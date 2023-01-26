  • Home
Vinnys NY Pizza - Piedmont 1544 Piedmont Ave NE

1544 Piedmont Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

SALADS

House Salad

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives & mozzarella cheese

Caesar Salad

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons

Spinach Salad

Vinny's Salad

$10.00

Spinach, mixed greens, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, olives, mozzarella

Greek Artichoke Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, olives topped with feta cheese. Served with our Italian vinaigrette

BY THE SLICE

Our ricotta, garlic & parmigian cheese sauce

New York Slice

$3.50

New York Slice From An 18" Cheese Pizza

B.Y.O PIZZA

10" NY Pizza

$11.00

Our 10" NY Thin Crust Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

Our 10" Gluten Free Crust with our homemade pizza sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese

16" NY Pizza

$18.00

Our 16" Authentic New York Crust with our homemade pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese

SPECIALTY PIZZA'S

Big Cheese

Aged, Fresh Mozzarella & Romano Cheese

Delicatessa

Di Parma

Diavolo

Four Cheese

Fresh & aged mozzarella topped with parmigiano cheese

Lasagna Pizza

Margherita

Pizza sauce topped with fresh mazzarella & aged mozzarella topped with fresh basil drizzled with evoo

Meat O Mania

Pepperoni, Italain sausage, ground beef, ham, meatballs

Mediterranean

Artichokes, banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, olives & chicken

Ranch & Pickle

Solo Mio

Veggie

Spinach, Tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black & green olives

Vinny's Special

Pepperoni, mushrooms, ground beef, onions, tomatoes & jalapenos

White Pizza

Our ricotta, garlic & parmigian cheese sauce

Works

Pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers

SANDWICHES

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.00

Oven baked meatballs in our pomodoro sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast baked in our pomodoro sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

42nd Street Sub

$13.00

Layered Salami, ham, prosciutto & mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions

CALZONES

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Build your own Calzone. Start with a ricotta & mozzarella base

Deli Calzone

$17.00

Hawaiian Calzone

$13.00

Pineapple, ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Meat Calzone

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage ham, meatballs, ground beef, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

STROMBOLI'S

Cheese Stromboli

$10.00

Build your own Stromboli. Start with a mozzarella base:

Diavolo Stromboli

$14.00

Meat Stromboli

$14.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, meatballs, sausage & mozzarella

Veggie Stromboli

$14.00

Mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions & olives

Works Stromboli

$14.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, onions & green peppers

ENTREE'S

Beef Lasagna

$14.00

Oven baked layered ricotta, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti & Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in our marinara sauce. Add Meatballs $4.00

DESSERTS

Italian Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramizu

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Foutain Drink

$3.00

Bottle Drinks

$4.00

SIDE ITEMS

Side Meatball

$2.50

Garlic Rolls

$1.50+

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Vinny's is a local family owned and operated authentic New York Style Pizzeria

Location

1544 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

