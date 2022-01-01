Vinny's Italian Grill imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Vinny's Italian Grill Harrisonburg

review star

No reviews yet

225 Burgess Rd

Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
PHILLY STEAK
KIDS BURGER AND FRIES

Appetizers

BASKET O' CHIPS

$4.49

Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.95

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$4.95

BONELESS WINGS

$8.49

BRUSCHETTA

$5.99

FRESH TOMATO AND MOZZARELLA

$8.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.99

Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$8.49

Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce

Garlic Knots 6 Pc

$6.00

ITALIAN WINGS (6)

$10.49

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$7.49

NACHO RAVIOLI

$7.50

Cheese or jalapeño

POT O' GOLD

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.49

Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread

BASKET OF BREAD

$4.00

MOZZARELLA BITES

$8.49

GLUTEN FREE SIDE OF BREAD

$3.00

Salads & Soups & Dressings

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.49

Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone

CAESAR SALAD SMALL

$4.25

CHEF SALAD

$9.49

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.25

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing

GREEK SALAD

$8.49

Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing

HOUSE SALAD LG

$6.99

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$4.49

MINESTRONE

$3.99

Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours

PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing

SIDE DRESSING

$0.60

LG Cesar Salad/ NO CHICKEN

$6.99

Small Pizza

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

SMALL WEST COAST

$13.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SMALL THE MEAT FEAST

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN

$14.99

SMALL PRIMAVERA

$13.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.99

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.

SMALL THE WORKS

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

SMALL SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$13.99

SMALL MARGARITHA PIZZA

$13.99

SMALL VEGGIE PIZZA

$13.99

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.99

Large Pizza

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.

LARGE PRIMAVERA

$17.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$17.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

LARGE THE MEAT FEAST

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

LARGE THE WORKS

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

LARGE WEST COAST

$17.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LARGE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$17.99

LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.99

LARGE VEGGIE PIZZA

$15.99

Sicilian Pizza

SICILIAN PIZZA

$17.99

Calzones & Strombolis

BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella

CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE

$11.99

Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms

MEAT LOVERS STROMBOLI

$15.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham

MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI

$11.99

Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta

ORIGINAL CALZONE

$10.99

Mozzarella, ricotta and ham

STEAK STROMBOLI

$15.99

Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce

* STROMBOLI

$9.49

VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

VINNYS CALZONE

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.

Pizza by the Slice

NY Slice

$2.99

Subs and Wraps

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$9.99

Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar

CHICKEN BLT WRAP

$8.99

GRILLED FISH SANDWICH

$9.99

HAM AND CHEESE SUB

$8.49

Thinly sliced ham and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing

NEW YORK REUBEN

$9.49

Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread

PHILLY CHICKEN

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll

PHILLY STEAK

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll

SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol

VEGGIE SUB

$9.99

Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone

VINNYS HALF POUNDER

$9.49

½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo

To Go

Grilled & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

TURKEY & CHEESE SUB

$8.99

Caprese Sub

$9.99

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$9.49

Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing

HOT SICILIAN SUB

$9.49

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$8.99

Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing

PARMIGIANA SUB

Smothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” hoagie roll V

VINNYS CLUB

$9.49

Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

VEGGIE SUB

$9.99

Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone

To Go

Vinny’s Specialties

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$10.99

Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella

BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$14.49

Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken

CHEESE MANICOTTI BOLOGNESE

$13.99

Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli

CHICKEN PICCATA

$16.99

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$10.49

Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce

RAVIOLI

Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce

GRILLED SALMON

$17.99

Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables

HOUSE PASTA

$10.99

Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara

LASAGNA

$10.99

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella

PARMIGIANA

Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.

PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA

$11.99

PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$13.49

SAUSAGE RAVIOLI AMATRICIANA

$12.99

SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS

$10.99

Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella

TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S

$17.99

TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA

$13.49

Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce

VODKA RIGATONI

$10.49

Linguini W/ White Clam Sauce

$15.95

SHIRMP SCAMPI

$18.99

MARE E. MONTI

$17.99

BAKED ZITI W\ MEAT SAUCE

$15.99

CHICKEN FRADIOVOLO

$16.99

SHRIMP FRADIVOLO

$18.99

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$14.99

Kids Menu

KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI

$5.99

Comes with Meat Sauce

KIDS BURGER AND FRIES

$5.49

¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES (3pc)

$6.99

Served with fries and honey mustard

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$5.49

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

$6.49

KIDS KIDS VDKA RIGG

$7.99

KIDS LASAGNA

$5.49

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$5.49

KIDS RAVIOLI (3)

