Bars & Lounges
American

Vino Locale 431 Kipling St.

893 Reviews

$$

431 Kipling St.

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Popular Items

La Vita e Bella
La Crema Sauvignon Blanc
Tzatziki Platter

Tapas

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

$16.00
Meatless Meatballs

Meatless Meatballs

$16.00

Vegan Meatballs with marinara sauce and vegan cheese... served with baguette

Sriracha Peanut Chicken Satay

$16.00

$16.00

Korean BBQ Chicken Satay

$16.00

$16.00

Chimichurri Chicken Satay

$16.00

$16.00

Kielbasa & Kraut

$16.00

$16.00
Vegan Sausage & Kimchi

Vegan Sausage & Kimchi

$16.00

4 Skewers of Vegan sausage (plant based) with onions and bell peppers.. with Organic kimchi and sriracha

Cheese & Charcuterie

1957 Normandie Half

$15.00

$15.00

1957 Normandie Full

$22.00

$22.00

Sour Goat

$16.00

Spicy Blues

$16.00

6 pm Tehran

$16.00

Cabane a Sucre

$18.00

Regina Italiana

$18.00

Fromages Surprises

$19.00

$19.00

La Vie en Rose

$22.00
La Vita e Bella

La Vita e Bella

$29.00

Salads

Spring Salad

$15.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Saffron Chicken Kabob

Saffron Chicken Kabob

$29.00

Petite skewers of chicken kabob(x5) marinated with saffron and lemon juice, served with Spanish rice & Sumac.

Forbidden Salmon

Forbidden Salmon

$29.00

Roasted Salmon, served on a bed of Italian Farro and Black Rice.. with our pomegranate/fig sauce

Cajun Shrimp Stroganoff

$29.00

$29.00

Beef Stroganoff

$29.00

Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Chicken Pesto Ravioli

$24.00

$24.00

Desserts

Sour Cherry Cheesecake

$12.00

Sour Cherry Cheesecake

$12.00

Walm Baklava

$12.00

Starters

Babaganoosh

$14.00
Bacon Wrapped Dates

$14.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$14.00

Baguette (Full-4")

$3.00

$3.00

Baguette (Half)

$1.50

$1.50

Chipotle Samosas

$14.00

$14.00
Dolma La Vina

Dolma La Vina

$12.00

Empanadas de pollo

$16.00

$16.00

Hummus

$14.00

Seafood Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00
Spicy Guacamole Chips

Spicy Guacamole Chips

$12.00

Homemade Guacamole with corn chips

Spinacho Spanakopita

$14.00

Spinacho Spanakopita

$14.00
Tzatziki Platter

Tzatziki Platter

$14.00

Homemade Tzatziki (Yogurt, Dill, cucumber, garlic), served with Kalamata olives, cucumber & tomato slices and Persian focaccia bread.

Nuts/Olives

Castelvetranos

$8.00

$8.00

Flight Nuts Olives

$20.00

$20.00

Italian Olive Medley

$5.00

$5.00

Marcona Almonds

$7.00

$7.00

Pistachios

$5.00

Whites to go

Nugan Chardonnay

$35.00

$35.00

JL Colombo Rose

$35.00

Morgan Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

$42.00

Gewurztraminer Doppf & Irion '16 France

$42.00

$42.00

Joseph Drouhim Macon Village

$42.00

$42.00

La Crema Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

$47.00

Jean Jacques Sancerre

Bubbly to go

Bailly Lapierre Reserve Brut, France

$42.00

$42.00

Baron de Seillac Brut Rose, France

$42.00

$42.00

La Marca Prosecco

$42.00

$42.00

Domain Michel Briday, France

$59.00

$59.00

Champagne Monthuys, Per et Fils

$68.00

$68.00

Taittinger Champagne, France

$125.00

$125.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Wine Garden & Kitchen

Location

431 Kipling St., Palo Alto, CA 94301

Directions

Gallery
Vino Locale image
Vino Locale image
Vino Locale image

