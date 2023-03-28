A map showing the location of Vinny's Italian GrillView gallery

Vinny's Italian Grill

16547 Moneta Rd

Moneta, VA 24121

Popular Items

LG CHEESE PIZZA
VINNYS CALZONE
PHILLY STEAK SUB

All Day Menu

Appetizers

POTO GOLD

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.49

8.BONLESS WINGS

$8.49

12.BONLESS WINGS

$12.95

8 CHICKEN WINGS

$10.49

12 CHICKEN WINGS

$16.49

BRUSCHETTA

$5.99

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.49

Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.99

Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara

FRESH TOMATO MOZZ

$8.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing

BASKET CHIPS

$4.49

Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$8.49

Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce

JALAPANO POPPERS

$7.99

BASKET FRIES

$4.95

BASKET ONION RINGS

$4.95

NACHO RAVIOLI

$7.99

CHEES RAVIOLI

$7.99

BASKET BREAD

$3.50

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

Salads & Soups & Dressings

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

CHEF SALAD

$9.49

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham

PHILLY STK CAESAR

$9.99

Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.25

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.49

Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone

GREEK SALAD

$8.49

Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

SM CAESAR SALAD

$5.99

LG HOUSE SALAD

$7.49

MINESTRONE

$3.99

Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

Small Pizza

SM CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

SM MEAT FE PIZ

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

SM BBQ CHICK PIZ

$14.99

SM SPINACH PIZZA

$13.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

SM WORKS PIZZA

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

SM MARGARITA PIZZ

$13.99

SM PESTO RICTA PIZZ

$13.99

SM GRANNY APPLE

$13.99

SM GREEK PIZZA

$13.99

SM RUSTICA PIZZA

$13.99

SM BRUSHETTA PIZ

$13.99

SM VEGETABLE PIZZA

$14.99

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$4.00

Large Pizza

LG CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

LG BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

LG SPINACH PIZZA

$17.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

LG MEAT FEAST

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

LG WORKS PIZZA

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

LG MARGARITA PIZ

$17.99

LG PESTO RICOT PI

$17.00

LG GRANNY APP PIZ

$17.00

LG GREEK PIZZA

$17.99

LG RUSTICA PIZZA

$17.99

LG BRUSCHETTA PIZZA

$17.99

LG VEGETABLE PIZZA

$17.99

Calzones & Strombolis

VINNYS CALZONE

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.

ORIGINAL CALZONE

$10.99

Mozzarella, ricotta and ham

CHICK FLORE CALZ

$11.99

Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms

MEDTERA STROMBOLI

$11.99

Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta

BELLY BUSTER STROB

$10.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions

VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

STROMBOLI

$9.99

Subs and Wraps

PHILLY STEAK SUB

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll

PHILLY CHIK SUB

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll

NEW YORK REUBEN

$9.49

Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread

BLACK CHICKEN SAND

$9.99

Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll

VEGGIE SUB

$9.99

Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone

GRILLED FISH

$9.99

BUFFALO CHIK SUB

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar

HALF POUNDER

$9.99

½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo

SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol

MEATBALL SUB

$9.49

SAUSAGE SUB

$9.49

CHIK PARM SUB

$9.99

EGGPLANT SUB

$9.49

Veal Parm Sub

$12.99

HOT SICILIAN SUB

$9.49

GREEK CHIK WRAP

$9.49

Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$9.49

Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing

VINNYS CLUB

$9.49

Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

HOT HAM CHEE SUB

$8.99

TURKEY & CHEE SUB

$8.95

Thinly sliced turkey and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing

GLUTEN FREE BUN

$2.00

FRIED FISH

$9.99

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

Vinny’s Specialties

HOUSE PASTA

$10.99

Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$14.99

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$15.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$12.99

TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S

$17.99

FOUR CHES RAVIOLI

$10.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce

LASAGNA

$10.99

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella

GRILLED SALMON

$17.99

Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables

BLACK CHIK PRIMAVERA

$14.49

Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken

MARE E MONTI

$16.99

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$10.49

Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce

SPINACH STUF SHELLS

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella

TORT CAMPAGNOLA

$13.49

Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce

VODKA RIGATONI

$10.49

CHICKEN PICCATA

$16.99

PENNE BOSCAIOLA

$11.99

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$10.99

Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli

PESTO EGGPLANT

$13.49

GLUTEN FREE PASTA

$2.50

SM CAESAR MEAL

$2.49

HOUSE SALAD MEAL

$2.49

Kids Menu

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.49

Comes with meat sauce

KIDS FETTUCCINE

$7.25

KIDS LASAGNA

$5.49

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked

KIDS BAKED SPAG

$6.25

Comes with Meat Sauce

KIDS RAVIOLI

$5.49

Served with marinara

KIDS BURGER

$5.49

¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

Served with fries and honey mustard

GRILL CHEESE AND FF

$4.49

SMILEY FACE PIZZA

$5.49

A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.49

Desserts

CANNOLI

$3.99

CARROT CAKE

$6.50

CHEESECAKE ROCHER

$5.99

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$6.50

NY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

PROFITEROLE CAKE

$6.50

RASP WT CHOCO CHSECAKE

$6.50

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

TIRAMISU

$5.49

LemonBerry Cake

$5.99

Sides

BOWL OF ALFREDO

$4.95

BOWL OF MARINARA

$3.95

BOWL OF MEAT SAUCE

$4.95

BOWL OF RANCH

$3.95

BOWL RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE

$4.95

LOAF PLAIN BREAD

$1.25

SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN

$5.75

SIDE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS

$2.45

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$2.95

SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES

$3.95

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF ANCHOVIES

$1.50

SIDE Tomato Sauce

$0.50

SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF PEPPERONI

$1.50

SIDE ONION RINGS

$2.95

SIDE PICKLES

$1.00

SIDE RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.25

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.25

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Of Pasta

$2.50

Side Vodka Sauce

$1.00

Side Meatball

$1.75+

4oz Meat Sauce

$1.00

Side Pepperoncine

$1.25

Bowl Of Vodka Sauce

$4.95

Gluten Free

GLUTEN FREE PRIMAVERA

$16.49

Gluten free ravioli

$12.99

GLUTEN FREE CHK PARM

$16.99

Baked Ziti - GF

$12.99

Vinny's Half Pounder - GF

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Club - GF

$11.99

CHIK TENDERS GL FREE

$8.99

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$15.99

Drinks

N/A Beverages

2 LITER SODA

$2.99

BOTTLED JUICE

$3.25

BOTTLED SODA

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.49

ESPRESSO

$2.49

Hot Tea

$1.99

FRESH COFFEE

$1.99

GLASS OF WATER

KIDS DRINK

$1.95

MILK

$1.99

SAN PELLEGRINO 250 ml

$2.45

SOFT DRINKS

$2.69

SWEET ICED TEA

$1.99

TO GO CUP

$0.25

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$1.99

Root Beer

$3.25

PEPSI

$2.69

DIET PEPSI

$2.69

DR PEPPER

$2.69

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.69

SIERRA MIST

$2.69

MNT DEW

$2.69

PINK LEMONADE

$2.69

SODA WATER

$1.99

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.69

CHOCC MILK

$2.49

RedBull

$3.25

G ALE

$2.69
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
16547 Moneta Rd, Moneta, VA 24121

