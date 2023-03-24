Vinny's Aylett 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Highway

  • Home
Popular Items

Corona

PIZZA

Small 12" Pizza

Big Pizza Slice

$2.99

12" Sm Cheese Pizza

$11.99

12" Sm Spinach Pizza

$12.99

A Tuscan “white pizza· traditional mozzarella, white sauce, garlic & spinach

12" Sm The West Coast

$15.95

White sauce. crisp bacon fresh pineapple & mozzarella

12" Sm Primavera Pizza

$15.95

Red onions. mushrooms. broccoli, fresh tomato & mozzarella with a white sauce

12" Sm Philly Steak Pizza

$16.99

Chopped steak, seasoned mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese

12" Sm Taco Pizza

$16.99

Fresh ground chuck, hot peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, Cheddar & mozzarella

12" Sm The Meat Feast Pizza

$16.99

Wow! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon & mozzarella

12" Sm The Works! Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni sausage ground chuck. mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & mozzarella

12" Sm Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

12" Sm Bbq Pizza

$16.99

Large 16" Pizza

16" Large Cheese Pizza

$13.99

16" Large Spinach Pizza

$18.99

A Tuscan “white pizza· traditional mozzarella, white sauce, garlic & spinach

16" Large The West Coast Pizza

$19.99

White sauce. crisp bacon fresh pineapple & mozzarella

16" Large Primavera Pizza

$19.99

Red onions. mushrooms. broccoli, fresh tomato & mozzarella with a white sauce

16" Large Philly Steak Pizza

$20.99

Chopped steak, seasoned mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese

16" Large Taco Pizza

$20.99

Fresh ground chuck, hot peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, Cheddar & mozzarella

16" Large The Meat Feast Pizza

$20.99

Wow! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon & mozzarella

16" Large The Works! Pizza

$20.99

Pepperoni sausage ground chuck. mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives & mozzarella

16" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16' Large Bbq Pizza

$20.99

DINNER

Appetizers

Wings

$10.95

The freshest wings breaded and fried by the order prepared either hot & spicy, mild or plain, served with Vinny’s homemade ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce *Please allow 10-15 minutes to prepare

Basket Tenders

$7.95

Breaded chicken fried to a crisp served with your choice of dressing.

Basket o' Chips

$5.25

A heaping basket of Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried to perfection Add mozzarella & cheddar cheeses for $1.50

Basket o' Fries

$4.99

Add Cheese or Bacon for 1.50 each! A classic favorite!

Basket o' Onion Rings

$5.99

Onion rings battered and fried to a golden brown served with ranch

Basket o' Ravioli

$7.95

Your choice of jalapeño or plain cheese

Boneless Wings

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.95

Spicy dip made with grilled chicken, hot sauce and mixed cheeses with your choice of homemade chips or bread

Cheesy Bread

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Lightly floured, fresh calamari, fried to light brown perfection Served with Vinny’s spicy marinara and aioli garlic sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Breaded mushrooms fried to a crisp served with ranch or marinara

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Crisp, golden fried pickles served with Ranch Dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Mozzarella sticks, breaded & deep-fried to a perfect golden- brown on the outside with the cheese all melty on the inside. Oh, I gotta have some now!

Pot o' Gold

$10.95

Special deep-fried combo of mozzarella sticks, toasted jalapeno ravioli, toasted cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings & Vinny’s chips, served In a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell! You gotta see it, eh!

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

A masterful blend of spinach, succulent artichoke hearts & other essentials In the creamiest, most flavorful Italian dip ever created! *Served with crispy garlic bread or chips for dipping

APP FIRST

NEW MOZZ LOG

$9.95

Salads & Soups

Chef Salad

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, ham, turkey, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, bacon-bits, egg & onion. Served with a side of garlic bread

Garden Salad

$8.95

Freshly cooked mixed beans over a bed of iceberg lettuce. tomato, cucumber onion, mozzarella cheese & Vinny’s House Dressing served with a side of garlic bread

Greek Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with feta cheese, olives and red onion topped with Italian Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olives, pepperoncini & Italian croutons with your choice of dressing on the side

Lg hause salad

$7.95

Mandarin Chken Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce mixed with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and mandarins topped with fried chicken and Homemade Creamy Garlic Parmesan Dressing on the side

Minestrone Soup

$4.50

The masterpiece of Italian Soups made from scratch like they do in Lombardy! Beans, stewed tomato & mixed Italian vegetables, In thick scrumptious broth, simmered slow for hours in our kitchen.

