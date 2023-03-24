Vinny's Aylett 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Highway
4915 Richmond Tappahannock Highway
Aylett, VA 23009
Popular Items
PIZZA
Small 12" Pizza
Big Pizza Slice
12" Sm Cheese Pizza
12" Sm Spinach Pizza
A Tuscan “white pizza· traditional mozzarella, white sauce, garlic & spinach
12" Sm The West Coast
White sauce. crisp bacon fresh pineapple & mozzarella
12" Sm Primavera Pizza
Red onions. mushrooms. broccoli, fresh tomato & mozzarella with a white sauce
12" Sm Philly Steak Pizza
Chopped steak, seasoned mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
12" Sm Taco Pizza
Fresh ground chuck, hot peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, Cheddar & mozzarella
12" Sm The Meat Feast Pizza
Wow! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon & mozzarella
12" Sm The Works! Pizza
Pepperoni sausage ground chuck. mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & mozzarella
12" Sm Buffalo Chicken
12" Sm Bbq Pizza
Large 16" Pizza
16" Large Cheese Pizza
16" Large Spinach Pizza
A Tuscan “white pizza· traditional mozzarella, white sauce, garlic & spinach
16" Large The West Coast Pizza
White sauce. crisp bacon fresh pineapple & mozzarella
16" Large Primavera Pizza
Red onions. mushrooms. broccoli, fresh tomato & mozzarella with a white sauce
16" Large Philly Steak Pizza
Chopped steak, seasoned mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
16" Large Taco Pizza
Fresh ground chuck, hot peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, Cheddar & mozzarella
16" Large The Meat Feast Pizza
Wow! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon & mozzarella
16" Large The Works! Pizza
Pepperoni sausage ground chuck. mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & mozzarella
16" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
16' Large Bbq Pizza
DINNER
Appetizers
Wings
The freshest wings breaded and fried by the order prepared either hot & spicy, mild or plain, served with Vinny’s homemade ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce *Please allow 10-15 minutes to prepare
Basket Tenders
Breaded chicken fried to a crisp served with your choice of dressing.
Basket o' Chips
A heaping basket of Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried to perfection Add mozzarella & cheddar cheeses for $1.50
Basket o' Fries
Add Cheese or Bacon for 1.50 each! A classic favorite!
Basket o' Onion Rings
Onion rings battered and fried to a golden brown served with ranch
Basket o' Ravioli
Your choice of jalapeño or plain cheese
Boneless Wings
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Spicy dip made with grilled chicken, hot sauce and mixed cheeses with your choice of homemade chips or bread
Cheesy Bread
Fried Calamari
Lightly floured, fresh calamari, fried to light brown perfection Served with Vinny’s spicy marinara and aioli garlic sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms fried to a crisp served with ranch or marinara
Fried Pickles
Crisp, golden fried pickles served with Ranch Dip
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks, breaded & deep-fried to a perfect golden- brown on the outside with the cheese all melty on the inside. Oh, I gotta have some now!
Pot o' Gold
Special deep-fried combo of mozzarella sticks, toasted jalapeno ravioli, toasted cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings & Vinny’s chips, served In a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell! You gotta see it, eh!
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A masterful blend of spinach, succulent artichoke hearts & other essentials In the creamiest, most flavorful Italian dip ever created! *Served with crispy garlic bread or chips for dipping
APP FIRST
NEW MOZZ LOG
Salads & Soups
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, ham, turkey, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, bacon-bits, egg & onion. Served with a side of garlic bread
Garden Salad
Freshly cooked mixed beans over a bed of iceberg lettuce. tomato, cucumber onion, mozzarella cheese & Vinny’s House Dressing served with a side of garlic bread
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with feta cheese, olives and red onion topped with Italian Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olives, pepperoncini & Italian croutons with your choice of dressing on the side
Lg hause salad
Mandarin Chken Salad
Romaine lettuce mixed with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and mandarins topped with fried chicken and Homemade Creamy Garlic Parmesan Dressing on the side
Minestrone Soup
The masterpiece of Italian Soups made from scratch like they do in Lombardy! Beans, stewed tomato & mixed Italian vegetables, In thick scrumptious broth, simmered slow for hours in our kitchen.
Steak Caesar Sald
Sm Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with mozzarella cheese & croutons. Tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing on the side
Soup of the Day
Ask your server what soup’s cooking today!
