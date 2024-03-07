Vinnies' Mootz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ever since I was a little boy, I've been enthralled with cooking southern Italian food. Using my childhood experiences while living in Caserta, Italy. I was blessed to watch and learn from some of the most talented chefs and bakers in Caserta. Each day, I strive to create the best replicated dishes from my childhood. When I succeed, memories come alive and people enjoy some of the best food I know .
356 Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
