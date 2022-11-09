- Home
Vino e Vivo
577 Reviews

163 Water Street
C1
Exeter, NH 03833
Sparkling
Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne 187ml
Pizzolato Fields NSA Prosecco DOC
Treviso, Veneto Region, Italy WE-91 Best Buy No Added Sulfites, Organic This wine opens with alluring aromas of jasmine, beeswax and Bosc pear. The juicy, elegant palate delivers green apple, lemon zest and hazelnut alongside bright acidity and refined, persistent bubbles.
Medici Ermete I Quercioli Lambrusco Secco NV
Emilia Romagna, Italy A dry Lambrusco that is perfect with charcuterie. WS-88 Subtle hints of leather and graphite accent the black currant and herbed olive flavors of this balanced and layered Lambrusco, meshed with light tannins and a creamy bead. JS-91 Dried plums and mulberries here, as well as licorice and blackberry pudding. Medium-bodied, quite delicate and silky, the bubbles taking on a bead-like form. Drink now.
Lucien Albrecht
Field Recordings Pet Nat
Taittinger Prestige Cuvee Brut Champagne NV
Vollereaux Brut Reserve Champagne NV
Champagne, France This Champagne is made from 34% Chardonnay, 33% Pinot Noir, 33% Meunier and is aged sur-lie for four years, more than twice the time required by appellation rules. We tasted this during our wine club sparkling wine event and I think that this wine is so versatile. It can stand alone as an aperitif or be enjoyed with fish entrees. In any event, we all need some Champagne, especially at this price.
Berlucchi '61 Franciacorta Brut NV
Lombardy, Italy 90% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Nero WS-90 A rich and creamy Franciacorta that remains fresh and graceful thanks to a backbone of mouthwatering acidity. Offers a crowd-pleasing mix of baked melon, lemon-infused pastry cream, chopped hazelnut and candied ginger. Drink now through 2023.
Ca del Bosco Prestige Franciacorta
Lombardy, Italy Champagne Method Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Nero WA-91 Packaged in a transparent bottle and an easily recognized yellow-gold label, the NV Franciacorta Cuvée Prestige Brut is a blend of 75% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Bianco and 15% Pinot Nero. This is among Ca' del Bosco's most affordable and accessible sparkling wines. It offers steady consistency year after year. I've always loved the bouquet of this wine. It shows a slightly spicy side that reminds me of Christmas oranges nailed with cloves. In the mouth, the wine is lean and crisp with fine and persistent perlage.
Geffroy Expression Brut Champagne NV
Champagne, France WS-93 A fine, mouthwatering version, featuring a pleasant vibrancy throughout, while a delicate, satiny texture carries flavors of poached quince, salted almond and Meyer lemon peel. Long and elegant, with details of elderflower, star anise and chalk lacing the finish. Disgorged December 2016. Drink now through 2024.
Lanson Brut Champagne NV
Champagne, France WS-90 A lively Champagne with a subtle, smoke-tinged undertow, and well-cut acidity defining flavors of crunchy white peach, blackberry, toast point and candied lemon peel.
Ployez-Jacquemart Brut Champagne NV
Lanson Rose
Lanson Green Label
White
Furmint
Foral de Melgaco Old Vines Alvarinho 2020
Vinho Verde, Portugal WE-90 This rich, concentrated wine is packed with intense apple and pear flavors that are pierced through with vibrant acidity. It is full in feel, densely textured and finely balanced.
Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis 2020
Piedmont, Italy 100% Arneis WA-93 The Giacosa family does a great job with its high-end wines and its entry-level products alike. The 2020 Roero Arneis is a great example of a wine that knocks out simplicity while maintaining a great sense of inner freshness and complexity. This was a great vintage for the popular Arneis white grape that shows a wide range of tropical perfumes with papaya, citrus and Williams pear. The wine also boasts rich inner fiber, good fruit weight and concentration. At this young stage, it is less defined by its inherent minerality and more defined by those exotic fruit tones. But you can expect the mineral tones to take on more importance a year or two from now.
