Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Vinny's on Windward

3,119 Reviews

$$

5355 Windward Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Squid Ink Pasta

Appetizers

Bread Service Half

$2.00

Bread Sevice

$4.00

Calamari

$15.00

salt and pepper, fried, vinnys stewed tomatoes

Artichokes

$13.00

Long Stemmed, Pancetta, lemon butter

Cheese Plate

$17.00

artisan cheeses, pear mostarda

Crab Cake App

$25.00

apple, fennel slaw, vanilla cracked mustard butter, chive oil

Meat Plate

$17.00

prosciutto, coppa, salami, mixed olives

Meat And Cheese

$22.00

artisian cheeses, prosciutto, coppa, salami, mixed olives, pear mostarda

Meatball App

$13.00

veal and pork meatballs, vinnys tomato sauce

Mussels

$15.00

fennel, Calabrian chilies, white wine, garlic, cream

Octopus

$16.00

yukon gold potatoes, onions, harissa, smoked paprika, olives

Scallop App

$22.00

balsamic, brown butter, shallots, chives, pancetta lardons

Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

cremini, shitake, gruyere, fontina, truffle oil

Pizza Margheritta

$14.00

crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

Prosciutto Pizza

$16.00

prosciutto, spinach, carmelized onions, white truffle oil

Veal Tortelloni App

$13.00

Entree

Chicken Parm

$19.00

pan fried chicken cutlet, spinach, fettucine alfredo, mozzarella, florence tomatoes

Chk Scaloppine

$19.00

lightly breaded chicken, spinach-ricotta raviolis, lemon, capers, artichokes, kalamata olives, tomatoes

Crab Cake Entree

$28.00

one house made crab cake, pasta in asiago cream, spinach

Hanger Steak

$20.00

grilled filet, hand cut fries, garlic thin beans

Lasagna

$18.00

Italian sausage, ground beef, tomato, ricotta, arugula

Meatballs Gnocchi

$18.00

house made potato gnocchi, parmesan cream sauce, vinnys red sauce

Orzo

$26.00

shrimp, scallops, shitake mushrooms, kalamata olives, tomatoes, parmesan

Salmon

$25.00

crispy seared salmon, Fregola pasta, Fennel, Tomato Confit

Squid Ink Pasta

$25.00

house made squid ink infused pasta, calabrian chilli, charred calimari, mussels, torn garlic croutons

Trout

$21.00

pan seared, currant, caper, cauliflower puree, broen butter vinaigrette

Veal Tortelloni

$23.00

buttered spinach, cremini mushrooms, parmigiano, demi glaze

Veggie Lasagna

$22.00

Mushrooms, Squash, Ricotta cheese, pesto, Vinnys red sauce

Bucatini With Clams

$22.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

grilled chicken, roasted eggplant, tomato, basil, mozzarella, toasted wheat bread

Lamb Sandwich

$15.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

vg's killer tiramisu

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

espresso bean truffles & raspberry coulis

Creme Brulee

$10.00

white chocolate, vanilla bean, strawberries, almond tuile

Biscotti

$5.00

combination of pistachio, golden raisin & chocolate dried cherry with fresh berries

Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Online Menu (Copy)

cremini and shitake mushrooms, gruyere, fontina, white truffle oil

Bottle Aspens Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, Washington 2018

$38.00

Bottle Aspens Cabernet, Columbia Valley, Washington 2018

$38.00

Bread Service

$4.00

Charred With Garlic Butter

Burrata

$16.00

Fresh Cream + buffalo mozzarella, lemon, Arugula,, balsamic, seasonal produce

Crab Cake Appetizer

$25.00

vanilla-cracked mustard butter, apple, fennel slaw, chive oil

Artichokes

$13.00

grilled long stemmed, crisp pancetta, parsley, lemon butter

Octopus

$17.00

charred spanish octopus, yukon gold potatoes, harissa,olives, onions, smoked paprika

Simple Arugula Salad

$9.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Lemon, Arugula

Pear and Arugula

$14.00

Spiced pecans, Rocket, Aged Goat cheese, Shallots, Cherry Vinaigrette

Little Gem Salad

$10.00

Garlic, Lemon and white anchovy, parmesan, onion rings

House Salad

$9.00

greens, tomatoes, cucumber, onions with a gorgonzola vinaigrette dressing

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh mozzarella Add pepperoni $2 Add Burrata Cheese $5

Proscuitto Pizza

$18.00

Spinach, Fontina, Prosciutto, Caramelized onions, truffle oil

Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

cremini and shitake mushrooms, gruyere, fontina, white truffle oil

Lasagna

$22.00

Ground beef, Italian Sausage , Tomato, Mushrooms, Arugula & Ricotta, pesto

Veggie Lasagna

$22.00

Spinach, mushrooms,eggplant, zucchini, ricotta, parmigiana, basil pesto

Gnocchi and Meatballs

$22.00

potato gnocchi in parmigiano cream sauce, veal and pork meatballs, Vinnys tomato sauce

Veal Tortelloni

$23.00

buttered spinach, cremini mushrooms, parmigiano, demi glaze

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Spinach, Fettuccini alfredo, Mozzarella, Tomatoes

Chicken Scallopine

$24.00

House made spinach ricotta raviolis, lemon, capers, artichokes, Kalamata olives, Tomatoes.

Rainbow Trout

$26.00

pan seared, currant, caper, cauliflower puree, brown butter vinaigrette

Seared Salmon

$30.00

Kabocha Squash risotto, Broccolini

Ribeye

$45.00

Escarole, Fingerling Potatoes, broccoli Rabe pesto

Petite Filet Mignon

$42.00

Buttered Spinach, Fingerling potatoes

Vinnys Biscottis

$5.00

pistachio and golden raisin, chocolate dried cherry biscotti

Chocolate mouse

$10.00

espresso bean truffles, raspberry coulis

Tiramisu

$10.00

vg's "killer" tirramisu

Seasonal Tart

$10.00

Raspberries and Blackberries with crème fracie ice cream

Creme Brulee

$10.00

White Chocolate, vanilla bean, almond tulie

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Alpharetta since 1996

Location

5355 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Directions

Gallery
Vinny's on Windward image
Vinny's on Windward image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Grandmas NY Pizza - John’s Creek
orange starNo Reviews
2780 West Village Dr Suite A Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
American Pasta Factory
orange star4.5 • 1,314
1123 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Fire & Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5215 Town Center Blvd Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View restaurantnext
Pies on Post
orange starNo Reviews
3310 Drew Campground Road, Suite D Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Avalon
orange star4.6 • 946
800 Avalon Blvd Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston