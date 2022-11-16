Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

637 Reviews

$$

6737 Lake Harbour Dr

Midlothian, VA 23112

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
PHILLY STEAK
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

Appetizers

BASKET OF BREAD

$2.50

BASKET OF CHIPS

$4.49

Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.95

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$4.95

BASKET OF RAVIOLI

$7.50

Cheese or jalapeño

BONELESS WINGS

$16.49+

BRUSCHETTA

$5.99

FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO

$8.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.99

Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$8.49

Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce

ITALIAN WINGS (10)

$16.99

ITALIAN WINGS (6)

$10.49

Hot and spicy or mild, served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$7.49

POT OF GOLD

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.49

Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread

Beverages

SOFT DRINKS

$2.69

SWEET TEA

$2.69

UNSWEET TEA

$2.69

HALF & HALF TEA

$2.69

GLASS OF WATER

LUNCH SPECIAL DRINK

BOTTLED SODA

$2.95

2 LITER SODA

$3.50

BOTTLED JUICE

$3.25

SAN PELLEGRINO 250 ML

$2.45

SAN PELLEGRINO 1 Liter

$4.95

MILK

$1.95

KIDS SOFT DRINK

$1.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

Arnold Parmer

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Calzones & Strombolis

VINNYS CALZONE

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.

ORIGINAL CALZONE

$10.99

Mozzarella, ricotta and ham

CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE

$11.99

Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms

MEAT LOVERS CALZONE

$11.25

Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$10.45

Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella

MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI

$11.99

Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta

BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions

VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

STEAK STROMBOLI

$10.45

Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce

SAUSAGE ROLL

$10.45

Italian rope sausage grilled with onions and green peppers, baked in pizza dough with mozzarella

Desserts

CANNOLI

$3.99

CANNOLI MINI(3)

$5.25

CAPPUCCINO CHEESECAKE

$5.25

CARROT CAKE

$5.25

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$5.25

LEMON CAKE

$5.25

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$5.99

NIGHTINGALE ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$5.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheescake

$5.95

RED VELVET CAKE

$5.25

Rocher Cheescake

$5.99

Strawberry Cheescake

$5.99

VALENTINE'S DESSERT

$6.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$5.25

Strawberry Mousse Cake

$5.99

Kids Menu

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.49

Comes with meat sauce

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$5.75

KIDS LASAGNA

$5.49

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked

KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI

$5.95

Comes with Meat Sauce

KIDS RAVIOLI (3)

$5.49

Served with marinara

BURGER AND FRIES

$5.49

¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$6.99

Served with fries and honey mustard

GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

$4.75

SMILEY FACE PIZZA

$3.49

A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face

MAC & CHEESE

$5.49

Large Pizza

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.25

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.

LARGE CHICKEN PESTO

$17.75

Pesto sauce, chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and black olives. S

LARGE GREEK PIZZA

$16.45

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, feta and fresh basil.

LARGE PRIMAVERA

$17.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$17.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

LARGE TACO PIZZA

$16.45

Ground chuck, hot peppers, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar and mozzarella.

LARGE THE MEAT FEAST

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

LARGE THE WORKS

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

LARGE WEST COAST

$17.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LARGE MARGHERITA

$17.99

LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Panini

BBQ CHICKEN PANINI

$10.99

Chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions and American cheese

CAPRESE PANINI

$9.99

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil with a drizzle of olive oil

CHICKEN PESTO PANINI

$10.99

Marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and pesto sauce

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PANINI

$10.99

Marinated chicken breast, crisp bacon, cheddar and chipotle mayo

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

Pizza by the Slice

Big Slice

$2.99

Salads & Soups & Dressings

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.49

Mixed greens, cucumbers, artichokes, roasted red peppers, mixed olives, pepperoncini , and red onions , then topped off with fresh mozzarella, soppressata , ham , salami and provolone.

CAESAR SALAD LARGE

$6.25

Romaine tossed with mozzarella, croutons and Caesar dressing

CAESAR SALAD SMALL

$4.25

CHEF SALAD

$9.49

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.25

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing

DRESSING 16 OZ

$4.50

GREEK SALAD

$8.49

Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, and feta served with greek dressing.

HOUSE SALAD LARGE

$7.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, pepperoncini, homemade croutons and dressing on the side

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$5.99

MINESTRONE

$3.99

Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours

PHILLY STEAK CAESAR

$9.99

Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

Sicilian Pizza

SICILIAN PIZZA

$15.99

Sides

SIDE CHIPS

$1.95

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$2.95

SIDE ONION RINGS

$2.95

SIDE PASTA SALAD

$2.95

SIDE MEATBALLS

$3.75+

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN

$6.50

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES

$3.50

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.50

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

LOAF PLAIN BREAD

$1.00

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF MARINARA

$0.50

SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF ANCHOVIES

$1.00

SIDE OF PEPPERONI

$1.00

SMALL SIDE OF GREENS

$1.00

BOWL OF GREENS

$2.50

SIDE PICKLES

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE OF ROASTED RED PEPPER

$1.00

Small Pizza

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.95

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.

SMALL CHICKEN PESTO

$14.75

Pesto sauce, chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and black olives. S

SMALL GREEK PIZZA

$13.45

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, feta and fresh basil.

SMALL PRIMAVERA

$13.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

SMALL TACO PIZZA

$13.45

Ground chuck, hot peppers, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar and mozzarella.

SMALL THE MEAT FEAST

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

SMALL THE WORKS

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

SMALL WEST COAST

$13.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SMALL MARGHERITA

$13.99

SMALL BBQ

$14.99

SMALL PRIMAVERA

$13.99

Subs & Wraps

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$9.99

Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll

BUFFALO CHICKEN STK

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$9.49

Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing

GRILLED FISH

$9.99

HAM AND CHEESE

$8.25

Thinly sliced ham and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$9.49

Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green olives, hot peppers and house Italian dressing

NEW YORK REUBEN

$9.49

Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread

PARMIGIANA SUB

Smothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” hoagie roll V

PHILLY CHICKEN

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll

PHILLY STEAK

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURGER

$9.25

½ Pound burger, portobello mushrooms, grilled onions, bacon, white American cheese and chipotle mayo

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol

TURKEY AND CHEESE

$9.49

Thinly sliced turkey and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing

VEGGIE SUB

$9.99

Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone

VINNYS CLUB

$9.49

Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

VINNYS HALF POUNDER

$9.99

½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo

HOT SICILIAN SUB

$8.99

Vinny’s Specialties

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$10.99

Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella

BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$14.49

Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of linguine

CHICKEN PICCATA

$16.99

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$10.49

Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce

FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI

$10.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce

GRILLED SALMON

$17.99

Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables

HOUSE PASTA

$8.99

Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara

LASAGNA

$10.99

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella

LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE

$13.75

Baby clams tossed in red or white sauce with a touch of spices and served over linguine

MANICOTTI

$10.95

Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked

PARMIGIANA

Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.

PASTA SEAFOOD

$16.75

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, clams and fresh mushrooms, tossed in Vinny’s creamy Alfredo sauce, served over linguine

PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA

$11.99

PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$13.49

ROASTED CHICKEN CANNELLONI

$12.99Out of stock

Three large, long tubes of fresh pasta stuffed with ground roasted chicken, spinach and blends of cheeses, baked in a creamy roasted red pepper sauce

SMOTHERED GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.45

Chicken breast, marinated, then grilled with roasted peppers, green peppers and onions topped with provolone, cheddar and BBQ sauce, served with a side of steamed broccoli

SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS

$10.99

Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella

TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S

$17.99

TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA

$13.49

Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce

VODKA RIGATONI

$10.49

MARE E MONTI

$17.99

Dinner Specials

SPECIAL #1: TOUR OF ITALY

$14.95

Lasagna, manicotti and fettuccine Alfredo

SPECIAL #2: PASTA PRIMAVERA

$12.95

Portobello mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, zucchini, squash and broccoli sautéed with penne in marinara or Alfredo sauce

SPECIAL #3: PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$14.25

Topped with a creamy portobello Alfredo sauce and baked

SPECIAL #4: VEAL MARSALA

$16.25

Veal cutlets and portobello mushrooms sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce with a side of broccoli

SPECIAL #5: CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$13.95

Chicken cutlets sautéed with green peppers, onions and marinara topped with fresh basil served over penne

SPECIAL #6: SHRIMP LIGURIA

$16.25

Diced zucchini sautéed with shrimp in a creamy pesto Alfredo sauce with fettuccine

SPECIAL #7: MEDITERRANEAN SPAGHETTI

$13.95

Spaghetti tossed in a garlic and olive oil sauce together with diced fresh tomatoes, shallots, feta and fresh basil

SPECIAL #8: SAUSAGE TRICOLORE

$13.95

Italian rope sausage, portobello mushrooms, onions and green peppers sautéed with marinara, topped with mozzarella, served over spaghetti

SPECIAL #9: EGGPLANT INVOLTINI

$13.95

Fresh eggplant, sliced, breaded, deep-fried and rolled with ham and ricotta, topped with mozzarella and baked in marinara with a side of spaghetti marinara

SPECIAL #10: BAKED PENNE RUSTICANA

$14.25

Penne sautéed with homemade roasted red pepper sauce, topped with chunks of chicken breast and baked with mozzarella

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