Steak Caesar Sald

$10.95

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with mozzarella cheese & croutons. Tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing on the side

Soup of the Day

$4.50

Ask your server what soup’s cooking today!

App first

Lg Caesar Salad

$7.95

On the Grill

Smokehouse Chicken

$9.00

Honey barbecue grilled chicken breast topped with crisp bacon & cheddar cheese on a kaiser roll

Blackened Chicken

$9.00

Chicken breast blackened to perfection with Vinny’s own blend or spices & topped with lettuce, tomato & ranch bacon dressing on a kaiser roll

Buffalo Chkn Sub

$9.00

Sliced chicken breast marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American cheese & cheddar cheese

Philly Steak Sub

$9.00

Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with cheese, lettuce & tomato nestled in a sub roll. Add green peppers, mushrooms, sweet peppers or hot peppers for .75¢ each

Philly Chickn Sub

$9.00

Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions & mushrooms, topped with cheese, all nestled in a sub roll. Add green peppers, sweet peppers or hot peppers for .75¢ each

Chkn Quesadilla

$9.00

Marinated chicken with cilantro, red peppers, and garlic blended in Monterey jack and Cheddar cheese In a grilled flour tortilla. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream

Half-Pounder

$9.00

A 1/2 lb of 100% chuck roast grilled to order, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a kaiser roll Add crisp bacon for just $2.00

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Spinach, grilled onions & mushrooms, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, dressing and melted provolone

Chicken BLT Wrap

$9.90

Choice of tomato basil or wheat wrap stuffed with tender grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, crisp bacon & provolone cheese. And top it all off, Vinny’s honey mustard

BLT SANDWICH

$8.00

Bacon lettuce and tomato with mayo on white or wheat bread

Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Marinated steak with cilantro, red peppers, and garlic blended in Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese In a grilled flour tortilla Served with homemade salsa and sour cream

NY REUBEN

$9.00

Pastrami. sauerkraut & cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled to perfection on rye bread

Chkn Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Choice of tomato basil or wheat wrap stuffed with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mozzarella and to top it off with Caesar dressing

Chicken Panini

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and finished with pesto mayonnaise

Monte Cristo Panini

$9.50

Off the Grill

Italian Hoagie

$9.00

Thinly sliced capicola ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a sub roll topped with Vinny’s famous house dressing

Vinny's Club

$9.00

Thinly sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce & tomato piled high on your choice of wheat or white bread & slathered with mayo

Meatball Sub

$9.00

100% chuck meatballs smothered in tomato sauce & covered with melted mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll

Italian Sausage Sub

$9.00

Vinny’s recipe Italian sausage smothered in tomato sauce & covered with melted mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll

Chkn Parmigna Sub

$9.25

Breaded and fried chicken or eggplant, topped with Vinny’s tomato sauce and mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.25

Breaded and fried chicken or eggplant, topped with Vinny’s tomato sauce and mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll

Shrimp Po'Boy

$9.95

Fried shrimp in an 8 inch sub with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Chicken Sadwich

$9.00

Fried chicken on a Kaiser roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Fish Sadwich

$9.00

Fried fish on a Kaiser roll with American cheese lettuce tomato and tartar sauce

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Sliced turkey on a 8 inch sub roll with lettuce tomato and mayo

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Sliced ham on an 8 inch sub roll with lettuce tomato and mayo All subs and sandwiches come with homemade potato chips Substitute a side order of fries or onion rings for $1.25

From the Old Country

House Pasta

$10.99

Your choice of spaghetti, linguine, penne or capellini pasta with tomato sauce, spicy marinara sauce or add meat sauce for $2.50 Add Sausage or Meatballs for $3.00

Baked Spaghetti

$12.95

Pasta al Dente smothered in a Vinny’s homemade meat sauce, layered with mozzarella

Spinach Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Fresh ricotta & spinach stuffed into pasta shells, smothered In Vinny’s white sauce & layered with melted mozzarella

Manicotti Trio

$12.95

Three pasta tubes stuffed With ricotta, beef & spinach in Vinny’s sauce

Four Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

A cheese lover’s dream’ Vinny’s homemade ravioli bursting with ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan cheeses & smothered In Vinny’s white sauce

Lasagna

$12.95

Layers upon layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, special sauce & ricotta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.95

Fettuccine pasta In creamy Alfredo Add a grilled chicken breast $4.95 Add sautéed shrimp $6.95 Add fresh mushrooms $2.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Baked with Vinny s special sauce, topped with mozzarella & served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Baked with Vinny s special sauce, topped with mozzarella & served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.95

Jumbo shrimp in a tomato & creamy sauce with melted mozzarella. Served with pasta or vegetables Add chicken 4.95 Add shrimp 6.95

Blackened Chkn Primavera

$14.95

Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini, summer squash, diced tomatoes & penne pasta smothered in alfredo sauce, topped with blackened chicken breast Add fresh mushrooms for 2.50 Add shrimp 6.95

Chicken Marsala

$14.95

Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Vinny’s homemade Marsala wine sauce. Served with pasta or mashed potatoes

Chicken Rusticana

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, eggplant, ham and fresh sliced tomatoes under melted mozzarella Served with pasta or vegetables

Roasted Chicken Cannelloni

$14.95

Three large stuffed tubes of fresh pasta filled with chunks of roasted chicken & blends of Italian cheeses baked in Vinny’s Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Pasta Seafood

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, clams, fresh mushrooms tossed in Vinny’s creamy Alfredo sauce or spicy marinara sauce, served over linguine

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Marinated salmon steak grilled to perfection & topped with Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Sauce, served over angel hair pasta with a side of steamed Italian vegetables

Rib Eye Steak

$18.95

9 ounces of JUICY rib eye steak, served with mashed potatoes, French fries or loaded baked potato

Chicken al Forno

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast sautéed with peppers and onions baked with a blend of cheese. Served with mashed potatoes or a side of fettuccine Alfredo

Greek Spaghetti

$12.95

Fresh tomatoes and basil sautéed in garlic and onions tossed with spaghetti and feta cheese finished with olive oil and Parmesan cheese

Baked Shrmp Tort

$14.95

Shrimp and cheese tortelhni tossed in Vinny’s famous pink sauce baked with mozzarella and cheddar!

Penne A'la Vodka

$10.99

Chkn Fettuc. Alfredo

$13.95

Chkn Greek Spaghetti

$14.95

Calzones

Vinny's Calzone

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella, plus your choice of toppings for Just $1.00 each!

Original Calzone

$10.99

Mozzarella, ricotta & ham

Chicken Florentine Calzone

$11.99

Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach & fresh mushrooms

Belly Buster Stromboli

$11.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers. mushrooms & onions!

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground beef, ham, & bacon!

Mediterranean Sausage Stromboli

$11.99

Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan & feta

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$11.90

Bambini's

Kids Burger & Fries

$6.50

A quarter pound of fresh ground beef topped with cheese Add crisp bacon for 1.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Three battered & seasoned chicken strips served with Ines & honey mustard

Kids Lasagna

$6.95

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, special sauce and ricotta

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

A child portion of pasta smothered m Vinny’s meal sauce

Mac 'N' Cheese

$5.50

A child’s portion of pasta smothered In Vinny’s cheese blend

Smiley Face Pizza

$3.50

A slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a smiley face

kids baked spaghetti

$5.95

kids fettucini alfredo

$5.95

APP FIRST

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

A generous wedge of the smoothest, creamiest cheesecake

Tiramisu

$6.00

An Italian original’ Sponge cake soaked In brandy & espresso, layered with fresh mascarpone cheese, whipped cream & decorated with chocolate syrup!

Chocolate Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate coated Italian pastry shell, filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

A creamy, lemony delight!

