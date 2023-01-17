Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford
989 Reviews
$$
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy
Buford, GA 30518
Personal Pizza-12"
Medium Pizza- 14"
Large Pizza- 16"
Personal Specialty Pizza- 12"
The Works Personal- 12"
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions top this fan favorite.
The Meat O'Mania Personal- 12"
Who needs Veggies, Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Diced Ham, and Bacon.
The Vinny's Special Personal- 12"
Vinny's Favorite topped with Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes & Pickled Jalapeños.
Vinny's White Personal-12"
A Vinny's Specialty, topped with our white sauce that contains ricotta, parmigiana, fresh garlic, Italian seasonings and finished with our premium mozzarella cheese.
The Veggie Personal- 12"
Topped with Fresh Spinach. Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and our premium Mozzarella.
Half and Half Specialty Personal-12"
Choose between NY Style, Thin Crust, or Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust. Choose your specialty pizza for each half and enjoy.
Medium Specialty Pizza- 14"
The Works Medium-14"
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions top this customer favorite.
The Meat O'Mania Medium-14"
Who needs Veggies, Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Diced Ham, and Bacon.
The Vinny's Special Medium-14"
Vinny's Favorite topped with Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes & Pickled Jalapenos.
Vinny''s White Medium- 14"
A Vinny's Specialty, topped with our white sauce that contains ricotta, parmigiana, fresh garlic, Italian seasonings and finished with our premium mozzarella cheese.
The Veggie Medium- 14"
Topped with Fresh Spinach. Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and our premium Mozzarella.
Half & Half Specialty Medium-14"
Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Then choose your specialty pizza for each half and enjoy. Please limit substitutions to no more than one topping.
Large Speciality Pizza- 16"
The Works Large-16"
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions top this customer favorite.
The Meat O'Mania Large-16"
Who needs Veggies, Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Diced Ham, and Bacon.
The Vinny's Special Large- 16"
Vinny's Favorite topped with Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes & Pickled Jalapenos.
Vinny's White Large- 16"
A Vinny's Specialty, topped with our white sauce that contains ricotta, parmigiana, fresh garlic, Italian seasonings and finished with our premium mozzarella cheese.
The Veggie Large- 16"
Topped with Fresh Spinach. Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and our premium Mozzarella.
Half & Half Specialty- Large-16"
Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Then choose your specialty pizza for each half and enjoy. Please limit substitutions to no more than one topping.
Calzone / Stromboli
Calzones- w/ side tomato sauce
Choose between a Calzone or Stromboli. with or without Ricotta, and your favorite toppings to create your masterpiece.
Calzone Meat O'Mania- w/ side tomato sauce
Who needs Veggies, stuffed with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Diced Ham, and Bacon. Please limit substitutions to no more than one topping.
Calzone The Works- w/ side tomato sauce
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions top this customer favorite. Please limit substitutions to one item.
Calzone The Veggie- w/ side tomato sauce
Topped with Fresh Spinach. Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and our premium Mozzarella. Please limit substitutions to no more than one topping.
Sausage Roll
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Four tenders hand breaded, served with fries and honey mustard dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six battered mozzarella sticks served with Vinny's Marinara sauce.
Italian Garlic Cheese Bread
Toasted bread topped with house made garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with Vinny's Marinara Sauce
Italian Garlic Rolls (6ea)
Our almost famous rolls baked fresh and topped with a fresh garlic & buttery topping.
Vinny's Wings-large (8ea)
Jumbo Wings seasoned with Italian Spices and tossed with your favorite sauce
Toasted Ravioli
Our delicious Cheese Ravioli hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Vinny's Marinara Sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Vine Ripe Beefsteak tomatoes served with fresh mozzarella, xtra virgin olive oil, sea salt, balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
Salads
Vinny's House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, black and green olives, homemade croutons
Greek Artichoke Salad
Tossed mixed greens topped with Kalamata Olives,artichoke hearts,banana peppers,pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers,onions ,and feta cheese
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing,house made croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Chef Salad
Ham,salami,provolone,hard boiled egg,cucumbers, tomatoes,onions, and olives on a bed of mixed greens
Sandwiches
Philly Chicken & Cheese
Grilled Chicken tenders, sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, mayonnaise ,and melted American cheese on a toasted 8" hoagie roll
The NewYork Neighbor
Philly Cheesesteak , grilled ribeye with sautéed onions, mushrooms, mayonnaise, melted American cheese, and shredded lettuce on a 8" hoagie roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Thinly sliced eggplant breaded, fried, and baked with mozzarella, parmesan cheese and our homemade tomato sauce on a 8" toasted hoagie roll.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Whole breast breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese on a 8"toasted hoagie roll
Sausage & Pepper Sub
Two links of Sweet Italian Sausage grilled with onions & peppers, topped with melted mozzarella and served on a toasted 8" hoagie roll.
