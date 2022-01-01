Vino Garden 1210 Nanticoke Rd

Vino Garden imageView gallery


Popular Items

Penne A La Vodka
Eggplant Rollatini
Large Ceasar

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

Black Truffle Arancini

$13.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Burrata

$13.00

Calamari

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Crispy Eggplant Rings

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Fried Ravioli

$13.00

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Steamed PEI Mussels

$15.00

Italian Favorites

Chicken Francaise

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

Italian Sausage and Peppers

$21.00

Meatballs and Spaghetti

$18.00

Penne A La Vodka

$19.00

Seasonal Ravioli

$20.00

Slow Cooked Meat Lasagna

$19.00

Spaghetti Alle Vongole

$23.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

Veal Scallopini

$22.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$19.00

Shrimp Parmesan

$23.00

Ravioli Bolognese

$22.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Entrees

Grilled Tuna

$30.00

Pan Roasted Salmon

$26.00

Rosemary Crusted Lamb Rack

$30.00

Medallion Filets

$34.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$30.00

Pizza

Pizza of the Day

$16.00

C.Y.O Pizza

$12.00

Stromboli

$12.00

Crab Pizza

$20.00

Sides

Pasta of the Day

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Small Ceasar

$4.00

Large Ceasar

$8.00

Side Soup

$4.00

Large Soup

$8.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Large Pasta of the Day

$8.00

Extras

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Add Tuna

$12.00

Add Scallops

$7.00

Add Meatball

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Meatballs and Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Drinks

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Mango Pie

$8.00

Lemon Mousse

$9.00

Rainbow Cake

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1210 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801

Directions

Gallery
Vino Garden image

