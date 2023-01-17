Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford

989 Reviews

$$

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy

Buford, GA 30518

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza 16"
Create Your Own 14"
Italian Garlic Rolls (6ea)

Personal Pizza-12"

Choose between NY Style, Thin Crust, or Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.

Create Your Own 12"

$12.50

Medium Pizza- 14"

Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.

Create Your Own 14"

$13.99

Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.

Large Pizza- 16"

Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.
Create Your Own Pizza 16"

Create Your Own Pizza 16"

$15.99

Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.

Personal Specialty Pizza- 12"

.

The Works Personal- 12"

$16.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions top this fan favorite.

The Meat O'Mania Personal- 12"

$16.50

Who needs Veggies, Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Diced Ham, and Bacon.

The Vinny's Special Personal- 12"

$16.50

Vinny's Favorite topped with Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes & Pickled Jalapeños.

Vinny's White Personal-12"

$13.50

A Vinny's Specialty, topped with our white sauce that contains ricotta, parmigiana, fresh garlic, Italian seasonings and finished with our premium mozzarella cheese.

The Veggie Personal- 12"

$15.50

Topped with Fresh Spinach. Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and our premium Mozzarella.

Half and Half Specialty Personal-12"

Choose between NY Style, Thin Crust, or Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust. Choose your specialty pizza for each half and enjoy.

Medium Specialty Pizza- 14"

The Works Medium-14"

$20.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions top this customer favorite.

The Meat O'Mania Medium-14"

$20.99

Who needs Veggies, Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Diced Ham, and Bacon.

The Vinny's Special Medium-14"

$20.99

Vinny's Favorite topped with Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes & Pickled Jalapenos.

Vinny''s White Medium- 14"

$16.99

A Vinny's Specialty, topped with our white sauce that contains ricotta, parmigiana, fresh garlic, Italian seasonings and finished with our premium mozzarella cheese.

The Veggie Medium- 14"

$20.99

Topped with Fresh Spinach. Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and our premium Mozzarella.

Half & Half Specialty Medium-14"

Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Then choose your specialty pizza for each half and enjoy. Please limit substitutions to no more than one topping.

Large Speciality Pizza- 16"

The Works Large-16"

$24.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions top this customer favorite.

The Meat O'Mania Large-16"

$24.99

Who needs Veggies, Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Diced Ham, and Bacon.

The Vinny's Special Large- 16"

$24.99

Vinny's Favorite topped with Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes & Pickled Jalapenos.

Vinny's White Large- 16"

$20.99

A Vinny's Specialty, topped with our white sauce that contains ricotta, parmigiana, fresh garlic, Italian seasonings and finished with our premium mozzarella cheese.

The Veggie Large- 16"

The Veggie Large- 16"

$24.99

Topped with Fresh Spinach. Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and our premium Mozzarella.

Half & Half Specialty- Large-16"

Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Then choose your specialty pizza for each half and enjoy. Please limit substitutions to no more than one topping.

Calzone / Stromboli

All Calzones & Stombolis served with a side of Tomato Sauce.
Calzones- w/ side tomato sauce

Calzones- w/ side tomato sauce

$11.99

Choose between a Calzone or Stromboli. with or without Ricotta, and your favorite toppings to create your masterpiece.

Calzone Meat O'Mania- w/ side tomato sauce

$16.99

Who needs Veggies, stuffed with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Diced Ham, and Bacon. Please limit substitutions to no more than one topping.

Calzone The Works- w/ side tomato sauce

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions top this customer favorite. Please limit substitutions to one item.

Calzone The Veggie- w/ side tomato sauce

$15.99

Topped with Fresh Spinach. Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and our premium Mozzarella. Please limit substitutions to no more than one topping.

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll w/ side tomato sauce

$13.99

This will make you feel like your back in NYC! Calzone stuffed with Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, and Mozzarella.Served with a side of Tomato Sauce.

To Go Slices

Slice

$3.50

NY Size Slices made with your choice of toppings.

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Four tenders hand breaded, served with fries and honey mustard dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Six battered mozzarella sticks served with Vinny's Marinara sauce.

Italian Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Toasted bread topped with house made garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with Vinny's Marinara Sauce

Italian Garlic Rolls (6ea)

$4.99

Our almost famous rolls baked fresh and topped with a fresh garlic & buttery topping.

