Vino & Panino
41 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Vino & Panino is upping the level of panini and culinary experience. We have specialty aged meats and cheeses selected from Spain, Italy, Canada and Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. A great selection of ingredients are carefully placed on Italian “pane” bread or hoagies designed for panini presses, achieving the perfect texture and taste. Interesting wines pair with our panini. Also fine international beers.
Location
6920 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse - Cave Creek, Arizona 85331
4.4 • 2
6823 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cave Creek
Tonto Bar & Grill - 5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd
4.4 • 1,694
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurant
Pomodoro Italian Grill & Seafood - 6710 E Cave Creek Rd
4.3 • 378
6710 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurant
More near Cave Creek