- Vinny's Brookline - 618 Brookline Boulevard
Vinny's Brookline 618 Brookline Boulevard
618 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Appetizers
- French Fries$5.99
- French Fries with Cheese$7.99
- French Fries with Cheese and Bacon$8.99
- Colossal Cheese Fries$10.99
Crispy french fries topped with bacon, melted mozzarella, and provolone cheese in a bread bowl
- New! Taco Fries$8.99
Taco meat, fries, cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Fries$5.99
- Buffalo Fries with Cheese$7.99
- Buffalo Fries with Cheese and Bacon$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.99
- Broccoli Puffs$8.99
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
- Spicy Chicken Tenders$8.99
- Breaded Shrimp$8.99
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.99
- Breaded Zucchini$8.99
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Appetizer Combo$9.99
3 onion rings, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 poppers, 5 mushrooms, 2 tenders. No substitutions
House Starters
- Breadsticks$6.49
8 pieces
- Breadsticks with Cheese$7.99
8 pieces
- Garlic Bread$2.49
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$3.00
- Pizza Boat$4.99
8 inch
- Cheese Rolls$7.00
8 pieces
- Pepperoni Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Sausage Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Chicken Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Buffalo Chicken Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Spinach and Feta Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Pizza by the Slice$2.49
- Uzbek plov$14.99
- Lagman$14.99
- Manti$14.99
- Barak$14.99
- Tovuk chicken$14.99
- Shorpa$9.99
- Tiftel shorpa$12.00
- Samsa$3.99
- Bread homemade$2.99
- Marinara$1.00
- Blue chees$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Honey djon$1.00
- Hot sauce$1.00
- Buffalo sauce$1.00
- Mild sauce$1.00
- Garlic sauce$1.00
- BBQ sauce$1.00
Salads
- Small Garden Salad$6.99
No garlic bread
- Small Garden Salad with Cheese$7.99
No garlic bread
- Large Garden Salad$7.99
- Large Garden Salad with Cheese$8.99
- Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Chicken, romaine lettuce, and Romano cheese
- Antipasto Salad$13.99
Pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Chef Salad$13.99
Ham, turkey breast, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Greek Salad$13.99
Black olives and feta cheese
- Greek Salad with Chicken$13.99
Black olives and feta cheese with chicken
- Mediterranean Salad$13.99
Marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese
- Gyro Salad$13.99
Gyro meat, feta cheese, and gyro sauce
- Taco Salad$13.99
Taco meat, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, frito chips (no croutons)
- Seafood Salad$13.99
Shrimp, crab meat with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Tuna Salad$13.99
Tuna with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese (no onions)
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, mozzarella, special buffalo sauce (no onions)
- Popcorn Chicken Salad$13.99
Popcorn chicken, french fries, (no onions), mozzarella cheese
- New! Breaded Chicken Salad$13.99
Breaded chicken, french fries, (no onions), mozzarella cheese
- Steak Salad$13.99
Mushrooms, steak, french fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Tuscan Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and feta (no onions)
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.99
Chicken and cheese
- Steak Wrap$8.99
Steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries and cheese with our special hot sauce
- Gyro Meat Wrap$9.99
Gyro meat and cheese
- Seafood Wrap$9.99
Shrimp, crab meat and cheese
- Vegetable Wrap$9.99
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomato and cheese
- Turkey Wrap$9.99
Turkey and cheese
Traditional and White Pizza
Wings
Small Speciality Pies
- Small 10" Taco Pie$14.99
Spicy seasoned ground beef, cheddar. Mozzarella, and provolone cheese, cold lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and black olives, with sour cream on the side
- Small 10" New! Pierogi Pie$14.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, red onion with garlic sauce
- Small 10" Five Cheese Pie$14.99
Mozzarella and provolone, feta, cheddar, ricotta, Romano cheese
- Small 10" Broccoli and Chicken Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken, cheddar, with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" Mediterranean Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese
- Small 10" Spinach and Feta Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, spinach, tomatoes. Red onions, feta, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Small 10" Spinach and Chicken Pie$14.99
Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Small 10" Vegetable Pie$14.99
Spinach, mushrooms. Red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, broccoli, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" Seafood Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat. Mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" Greek Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, gyro meat. Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese
- Small 10" Hawaiian Pie$14.99
Imported chopped Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" Steak Pie$14.99
Ranch sauce, steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Small 10" Meat Lover Pie$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, gyro meat, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" BBQ Chicken Pie$14.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Small 10" Ranchero Pie$14.99
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Small 10" Buffalo Chicken Pie$14.99
Vinny's special buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo fries. Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- Small 10" Vinny's Special Pie$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" Tuscan Chicken Pie$14.99
Ranch sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts. Spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Medium Specialty Pies
- Medium 12" Taco Pie$18.99
Spicy seasoned ground beef, cheddar. Mozzarella, and provolone cheese, cold lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and black olives, with sour cream on the side
- Medium 12" New! Pierogi Pie$18.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, red onion with garlic sauce
- Medium 12" Five Cheese Pie$18.99
Mozzarella and provolone, feta, cheddar, ricotta, Romano cheese
- Medium 12" Broccoli and Chicken Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken, cheddar, with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" Mediterranean Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese
- Medium 12" Spinach and Feta Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, spinach, tomatoes. Red onions, feta, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Medium 12" Spinach and Chicken Pie$18.99
Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Medium 12" Vegetable Pie$18.99
Spinach, mushrooms. Red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, broccoli, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" Seafood Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat. Mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 12" Greek Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, gyro meat. Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese
- Medium 12" Hawaiian Pie$18.99
Imported chopped Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" Steak Pie$18.99
Ranch sauce, steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" Meat Lover Pie$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, gyro meat, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken Pie$18.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" Ranchero Pie$18.99
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" Buffalo Chicken Pie$18.99
Vinny's special buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo fries. Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" Vinny's Special Pie$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" Tuscan Chicken Pie$18.99
Ranch sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts. Spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Large Specialty Pies
- Large 14" Taco Pie$21.99
Spicy seasoned ground beef, cheddar. Mozzarella, and provolone cheese, cold lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and black olives, with sour cream on the side
- Large 14" New! Pierogi Pie$21.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, red onion with garlic sauce
- Large 14" Five Cheese Pie$21.99<