$5.49

Served with marinara

KIDS SMILEY FACE PIZZA

$3.49

A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.49

Comes with meat sauce

Desserts

CANNOLI

$3.99

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$4.50

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

TIRAMISU

$5.49

CHEESECAKE ROCHER

$5.99

RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$5.50

GF CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.50

ICE CREAM

$4.99

Mini Cannoli

$1.75

WHOLE STRAWBERRY CHEESE CAKE

$60.00

WHOLE RASPBERRY

$80.00

WHOLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$60.00

WHOLE ROCHER CHEESE CAKE

$60.00

WHOLE CHEESE CAKE

$50.00

Whole TIRAMU

$50.00

Gluten Free Cake

$66.00

Imperial Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$5.50

German Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Sides

BOWL OF ALFREDO

$4.95

BOWL OF MARINARA

$3.95

BOWL OF MEAT SAUCE

$4.95

BOWL RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE

$4.95

SIDE GARLIC BREAD 3pc

$2.50

SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN

$7.00

SIDE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS

$2.95

SIDE DRESSING

$0.60

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$2.95

SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES

$5.00

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

SIDE OF ANCHOVIES

$3.00

SIDE OF MARINARA 4oz

$1.50

SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

SIDE OF PEPPERONI

$1.50

SIDE ONION RINGS

$2.95

SIDE PICKLES

$1.95

SIDE RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$5.25

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

$5.00

SIDE PASTA

$2.50

SIDE VODKA SAUCE 4oz

$3.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$5.50

SIDE MAYO

$0.75

SIDE HOT BUFFALO SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE MUSTARD

$0.75

SIDE CELERY

$1.50

SIDE OF ARTICHOKE

$1.50

Side Of Balsamic Glaze

$2.00

SIDE GARLIC AND BUTTER 4oz

$1.50

SIDE OF JALAPENOS

$1.25

BOWL OF RANCH

$4.00

SIDE OF HOT PEPPERS

$1.25

SIDE GARLIC AND OIL 4oz

$1.50

SIDE FETA CHEESE

$2.50

SIDE BLACKENED SHIRMP

$9.00

SIDE BLACKENED SALMON

$9.00

SIDE OF STEAK

$5.50

Gluten Free

GF - Primavera

$16.95

Four Cheese Ravioli - GF

$15.95

Chicken Parmigiano - GF

$16.95

Baked Ziti - GF

$12.95

Vinny's Half Pounder - GF

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Club - GF

$10.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries -GF

$9.95

Pizza- GF

$12.95

Kids Penne GF

$10.00

Penne Alfredo -GF

$12.95

Penne Alla Vodka -GF

$12.95

Penne Pasta- GF

$15.95

Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella

$10.95

Grilled Fish -GF

$10.95

Cauliflower Pizza 10" -GF

$11.49

Margherita Pizza 12" -GF

$16.95

Chicken Piccata -GF

$17.95

DOUGH BALL

16" Pizza Dough

$6.00

12" Pizza Dough

$4.00

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

$8.49

All Day Special

1 Sicillian Pizza

$8.99

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special # 1 - Pasta

$17.99

Lunch Specials

DINE IN ONLY! Pizza Special #1

$8.99

DINE IN ONLY! Sub Special #2

$11.99

Pasta Special #3

$14.99

Basket Of Bread W Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

$7.99

Basket Of Fries Cheese & Bacon

$8.99

N/A Beverages

2 LITER SODA

$3.50

BOTTLED JUICE

$3.25

BOTTLED SODA

$2.95

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CHOCC MILK

$2.49

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.69

DIET PEPSI

$2.69

DR PEPPER

$2.69

GLASS OF WATER

KIDS DRINK

$1.95

MILK

$1.99

MNT DEW

$2.69

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.69

PEPSI

$2.69

PINK LEMONADE

$2.69

SAN PELLEGRINO 250 ml

$2.45

SIERRA MIST

$2.69

SODA WATER

SOFT DRINKS

$2.69

SWEET ICED TEA

$1.99

TO GO Refill

$1.95

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$1.99

LARGE SAN PELLEGINO

$3.45

WATER W LEMON

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

CUP W ICE OR WATER

$0.50

1\2 & 1\2

$2.69

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.69

TO GO CUP

$0.25

Hot Drinks

CAPPUCCINO

$4.49

ESPRESSO

$2.49

Hot Tea

$1.99

FRESH COFFEE

$1.99

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

WEDNESDAY WINE SPECIAL

MERLOT Domani

$12.50

CABERNET Col Di Sasso

$12.50

TOSCANA Banfi

$12.50

MOSCATO Moviendo

$12.50

LAMBRUSCO Sweet Red

$11.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Directions

Gallery
Vinny's Italian Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vito’s Italian Market - 1047 Port Republic Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1047 Port Republic Rd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
The Golden Pony
orange starNo Reviews
181 N Main St Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Ciros Pizza & Subs - Stanley
orange starNo Reviews
558 D West Main Street Stanley, VA 22851
View restaurantnext
Gennaro's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,281
402 W Main St Luray, VA 22835
View restaurantnext
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE - 375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101
orange starNo Reviews
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Vivace
orange star4.2 • 615
2244 Ivy Road Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Harrisonburg

Magpie Diner
orange star4.7 • 300
85 W. Gay Street Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Mr. J's Bagels And Deli - Store 3 - 1741 Virginia Ave
orange star4.7 • 185
1741 Virginia Ave Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Grill - University Blvd
orange star4.0 • 126
221 University Blvd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harrisonburg
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston