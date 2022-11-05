Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vinnis Pizza & Pasta

367 Reviews

$$

950 W Stacy Rd

160

Allen, TX 75013

Order Again

Vinni's Gourmet Pizza

Medium Pizza

$12.99

Large Pizza

$14.99

X-Large Pizza

$16.99

Pizza Slice

$2.75

Gluten Free 12"

$12.50

Calzone

$7.25

Stromboli

$9.99

Sausage Roll

$9.99

Stromboli roll filled with Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

$8.99

Stromboli roll filled with Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella

Stuffed Pizza - Meat

$18.00+

Stuffed pizza with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburger and Mozzarella Cheese *Allow for Extra time to bake*

Stuffed Pizza - Veggie

$18.00+

Stuffed pizza with Mushrooms,Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Extra Sauce *Allow for Extra time to bake*

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Six mozzarella sticks with Italian herbs, served with marinara

Pepperoni Pinwheels

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$3.50

Mozzarella, garlic & herbs rolled up in delicious pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.

Spinach Pinwheels

$3.50

Fresh spinach, mozzarella, garlic & herbs rolled up in delicious pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.

5 Garlic Knots

5 Garlic Knots

$2.50

Five Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara.

1 Garlic Knot

$0.50

Meatball

$1.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Fries

$3.00
Wings

Wings

$8.99+

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.99

Salads

House Salad

$4.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes & onions

Antipasta Salad

$5.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Olives and Provolone Cheese

Greek Salad

$5.99+

Lettuce, Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions and Feta Cheese

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Chicken Caesar

$6.99+

Crisp romaine lettuce mixed with our homemade Caesar dressing & topped with croutons and mouth-watering chicken.

Pasta

Meat Lasagna

$10.99

Pasta layers prepared with Italian herbs, ground beef, ricotta & pecorino romano topped with mozzarella

Manicotti

$9.99

Pasta Tubes filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce

Ravioli Formaggi (Cheese)

$9.99

Cheese Ravioli topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce

Ravioli Carne (meat)

$10.99

Meat Ravioli topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce

Ravioli Spinacio (Spinach)

$10.99

Spinach and Cheese filled ravioli topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce

Cannelloni

$11.99

Pasta Tubes filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese, spinach, meat and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce.

Penne al Forno

$9.99

Penne al Forno con Carne (W/ Meat)

$10.99

Penne al Forno con Pollo (W/ Chicken)

$11.99

Penne al Pomodoro

$10.99

Penne Pasta with Garlic, fresh tomato, basil topped with Marinara

Ravioli di Mare

$13.99

Seafood Ravioli topped with brandy dill tomato cream sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.99

Spaghetti tossed in Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti Olio

$9.99

Spaghetti tossed with EVOO and Sauteed Garlic

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti tossed in our homemade Meat Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.99

Rigatoni Pasta tossed in our homemade meat sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Spaghetti tossed in our homemade Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Trifollti (Mushrooms)

$9.99

Spaghetti tossed in with EVOO and Sauteed Mushrooms

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade Alfredo Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.99

Spaghetti served with breaded Chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$13.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade Alfredo Sauce with Chicken

Penne Pomodoro with Chicken

$13.99

Penne Pasta with Garlic, fresh tomato, basil topped with Marinara and Chicken

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese and Marinara Sauce

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatballs topped with Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese and Marinara Sauce

Italian Sausage Sub

$8.99

Italian Sausage topped with Bell Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

Grilled Chicken topped with Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese and Marinara Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

Shaved Ribeye, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese

Cold Sub

$10.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Hot Sub

$10.99

Toasted Sub with Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.99

Cannoli

$5.99

New York Cheesecake

$5.25

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Limoncello Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Eruption

$7.25

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Don't Forget

Parm Cheese

Red Pepper

Plates

Plastic Ware

!!!!Don't ring door bell!!!!

Sides

Cup Marinara

$1.50

Cup Ranch

$1.50

Cup Bleu Chz

$1.50

Cup Caesar

$1.50

Side Meatball

$1.50

Side Alfredo

$3.00

Side Jalepeno

$1.50

Kids Menu

Spaghetti Marinara - Kids

$5.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs - Kids

$6.99

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce - Kids

$6.99

Ravioli with Meat or Cheese - Kids

$6.99+

2 Liters

2 ltr Coke

$4.00

2 ltr Diet Coke

$4.00

2 ltr Sprite

$4.00

2 ltr Dr.Pepper

$4.00

2 ltr Diet Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Can

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Coke Zero

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can Bottle Water

$2.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$2.65

Tea

Tea

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Vinni’s Pizza & Pasta is designed to provide residents in Allen and the surrounding areas with a taste of old school perfected recipes from 1970’s New York and New Jersey-style pizzerias.

950 W Stacy Rd, 160, Allen, TX 75013