Daou Chardonnay 2020
Copain Tous Ensemble 2017
Domaine Talmard Macon-Uchizy 2020
Chalk Hill 2019
Domaine Cognard Montagny 1er Cru Les Bassets 2016
Mayacamas Napa Valley 2015
Brewer Clifton 3D 2018
Chateau de Fesles Anjou 2017
Loire Valley, France 100% Chenin Blanc WE-93 Editors' Choice A rich, honey and almond-flavored wine, this is deliciously ripe. The acidity and crisp apple fruits of this young wine are heightened by the taut, steely texture as well as the complex aftertaste.
Villa Matilde Falanghina 2018
Kettmeir Muller Thurgau 2019
Alto Adige, Italy 100% Muller Thurgau
L'Auriere 2020
Attems Pinot Grigio 2017
Pullus 2021
Famille Perrin Reserve Cotes du Rhone Blanc 2020
Rhone Valley, France Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, Roussanne, Viognier Pretty pale yellow color with delicate green reflections. This wine has a nose of white flowers, buttercream and apricots. The mouth has citrus flavors, balanced with a good acidity. Minerality is on the finish with a touch of bitterness.
Domaine La Lyre Cotes du Rhone Blanc 2016
Rhone Valley, France Grenache Blanc, Ugni Blanc, Viognier Organic grapes From the winemaker, "Beautiful pale yellow colour, with green hints. Aromas of pear and citrus fruits, with subtle notes of white flowers. Well-balanced and very fruity, this wine is fresh and lively."
Domaine de laTerre Rouge Enigma 2018
Kesseler R Kabinett 2020
Ravines Dry Riesling White Springs Vineyard 2017
Ravines Dry Riesling Argetsinger Vineyard 2016
Finger Lakes, NY 100% Riesling Dry
Tegernseerhof Riesling 2012
Domaine Chatelain Pouilly Fume 2017
Domaine De Rome
Cherrier Pere Et Fils
Domaine Michel Vattan 2021
K. Wechsler Scheurebe 2016
Rheinhessen, Germany 100% Scheurebe
Torbreck Woodcutter's 2021
Pieropan Soave 2018
Veneto, Italy JS-93 Beautiful transparency and finesse to this Soave with lemon peel, green apples, thyme and sourdough. Very mineral and driven on the medium-bodied palate that carries deeply set acidity and citrus flavors long. Drink now. WE-92 Fragrant and racy, this elegant, focused white opens with heady scents of yellow stone fruit, spring blossom and wild herb. The vibrant, savory palate delivers apricot, pineapple, Meyer lemon and white almond set against zesty acidity that leaves a dry, juicy finish. A saline note graces the close.
Umani Ronchi Casal di Serra 2020
Cuilleron Le Petite Cote 2017
Rose
Red
Skouras St. George Agirogitiko 2019
Zero in Condotta 2019
Michele Chiarlo Cipressi Nizza DOCG 2016
Piedmont, Italy Nizza DOCG 100% Barbera WA-91 The Barbera planet is a big one, and creating territorial identity here through the production of single-vineyard expressions is important. This area, Nizza, has more limestone soil compared to others throughout the region, and it is a difficult appellation with severely limited yields. To make a Nizza you really need to make wine well. The 2016 Nizza Cipressi is a beautiful one for sure: full, soft and generous. It spends 12 months in large oak casks.
Vietti Tre Vigne 2020
Mandrarossa Frappato 2018
Domaine de Nugues Fleurie 2019
Bonny Doon Clos de Gilroy 2016
Kiona Red Mountain Lemberger 2019
Red Mountain AVA, Washington 100% Lemberger JS-91 WA-88 A delightfully scented wine, the 2019 Lemberger offers notions of dusty cherry skin, dried herbs and vanilla. Medium-bodied, the palate is lively and balanced, offering a fresh frame of dark red fruit and then a subtle rusticity across the mid-palate with fine-grained, silky tannins. The Lemberger concludes with notions of high-toned, red fruit flavors over the lingering finish.
