Vinny’s Little Italy- FB/Oakwood

7 Reviews

3616 Atlanta HWY Suite 900

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza 18”
Create Your Own 14"
Beef Lasagna

Appetizers

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$12.95

Italian Classic, lightly battered and seasoned calamari rings with banana peppers, fried and served with Vinny's Marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

5 hand breaded mozzarella sticks served with Vinny's Marinara sauce.

Italian Garlic Rolls (6ea)

Italian Garlic Rolls (6ea)

$4.99

House-made fresh baked rolls topped with garlic , parmesan, & olive oil.

Italian Garlic Rolls (10ea)

Italian Garlic Rolls (10ea)

$6.99

House-made fresh baked rolls topped with garlic , parmesan, & olive oil.

Baked Italian Meatballs

Baked Italian Meatballs

$10.95

Three Italian style meatballs made with our house blend of beef, veal, & pork. Topped with Vinny’s Marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Antipasto Platter

Antipasto Platter

$13.95

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.25+

Our ever popular homemade soup (Gluten free-Vegetarian)

Pasta E Ceci

$4.25+

Baby pasta, meatballs and spinach in a mild chicken broth

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.25+Out of stock

Baby pasta, meatballs and spinach in a mild chicken broth

Salads

Italian Garden Salad

Italian Garden Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, kalamata olives, mozzarella, homemade croutons.

Greek Artichoke Salad

Greek Artichoke Salad

$9.95

Tossed mixed greens topped with Kalamata Olives,artichoke hearts,banana peppers,pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers,onions ,and feta cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing,house made croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.95

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, fresh mozzarella, hard boiled egg,cucumbers, tomatoes,onions, kalamata olives, and pepperoncini on a bed of mixed greens

Classic Wedge Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$9.95

Fresh Iceberg Wedge topped with our house made blue cheese dressing, applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe grape tomatoes, and red onions.

Insalata Burrata

Insalata Burrata

$10.95Out of stock

A Satchel of fresh mozzarella stuffed with cream and more cheese, served on a bed of vine ripe grape tomatoes, arugula, Topped with EVOO and balsamic glaze.

Footlong Subs

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$6.95+

Thinly sliced eggplant breaded, fried, and baked with mozzarella, parmesan cheese and our homemade tomato sauce on a 8" toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$6.95+

Whole breast breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese on a 8"toasted hoagie roll

Sausage & Pepper Sub

Sausage & Pepper Sub

$6.95+

Two links of Sweet Italian Sausage grilled with onions & peppers, topped with melted mozzarella and served on a toasted 8" hoagie roll.

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$6.95+

Two large meatballs cut in 1/2 and served on a 8" toasted hoagie roll with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

The LI Italian Sub

The LI Italian Sub

$6.95+

Salami, provolone, and ham toasted on a 8" hoagie roll .Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and served with a side of vinaigrette dressing.

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$6.95+
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$7.95+

Entrees

Pasta on a Plate

$10.95

Baked Penne Alla Forno

$13.95
Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$14.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.49

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.49

Sausage & Pepper Plate

$13.95

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$13.95

All you can eat Soup & House Salad

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kid Pasta on a Plate

$6.95

Kids Baked Pasta

$6.95

Kids Beef Lasagna

$6.95Out of stock

Pizza slice

$3.00

Fountain Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Pepsi Zero

$2.75

Stubborn Black Cherry

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream

$2.75

Iced Tea- Sweet

$2.75

Half/Half Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Sides

Meatball- 1

$2.50

Meatball- 2

$5.00

Sausage- 1

$2.50

Sausage- 2

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Blackened Chicken

$4.50

Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Sauteed Vegetable

$1.99

Pepperoncini

$0.75

Shaved Parmesan

$0.75

Feta Cheese

$1.99

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.99

Anchovies

$1.00

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Bolognese Sauce

$1.99

Vodka Sauce

$1.99

Diablo Sauce

$1.50

Extra dressing

Pepperoni

$1.95

Pickle

$0.50

To-go Beverages

Water- 20 oz

$2.29

IBC Root Beer- 16 oz Btl

$2.29Out of stock

Pellegrino- 16 oz Btl

$2.29

Red Bull

$3.59

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi Zero

$3.49

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.49

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$4.49

Gelato

$5.50
Italian Style Cheesecake

Italian Style Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Cupcakes

$4.00Out of stock

Mocha Tiramisu

$6.50

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock
Quesillo (Egg Custard Flan)

Quesillo (Egg Custard Flan)

$4.99Out of stock

Not Italian but a great finish to your Italian Meal. This creamy baked custard with a hint of Carmel is made on premises by our talented staff.

Personal Pizza-10”

Create Your Own 10”

$9.95

Medium Pizza- 14"

Create Your Own 14"

$13.95

Large Pizza- 18”

Create Your Own Pizza 18”

$17.95

Vinny’s Square

Our unique 72 hour crust created just for this pizza is Crispy, light, fluffy, and chewy, topped with a generous amount of cup & char pepperoni, LI pizza sauce, and a three cheese blend of provolone, mozzarella, and cheddar.
Prince Street Square

Prince Street Square

$22.95Out of stock

Our unique 72 hour crust created just for this pizza is Crispy, light, fluffy, and chewy, topped with a generous amount of cup & char pepperoni, LI pizza sauce, and a three cheese blend of provolone, mozzarella, and cheddar.

Create your own square

$18.95

Personal Specialty Pizza- 10”

The Works Personal- 10”

$12.95

The Meat O'Mania Personal- 10”

$12.95

The Vinny's Special Personal- 10”

$12.95

Margherita- 10”

$12.95

The Veggie Personal- 10”

$12.95

Medium Specialty Pizza- 14"

The Works Medium-14"

$18.45

The Meat O'Mania Medium-14"

$18.45

The Vinny's Special Medium-14"

$18.45

Margherita Medium- 14"

$18.45

The Veggie Medium- 14"

$18.45

Large Speciality Pizza- 18”

The Works Large-18”

$25.95

The Meat O'Mania Large-18”

$25.95

The Vinny's Special Large- 18”

$25.95

Margherita-18”

$25.95

The Veggie Large- 18”

$25.95

Calzone / Stromboli

Calzones

$11.95

Calzone Meat O'Mania

$13.95

Calzone The Works

$13.95

Calzone The Veggie

$13.95

To Go Slices

Slice

$3.50

Lunch Entrees

Lunch Pasta on a Plate

$8.95

Lunch Baked Pasta Al Forno

$10.95

Lunch Beef Lasagna

$10.95

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$10.95

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.95

Lunch Sausage & Pepper Plate

$9.95

All you can eat Soup & House Salad

$10.95

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.95

Pizza

One Slice Special

$8.95

Two Slice Special

$8.95

Slice

$3.50

Sub Combos

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$6.95+

Two large meatballs cut in 1/2 and served on a 8" toasted hoagie roll with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Sausage & Pepper Sub

Sausage & Pepper Sub

$6.95+

Two links of Sweet Italian Sausage grilled with onions & peppers, topped with melted mozzarella and served on a toasted 8" hoagie roll.

The LI Italian Sub

The LI Italian Sub

$6.95+

Salami, provolone, and ham toasted on a 8" hoagie roll .Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and served with a side of vinaigrette dressing.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$7.95+
Chicken Parmigiana Sub

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$6.95+

Whole breast breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese on a 8"toasted hoagie roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$6.95+

Thinly sliced eggplant breaded, fried, and baked with mozzarella, parmesan cheese and our homemade tomato sauce on a 8" toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$6.95+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

3616 Atlanta HWY Suite 900, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

