN

$8.00

SHINER BOCK CAN

$9.00

SOLID GOLD CAN

$8.00

STEIGL RADLER

$9.00

VANDERMILL TOTALLY ROASTED CAN

$9.00

16oz Pulaski Pils

$9.00Out of stock

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut Chicago

$10.00Out of stock

Absolut Grapefruit

$10.00

Absolut Hibiscus

$10.00

Ciroc Colada

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Ketel Citron

$10.00

Ketel Cucumber

$10.00

Ketel Grapefruit

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Smirnoff Apple

$10.00

Smirnoff Orange

$10.00

Smirnoff Raz

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

UV Watermelon

$8.00

Three Olives Tartz

$9.00

Pearl Cucumber

$11.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay

$10.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Greenhooks

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Nolets

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Don Juliio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$15.00

1942

$22.00Out of stock

Patron Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$1,200.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Apple

$12.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Blenders Mash

$12.00

Crown Rye

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

George Dickel

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Maple

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Koval Bourbon

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Redbreast

$12.00Out of stock

Segrams

$10.00

Segrams VO

$10.00

Segrmas VO Gold

$10.00

Skrewball

$10.00

SoCo

$10.00

Suntory

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Sexton Single Malt

$10.00

Russlles Reserve

$12.00

I.W Harper

$10.00

Bird Dog Peach

$10.00

Bonnie Rose Spiced Apple

$10.00

Dewars Honey

$10.00

Jim Beam Black

$10.00

Seagrams Gold

$12.00

Scotch

Auchentoshan

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00Out of stock

Glenlivet

$12.00

Glenlivet 1924

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blk

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Lagavulin

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Oban

$12.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Contreau

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Goldschlager

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Patron Citronage

$10.00

Patron XO

$10.00Out of stock

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$10.00

RUMCHATA

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Goldshlager

$10.00

Grand Mariner

$12.00

Shots

Green Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Vegas Bombs

$10.00

Car Bomb

$13.00

White Gummy Bear

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Cinnamon Toast

$10.00

Shot Of The Week

$5.00

White Wine

Federalist Chard BTL

$38.00

Federalist Chard GL

$11.00

Mathilde Rose BTL

$36.00Out of stock

Mathilde Rose GL

$11.00Out of stock

Riondo Prosecco BTL

$34.00

Riondo Prosecco GL

$9.00

Terlato PG GL

$9.00

Wairau River SB BTL

$34.00

Wairau River SB GL

$9.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$100.00

Decoy Rose GL

$9.00

Decoy Rose BTL

$34.00

Red Wine

Flor De Campo PN GL

$10.00

Steep Ridge Cab GL

$9.00Out of stock

Stone Merlot GL

$9.00

Flor De Campo PN BTL

$38.00

Steep Ridge Cab BTL

$34.00Out of stock

Stone Merlot BTL

$34.00

Josh Cab

$12.50

Josh Cab Btl

$50.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Long Island

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

White Russian

$13.00

Black Russian

$13.00

MOSCOW MULE

$11.00

IRISH COFFEE

$11.00

DARK & STORMY

$11.00

Sangria

$6.00

12 Ounce Special

$3 OLD STYLE

$3.00

$3 MODELO

$3.00

$3 312

$3.00

BURGER COMBO

CLASSIC BURGER

$9.00

AVOCADO BACON BURGER

$9.00

BBQ BURGER

$9.00

CHIPOTLE BURGER

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3554 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

