Italian
Bars & Lounges
Vino Garden 1210 Nanticoke Rd
No reviews yet
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1210 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boonies Burger Beer & Bait - Boonies 21438 Nanticoke Road
No Reviews
21438 Nanticoke Road Tyaskin, MD 21865
View restaurant
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
4.2 • 847
28544 Dupont Blvd Millsboro, DE 19966
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salisbury
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO
4.3 • 778
201 E Vine St Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurant