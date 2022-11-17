A map showing the location of Vinny’s Pizza 1414 Blue Valley Dr.View gallery
Pizza

Vinny’s Pizza 1414 Blue Valley Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

1414 blue valley Dr.

Pen Argyl, PA 18072

Cold Sandwiches

#1 TUNA FISH

$7.85+

#10 BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.60+

#11 GRILLED CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$9.10+

#2 HAM & CHEESE

$7.85+

#3 ITALIAN HOAGIE (REGULAR)

$8.10+

ham, provolone, salami

#4 BLT

$7.85+

#5 ITALIAN HOAGIE SUPREME

$8.35+

ham, provolone, salami, cappicola, hot peppers

#7 TURKEY & CHEESE

$8.85+

#8 GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.85+

#9 CALI HAMBURGER

$9.05+

Wraps

$9.95+

Hot Sandwiches

Steak

$8.60+

onion, sauce

Cheese Steak

$9.35+

onions, sauce

California Steak

$9.10+

lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo

California Cheesesteak

$9.85+

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Cheese Steak Special Works

$11.10+

green peppers, hot peppers, onion, sauce, mushrooms

Chicken Steak

$7.10+

onion, sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.85+

onion, sauce

California Chicken Steak

$7.60+

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

California Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.35+

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.60+

blue cheese, hot sauce

Meatball

$7.60+

Meatball Parmesan

$7.85+

Sausage

$7.35+

Sausage Parmesan

$7.60+

Sausage & Peppers

$7.85+

sauce and onion

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.60+

Chicken Parmesan

$10.35+

Veal Parmesan (Fresh)

$10.80+

Sides

(3) Pierogies

$5.10

(5) Bruschetta

$7.10

(5) Pinwheels

$6.85

sausage, onion, green peppers

Boneless Wings

$5.30+

Breaded Broccoli

$5.85

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.85

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.10

Buffalo Wings

$5.30+

Cheese Fries

$6.10

Chicken Fingers & FF

$8.35

Chicken Nuggets

$5.85

Corn Nuggets

$5.85Out of stock

Extra Cup of Nacho Sauce

$2.85

Extra Cup of Sauce

$1.85+

French Fries

$5.10

Fresh Fried Calamari

$13.35

Fried Ravioli

$8.10

Garlic bread

$3.85

Garlic Knots

$4.85

Individual Pinwheel

$2.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.10

Onion Rings

$5.10

Shrimp & French Fries

$8.10

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.85

Meat Sauce

$7.85

Vodka Sauce

$7.85

Alfredo

$7.85

Marinara

$2.85

Eggrolls

Pizza

$8.99

Buffalo

$8.99

Steak

$8.99

Custom (up to 2 toppings)

$8.99

Platters

*Add a Cup of Vodka Sauce or Alfredo Sauce

$8.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

Calamari & Marinara Sauce

$18.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

Calamari & Marinara w/ Meat Sauce

$20.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$18.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

Chicken Marsala

$19.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

Chicken Parmesan

$16.85

Includes: Salad & Bread

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.10

Includes: Salad & Bread

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.85

Includes: Salad & Bread

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.10

Includes: Salad & Bread

Fresh Veal & Spaghetti

$20.60

Includes: Salad & Bread

Fresh Veal Marsala

$20.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

In Garlic, Oil or Butter

$11.85

Includes: Salad & Bread

Meat Sauce, Red Clam Sauce, White Clam Sauce

$13.85

Includes: Salad & Bread

Meatballs, Sausage or Sauce

$12.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

Penne Ala Vodka

$14.85

Includes: Salad & Bread

Shrimp & Broccoli (Alfredo or Garlic & Oil)

$19.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

Shrimp Marinara

$18.85

Includes: Salad & Bread

Shrimp Scampi

$18.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

Baked Zita w/ Ricotta

$12.85

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Cheese Ravioli

$11.10

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Cheese Tortellini

$11.10

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Chicken Parmesan

$13.85

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.60

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Eggplant Rollitini

$14.35

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Fresh Veal Parmesan

$18.85

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Fried Raviolis

$14.30

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Lasagna

$13.35

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Lobster Ravioli

$20.85

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Manicotti

$11.10

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

Stuffed Shells

$11.10

Includes: Salad & Bread (No Pasta)

*Add a Cup of Vodka Sauce or Alfredo Sauce

$8.35

Includes: Salad & Bread

Kid's Menu

#1 Tuna

$5.35

lettuce, tomato, onion

#2 Ham & Cheese

$5.60

lettuce, tomato, onion

#3 Ham, Cheese & Salami

$5.80

lettuce, tomato, onion

#4 Turkey or Roast Beef

$6.10

lettuce, tomato, onion

Spaghetti & (1) Meatball w/ Bread

$6.10

(2) Stuffed Shells w/ Bread

$5.80

Salad w/ a Dinner

$3.35

(4) Chicken Nuggets w/ French Fries

$5.35

(2) Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

$5.35

Beverages

Snapple

$2.50

Zoa

$2.50

Herbal Mist

$2.50

Calypso

$2.50

La Colombe

$3.50

Nestle Bottles

$2.50

Cans Soda

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

2 Liters

$3.00

Coffee

$1.85

Tea

$1.60

Hot Chocolate

$1.85

Dessert

All Pastry Cake

$5.35

Cannolis

$5.35

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.35+

Special

$26.85

Sicilian

$19.85+

Sicilian Special

$27.85+

White Pizza w/ Broccoli & Riccoti Cheese

$18.35+

German

$23.85

Stuffed Pizza

$27.35

Taco Pizza

$21.60

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.35+

Sweet N Chili Chicken

$22.85+

Hawaiian Pizza

$23.35

Ziti Pizza

$26.35

Garden Veggie Pizza

$27.35

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$29.35

Personal Mini Pizza

$8.85

Personal Mini Specialty

$12.50

*NEW* Gluten Free Pizza

$14.60

Tomato Pie

$17.50

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pizza

$31.50

Buffalo chicken, Mac & cheese with a garlic knot crust

Slices

Regular Slice

$2.85

Stuffed Slice

$3.85

Sicilian Slice

$3.35

Specialty Slices

$5.10

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.35+

lettuce, assiago, croutons

BLT Salad

$8.90+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.10+

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.10+

Breaded Chicken Salad Platter

$9.60+

Antipasto Salad

$10.30+

lettuce, tomato, gardenia ham, provolone, salami

Chef Salad

$10.35+

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, green peppers

Dinner Salad

$5.55+

Extra Dressing

$2.55

dressing on side

$1.50

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.35+

sausage, green peppers, onion, mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, ham

Steak Stromboli

$11.10+

steak, mozzarella, sauce

Vegetable Stromboli

$10.10+

broccoli, green peppers, onion, tomato, mushrooms, black olives

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.10+

hot sauce, blue cheese

Calzone

Calzone

$10.10+

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$8.10

sausage, onion, mozzarella, green peppers

Stuffed Sausage Roll

$8.60

sausage, onion, mozzarella, green peppers, mushroom, pepperoni, sauce

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.10

6oz

Cheeseburger

$6.35

6oz

Double Cheeseburger

$9.10

6oz

California Burger

$7.35

6oz

California Cheeseburger

$7.85

6oz

California Double Cheeseburger

$9.60

Pizza Burger

$7.35

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.10
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
1414 blue valley Dr., Pen Argyl, PA 18072

