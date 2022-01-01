- Home
Vinny's Italian Grill Harrisonburg
225 Burgess Rd
Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Popular Items
Appetizers
BASKET O' CHIPS
Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil
BASKET OF FRIES
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
BONELESS WINGS
BRUSCHETTA
FRESH TOMATO AND MOZZARELLA
Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing
FRIED CALAMARI
Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce
Garlic Knots 6 Pc
ITALIAN WINGS (6)
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
NACHO RAVIOLI
Cheese or jalapeño
POT O' GOLD
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread
BASKET OF BREAD
MOZZARELLA BITES
GLUTEN FREE SIDE OF BREAD
Salads & Soups & Dressings
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone
CAESAR SALAD SMALL
CHEF SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing
HOUSE SALAD LG
HOUSE SALAD SMALL
MINESTRONE
Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours
PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
SIDE DRESSING
LG Cesar Salad/ NO CHICKEN
Small Pizza
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
SMALL WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SMALL THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
SMALL BBQ CHICKEN
SMALL PRIMAVERA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
SMALL THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
SMALL SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
SMALL MARGARITHA PIZZA
SMALL VEGGIE PIZZA
SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Large Pizza
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
LARGE BBQ CHICKEN
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
LARGE PRIMAVERA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
LARGE THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
LARGE THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
LARGE WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
LARGE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA
LARGE VEGGIE PIZZA
Sicilian Pizza
Calzones & Strombolis
BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella
CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE
Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms
MEAT LOVERS STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham
MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta
ORIGINAL CALZONE
Mozzarella, ricotta and ham
STEAK STROMBOLI
Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce
* STROMBOLI
VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
VINNYS CALZONE
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
Pizza by the Slice
Subs and Wraps
BLACKENED CHICKEN
Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar
CHICKEN BLT WRAP
GRILLED FISH SANDWICH
HAM AND CHEESE SUB
Thinly sliced ham and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing
NEW YORK REUBEN
Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread
PHILLY CHICKEN
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll
PHILLY STEAK
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol
VEGGIE SUB
Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone
VINNYS HALF POUNDER
½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo
Grilled & Cheese Sandwich
TURKEY & CHEESE SUB
Caprese Sub
GREEK CHICKEN WRAP
Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing
HOT SICILIAN SUB
ITALIAN HOAGIE
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
PARMIGIANA SUB
Smothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” hoagie roll V
VINNYS CLUB
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
VEGGIE SUB
Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone
Vinny’s Specialties
BAKED SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
CHEESE MANICOTTI BOLOGNESE
Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked
CHICKEN MARSALA
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
CHICKEN PICCATA
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce
RAVIOLI
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
GRILLED SALMON
Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables
HOUSE PASTA
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
PARMIGIANA
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA
PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
SAUSAGE RAVIOLI AMATRICIANA
SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS
Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella
TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S
TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA
Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce
VODKA RIGATONI
Linguini W/ White Clam Sauce
SHIRMP SCAMPI
MARE E. MONTI
BAKED ZITI W\ MEAT SAUCE
CHICKEN FRADIOVOLO
SHRIMP FRADIVOLO
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
Kids Menu
KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI
Comes with Meat Sauce
KIDS BURGER AND FRIES
¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES (3pc)
Served with fries and honey mustard
KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES
KIDS KIDS VDKA RIGG
KIDS LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
KIDS MAC AND CHEESE
KIDS RAVIOLI (3)
Served with marinara
KIDS SMILEY FACE PIZZA
A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face
KIDS SPAGHETTI
Comes with meat sauce
Desserts
CANNOLI
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
TIRAMISU
CHEESECAKE ROCHER
RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE
GF CHOCOLATE CAKE
ICE CREAM
Mini Cannoli
WHOLE STRAWBERRY CHEESE CAKE
WHOLE RASPBERRY
WHOLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
WHOLE ROCHER CHEESE CAKE
WHOLE CHEESE CAKE
Whole TIRAMU
Gluten Free Cake
Imperial Ultimate Chocolate Cake
German Chocolate Cake
Sides
BOWL OF ALFREDO
BOWL OF MARINARA
BOWL OF MEAT SAUCE
BOWL RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE
SIDE GARLIC BREAD 3pc
SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN
SIDE CHEESE
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE CHIPS
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES
SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE 4oz
SIDE OF ANCHOVIES
SIDE OF MARINARA 4oz
SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE 4oz
SIDE OF PEPPERONI
SIDE ONION RINGS
SIDE PICKLES
SIDE RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE 4oz
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI
SIDE PASTA
SIDE VODKA SAUCE 4oz
SIDE MEATBALLS
SIDE MAYO
SIDE HOT BUFFALO SAUCE
SIDE BBQ SAUCE
SIDE MUSTARD
SIDE CELERY
SIDE OF ARTICHOKE
Side Of Balsamic Glaze
SIDE GARLIC AND BUTTER 4oz
SIDE OF JALAPENOS
BOWL OF RANCH
SIDE OF HOT PEPPERS
SIDE GARLIC AND OIL 4oz
SIDE FETA CHEESE
SIDE BLACKENED SHIRMP
SIDE BLACKENED SALMON
SIDE OF STEAK
Gluten Free
GF - Primavera
Four Cheese Ravioli - GF
Chicken Parmigiano - GF
Baked Ziti - GF
Vinny's Half Pounder - GF
Grilled Chicken Club - GF
Chicken Tenders & Fries -GF
Pizza- GF
Kids Penne GF
Penne Alfredo -GF
Penne Alla Vodka -GF
Penne Pasta- GF
Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella
Grilled Fish -GF
Cauliflower Pizza 10" -GF
Margherita Pizza 12" -GF
Chicken Piccata -GF
DOUGH BALL
CAULIFLOWER PIZZA
All Day Special
N/A Beverages
2 LITER SODA
BOTTLED JUICE
BOTTLED SODA
BOTTLED WATER
CHOCC MILK
DIET DR PEPPER
DIET PEPSI
DR PEPPER
GLASS OF WATER
KIDS DRINK
MILK
MNT DEW
ORANGE CRUSH
PEPSI
PINK LEMONADE
SAN PELLEGRINO 250 ml
SIERRA MIST
SODA WATER
SOFT DRINKS
SWEET ICED TEA
TO GO Refill
UNSWEET ICED TEA
LARGE SAN PELLEGINO
WATER W LEMON
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
CUP W ICE OR WATER
1\2 & 1\2
ARNOLD PALMER
TO GO CUP
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801