App first
Lg Caesar Salad
On the Grill
Smokehouse Chicken
Honey barbecue grilled chicken breast topped with crisp bacon & cheddar cheese on a kaiser roll
Blackened Chicken
Chicken breast blackened to perfection with Vinny’s own blend or spices & topped with lettuce, tomato & ranch bacon dressing on a kaiser roll
Buffalo Chkn Sub
Sliced chicken breast marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American cheese & cheddar cheese
Philly Steak Sub
Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with cheese, lettuce & tomato nestled in a sub roll. Add green peppers, mushrooms, sweet peppers or hot peppers for .75¢ each
Philly Chickn Sub
Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions & mushrooms, topped with cheese, all nestled in a sub roll. Add green peppers, sweet peppers or hot peppers for .75¢ each
Chkn Quesadilla
Marinated chicken with cilantro, red peppers, and garlic blended in Monterey jack and Cheddar cheese In a grilled flour tortilla. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream
Half-Pounder
A 1/2 lb of 100% chuck roast grilled to order, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a kaiser roll Add crisp bacon for just $2.00
Veggie Sub
Spinach, grilled onions & mushrooms, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, dressing and melted provolone
Chicken BLT Wrap
Choice of tomato basil or wheat wrap stuffed with tender grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, crisp bacon & provolone cheese. And top it all off, Vinny’s honey mustard
BLT SANDWICH
Bacon lettuce and tomato with mayo on white or wheat bread
Steak Quesadilla
Marinated steak with cilantro, red peppers, and garlic blended in Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese In a grilled flour tortilla Served with homemade salsa and sour cream
NY REUBEN
Pastrami. sauerkraut & cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled to perfection on rye bread
Chkn Caesar Wrap
Choice of tomato basil or wheat wrap stuffed with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mozzarella and to top it off with Caesar dressing
Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and finished with pesto mayonnaise
Monte Cristo Panini
Off the Grill
Italian Hoagie
Thinly sliced capicola ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a sub roll topped with Vinny’s famous house dressing
Vinny's Club
Thinly sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce & tomato piled high on your choice of wheat or white bread & slathered with mayo
Meatball Sub
100% chuck meatballs smothered in tomato sauce & covered with melted mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll
Italian Sausage Sub
Vinny’s recipe Italian sausage smothered in tomato sauce & covered with melted mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll
Chkn Parmigna Sub
Breaded and fried chicken or eggplant, topped with Vinny’s tomato sauce and mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Breaded and fried chicken or eggplant, topped with Vinny’s tomato sauce and mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll
Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried shrimp in an 8 inch sub with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
Chicken Sadwich
Fried chicken on a Kaiser roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Fish Sadwich
Fried fish on a Kaiser roll with American cheese lettuce tomato and tartar sauce
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Sliced turkey on a 8 inch sub roll with lettuce tomato and mayo
Ham & Cheese Sub
Sliced ham on an 8 inch sub roll with lettuce tomato and mayo All subs and sandwiches come with homemade potato chips Substitute a side order of fries or onion rings for $1.25
From the Old Country
House Pasta
Your choice of spaghetti, linguine, penne or capellini pasta with tomato sauce, spicy marinara sauce or add meat sauce for $2.50 Add Sausage or Meatballs for $3.00
Baked Spaghetti
Pasta al Dente smothered in a Vinny’s homemade meat sauce, layered with mozzarella
Spinach Stuffed Shells
Fresh ricotta & spinach stuffed into pasta shells, smothered In Vinny’s white sauce & layered with melted mozzarella
Manicotti Trio
Three pasta tubes stuffed With ricotta, beef & spinach in Vinny’s sauce
Four Cheese Ravioli
A cheese lover’s dream’ Vinny’s homemade ravioli bursting with ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan cheeses & smothered In Vinny’s white sauce
Lasagna
Layers upon layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, special sauce & ricotta
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta In creamy Alfredo Add a grilled chicken breast $4.95 Add sautéed shrimp $6.95 Add fresh mushrooms $2.50
Eggplant Parmigiana
Baked with Vinny s special sauce, topped with mozzarella & served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana
Baked with Vinny s special sauce, topped with mozzarella & served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti
Shrimp Parmigiana
Jumbo shrimp in a tomato & creamy sauce with melted mozzarella. Served with pasta or vegetables Add chicken 4.95 Add shrimp 6.95
Blackened Chkn Primavera
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini, summer squash, diced tomatoes & penne pasta smothered in alfredo sauce, topped with blackened chicken breast Add fresh mushrooms for 2.50 Add shrimp 6.95
Chicken Marsala
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Vinny’s homemade Marsala wine sauce. Served with pasta or mashed potatoes
Chicken Rusticana
Grilled chicken breast, eggplant, ham and fresh sliced tomatoes under melted mozzarella Served with pasta or vegetables
Roasted Chicken Cannelloni
Three large stuffed tubes of fresh pasta filled with chunks of roasted chicken & blends of Italian cheeses baked in Vinny’s Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Pasta Seafood
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, clams, fresh mushrooms tossed in Vinny’s creamy Alfredo sauce or spicy marinara sauce, served over linguine
Grilled Salmon
Marinated salmon steak grilled to perfection & topped with Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Sauce, served over angel hair pasta with a side of steamed Italian vegetables
Rib Eye Steak
9 ounces of JUICY rib eye steak, served with mashed potatoes, French fries or loaded baked potato
Chicken al Forno
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with peppers and onions baked with a blend of cheese. Served with mashed potatoes or a side of fettuccine Alfredo
Greek Spaghetti
Fresh tomatoes and basil sautéed in garlic and onions tossed with spaghetti and feta cheese finished with olive oil and Parmesan cheese
Baked Shrmp Tort
Shrimp and cheese tortelhni tossed in Vinny’s famous pink sauce baked with mozzarella and cheddar!