Channing Daughters Blaufrankisch 2018
Tornatore Etna Rosso 2017
Conrelissen Susucaru 2020
Conrelissen Munjabel 2020
La Kiuva Rouge de Vallee 2020
Musso Rio Sordo Barbaresco 2017
Piedmont, Italy 100% Nebbiolo WA - 92 This wine offers a pretty mineral profile with crushed aspirin, wild fruit and dried rose petal. Compared to the flatter and heavier Pora, the Musso 2017 Barbaresco Rio Sordo is a pointed and linear wine that you might pair with dark turkey meat or pheasant. I prefer this expression because there is a more concrete succession of Nebbiolo aromas that lead the bouquet as the wine evolves and changes in the glass. The finish is delicate and streamlined. WE-94 Underbrush, new leather, violet and mature forest berry aromas lift out of the glass with a whiff of menthol. On the full-bodied palate, tightly knit, close-grained tannins support dried cherry, spiced cranberry and star anise alongside surprisingly fresh acidity for the hot vintage. A hint of espresso signals the close. Drink 2022–2029.
Nino Negri Cinque Stelle 2017
Lombardy, Italy Made like an Amarone nut from 100% Nebbiolo grapes. Produced only in the best years, Nino Negri’s flagship wine 5 Stelle Sfursat di Valtellina is made from the region's finest selections of Chiavennasca (Nebbiolo). Wine Enthusiast - 93 French oak, coconut and menthol aromas along with a whiff of resin lead the nose. The densely concentrated, jammy palate delivers steeped prune, dried fig, roasted coffee bean and confectionery notes recalling vanilla-coated black licorice. Firm, close-grained tannins provide the framework and leave a firm, grippy finish. Drink 2023–2032.
Massolino Parafada Barolo 2016
Piedmont, Italy 100% Nebbiolo WS-97 Black cherry and black currant fruit is embedded in a matrix of stiff tannins. Tar, tobacco and iron flavors add complexity, and the vibrant acidity is a force to be reckoned with. This red has fine length. Just needs time. Best from 2025 through 2050. 215 cases made, 75 cases imported WA-97+ The Massolino 2016 Barolo Parafada is a rich and beautifully fleshed out wine that brings forth abundant aromas of dark fruit, Morello cherry, spice, tobacco, crushed stone and rust. This wine shows power and determination, and it definitely has the structure, freshness and inner fruit weight to go the long haul. Parafada is made with old-vine Nebbiolo (60 years old and more), and these results show stunning precision and care. The wine will age with confidence for 20 years or more. Congratulations to Massolino for this classic beauty.
Oregon Trail 2019
Willamette Vally, Oregon 100% Pinot Noir A deep, garnet wine fills the glass. Aromas of cranberry, red currant, and tart cherry layer together, complemented by a hint of earth and spice. On the palate, this medium bodied wine shows bright notes of raspberry and strawberry, followed by baking spices, earthiness, and an additional note of tart cherry returning on the finish. Structured and well-balanced, this wine is expressive of the region and the vintage.
WVV Founder's Reserve
Kettmeir Pinot Nero 2018
Boisset Aloxe-Corton 2016
Burgundy, France 100% Pinot Noir Visual: Intense and brilliant ruby red color with purple tints. Nose: Intense aromas of raspberries and fresh strawberries, some floral and spicy notes. Palate: A very fresh, gourmet wine with silky tannins.
Brewer Clifton Machado 2016
Sea Smoke Ten 2018
Sta. Rita Hills, California Ten is named for the ten Pinot Noir clones found on their estate vineyard. A brooding and intense wine. The aromas begin with notes of Elderberry, Freesia and Fig, then a myriad of savory spices, and a hint of lavender. Firm, mature tannins—evidence of Ten’s ageability—are followed by a long, velvety finish.
Bichot Vosne-Romanee 2016
Kistler Pinot Noir 2020
Chateau la Nerthe Cotes du Rhone Villages Les Cassagnes 2018
Rhone Valley, France Grenache, Mourvedre, Syrah WA-91 This wine continues to be domaine-bottled, although a cursory look at the label reveals just 2019 La Nerthe Cotes du Rhone Villages Les Cassagnes. It's a separate estate under the same ownership as Château La Nerthe. Dark and intensely colored, it comes across as welcomely airy and lacy in texture, while still showing ample concentration. A blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre from limestone and sand soils, it delivers notes of ripe cherries and mulberries, plus hints of roses, garrigue, orange zest and dried spices. It's uncommonly elegant for a villages wine, with a long, silky finish.