Vinny's Wings-large (8ea)

Vinny's Wings-large (8ea)

$11.99

Jumbo Wings seasoned with Italian Spices and tossed with your favorite sauce

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

Our delicious Cheese Ravioli hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Vinny's Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.95Out of stock

Vine Ripe Beefsteak tomatoes served with fresh mozzarella, xtra virgin olive oil, sea salt, balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

Our ever popular homemade soup (Gluten free-Vegetarian)

Salads

Vinny's House Salad

Vinny's House Salad

Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, black and green olives, homemade croutons

Greek Artichoke Salad

Greek Artichoke Salad

Tossed mixed greens topped with Kalamata Olives,artichoke hearts,banana peppers,pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers,onions ,and feta cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing,house made croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham,salami,provolone,hard boiled egg,cucumbers, tomatoes,onions, and olives on a bed of mixed greens

Sandwiches

Philly Chicken & Cheese

$9.49

Grilled Chicken tenders, sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, mayonnaise ,and melted American cheese on a toasted 8" hoagie roll

The NewYork Neighbor

The NewYork Neighbor

$10.25

Philly Cheesesteak , grilled ribeye with sautéed onions, mushrooms, mayonnaise, melted American cheese, and shredded lettuce on a 8" hoagie roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.49

Thinly sliced eggplant breaded, fried, and baked with mozzarella, parmesan cheese and our homemade tomato sauce on a 8" toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.49

Whole breast breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese on a 8"toasted hoagie roll

Sausage & Pepper Sub

Sausage & Pepper Sub

$9.79

Two links of Sweet Italian Sausage grilled with onions & peppers, topped with melted mozzarella and served on a toasted 8" hoagie roll.

Meatball Hero

$9.49

Two large meatballs cut in 1/2 and served on a 8" toasted hoagie roll with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

42nd Street Sub

$9.79

Salami, provolone, and ham toasted on a 8" hoagie roll .Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and served with a side of vinaigrette dressing.

Spicy Italian Panozzo

Spicy Italian Panozzo

$8.95Out of stock

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone topped with Arugula(spicy lettuce), tomatoes, onions, and banana peppers served on our homemade pizza bread. Comes with a bag of chips and a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Entrees

Pasta on a Plate

Pasta on a Plate

$10.99+

Have it your way! Your choice of spaghetti, angel hair, fettuccini, or penne pasta topped with tomato sauce, marinara, garlic & olive oil, or garlic butter.

Oven Baked Pasta

Oven Baked Pasta

$12.99

Unbuckle you’re belt & put your bib on! Penne Pasta tossed with meat sauce, mushrooms, and topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.

Spinach & Feta

$12.99+

This is old school! Sautéed spinach, garlic, and olive oil tossed with penne pasta. Topped with crumbled feta cheese and a dash of paprika.

Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$14.49

Cant’t go wrong with this dish. Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, meat sauce, and mozzarella. Oven baked to perfection!

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.49

The classic Parmigiana! Lightly breaded & seasoned , fried & topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella served with angel hair pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.49

Just the way momma used to make! Fresh eggplant sliced, seasoned & breaded, fried to a golden brown, topped with our house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and oven baked to perfection. Served with angel hair pasta.

Sausage & Pepper Plate

$14.99+

A House Favorite; grilled Italian Sweet Sausage, peppers, onions, & mushrooms with Vinny’s house made marinara sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and served with angel hair pasta.

Manicotti

$13.99+

Manicotti made with ricotta cheese, wrapped in pasta sheets, topped with our house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and oven baked to perfection.

Spinach Stuffed Shells

$13.99+

Large shell pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with fresh spinach, marinara or Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, and oven baked to perfection.

Echol’s Grilled Chicken & Vegetables

$13.50

On the lighter side, grilled marinated chicken tenders served with sautéed mixed vegetables.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99+

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$15.99+

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Shrimp

$17.99+

Sides

Meatball- 1

$2.50

Real Italian All Beef Meatballs

Meatball- 2

$4.75

Real Italian All Beef Meatballs

Sausage- 1

$2.50

Sweet Italian Sausage smothered in our house made tomato sauce.

Sausage- 2

$4.75

Sweet Italian Sausage smothered in our house made tomato sauce.

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Our house marinated chicken tenders grilled to perfection.

Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Our house marinated tenders tossed in Cajun seasoning and grilled to perfection.

