Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vinnys Italian Grill Glen Allen

review star

No reviews yet

10221 Washington Hwy

Suite A

Glen Allen, VA 23059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Pizza
Philly Steak Sub
SM Pizza

Appetizers

Basket Fries

$6.25
Basket of Chips

Basket of Chips

$5.25

add Cheese or Bacon for $1 each

Basket Onion Ring

$6.25

Bruschetta AL Forno

$10.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.99

Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Caprese Mozzarella

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Evoo, Balsamic glaze, Oregano

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Garlic Aioli & Tomato Sauce

Italian Wings

Italian Wings

$11.99

Choice of sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Sweer Chilli, Garlic Parm choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Toasted Raviolis

$10.50

Choice of Meat, Nacho, Cheese or All Three

Vinnys Sampler

Vinnys Sampler

$14.99

Pick 3 of Cheese Ravioli, Meat Ravoili,Nacho ravioli, Calamari, Wings, Mozzarella Sticks

Basket Bread

$3.25

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.25

lettuce tomato olives cucumber onion carrott croutons

Ceasar Salad

$5.25

romaine lettuce croutons parmignana cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.50

romaine lettuce katamata olives red onion feta cheese pepperoncini

Chef Salad

$12.50

Lettuce tomato olives cucumber onion carrott ham turkey egg mozzarella cheese

Italian Salad

$10.50

salami ham provolone onion tomato katamata olives

Philly Steak Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce steak onion mozzarella cheese crouton

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

romanie lettuce grill chicken parm cheese croutons

Apple & Gorgonzola Salad

$11.50

mix green green apple gorgonzola cheese raisins canided pecans

Chicken Strawberry Salad

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce tomato onion pecan strawberry orange fried chicken

Lg Caesar Salad

$7.25

Lg Garden Salad

$8.25

Soup

Minestrone Soup Cup

$4.25

Minestrone Soup Bowl

$5.25

Shrimp Corn Cup

$4.25

Shrimp Corn Bowl

$5.25

Broccoli Cheese Cup

$4.25

Broccoli Cheese Bowl

$5.25

Italian Wedding Cup

$4.25

Italian Wedding Bowl

$5.25

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.25

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$5.25

Chicken Rice Cup

$4.25

Chicken Rice Bowl

$5.25

Potato Soup Cup

$4.25

Potato Soup Bowl

$5.25

On The Grill

Beyond Burger

$13.00

cheees tomato onion mayo

Blacken Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

blacken season lettuce tomato baconranch

BLT Sandwich

$7.25

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.95

hot sauce bleu cheese cheese

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99
Club

Club

$10.50

white or wheat breadham turkey lettuce tom mayov bacon

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.99

Half Pound Burger

$9.99

lettuce tomato onion mayo cheese

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.50
Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$9.99

ham cappocolla hame salami provolone lettuce tomato onion italian dressing

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.99

New York Reuben

$9.99

pastrami sauerkraut cheese thousand island

Philly Chicken Sub

$9.99

chicken onion mushroom cheese

Philly Steak Sub

Philly Steak Sub

$9.99

steak onion lettuce tomato cheese

Salmon Burger

$10.25

lettuce tomato tarter sauce

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.99

Smoke House Chicken

$9.99

bbq cheese bacon

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.50

Veal Parm Sub

$11.50

Veggie Sub

$9.99

spainach onion mushroom red pepper lettuce tomato provolone dressing

Paninis & Wraps

Artichoke & Turkey Panini

$9.99

spinach artichoke dip turkey onion tomato cheese

Chicken BLT Wrap

$9.99

chicken bacon lettuce tomato choice of tomato basil or wheat wrap

Chicken Panini

$9.99

onion red pepper cheese pesto-mayo

Cuban Panini

$9.99

pork ham swiss pickel mustard

Fresh Panini

Fresh Panini

$9.99

fresh mozzarella tomato balsamic glaze basil

Monte Cristo Panini

$9.99

ham turkey provolone cheddar lettuce tomato

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.99

fried chicken lettuce tomato hot peppers cheddar southwest ranch

Seafood

Baked Salmon Fillet

$20.99

Lobster Ravoili

$18.50

Pasta Seafood

$20.99

scallops crab meat shrimp clams mussles

Seafood Manicotti

$18.50

Baked Shrimp Tortellini

$18.95

Chicken & Veal

Blacken Chicken Primavera

Blacken Chicken Primavera

$16.99

blacken season zuchini squash broccoli mushroom

Chicken Limon

$16.99

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

mushroom , choice of veggie or pasta

Chicken Tender & Fries

Chicken Tender & Fries

$9.99

Veal Limone

$18.99

choice of veggie or pasta

Veal Marsala

$18.99

mushroom , choice of veggie or pasta

Roasted Chicken Cannelloni

$15.99

Chicken Saltinbocca

$18.99

Baked Chicken Pesto

$18.99

Specialty Pasta

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.99
Greek Spaghetti

Greek Spaghetti

$13.99

evoo feta cheese tomato onion

Penne Al Vodka

$13.99

Tour Of Italy

$20.99

Tortellini Campagnola

$14.95

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$12.99

spaghetti, fettucini , penne , angel hair choice of sauce tomato alfredo meat sauce pest pink vodka add ons chicken meatball sausage shrimp salmon

Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Free Penne Pasta

$13.99

Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Gluten Free Eggplant Parm

$14.99

Gluten Free Chicken Parm

$16.99

Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Veal Parmigiana

$18.99

White Chicken Parmigana

$17.95

Baked Entrees

Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$13.99

Four Cheese Ravoili

$12.99

Lasagna

$12.99

Manicotti

$12.99

Spinach Stuff Shells

$13.99

Ziti 4 Cheese

$12.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.99

Roasted Chicken Cannelloni

$15.99

NY Pizza

Big Slice

Big Slice

$3.25

SM Pizza

$11.99
LG Pizza

LG Pizza

$14.99

GlutenFree 10in Pizza

$10.99

GlutenFree 14in Pizza

$12.99

Specialty Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken

SM BBQ Chicken

$18.99

chicken bbq onion cheddar

LG BBQ Chicken

LG BBQ Chicken

$22.99

chicken bbq onion cheddar

SM Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

chicken hotsauce bleu cheese cheddar

LG Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

chicken hotsauce bleu cheese cheddar

SM Greek

$15.99

feta tomato basil garlic black olives

LG Greek

$19.99

feta tomato basil garlic black olives

SM Margarita

$15.99

LG Margratia Pizza

$19.99

SM Meat Feast

$18.99

pepperoni sausage meatball ham ground beef bacon

LG Meat Feast

$22.99

pepperoni sausage meatball ham ground beef bacon

SM Primavera

SM Primavera

$15.99

white sauce onion mushroom broccoli tomato

LG Primavera

LG Primavera

$19.99

white sauce onion mushroom broccoli tomato

SM Shrimp

$18.99

shrimp ricotta mushroom tomato cheddar

LG Shrimp

$23.99

shrimp ricotta mushroom tomato cheddar

SM Spinach

SM Spinach

$15.99

garlic oil sauce spinach mozzarella

LG Spinach

LG Spinach

$19.99

garlic oil sauce spinach mozzarella

SM Taco

$18.99

chicken hot pepper fresh tomato cheddar doritos

LG Taco

$22.99

chicken hot pepper fresh tomato cheddar doritos

SM Veggie

$15.99

LG Veggie

$19.99

SM West Coast

$15.99

white sauce bacon ham pineapple

LG West Coast

$19.99

white sauce bacon ham pineapple

SM Works

$18.99

pepperoni sausage ground beef mushroom green pepper onion black olive

LG Works

$22.99

pepperoni sausage ground beef mushroom green pepper onion black olive

Gluten Free Pizza

GlutenFree 10in Pizza

$10.99

GlutenFree 14in Pizza

$12.99

SM Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$17.99

chicken bbq onion cheddar

SM Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

chicken hotsauce bleu cheese cheddar

SM Gluten Free Greek

$14.99

feta tomato basil garlic black olives

SM Gluten Free Margarita

$14.99

SM Gluten Free Meat Feast

$17.99

pepperoni sausage meatball ham ground beef bacon

SM Gluten Free Shrimp

$17.99

shrimp ricotta mushroom tomato cheddar

SM Gluten Free Spinach

$14.99

garlic oil sauce spinach mozzarella

SM Gluten Free Taco

$17.99

chicken hot pepper fresh tomato cheddar doritos

SM Gluten Free Veggie

$14.99

SM Gluten Free West Coast

$14.99

white sauce bacon ham pineapple

SM Gluten Free Works

$17.99

pepperoni sausage ground beef mushroom green pepper onion black olive

LG Gluten Free West Coast

$15.99

white sauce bacon ham pineapple

LG Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$18.99

chicken bbq onion cheddar

LG Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

chicken hotsauce bleu cheese cheddar

LG Gluten Free Greek

$15.99

feta tomato basil garlic black olives

LG Gluten Free Margarita

$15.99

LG Gluten Free Meat Feast

$18.99

pepperoni sausage meatball ham ground beef bacon

LG Gluten Free Shrimp

$19.99

shrimp ricotta mushroom tomato cheddar

LG Gluten Free Spinach

$15.99

garlic oil sauce spinach mozzarella

LG Gluten Free Taco

$18.99

chicken hot pepper fresh tomato cheddar doritos

LG Gluten Free Veggie

$15.99

LG Gluten Free Works

$18.99

pepperoni sausage ground beef mushroom green pepper onion black olive

Calzone

Belly Buster Stromboli

$13.99

pepperoni sausage onion green pepper ground beef mushroom

Chicken Florentine Calzone

$13.99

chicken spinach ham mushroom

Meat Lover Stromboli

$13.99

pepperoni sausage meatball ham ground beef bacon

Original Calzone

Original Calzone

$11.99

ham ricotta

Steak Stromboli

$13.99

steak onion mushroom green pepper

Veggie Stromboli

$12.99

mushroom onion tomato green pepper

