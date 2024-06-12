- Home
- /
- Tallahassee
- /
- Vino Beano
Coffee, Wine, Cocktails, Bistro, Brew Pub, Gastro Pub, Flatbreads, Charcuterie
Vino Beano
1309 Thomasville Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MAIN MENU
BAGEL MELTS
SHAREABLES
FLATBREADS
CHARCUTERIE
HANDHELDS
DESSERTS
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Monster Martinis
BEER
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
WINE
Red Wine
White Wine
Rose & Sparkling Wine
COFFEE & TEA
Specialty Lattes
Classics
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
All day coffee, wine & cocktails
Location
1309 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303
© 2024 Toast, Inc.