Anchovies

$1.25

French Fries

$2.99

Chips

$1.50

Sauteed Vegetable

$1.99

Chefs choice sauteed in Butter

Black Olives

$0.75

Green Olives

$0.75

Pepperoncini

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Shaved Parmesan

$0.75

Feta Cheese

$0.75

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75

Pomodoro Sauce-3oz

$0.75

Alfredo Sauce- 8 oz

$4.99

Meat Sauce- 8 oz

$4.99

Vodka Sauce- 8 oz

$4.99

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Extra dressing

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$4.49

Traditional Italian pastry filled with ricotta, sweet cream, and chocolate chips. Dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.50

NY Style cheesecake served with your choice of dessert sauce on the side.

Small Cannoli

$3.50Out of stock

Traditional Italian pastry filled with ricotta, sweet cream, and chocolate chips. Dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce. ( 2 miniature cannoli’s per order)

Tiramisu

$6.00

Italian favorite of lady finger cookies dipped in coffee and layered with Mascarpone, sweet cream, and cocoa powder.

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.95Out of stock

To-go Beverages

Pepsi- 20 oz

$2.29

Diet Pepsi- 20 oz

$2.29

Mt. Dew- 20 oz

$2.29

Water- 20 oz

$2.29

Ice Sparkling Beverage-20 oz

$2.29

Pellegrino- 16 oz Btl

$3.29

Schweppes Ginger Ale- 20oz

$2.59

Rockstar-16 oz.

$3.59Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.49

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$3.49

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Mug Root Beer - 20 oz.

$2.59

Red Bull

$3.59

Catering Entrees

All items include a side of penne pasta with tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese.

Catering Eggplant Parmigiana

$50.00+

Breaded eggplant with mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served with pasta.

Catering Chicken Parmigiana

$65.00+

Breaded Chicken with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with pasta. Serves 12

Catering Sausage and Peppers

$60.00+

Sautéed Italian sausage with peppers, onions, mushrooms, white wine-tomato sauce, and mozzarella. Served with pasta.

Catering Pasta

Catering Beef Lasagna

$60.00+

Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, meat sauce, and mozzarella. Oven baked to perfection!

Catering Oven Baked Pasta

$55.00+

Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce and topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.

Pasta w/ Pomodoro sauce

$50.00+

Start with our penne pasta and choose your favorite sauce.

Spinach Stuffed Shells w/ Pomodoro sauce

$55.00+

Large shell pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with fresh spinach, marinara or alfredo sauce, mozzarella and oven baked to perfection!

Catering Manicotti w/ Pomodoro Sauce

$55.00+

Manicotti made with ricotta cheese wrapped in pasta sheets, topped with our house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and oven baked to perfection.

Catering Ravioli w/ Pomodoro Sauce

$55.00+Out of stock

Your choice of Beef Ravioli, Cheese Ravioli, or Combination, topped with your choice of tomato or marinara sauce.

Penne Alla Vodka

$65.00+

Penne Alfredo

$65.00+

Catering Salads

Catering Antipasto Salad

$65.00+

Catering House Salad

$40.00+

Catering Caesar Salad

$40.00+

Catering Greek Salad

$55.00+

Catering Sides

Vinny’s almost famous rolls tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce. Serves 24.

Catering Garlic Rolls

$25.00+

Our almost famous rolls baked fresh and topped with a fresh garlic & buttery topping.

Catering Meatballs in Pomodoro Sauce

$60.00+

One dozen, serves 6.

Catering It. Sausage Links in Pomodoro

$60.00+

Italian sweet sausage links. One dozen, serves 6.

Catering Grilled Chicken

$55.00+

Catering Sautéed Mixed Vegetables

$50.00+

Sautéed mixed vegetables. Serves 6.

Catering Sautéed Broccoli

$45.00+

Catering Desserts

Catering Cannolis

$35.00

Italian cannoli. Serves 10.

Catering Cheesecake

$42.00

Plain NY Cheesecake. Serves 12.

Catering Appetizers

Jumbo Wings

$55.00+

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of Buffalo Hot, Med., or Mild Sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vinny's is a local hometown favorite offering up great Italian meals including NY Style Pizza, Pastas, Wings, Salads, Sandwiches & More.

Website

Location

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA 30518

Directions

Gallery
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill image
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill image
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill image
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill image

Map