Cake

$7.95

BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Bottled Juice

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.95

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Bottle Drink

$2.75

Water

BEER

Domestic Beer

Bold Rock

$6.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Imperial

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Ultra

$5.00

Draft Beer

Short Bud Lite

$4.00

Tall Bud Lite

$6.50

Short Miller Lite

$4.00

Tall Miller Lite

$6.50

Short Coors Lite

$4.00

Tall Coors Lite

$6.50

Short Ultra

$5.00

Tall Ultra

$7.50

Short Bold Rock

$5.00

Tall Bold Rock

$6.50

Short Yuengling

$5.00

Tall Yuengling

$7.50

Short Devils Backbone

$5.00

Tall Devils Backbone

$7.50

Pitcher Bud Lite

$11.25

Pitcher Miller Lite

$11.25

Pitcher Coors Lite

$11.25

Pitcher Ultra

$12.25

Pitcher Yuengling

$12.25

Pitcher Devils Backbone

$12.25

Pitcher Blue Moon

$12.25

Short blue moon

$5.00

Tall blue moon

$7.50

Import Beer

Corona

$4.50

Corona Lite

$4.50

Heineken

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

WINE

Red Wine

Chianti

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Cabernet

$5.50

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

1/2 Carafe

Pinot

$14.75

Chardonnay

$14.75

Moscato

$14.75

White Zinfandel

$14.75

Chianti

$14.75

Merlot

$14.75

Cabernet

$14.75

BAR

Mixed Drinks

Piece of Heaven

$8.00

Banana Smash

$8.00

Georgia Peach

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Long Island

$9.95

Trash Can

$12.00

Blue Motorcycle

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Miami Vice

$8.00

Frozen Magarita

$8.00

Frozen Strawberry Magarita

$8.00

Shooters

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Shots

1800 Shot

$8.00

Absolut Shot

$7.50

Am. Honey Shot

$7.50

Bacardi Shot

$7.50

Baileys Shot

$7.50

Bourbon Shot

$6.50

Crown Shot

$8.00

Crown Apple Shot

$8.00

Fireball Shot

$7.50

Gin Shot

$6.50

Grey Goose Shot

$7.50

Hennesy Shot

$8.50

Jack Shot

$7.50

Jager Shot

$9.00

Jameson Shot

$7.50

Jim Shot

$7.50

Jose Shot

$8.00

Kahlua Shot

$8.00

Makers Shot

$7.50

Patron Shot

$8.50

Rum Shot

$6.50

Tequila Shot

$6.50

Titos Shot

$8.00

Tuaca Shot

$7.50

Wild Turkey Shot

$7.50

High Balls

1800 High Ball

$8.50

Absolut High Ball

$7.95

Bacardi High Ball

$7.95

Bourbon High Ball

$6.95

Captain Morgan High Ball

$7.95

Crown Apple High Ball

$8.50

Crown High Ball

$8.50

Gin High Ball

$6.95

Grey Goose High Ball

$7.95

Jack High Ball

$7.95

Jim High Ball

$7.95

Jose High Ball

$7.95

Kettle One High Ball

$7.95

Makers High Ball

$7.95

Malibu High Ball

$7.95

Patron High Ball

$9.95

Rum High Ball

$6.95

SoCo High Ball

$7.95

Tequila High Ball

$6.95

Tito's High Ball

$7.95

Vodka High Ball

$6.95

Wild Turkey High Ball

$7.95

Rocks

1800 Rocks

$8.00

Absolut Rocks

$7.50

Bacardi Rocks

$7.50

Bourbon Rocks

$6.50

Captain Morgan Rocks

$7.50

Gin Rocks

$6.50

Grey Goose Rocks

$7.50

Hennesy Rocks

$7.50

Jack Rocks

$7.50

Jim Rocks

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Rocks

$7.50

Jose Rocks

$8.00

Kettle One Rocks

$7.50

Makers Rocks

$7.50

Patron Rocks

$8.50

Rum Rocks

$6.50

SoCo Rocks

$7.50

Tequila Rocks

$6.50

Titos Rocks

$8.00

Vodka Rocks

$6.50

Wild Turkey Rocks

$7.50

CATERING MENU

PASTA

LASAGNA Half Tray

$80.00

LASAGNA Full Tray

$130.00

CHICKEN

CHIKN ALFREDO Half Tray

$120.00

CHIKN ALFREDO Full Tray

$175.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4915 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett, VA 23009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

