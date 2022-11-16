Bars & Lounges
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli Yes, two restaurants in one!
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Smuggler's Deli is what Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro created to survive the pandemic. We transitioned our higher end wine bar into a scratch made deli to be able to adapt with the ever-changing rules. Smuggler's Deli was a hit and we are so grateful. Once we were allowed to re-open Vinifera, we decided we couldn't just do away with this well-loved lunch spot, so we kept it open. Now, we are Smuggler's Deli by day (11-2) AND Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro at night (3-10). We hope you will give both of them a try! Gift cards work for both restaurants!
18 Auburn Way South, Auburn, WA 98002
