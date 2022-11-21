Vinny's Pizza and Pasta Yorktown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you! Like us on Facebook
Location
4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton, VA 23692
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Newport News - 561 Bland Blvd
No Reviews
561 Bland Blvd Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grafton
County Grill & Smokehouse - YORKTOWN
4.4 • 2,057
1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy Yorktown, VA 23693
View restaurant