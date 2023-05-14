Vinny's Italian Grill imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Vinny's Italian Grill King George

7835 Dolleys Ct

King George, VA 22485

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$10.95

PHILLY STEAK

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$7.49

All Day Menu

Appetizers

BASKET OF CHIPS

$4.49

Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.95

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$4.95

BASKET OF RAVIOLI

$7.50

Cheese or jalapeño

BRUSCHETTA

$5.99

FRESH TOMATO AND MOZZARELLA

$8.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.99

Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$8.49

Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce

ITALIAN WINGS (12)

$20.49

ITALIAN WINGS (6)

$10.49

Hot and spicy or mild, served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$7.49

POT OF GOLD

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.49

Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread

BSKT BREADSTICKS

$6.00

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.00

BONELESS WINGS (8)

$8.49

Baskett Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Basket Of Garlic Bread

$4.50

Salads & Soups & Dressings

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.49

Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone

CHEF SALAD

$9.49

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.25

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing

DRESSING 16 OZ

$3.50

GARDEN SALAD

$7.49

GREEK SALAD

$8.49

Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing

HOUSE SALAD LG

$5.99

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$4.49

LARGE CEASAR SALAD

$6.00

MINESTRONE

$3.99

Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours

PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$4.25

Lobster Bisque Soup

$4.00

HALF CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$6.25

HALF PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD

$6.25

HALF ANTIPASTO SALAD

$6.25

HALF CHEF SALAD

$6.25

HALF GREEK SALAD

$6.25

HALF GARDEN SALAD

$6.25

Small Pizza

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

SMALL WEST COAST

$13.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SMALL THE MEAT FEAST

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN

$14.99

SMALL PRIMAVERA

$13.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.99

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.

SMALL THE WORKS

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$13.99

Small Margaritha Pzza

$13.99

SMALL TACO PIZZA

$13.99

Large Pizza

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$10.95

LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.99

LARGE PRIMAVERA

$17.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LARGE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$17.99

LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$17.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

LARGE THE MEAT FEAST

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

LARGE THE WORKS

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

LARGE WEST COAST

$17.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LG TACO PIZZA

$17.99

Sicilian Pizza

SICILIAN PIZZA

$17.99

SICILIAN THE WORKS

$24.99

SICILIAN THE MEAT FEAST

$24.99

Calzones & Strombolis

VINNYS CALZONE

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.

ORIGINAL CALZONE

$10.99

Mozzarella, ricotta and ham

CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE

$11.99

Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms

MEAT LOVERS CALZONE

$13.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella

MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI

$11.99

Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta

BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions

VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

STEAK STROMBOLI

$13.99

Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce

STROMBOLI

$9.49

Pizza by the Slice

NY Slice

$2.99

Sicilian Slice

$3.95

Subs and Wraps

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$9.99

Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll

BLT SANDWICH

$7.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar

CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA

$8.49

FRIED HADOCK Fillet Of Fish

$11.99

GRILLED FISH SANDWICH

$9.99

NEW YORK REUBEN

$9.49

Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread

PHILLY CHICKEN

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll

PHILLY STEAK

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.95

SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol

VEGGIE SUB

$9.99

Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone

VINNYS HALF POUNDER

$9.99

½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo

CHICKEN BLT WRAP

$8.99

CHICKEN PARMIGIANO SUB

$9.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO SUB

$9.49

GENOVESE TURKEY SUB

$8.99

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$9.49

Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing

HAM AND CHEESE

$8.49

Thinly sliced ham and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing

HOT SICILIAN SUB

$9.49

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$9.49

Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing

MEATBALL PARMIGIANO SUB

$9.49

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANO SUB

$9.49

TURKEY AND CHEESE

$8.49

Thinly sliced turkey and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing

VEAL PARMIGIANO SUB

$12.99

VINNYS CLUB

$9.49

Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Vinny’s Specialties

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$10.99

Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella

BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$14.49

Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli

CHICKEN PICCATA

$16.99

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$10.49

Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce

FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI

$10.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce

GRILLED SALMON

$17.99

Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables

HOUSE PASTA

$10.99

Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara

LASAGNA

$10.99

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$15.99

MANICOTTI

$10.49

Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked

PARMIGIANA

Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.

PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$13.49

SAUSAGE RAVIOLI AMATRICIANA

$14.99

SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS

$10.99

Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella

TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S

$17.99

TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA

$13.49

Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce

VODKA RIGATONI

$10.49

Bolognese Manicotti

$10.49

PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA

$11.99

Mare E Monti

$17.99

Kids Menu

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.49

Comes with meat sauce

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$5.49

KIDS LASAGNA

$5.49

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked

KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI

$5.99

Comes with Meat Sauce

KIDS RAVIOLI (3)

$5.49

Served with marinara

BURGER AND FRIES

$5.49

¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$6.99

Served with fries and honey mustard

GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

$5.75

SMILEY FACE PIZZA

$3.49

A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.49

KIDS VDKA RIGG W CHCKN

$9.99

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.95

Desserts

CANNOLI

CARROT CAKE

$5.50

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$5.50

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Strawberry Vanilla Mosse Cake

$5.50

TIRAMISU

$5.49

RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$5.50

CHEESECAKE ROCHER

$5.99

CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$5.49

PROFITEROLE CAKE

$5.50

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$4.95

Dulce De Leche

$5.50

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$5.50

GF CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.50

Whole Cheeese Ck

$50.00

Whole Tiramisu

$50.00

Gelato

$2.25+

Sides

BOWL OF ALFREDO

$5.00

BOWL OF MARINARA

$4.50

BOWL OF MEAT SAUCE

$5.50

BOWL OF RANCH

$5.50

BOWL RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$4.00

SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN

$5.25

SIDE CHICKEN PARMESAN

$12.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS

$2.95

SIDE OF FRIES

$2.95

SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES

$5.50

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF ANCHOVIES

$1.50

SIDE OF MARINARA

$0.75

SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF PEPPERONI

$1.50

SIDE ONION RINGS

$2.95

SIDE PICKLES

$1.00

SIDE RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.50

SIDE OF MUSHROOMS

$2.75

Side Of Pasta

$4.50

4oz Vodka Sauce

$1.00

XTRA BREAD FOR SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

Bowl Italian Dress

$5.50

Gluten Free

Four Cheese Ravioli - GF

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Parmigiano - GF

$14.95Out of stock

Baked Ziti - GF

$12.95Out of stock

Vinny's Half Pounder - GF

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Club - GF

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken Tenders & Fries -GF

$9.95Out of stock

Pizza - GF

$14.95

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA THE WORKS

$23.99

PERSONAL PAN PIZZA

Personal Pan Pizza

$8.99

PAN PIZZA THE WORKS

$12.99

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special $13.95

$13.95

Dinner Special $14.95

$14.95

Dinner Special $15.95

$15.95

Dinner Special $16.95

$16.95

Dinner Special $17.95

$17.95

Gambery Alla Vinnys

$17.95

Nonna Vinnys Scampi

$16.95

Maryland Blue Crab Ravioli

$19.95

Tour Of Italy

$16.95

Grilled Chiken & Broccoli

$15.95

Linguine Pescatore

$18.95

Pasta Seafood

$18.95

Penne Al Toscano

$17.95

Shrimp Parmesan

$16.95

Tutto Mare

$18.95

Spaghetty Alla Bruschetta

$15.95

Sausage Tri Color

$14.95

Spaghetti Al Matriciana

$15.95

Chicken Cacciatore

$14.95

Linguine With Clams

$14.95

Chicken Carbonara

$19.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$15.95

Penne Alla Vinnys

$16.99

Chicken Giardino

$17.95

Salmon Di Puglia

$18.95

Salmon Alla Vinnys

$16.95

Smothered Chicken

$14.95

SAUSAGE ALL AMATRICIANA SPECIAL

$15.95

Ravioli Primavera

$13.95

PRIMAVERA Heart Shape Ravioli

$19.95

Drinks

2 LITER SODA

$2.99

BOTTLED JUICE

$1.99

BOTTLED SODA

$2.25

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.99

GLASS OF WATER

Water W Lemon

REGULAR COFFEE

$1.99

DECAF COFFEE

$1.99

KIDS DRINK

$2.25

MILK

$1.99

CHOCC MILK

$2.49

SWEET ICED TEA

$2.00

SWEET TEA LIMON

$2.00

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET LM

$2.00

SHIRLEY & TEMPLE

$2.69

HALF & HALF TEA

$2.00

HALF & HALF LIMON

$2.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.69

GINGER ALE

$2.69

PEPSI

$2.69

DIET PEPSI

$2.69

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.69

DR PEPPER

$2.69

SIERRA MIST

$2.69

MNT DEW

$2.69

PINK LEMONADE

$2.69

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.69

PELEGRINO SODA WATER

$3.99

GATORADE

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7835 Dolleys Ct, King George, VA 22485

Directions