Paul Jourdan Cuvee du Papale Chateauneuf du Pape 2019
Beaucastel CdP 2019
Sartorti Valpolicella Superiore Montegredella 2017
Dal Forno Romano Monte Lodoletta Valpolicella Superiore 2007
Veneto, Italy Dal Forno is a legend among winemakers in the Veneto. This wine is a blend of 70% Corvina and Corvina Grossa, 20% Rondinella, 5% Croatina and 5% Oseleta. It is a blockbuster. WA-94 The 2007 Valpolicella Superiore from the celebrated Monte Lodoletta vineyard is rock-tight with a midnight black appearance and aromas that emerge with fierce determination. The fascinating aromatic medley includes dark spice, prune, Spanish cedar, tar, black licorice, balsam herb and blackberry tart. The mouthfeel is plush and rich with super-tight tannins that grip nervously to the finish. It has only started its bottle evolution and requires more time to soften and develop. Drink 2017-2035. WS-91 Rich and smoky in flavor, yet graceful in form, with supple tannins and muscle structuring the flavors of dried cherry, bresaola, grilled marjoram, date and mesquite smoke, followed by a long, chewy finish.
Tommasi
Masi Serego Aligheri Classico 2011
Veneto, Italy WS-94 A dense and smoky Amarone, with long, sculpted tannins and finely meshed flavors of baked black raspberry and forest floor, showing accents of citrus peel, dried fig and espresso. Silky on the palate, this should open nicely with air, while the length and harmony make the case for time in the cellar. Offers a long, spiced finish. Best from 2020 through 2030. WA-92 The inky black 2011 Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Serego Alighieri Vaio Armaron is a dark, deeply layered and sophisticated red wine. Do not underestimate the intensity of this wine. The aromas peel off slowly at first but quickly gain momentum. Dried blackberry, Spanish cedar, mahogany, campfire ash and barbecue smoke are delivered with carefully measured intensity. The mouthfeel is decisively firm and thick with a point of tannic astringency on the close. The finish is syrupy and savory at the same time.
Chateau Lafond 2018
Bel Ormeu Cuvee Les Herits 2016
Bordeaux, France Blaye Cotes de Bordeaux Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc WE-91, JS-91 This rich, wood-aged wine is full of black fruits. Cocoa flavors are a strong presence in this wine along with the peppered plum and dense tannins. Drink the wine from 2022.
Crasto 2017
Ravines Maximilien 2016
Finger Lakes, NY Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot Decanter-91
Elizabeth Rose Chockablock Red 2019
Napa Valley, Calfornia 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 18% Merlot, 12% Malbec From the winemaker, "This 2019 Red Blend displays a vibrant & bright ruby color in the glass with aromas of bright raspberry jam and dark red cherries. The palate is full of red fruits and balanced spices of cedarwood. This is a medium bodied, fruit forward wine, with nice elegant tannins making it easy to drink alone or paired with food. It is ready to drink and has a nice balance of strength and elegance."
Le Pins Bourgueil 2019
Loire Valley, France 100% Cabernet Franc WS-89 Fresh fruity flavors of cherry and crushed red plum are infused with dried wild herb, violet, espresso and spice elements, supported by medium-grained tannins through the finish. Drink now through 2026.
Austin Paso Robles
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Paso Robles, California WA-92 The 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon is blended with 10% Merlot, 6% Petit Verdot and 1% Cabernet Franc and aged 10 months in 60% new French oak. Deep ruby-purple in color, it opens with notes of rose petal perfume, cinnamon and garrigue with a core of black and red currant fruit and meaty, savory undertones. The palate is medium-bodied, silky and elegant with fresh, uplifted flavors and a lovely array of spices lingering on the finish. This is an excellent value!
