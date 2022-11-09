Vinny’s Little Italy- FB/Oakwood
7 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3616 Atlanta HWY Suite 900, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Diletto Bakery - Flowery Branch - 6488 Spout Springs Rd
No Reviews
6488 Spout Springs Road Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View restaurant
Diletto Bakery - 1 - 528 Bradford St SW
No Reviews
528 Bradford St SW Gainesville, GA 30501
View restaurant
More near Flowery Branch