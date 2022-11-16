Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli Yes, two restaurants in one!

4 Reviews

$$

18 Auburn Way South

Auburn, WA 98002

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smuggler's Deli is what Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro created to survive the pandemic. We transitioned our higher end wine bar into a scratch made deli to be able to adapt with the ever-changing rules. Smuggler's Deli was a hit and we are so grateful. Once we were allowed to re-open Vinifera, we decided we couldn't just do away with this well-loved lunch spot, so we kept it open. Now, we are Smuggler's Deli by day (11-2) AND Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro at night (3-10). We hope you will give both of them a try! Gift cards work for both restaurants!

Website

Location

18 Auburn Way South, Auburn, WA 98002

Directions

