Vinny's Italian Grill
16547 Moneta Rd
Moneta, VA 24121
Popular Items
All Day Menu
Appetizers
POTO GOLD
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell
MOZZARELLA STICKS
8.BONLESS WINGS
12.BONLESS WINGS
8 CHICKEN WINGS
12 CHICKEN WINGS
BRUSCHETTA
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread
FRIED CALAMARI
Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara
FRESH TOMATO MOZZ
Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing
BASKET CHIPS
Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce
JALAPANO POPPERS
BASKET FRIES
BASKET ONION RINGS
NACHO RAVIOLI
CHEES RAVIOLI
BASKET BREAD
SIDE DRESSING
WITH -PIZZA
CON PIZZA
FIRST
Salads & Soups & Dressings
HOUSE SALAD
CHEF SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
PHILLY STK CAESAR
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
SM CAESAR SALAD
LG HOUSE SALAD
MINESTRONE
Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours
SIDE DRESSING
FIRST
Small Pizza
SM CHEESE PIZZA
SM MEAT FE PIZ
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
SM BBQ CHICK PIZ
SM SPINACH PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
SM WORKS PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
SM MARGARITA PIZZ
SM PESTO RICTA PIZZ
SM GRANNY APPLE
SM GREEK PIZZA
SM RUSTICA PIZZA
SM BRUSHETTA PIZ
SM VEGETABLE PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
Large Pizza
LG CHEESE PIZZA
LG BBQ CHICKEN
LG SPINACH PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
LG MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
LG WORKS PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
LG MARGARITA PIZ
LG PESTO RICOT PI
LG GRANNY APP PIZ
LG GREEK PIZZA
LG RUSTICA PIZZA
LG BRUSCHETTA PIZZA
LG VEGETABLE PIZZA
Calzones & Strombolis
VINNYS CALZONE
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
ORIGINAL CALZONE
Mozzarella, ricotta and ham
CHICK FLORE CALZ
Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms
MEDTERA STROMBOLI
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta
BELLY BUSTER STROB
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
STROMBOLI
Subs and Wraps
PHILLY STEAK SUB
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
PHILLY CHIK SUB
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll
NEW YORK REUBEN
Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread
BLACK CHICKEN SAND
Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll
VEGGIE SUB
Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone
GRILLED FISH
BUFFALO CHIK SUB
Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar
HALF POUNDER
½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo
SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol
MEATBALL SUB
SAUSAGE SUB
CHIK PARM SUB
EGGPLANT SUB
Veal Parm Sub
HOT SICILIAN SUB
GREEK CHIK WRAP
Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing
ITALIAN HOAGIE
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
VINNYS CLUB
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
HOT HAM CHEE SUB
TURKEY & CHEE SUB
Thinly sliced turkey and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing
GLUTEN FREE BUN
FRIED FISH
SIDE DRESSING
Vinny’s Specialties
HOUSE PASTA
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
VEAL PARMIGIANA
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S
FOUR CHES RAVIOLI
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
GRILLED SALMON
Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables
BLACK CHIK PRIMAVERA
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
MARE E MONTI
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce
SPINACH STUF SHELLS
Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella
TORT CAMPAGNOLA
Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce
VODKA RIGATONI
CHICKEN PICCATA
PENNE BOSCAIOLA
BAKED SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
CHICKEN MARSALA
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
PESTO EGGPLANT
GLUTEN FREE PASTA
SM CAESAR MEAL
HOUSE SALAD MEAL
Kids Menu
KIDS SPAGHETTI
Comes with meat sauce
KIDS FETTUCCINE
KIDS LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
KIDS BAKED SPAG
Comes with Meat Sauce
KIDS RAVIOLI
Served with marinara
KIDS BURGER
¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries
CHICKEN TENDERS
Served with fries and honey mustard
GRILL CHEESE AND FF
SMILEY FACE PIZZA
A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face
MAC AND CHEESE
Desserts
Sides
BOWL OF ALFREDO
BOWL OF MARINARA
BOWL OF MEAT SAUCE
BOWL OF RANCH
BOWL RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE
LOAF PLAIN BREAD
SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN
SIDE CHEESE
SIDE CHICKEN
SIDE CHIPS
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES
SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE
SIDE OF ANCHOVIES
SIDE Tomato Sauce
SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE
SIDE OF PEPPERONI
SIDE ONION RINGS
SIDE PICKLES
SIDE RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI
Garlic Butter
Side Of Pasta
Side Vodka Sauce
Side Meatball
4oz Meat Sauce
Side Pepperoncine
Bowl Of Vodka Sauce
Gluten Free
Drinks
N/A Beverages
2 LITER SODA
BOTTLED JUICE
BOTTLED SODA
BOTTLED WATER
CAPPUCCINO
ESPRESSO
Hot Tea
FRESH COFFEE
GLASS OF WATER
KIDS DRINK
MILK
SAN PELLEGRINO 250 ml
SOFT DRINKS
SWEET ICED TEA
TO GO CUP
UNSWEET ICED TEA
Root Beer
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
DR PEPPER
DIET DR PEPPER
SIERRA MIST
MNT DEW
PINK LEMONADE
SODA WATER
ORANGE CRUSH
CHOCC MILK
RedBull
G ALE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
16547 Moneta Rd, Moneta, VA 24121