Iron & Sand 2018
Raymond Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Napa Valley, California Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc WA-92 The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Reserve is composed of 94% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Petit Verdot and 1% Cabernet Franc, coming from more than 20 different sites, with 29% coming from estate vineyards in St. Helena and Rutherford. It was aged in French oak barrels, 37% new. Deep garnet-purple colored, it rocks up with ready-for-business scents of blackcurrant pastilles, redcurrant jelly and Morello cherries with hints of dried Provence herbs, pencil shavings and dark chocolate. Full-bodied, the palate is jam-packed with crunchy black fruits, supported by firm, grainy tannins and bold freshness, finishing long and savory. WS-91 Ripe and welcoming, with waves of red currant preserves and plum sauce rolling through, wrapped with red licorice and infused with a fruitcake note on the finish. Features a lightly toasty frame that lets the fruit hold center stage. Drink now through 2026.
Legit Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Antica
Schrader Double Diamond Oakville 2018
Napa Valley, Califonia 95 points Jeb Dunnuck Readers looking to get a taste of the impeccable quality and style from Schrader at a more affordable price point would do well to check out the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Double Diamond. Coming all from Oakville, it has a classic Cabernet nose of black and blue fruits, green tobacco, cedar pencil, damp earth, and chocolate. It's not over the top and has beautiful varietal character as well as medium to full body, ripe yet present tannins, good overall freshness, and a great finish. This is beautifully done and well worth a case purchase. I'd lean toward drinking bottles over the coming 10-12 years. It's a candidate for the best Napa Cabernet under $100. 94 points James Suckling An elegant, fruit-driven Cabernet Sauvignon with notes of red fruit and spices. Fresh herbs, such as thyme. It’s full-bodied and well balanced. The texture is pleasant and smooth with elegant tannins.
Ghost Block Estate Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 1.5L
Napa Valley, California 98% Cabernet Sauvignon, 1% Malbec, 1% Petit Verdot WS-95 Very lush, with warmed plum sauce, cassis and linzer torte flavors gliding through slowly, but persistently, while cast iron and mesquite notes add range along the way. Stays on the dark side of the spectrum, with a flash of espresso crema flickering at the end amid the exotic fruit. Drink now through 2034.
Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 3L
Schrader RBS Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard 2019
Rio de Madre Graciano 2019
Rioja, Spain 100% Graciano Normally Graciano is a blending grape with Tempranillo. This is a rare wine made from 100% Graciano. Vinous-90 Inky ruby. Blackberry, cherry pit, pungent flowers and a hint of olive on the fragrant nose. Gently chewy and fleshy in the mouth, offering bitter cherry and cassis flavors that take a spicy turn through the midpalate. Smooth tannins come in late to add shape to the long, smoke- and spice-tinged finish.
Kaiken 2019
Mollydooker The Scooter Merlot 2014
McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia WS-88 Smooth and appealing, with a slight candied edge to the bright, juicy red berry flavors, cedar and spice notes and accents of rosemary on the finish. Drink now through 2026.
Stags Leap Merlot 2018
Napa Valley, California 100% Merlot WS-88 Ripe, with dried dark currant and mocha flavors flanked by notes of forest floor. Ends with green herbal shadings on the dense finish.
Lunaria Orsogna Coste di Moro 2015
Cantina Tollo Mo Montepulciano Riserva 2015
Abruzzo, Italy 100% Montepulciano Single varietal wine that is aged 24 months in oak casks and six months in the bottle. Gambero Rosso - Tre Bicchieri The Cantina Tollo Mò Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva is a fantastic, very high-quality monovarietal Montepulciano that glows wonderfully intense ruby red in the glass. The fine bouquet exudes aromas of rich berries, licorice and black chocolate. There is also leather and tobacco as well as a gentle hint of minerality. The wine is gripping on the palate.
Santa Tresa Purato 2020
Ricasoli Chianti
Albatreti Brunello Di Montalcino
Qupe Syrah 2016
Central Coast, California WA-90 The 2016 Syrah includes 10% total of Grenache, Mourvèdre and Tempranillo. It has a medium to deep ruby-purple color and nose of black cherry cordial, warm blueberries, graphite and woodsmoke with dark chocolate, olive, salami and dried violet. Medium to full-bodied, it gives up loads of juicy black and blue fruits with firm, pleasantly chewy tannins and a long finish. This is fantastic for the price point.
St Cosme
Stephane Ogier Cote Rote Mon Village 2016
Rhone Valley, France 100% Syrah 13% abv WS-93 An alluring style, with concentrated cassis and plum puree flavors that move gracefully as the silky structure and perfumy black tea and bergamot notes flitter through. The long, refined finish features subtle, lingering minerality. Best from 2022 through 2033.