Penne A'la Vodka
Chkn Fettuc. Alfredo
Chkn Greek Spaghetti
Calzones
Vinny's Calzone
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella, plus your choice of toppings for Just $1.00 each!
Original Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta & ham
Chicken Florentine Calzone
Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach & fresh mushrooms
Belly Buster Stromboli
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers. mushrooms & onions!
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground beef, ham, & bacon!
Mediterranean Sausage Stromboli
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan & feta
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Bambini's
Kids Burger & Fries
A quarter pound of fresh ground beef topped with cheese Add crisp bacon for 1.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Three battered & seasoned chicken strips served with Ines & honey mustard
Kids Lasagna
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, special sauce and ricotta
Kids Spaghetti
A child portion of pasta smothered m Vinny’s meal sauce
Mac 'N' Cheese
A child’s portion of pasta smothered In Vinny’s cheese blend
Smiley Face Pizza
A slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a smiley face
kids baked spaghetti
kids fettucini alfredo
APP FIRST
Desserts
New York Cheesecake
A generous wedge of the smoothest, creamiest cheesecake
Tiramisu
An Italian original’ Sponge cake soaked In brandy & espresso, layered with fresh mascarpone cheese, whipped cream & decorated with chocolate syrup!
Chocolate Cannoli
Chocolate coated Italian pastry shell, filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips
Limoncello Cake
A creamy, lemony delight!
Cake
BEER
Domestic Beer
Draft Beer
Short Bud Lite
Tall Bud Lite
Short Miller Lite
Tall Miller Lite
Short Coors Lite
Tall Coors Lite
Short Ultra
Tall Ultra
Short Bold Rock
Tall Bold Rock
Short Yuengling
Tall Yuengling
Short Devils Backbone
Tall Devils Backbone
Pitcher Bud Lite
Pitcher Miller Lite
Pitcher Coors Lite
Pitcher Ultra
Pitcher Yuengling
Pitcher Devils Backbone
Pitcher Blue Moon
Short blue moon
Tall blue moon
Import Beer
BAR
Mixed Drinks
Frozen Drinks
Shots
1800 Shot
Absolut Shot
Am. Honey Shot
Bacardi Shot
Baileys Shot
Bourbon Shot
Crown Shot
Crown Apple Shot
Fireball Shot
Gin Shot
Grey Goose Shot
Hennesy Shot
Jack Shot
Jager Shot
Jameson Shot
Jim Shot
Jose Shot
Kahlua Shot
Makers Shot
Patron Shot
Rum Shot
Tequila Shot
Titos Shot
Tuaca Shot
Wild Turkey Shot
High Balls
1800 High Ball
Absolut High Ball
Bacardi High Ball
Bourbon High Ball
Captain Morgan High Ball
Crown Apple High Ball
Crown High Ball
Gin High Ball
Grey Goose High Ball
Jack High Ball
Jim High Ball
Jose High Ball
Kettle One High Ball
Makers High Ball
Malibu High Ball
Patron High Ball
Rum High Ball
SoCo High Ball
Tequila High Ball
Tito's High Ball
Vodka High Ball
Wild Turkey High Ball
Rocks
1800 Rocks
Absolut Rocks
Bacardi Rocks
Bourbon Rocks
Captain Morgan Rocks
Gin Rocks
Grey Goose Rocks
Hennesy Rocks
Jack Rocks
Jim Rocks
Johnnie Walker Rocks
Jose Rocks
Kettle One Rocks
Makers Rocks
Patron Rocks
Rum Rocks
SoCo Rocks
Tequila Rocks
Titos Rocks
Vodka Rocks
Wild Turkey Rocks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!