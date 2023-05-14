- Home
- /
- King George
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Vinny's Italian Grill - King George
Vinny's Italian Grill King George
No reviews yet
7835 Dolleys Ct
King George, VA 22485
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day Menu
Appetizers
BASKET OF CHIPS
Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil
BASKET OF FRIES
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
BASKET OF RAVIOLI
Cheese or jalapeño
BRUSCHETTA
FRESH TOMATO AND MOZZARELLA
Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing
FRIED CALAMARI
Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce
ITALIAN WINGS (12)
ITALIAN WINGS (6)
Hot and spicy or mild, served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
POT OF GOLD
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell
Side Of Dressing
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread
BSKT BREADSTICKS
WITH PIZZA
WITH MEAL
WITH PASTA
GARLIC KNOTS
BONELESS WINGS (8)
Baskett Fried Mushrooms
Basket Of Garlic Bread
Salads & Soups & Dressings
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone
CHEF SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
DRESSING 16 OZ
GARDEN SALAD
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing
HOUSE SALAD LG
HOUSE SALAD SMALL
LARGE CEASAR SALAD
MINESTRONE
Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours
PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
Side Of Dressing
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
Lobster Bisque Soup
HALF CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
HALF PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD
HALF ANTIPASTO SALAD
HALF CHEF SALAD
HALF GREEK SALAD
HALF GARDEN SALAD
Small Pizza
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
SMALL WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SMALL THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
SMALL BBQ CHICKEN
SMALL PRIMAVERA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
SMALL THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Small Margaritha Pzza
SMALL TACO PIZZA
Large Pizza
LARGE BBQ CHICKEN
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA
LARGE PRIMAVERA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
LARGE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
LARGE THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
LARGE THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
LARGE WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
LG TACO PIZZA
Calzones & Strombolis
VINNYS CALZONE
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
ORIGINAL CALZONE
Mozzarella, ricotta and ham
CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE
Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms
MEAT LOVERS CALZONE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham
BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella
MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta
BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
STEAK STROMBOLI
Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce
STROMBOLI
Pizza by the Slice
Subs and Wraps
BLACKENED CHICKEN
Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll
BLT SANDWICH
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar
CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA
FRIED HADOCK Fillet Of Fish
GRILLED FISH SANDWICH
NEW YORK REUBEN
Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread
PHILLY CHICKEN
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll
PHILLY STEAK
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Side Of Dressing
SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol
VEGGIE SUB
Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone
VINNYS HALF POUNDER
½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo
CHICKEN BLT WRAP
CHICKEN PARMIGIANO SUB
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO SUB
GENOVESE TURKEY SUB
GREEK CHICKEN WRAP
Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing
HAM AND CHEESE
Thinly sliced ham and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing
HOT SICILIAN SUB
ITALIAN HOAGIE
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
MEATBALL PARMIGIANO SUB
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANO SUB
Side Of Dressing
TURKEY AND CHEESE
Thinly sliced turkey and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing
VEAL PARMIGIANO SUB
VINNYS CLUB
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Vinny’s Specialties
BAKED SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
CHICKEN MARSALA
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
CHICKEN PICCATA
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce
FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
GRILLED SALMON
Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables
HOUSE PASTA
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
MANICOTTI
Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked
PARMIGIANA
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
SAUSAGE RAVIOLI AMATRICIANA
SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS
Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella
TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S
TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA
Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce
VODKA RIGATONI
Bolognese Manicotti
PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA
Mare E Monti
Kids Menu
KIDS SPAGHETTI
Comes with meat sauce
KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
KIDS LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI
Comes with Meat Sauce
KIDS RAVIOLI (3)
Served with marinara
BURGER AND FRIES
¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries
CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES
Served with fries and honey mustard
GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES
SMILEY FACE PIZZA
A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face
MAC AND CHEESE
KIDS VDKA RIGG W CHCKN
KID CHEESE QUESADILLA
Desserts
CANNOLI
CARROT CAKE
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
Strawberry Vanilla Mosse Cake
TIRAMISU
RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE
CHEESECAKE ROCHER
CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
PROFITEROLE CAKE
LIMONCELLO CAKE
Dulce De Leche
Lemon Berry Mascarpone
GF CHOCOLATE CAKE
Whole Cheeese Ck
Whole Tiramisu
Gelato
Sides
BOWL OF ALFREDO
BOWL OF MARINARA
BOWL OF MEAT SAUCE
BOWL OF RANCH
BOWL RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE
SIDE MEATBALLS
SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN
SIDE CHICKEN PARMESAN
SIDE CHICKEN
SIDE CHIPS
Side Of Dressing
SIDE OF FRIES
SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES
SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE
SIDE OF ANCHOVIES
SIDE OF MARINARA
SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE
SIDE OF PEPPERONI
SIDE ONION RINGS
SIDE PICKLES
SIDE RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI
SIDE OF MUSHROOMS
Side Of Pasta
4oz Vodka Sauce
XTRA BREAD FOR SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
SIDE BACON
Bowl Italian Dress
Gluten Free
PERSONAL PAN PIZZA
Dinner Specials
Dinner Special $13.95
Dinner Special $14.95
Dinner Special $15.95
Dinner Special $16.95
Dinner Special $17.95
Gambery Alla Vinnys
Nonna Vinnys Scampi
Maryland Blue Crab Ravioli
Tour Of Italy
Grilled Chiken & Broccoli
Linguine Pescatore
Pasta Seafood
Penne Al Toscano
Shrimp Parmesan
Tutto Mare
Spaghetty Alla Bruschetta
Sausage Tri Color
Spaghetti Al Matriciana
Chicken Cacciatore
Linguine With Clams
Chicken Carbonara
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Penne Alla Vinnys
Chicken Giardino
Salmon Di Puglia
Salmon Alla Vinnys
Smothered Chicken
SAUSAGE ALL AMATRICIANA SPECIAL
Ravioli Primavera
PRIMAVERA Heart Shape Ravioli
Drinks
BEVERAGE
2 LITER SODA
BOTTLED JUICE
BOTTLED SODA
BOTTLED WATER
Hot Tea
GLASS OF WATER
Water W Lemon
REGULAR COFFEE
DECAF COFFEE
KIDS DRINK
MILK
CHOCC MILK
SWEET ICED TEA
SWEET TEA LIMON
UNSWEET ICED TEA
UNSWEET LM
SHIRLEY & TEMPLE
HALF & HALF TEA
HALF & HALF LIMON
ARNOLD PALMER
GINGER ALE
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
CHERRY PEPSI
DR PEPPER
SIERRA MIST
MNT DEW
PINK LEMONADE
ORANGE CRUSH
PELEGRINO SODA WATER
GATORADE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7835 Dolleys Ct, King George, VA 22485