Stephane Ogier Cote Rotie Reserve 2015
Rhone Valley, France 100% Syrah WS-95 Features dark currant, fig and boysenberry preserve flavors that are densely concentrated and supported by authoritative grip built on graphite and cast iron accents. Ganache, black tea, singed bay leaf and juniper notes add detail and range through the finish, where latent minerality lurks in reserve. Best from 2025 through 2040. WA-93 The 2015 Cote Rotie Reserve is rich, velvety-textured and long. Raspberries and herbal notes are joined by hints of cured meat in this medium to full-bodied wine. It should drink well for up to 15 years.
Numanthia Toro 2016
Argiano NC
Planeta Cerasuolo
Sartori Classico Superiore Montegradella 2017
Seghesio Angela's Table 2019
Sonoma County, California
The Prisoner Wine Company Saldo NV
Dessert
Navarro Late Harvest Gewurztraminer 2013 (375ml)
Anderson Valley, California From grapes left to develop Botrytis, or noble rot, it is pale yellow colored and opens with an iced sweet tea bouquet with a hint of apricot and honey. On the palate, this wine is full bodied, pleasantly sweet and viscous. The flavor profile is a tasty tangerine and honey blend with notes of apricot and a touch of golden raisin. The finish remains sweet and its flavors linger nicely.
Jorge Ordoñez Victoria Moscatel 2014 (375ml)
Andalucia, Spain RP-95 An absolutely amazing, decadent, luxurious sweet wine, made from 100% Moscatel de Alexandria, the 2014 Botani Victoria #2 comes from the estate's oldest 50-year-old vines and, according to Jorge Ordoñez, it takes 17 pounds of grapes to make one 375-milliliter bottle of this elixir. Truly great stuff, it has loads of honeysuckle, caramelized tropical fruits, hints of maple syrup and brown sugar. The wine is rich, fragrant with plenty of flowery notes intermixed with wet pebble-like minerality. It is full-bodied and unctuously textured, but has enough acidity to balance the sweet, rich texture.
Casarito Moscato
Domaine de Durban Muscat de Beaumes de Venise 2015 (375ml)
Rhone Valley, France The wines have the distinctive Muscat flavors of flowers, tropical fruit and honey.
Santa Eufemia 20 Year White Port (500ml)
Porto, Portugal The 20-Year-Old White Port from Quinta Santa Eufemia is a blend of Malvasia Fina, Moscatel Galego Branco, Rabigato and Gouveio. After fermentation in granite lagares and fortification, the wine is aged in stainless steel tanks for nine months before being transferred to large wooden casks where the it ages for a further 20 years. Deep gold in color with tawny and amber highlights, this fabulous 20-Year-Old White Port is complex, rich and decadent with flavors of caramelized orange, hazelnut, white flowers and apricot marmalade and an incredibly long finish.
Fonseca Guimaraens 2012 Vintage Port
Porto, Portugal JS - 95-96 This shows first class structure and length. It’s full-bodied and lightly sweet with fabulous length and power. It starts off slowly and builds on the palate with great blackberry, mineral and slate character. WS-93 This is starting to open up, featuring singed alder and ganache notes that meld into the core of crushed plum, fig and blackberry compote flavors. Flickers of tobacco and espresso fill in through the finish, with the alder accent lingering. WA-93 The 2012 Guimaraens Vintage Port was bottled in 2014. Surprisingly powerful, this opens as a brooding Port. Laced with rhubarbs and herbs, it seems a bit on the drier side, relatively speaking, and shows that occasional warmth on the finish.
Messias 30 YO Tawny
Chateau Haut Charmes Sauternes 2017 (375ml)
Bordeaux, France Second label of Chateau D'Yquem Haut Charmes is a very special Sauternes bottling, made from the younger vines of one of the region's most legendary château. Its location in the Ciron Valley exposes the Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon fruit to conditions perfect for the development of botrytis. Charming, elegant and an exceptional value for what's in the bottle.
Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Daiginjo Sake
Hyogo Prefecture, Japan Made with rice polished to at least 50%. The taste is dry, crisp, fruity, floral
Medici Ermete Dolce Lambrusco NV
Emilia Romagna, Italy Bright ruby red with persistent bubbles, the wine shows delicate floral notes of violet leading to a luxuriously sweet, fresh, vivacious palate that is pleasantly harmonious.
Half Bottles
Louis Jadot Macon Villages 2018 (375ml)
Burgundy, France 100% Chardonnay WA-86 Notes of honeyed pear, peach and white flowers introduce the 2018 Mâcon-Villages (Maison Louis Jadot), a medium-bodied, elegantly fleshy wine with moderate depth at the core, ripe but lively acids and a clean finish. WE-86 This brightly perfumed wine has attractive apple flavors and a light texture. All about fruit, the wine is fresh, crisp, and ready to drink.
Muga Rioja Reserva 2015 (375ml)
Rioja, Spain 70% Tempranillo, Garnacha, Mazuelo, and Graciano 94 points Jeb Dunnuck Blackberries, currants, cigar wrapper, cedar box, and hints of vanilla all flow to a medium-bodied, concentrated, beautiful Rioja that has ripe tannins, beautiful balance, and a great finish. 94 points James Suckling Complex nose with ripe black cherries, deeply integrated cedary oak, baking spices, dried flowers, leather, fresh tobacco and earthy notes. This is silky and mellow with long, laid-back tannins that deliver ripe dark plum flavors into a spicy and earthy finish. 92 points Robert Parker's Wine Advocate The wine shows very good ripeness but without any excess. It has incipient complexity, still young and undeveloped but with very good balance between power and elegance, with fine-grained tannins and integrated acidity. This has to be one of the best recent vintages of this popular bottling.
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 (375ml)
Riedel Glassware
Riedel Vinum Chablis (two pack)
Size: 7 3/8" This crystal glass is a perfect size and shape for full-bodied white wines (more than 12 percent alcohol) with good extract and moderate acidity. When served from this crystal glass, the wine has a perfect balance of fruit and acidity. Recommended for: Albario, Barsac, Bordeaux (white), Burgundy (white), Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Condrieu, Hermitage Blanc, Marsanne, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Sauternes, Sauvignon Blanc (Barrique), Viognier.
Riedel Vinum Burgundy (two pack)
Size: 8 1/4" The Vinum Burgundy glass is excellent for full-bodied red wines (more than 12.5 percent alcohol) with high acidity and moderate tannin. This glass directs the flow of wine onto the zone of the tongue which perceives sweetness, thereby highlighting the rich fruit and tempering the high acidity of the wine. The large bowl captures all the nuances of the wine's aroma. Recommended for: Barbaresco, Barbera, Barolo, Burgundy (red), Gamay, Nebbiolo, Pinot Noir.
Riedel Vinum Prestige Cuvee Champagne (six pack)
Size: H: 8-5/8" Cap: 8-1/8oz. The magic of this glass is its ability to highlight the full spectrum of aromas and flavors offered by fine champagnes and sparkling wines while preserving their elegant effervescence. Bubbles pose a challenge. How do you keep the sparkle in sparkling wine? The solution lies at the bottom of each Vinum Prestige Cuvée Flute. Etched into each is a small dot, the purpose of which is to provide a slightly abraded surface that serves to generate a continuous stream of bubbles and prevent the champagne from going flat in the glass. Designed to highlight the bouquet of champagne, this light and well-balanced glass accentuates the complexity and richness of vintage champagnes and prestige cuvées. Recommended for: Prestige Cuvée, Rosé Champagne, Vintage Champagne, Vintage sparkling wine.
Riedel Wine Series Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot (four pack)
Size: H: 9-1/4" Cap: 21-1/2oz. Non lead, machine made. All Riedel glasses are dishwasher safe. Recommended for: Bordeaux (red), Brunello di Montalcino, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Rioja, Sangiovese, Sangiovese Grosso, Tempranillo
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Vino e Vivo is a warm and inviting wine bar located downtown Exeter. Tony Callendrello seeks out quality wines from throughout the world while Chef Paul Callahan creates a thoughtful and ever-changing menu using seasonal ingredients.
163 Water Street, C1, Exeter, NH 03833