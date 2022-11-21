Vinny's Pizza and Pasta imageView gallery

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta Yorktown

review star

No reviews yet

4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Grafton, VA 23692

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza
12" Pizza
10 Wings

Appetizers

1/2 Order Garlic Knots

$4.99

Bag of Chips

$0.50

Calamari

$8.49

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Chicken and Broccoli

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.49

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$4.59

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.99

Garlic Knots

$7.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings

$5.49

SD of Meatballs

$4.50

SD of Sausage

$4.50

Sweet Waffle Fries

$5.99

Texas Fries

$7.49

Zucchini Sticks

$6.49

Homemade Soup

Chicken Noodle

$5.50

Minestrone

$5.50

Pasta e Fagioli

$5.50

Salads

Sm Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.99

Sm Chef Salad

$8.99

Sm Greek Salad

$9.49

Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Sm Tossed Salad

$5.99

Sm TUNA Salad

$8.49

Lg Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.00

Lg Chef Salad

$9.99

Lg Greek Salad

$10.49

Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Lg Tossed Salad

$6.99

Lg TUNA Salad

$9.49

Wings

10 Wings

$14.50

20 Wings

$24.50

30 Wings

$34.50

40 Wings

$45.50

50 Wings

$55.50

100 Wings

$105.50

Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

8" Cheesesteak

$8.99

8" Cheese Lover's Cheesesteak

$9.99

8" Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.99

8" Cheesesteak Works

$9.99

8" Meat Lovers Cheesesteak

$9.99

8" Vinny's Special Cheesesteak

$9.99

12" Cheesesteak

$10.99

12" Cheese Lover's Cheesesteak

$11.49

12" Chstk Hoagie

$11.49

12" Chstk Works

$11.49

12" Meat Lovers Cheesesteak

$11.49

12" Vinny's Special Cheesesteak

$11.49

Philadelphia Chickensteaks

8" Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

8" Chicken Cheese Lovers

$9.99

8" Chkn Chsstk Hoagie

$9.99

8" Chkn Chsstk Works

$9.99

8" Chkn Meat Lovers

$9.99

8" Chkn Vinny's Special

$9.99

12" Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

12" Chkn Cheese Lovers

$11.49

12" Chkn Chsstk Hoagie

$11.49

12" Chkn Chsstk Works

$11.49

12" Chkn Meat Lovers

$11.49

12" Chkn Vinny's Special

$11.49

Hoagies

8" Italian Hoagie

$9.99

8" Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$9.99

8" Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$9.99

8" Tuna & Cheese Hoagie

$9.99

8" Veggie Hoagie

$9.99

12" Italian Hoagie

$10.99

12" Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

12" Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

12" Tuna & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

12" Veggie Hoagie

$10.99

Hot Subs

8" Chicken Parm

$10.49

8" Eggplant Parm

$10.49

8" Meatball Parm

$9.49

8" Peppers & Egg

$9.99

8" Sausage & Egg

$9.99

8" Sausage & Peppers

$8.99

8" Sausage Parm

$9.49

12" Chicken Parm

$11.49

12" Eggplant Parm

$11.49

12" Meatball Parm

$10.49

12" Peppers & Egg

$10.99

12" Sausage & Egg

$10.99

12" Sausage & Peppers

$9.99

12" Sausage Parm

$10.49

Strombolis

Sm Regular Stromboli

$11.99

Sm Create-Your-Own Stromboli

$12.95

Sm BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Ham and Cheese Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Italian Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Meat Lover's Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Vegetable Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Vinny's Stromboli

$12.95

Lg Regular Stromboli

$15.99

Lg Create-Your-Own Stromboli

$16.95

Lg BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Ham and Cheese Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Italian Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Meat Lover's Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Vegetable Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Vinny's Stromboli

$16.95

Calzones

Sm Regular Calzone

$11.99

Sm Create-Your-Own Calzone

$12.95

Sm BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.95

Sm Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.95

Sm Cheesesteak Calzone

$12.95

Sm Chicken Cheesesteak Calzone

$12.95

Sm Ham and Cheese Calzone

$12.95

Sm Italian Calzone

$12.95

Sm Meat Lover's Calzone

$12.95

Sm Vegetable Calzone

$12.95

Sm Vinny's Calzone

$12.95

Lg Regular Calzone

$15.99

Lg Create-Your-Own Calzone

$15.99

Lg BBQ Chicken Calzone

$16.95

Lg Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.95

Lg Cheesesteak Calzone

$16.95

Lg Chicken Cheesesteak Calzone

$16.95

Lg Ham and Cheese Calzone

$16.95

Lg Italian Calzone

$16.95

Lg Meat Lover's Calzone

$16.95

Lg Vegetable Calzone

$16.95

Lg Vinny's Calzone

$16.95

Italian Platters

Eggplant Parm w/ Pasta Platter

$19.50

Chicken Parm w/ Pasta Platter

$19.50

Pasta Dinners

Tomato Sauce

$14.50

Meatball

$16.00

Sausage

$16.00

Marinara Sauce

$15.50

Meat Sauce

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce

$16.50

White Clam Sauce

$16.50

Red Clam Sauce

$16.50

Garlic & Oil

$15.50

Pink Sauce

$16.50

Creamy Pesto

$16.50

Vodka Sauce

$16.50

Pasta Specialties

Stuffed Shells

$16.50

Ravioli

$16.50

Manicotti

$16.50

Tortellini in Red Sauce

$16.50

Tortellini in Alfredo Sauce

$16.50

Lasagna

$17.00

Gnocchi

$17.00

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.50

Chicken w/ Creamy Pesto Sauce

$18.50

Penne Ala Vodka w/ Chicken

$18.50

Cold Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.49

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.49

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Vinny's Favorite Wrap

$10.49

Veggy wrap

$10.49

Triple Decker Club

BLT Triple Decker

$9.99

Turkey & Cheese Triple Decker

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Triple Decker

$9.99

Tuna & Cheese Triple Decker

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Finger

$5.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Meat Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Butter

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti Dry

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni w/ Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni w/ Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni w/ Meat Sauce

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni w/ Butter

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni Dry

$6.00

Add Meatball

$1.50

Desserts

Brownie

$1.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Mini Cannoli

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$5.00

Regular Cheesecake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.50Out of stock

$ Dressings

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz Caesar

$0.50

2oz Creamy Italian

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Hot sauce

$0.50

2oz House Dressing

$0.50

2oz Light Italian

$0.50

2oz Mixed Sauce

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Thousand Island

$0.50

2oz Tomato Sauce

$0.50

2oz Cheddar cheese

$0.50

4oz BBQ Sauce

$0.80

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.80

4oz Caesar

$0.80

4oz Creamy Italian

$0.80

4oz Honey Mustard

$0.80

4oz Hot Sauce

$0.80

4oz House

$0.80

4oz Light Italian

$0.80

4oz Mixed Sauce

$0.80

4oz Ranch

$0.80

4oz Thousand Island

$0.80

4oz Tomato Sauce

$0.50

4oz Alfredo

$1.00

4oz Cheddar Cheese

$0.80

16oz Ranch

$5.00

16oz Bleu Cheese

$5.00

16oz House

$5.00

16oz Alfredo

$5.00

16oz Marinara

$5.00

16oz Meat Sauce

$5.00

16oz Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Pizza

12" Pizza

$11.99

14" Pizza

$14.99

16" Pizza

$15.99

Specialty Pizza

12" Baked Ziti Pizza

$13.99

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

12" Bruschetta Pizza

$13.99

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

12" Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.99

12" Chicken Cacciatore

$13.99

12" Chicken Parm Specialty

$13.99

12" Eggplant Parm Specialty

$13.99

12" Fresca Pizza

$13.99

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

12" Italia Pizza

$13.99

12" Meat Lovers Specialty

$13.99

Ex: Comes with bacon, sausage, etc.

12" Pizza Paradise Pizza

$13.99

12" Taco Pizza

$13.99

12" Veggie Specialty

$13.99

12" Vinny's Special Toppings

$13.99

12" White Capri Pizza

$13.99

14" Baked Ziti Pizza

$18.99

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

14" Bruschetta Pizza

$18.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

14" Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.99

14" Chicken Cacciatore

$18.99

14" Chicken Parm Specialty

$18.99

14" Eggplant Parm Specialty

$18.99

14" Fresca Pizza

$18.99

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

14" Italia Pizza

$18.99

14" Meat Lovers Specialty

$18.99

14" Pizza Paradise Pizza

$18.99

14" Taco Pizza

$18.99

14" Veggie Specialty

$18.99

14" Vinny’s Special Toppings

$18.99

14" White Capri Pizza

$18.99

16" Baked Ziti Pizza

$20.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" Bruschetta Pizza

$20.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.99

16" Chicken Cacciatore

$20.99

16" Chicken Parm Specialty

$20.99

16" Eggplant Parm Specialty

$20.99

16" Fresca Pizza

$20.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

16" Italia Pizza

$20.99

16" Meat Lovers Specialty

$20.99

16" Pizza Paradise Pizza

$20.99

16" Taco Pizza

$20.99

16" Veggie Specialty

$20.99

16" Vinny’s Special Toppings

$20.99

16" White Capri Pizza

$20.99

White Pizza

12" White Pizza

$10.50

14" White Pizza

$17.00

16" White Pizza

$18.00

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.50

Beverages

**20oz Fountain

$2.75

**32oz Fountain

$3.75

Bottled Drinks

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.25

2 Liter D.Pepsi

$4.25

2 Liter S. Mist

$4.25

1/2Gal. Sweet Tea

$3.50

1/2Gal. Unsweet Tea

$3.50Out of stock

1/2Gal. Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton, VA 23692

Directions

Gallery
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