Vinnys Calzone

Vinnys Calzone

$10.99

add any topping for .75 cents

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Kid Menu

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Kid Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kid Chicken Tender Fries

$6.99

Kid Alfredo Pasta

$6.99

Kid Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kid Burger

$6.99

Smiley Face Pizza

$3.25

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Lasgana

$6.99

Desserts

Almond Cake

$6.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Peanutbutter Chocolate Cake

$6.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Milky Way Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cookie Monster Nightngale

$6.00

Fat Bananas Nightngale

$6.00

Birthday Cake Nightgale

$6.00Out of stock

Mint Chocolatechip Nightngale

$6.00Out of stock

Lemoncello

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Profiteroles

$6.00

Candy Bar Nightngale

$6.00

Blackout Chocolate Nightngale

$6.00

Lunch Special

1 Slice & Salad

$8.25

2 Slice Special

$8.50

Lunch Apple Gornzola Salad

$9.95

Lunch Baked Spaghetti

$10.99

Lunch Blacken Chix Primavera

$11.99

Lunch Build Your Own Pasta

$9.99

Lunch Chef Salad

$9.95

Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Lunch Chicken Limon

$13.99

Lunch Chicken Parm

$11.99

Lunch Chicken Strawberry Salad

$9.95

Lunch Chix Marsala

$13.99

Lunch Eggplant Parm

$10.99

Lunch Fettucine Alfredo

$10.99

Lunch Four Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Lunch Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Lunch Gluten Free Chicken Parm

$13.99

Lunch Gluten Free Eggplant Parm

$12.99

Lunch Gluten Free Penne Pasta

$10.99

Lunch Greek Spaghetti

$11.99

Lunch Italian Salad

$9.95

Lunch Lasagna

$10.99

Lunch Manicotti

$10.99

Lunch Penne Al Vodka

$10.99

Lunch Spinach Shells

$10.99

Lunch Steak Caesar Salad

$9.95

Lunch Veal Lemon

$14.99

Lunch Veal Marsala

$13.99

Lunch Veal Parm

$13.99

Soup & Salad

$9.75

Beverage

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottle Drinks

$2.50

Bottle Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.99

San Pallengrino

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sides

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Fries

$3.25

Side Chips

$3.25

Side Onion Ring

$3.25

Side Meatball

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Veggie

$3.25

Side Broccoli

$3.25

Basket Bread

$3.25

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Side Tomato Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Vinnys customers satisfaction is our goal. We take pride in preparing fresh ingredients with good fast friendly service

Website

Location

10221 Washington Hwy, Suite A, Glen Allen, VA 23059

Directions

Gallery
Vinnys Italian Grill image
Banner pic
Vinnys Italian Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kitchen33 - 13151 Mountain Rd
orange starNo Reviews
13155 Mountain Road Glen Allen, VA 23059
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Glen Allen
orange star4.2 • 334
5312 WYNDHAM FOREST DR GLEN ALLEN, VA 23059
View restaurantnext
JJ's Grille
orange star4.2 • 329
10298 Staples Mill Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Pho Saigon - 10190 W. Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
10190 W. Broad Street Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Burgerworks
orange star4.4 • 1,247
10321 W Broad Street Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Capital Ale House - Innsbrook
orange star4.2 • 1,832
4024-A Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glen Allen

Capital Ale House - Innsbrook
orange star4.2 • 1,832
4024-A Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Mama Cucina Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,436
4028 Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Burgerworks
orange star4.4 • 1,247
10321 W Broad Street Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Glen Allen
orange star4.2 • 334
5312 WYNDHAM FOREST DR GLEN ALLEN, VA 23059
View restaurantnext
JJ's Grille
orange star4.2 • 329
10298 Staples Mill Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Canastas Chicken Short Pump
orange star4.3 • 68
11424 W Broad St Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Allen
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston