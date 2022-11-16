- Home
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
637 Reviews
$$
6737 Lake Harbour Dr
Midlothian, VA 23112
Popular Items
Appetizers
BASKET OF BREAD
BASKET OF CHIPS
Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil
BASKET OF FRIES
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
BASKET OF RAVIOLI
Cheese or jalapeño
BONELESS WINGS
BRUSCHETTA
FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO
Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing
FRIED CALAMARI
Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce
ITALIAN WINGS (10)
ITALIAN WINGS (6)
Hot and spicy or mild, served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
POT OF GOLD
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell
SIDE DRESSING
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread
Beverages
Calzones & Strombolis
VINNYS CALZONE
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
ORIGINAL CALZONE
Mozzarella, ricotta and ham
CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE
Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms
MEAT LOVERS CALZONE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham
BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella
MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta
BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
STEAK STROMBOLI
Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce
SAUSAGE ROLL
Italian rope sausage grilled with onions and green peppers, baked in pizza dough with mozzarella
Desserts
CANNOLI
CANNOLI MINI(3)
CAPPUCCINO CHEESECAKE
CARROT CAKE
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
LEMON CAKE
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
NIGHTINGALE ICE CREAM SANDWICH
Pumpkin Cheescake
RED VELVET CAKE
Rocher Cheescake
Strawberry Cheescake
VALENTINE'S DESSERT
TIRAMISU
Strawberry Mousse Cake
Kids Menu
KIDS SPAGHETTI
Comes with meat sauce
KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
KIDS LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI
Comes with Meat Sauce
KIDS RAVIOLI (3)
Served with marinara
BURGER AND FRIES
¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries
CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES
Served with fries and honey mustard
GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES
SMILEY FACE PIZZA
A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face
MAC & CHEESE
Large Pizza
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
LARGE CHICKEN PESTO
Pesto sauce, chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and black olives. S
LARGE GREEK PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, feta and fresh basil.
LARGE PRIMAVERA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
LARGE TACO PIZZA
Ground chuck, hot peppers, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar and mozzarella.
LARGE THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
LARGE THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
LARGE WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
LARGE MARGHERITA
LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza
Panini
BBQ CHICKEN PANINI
Chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions and American cheese
CAPRESE PANINI
Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil with a drizzle of olive oil
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
Marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and pesto sauce
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PANINI
Marinated chicken breast, crisp bacon, cheddar and chipotle mayo
SIDE DRESSING
Pizza by the Slice
Salads & Soups & Dressings
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, artichokes, roasted red peppers, mixed olives, pepperoncini , and red onions , then topped off with fresh mozzarella, soppressata , ham , salami and provolone.
CAESAR SALAD LARGE
Romaine tossed with mozzarella, croutons and Caesar dressing
CAESAR SALAD SMALL
CHEF SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
DRESSING 16 OZ
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, and feta served with greek dressing.
HOUSE SALAD LARGE
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, pepperoncini, homemade croutons and dressing on the side
HOUSE SALAD SMALL
MINESTRONE
Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours
PHILLY STEAK CAESAR
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
SIDE DRESSING
Sicilian Pizza
Sides
SIDE CHIPS
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
SIDE ONION RINGS
SIDE PASTA SALAD
SIDE MEATBALLS
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE CHEESE
SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN
SIDE CHICKEN
SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES
SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI
SIDE DRESSING
LOAF PLAIN BREAD
SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE
SIDE OF MARINARA
SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE
SIDE OF ANCHOVIES
SIDE OF PEPPERONI
SMALL SIDE OF GREENS
BOWL OF GREENS
SIDE PICKLES
SIDE OF SHRIMP
SIDE OF ROASTED RED PEPPER
Small Pizza
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
SMALL CHICKEN PESTO
Pesto sauce, chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and black olives. S
SMALL GREEK PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, feta and fresh basil.
SMALL PRIMAVERA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
SMALL TACO PIZZA
Ground chuck, hot peppers, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar and mozzarella.
SMALL THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
SMALL THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
SMALL WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SMALL MARGHERITA
SMALL BBQ
SMALL PRIMAVERA
Subs & Wraps
BLACKENED CHICKEN
Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll
BUFFALO CHICKEN STK
Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar
GREEK CHICKEN WRAP
Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing
GRILLED FISH
HAM AND CHEESE
Thinly sliced ham and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing
ITALIAN HOAGIE
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green olives, hot peppers and house Italian dressing
NEW YORK REUBEN
Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread
PARMIGIANA SUB
Smothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” hoagie roll V
PHILLY CHICKEN
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll
PHILLY STEAK
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURGER
½ Pound burger, portobello mushrooms, grilled onions, bacon, white American cheese and chipotle mayo
SIDE DRESSING
SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol
TURKEY AND CHEESE
Thinly sliced turkey and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing
VEGGIE SUB
Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone
VINNYS CLUB
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
VINNYS HALF POUNDER
½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo
HOT SICILIAN SUB
Vinny’s Specialties
BAKED SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
CHICKEN MARSALA
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of linguine
CHICKEN PICCATA
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce
FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
GRILLED SALMON
Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables
HOUSE PASTA
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE
Baby clams tossed in red or white sauce with a touch of spices and served over linguine
MANICOTTI
Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked
PARMIGIANA
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
PASTA SEAFOOD
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, clams and fresh mushrooms, tossed in Vinny’s creamy Alfredo sauce, served over linguine
PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA
PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
ROASTED CHICKEN CANNELLONI
Three large, long tubes of fresh pasta stuffed with ground roasted chicken, spinach and blends of cheeses, baked in a creamy roasted red pepper sauce
SMOTHERED GRILLED CHICKEN
Chicken breast, marinated, then grilled with roasted peppers, green peppers and onions topped with provolone, cheddar and BBQ sauce, served with a side of steamed broccoli
SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS
Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella
TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S
TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA
Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce
VODKA RIGATONI
MARE E MONTI
Dinner Specials
SPECIAL #1: TOUR OF ITALY
Lasagna, manicotti and fettuccine Alfredo
SPECIAL #2: PASTA PRIMAVERA
Portobello mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, zucchini, squash and broccoli sautéed with penne in marinara or Alfredo sauce
SPECIAL #3: PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI
Topped with a creamy portobello Alfredo sauce and baked
SPECIAL #4: VEAL MARSALA
Veal cutlets and portobello mushrooms sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce with a side of broccoli
SPECIAL #5: CHICKEN CACCIATORE
Chicken cutlets sautéed with green peppers, onions and marinara topped with fresh basil served over penne
SPECIAL #6: SHRIMP LIGURIA
Diced zucchini sautéed with shrimp in a creamy pesto Alfredo sauce with fettuccine
SPECIAL #7: MEDITERRANEAN SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti tossed in a garlic and olive oil sauce together with diced fresh tomatoes, shallots, feta and fresh basil
SPECIAL #8: SAUSAGE TRICOLORE
Italian rope sausage, portobello mushrooms, onions and green peppers sautéed with marinara, topped with mozzarella, served over spaghetti
SPECIAL #9: EGGPLANT INVOLTINI
Fresh eggplant, sliced, breaded, deep-fried and rolled with ham and ricotta, topped with mozzarella and baked in marinara with a side of spaghetti marinara
SPECIAL #10: BAKED PENNE RUSTICANA
Penne sautéed with homemade roasted red pepper sauce, topped with chunks of chicken breast and baked with mozzarella
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian, VA 23112