Meatball Hero
Two large meatballs cut in 1/2 and served on a 8" toasted hoagie roll with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
42nd Street Sub
Salami, provolone, and ham toasted on a 8" hoagie roll .Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and served with a side of vinaigrette dressing.
Spicy Italian Panozzo
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone topped with Arugula(spicy lettuce), tomatoes, onions, and banana peppers served on our homemade pizza bread. Comes with a bag of chips and a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Entrees
Pasta on a Plate
Have it your way! Your choice of spaghetti, angel hair, fettuccini, or penne pasta topped with tomato sauce, marinara, garlic & olive oil, or garlic butter.
Oven Baked Pasta
Unbuckle you’re belt & put your bib on! Penne Pasta tossed with meat sauce, mushrooms, and topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.
Spinach & Feta
This is old school! Sautéed spinach, garlic, and olive oil tossed with penne pasta. Topped with crumbled feta cheese and a dash of paprika.
Beef Lasagna
Cant’t go wrong with this dish. Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, meat sauce, and mozzarella. Oven baked to perfection!
Chicken Parmigiana
The classic Parmigiana! Lightly breaded & seasoned , fried & topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella served with angel hair pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Just the way momma used to make! Fresh eggplant sliced, seasoned & breaded, fried to a golden brown, topped with our house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and oven baked to perfection. Served with angel hair pasta.
Sausage & Pepper Plate
A House Favorite; grilled Italian Sweet Sausage, peppers, onions, & mushrooms with Vinny’s house made marinara sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and served with angel hair pasta.
Manicotti
Manicotti made with ricotta cheese, wrapped in pasta sheets, topped with our house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and oven baked to perfection.
Spinach Stuffed Shells
Large shell pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with fresh spinach, marinara or Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, and oven baked to perfection.
Echol’s Grilled Chicken & Vegetables
On the lighter side, grilled marinated chicken tenders served with sautéed mixed vegetables.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Shrimp
Sides
Meatball- 1
Real Italian All Beef Meatballs
Meatball- 2
Real Italian All Beef Meatballs
Sausage- 1
Sweet Italian Sausage smothered in our house made tomato sauce.
Sausage- 2
Sweet Italian Sausage smothered in our house made tomato sauce.
Grilled Chicken
Our house marinated chicken tenders grilled to perfection.
Blackened Chicken
Our house marinated tenders tossed in Cajun seasoning and grilled to perfection.
Anchovies
French Fries
Chips
Sauteed Vegetable
Chefs choice sauteed in Butter
Black Olives
Green Olives
Pepperoncini
Banana Peppers
Shaved Parmesan
Feta Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Pomodoro Sauce-3oz
Alfredo Sauce- 8 oz
Meat Sauce- 8 oz
Vodka Sauce- 8 oz
Garlic Butter
Extra dressing
Desserts
Large Cannoli
Traditional Italian pastry filled with ricotta, sweet cream, and chocolate chips. Dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.
NY Style Cheesecake
NY Style cheesecake served with your choice of dessert sauce on the side.
Small Cannoli
Traditional Italian pastry filled with ricotta, sweet cream, and chocolate chips. Dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce. ( 2 miniature cannoli’s per order)
Tiramisu
Italian favorite of lady finger cookies dipped in coffee and layered with Mascarpone, sweet cream, and cocoa powder.
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie
To-go Beverages
Catering Entrees
Catering Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant with mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served with pasta.
Catering Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with pasta. Serves 12
Catering Sausage and Peppers
Sautéed Italian sausage with peppers, onions, mushrooms, white wine-tomato sauce, and mozzarella. Served with pasta.
Catering Pasta
Catering Beef Lasagna
Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, meat sauce, and mozzarella. Oven baked to perfection!
Catering Oven Baked Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce and topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.
Pasta w/ Pomodoro sauce
Start with our penne pasta and choose your favorite sauce.
Spinach Stuffed Shells w/ Pomodoro sauce
Large shell pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with fresh spinach, marinara or alfredo sauce, mozzarella and oven baked to perfection!
Catering Manicotti w/ Pomodoro Sauce
Manicotti made with ricotta cheese wrapped in pasta sheets, topped with our house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and oven baked to perfection.
Catering Ravioli w/ Pomodoro Sauce
Your choice of Beef Ravioli, Cheese Ravioli, or Combination, topped with your choice of tomato or marinara sauce.
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne Alfredo
Catering Salads
Catering Sides
Catering Garlic Rolls
Our almost famous rolls baked fresh and topped with a fresh garlic & buttery topping.
Catering Meatballs in Pomodoro Sauce
One dozen, serves 6.
Catering It. Sausage Links in Pomodoro
Italian sweet sausage links. One dozen, serves 6.
Catering Grilled Chicken
Catering Sautéed Mixed Vegetables
Sautéed mixed vegetables. Serves 6.
Catering Sautéed Broccoli
Catering Desserts
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Vinny's is a local hometown favorite offering up great Italian meals including NY Style Pizza, Pastas, Wings, Salads, Sandwiches & More.
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA 30518