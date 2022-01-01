Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vino & Panino

41 Reviews

$$

6920 E Cave Creek Rd

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Order Again

Popular Items

Da Chicago Beef

Sandwiches

Castellano

$12.50

Hot Gabagool(Capicola), Sopressata(Italian Dry Salami), 24-Month Aged Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella & Aged Provolone

Angry Turkey

$12.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Hot Giardiniera (Pickled Vegetables in Spicy Oil) & Aged Provolone

Melanzane Madness

$12.00

Thin Sliced Breaded Eggplant, Aged Provolone & Arrabbiata (Spicy Tomato Sauce)

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Aged Provolone, Mozzarella, Mozzarella Infused w/ Provolone Oil & Tomato

Snow Man

$12.50

Meatballs (stacked on top of each other), Arrabbiata (Spicy Tomato Sauce) & Aged Provolone

Snake Bite

$12.50

Stacked Italian Sausage, Arrabbiata (Spicy Tomato Sauce) & Aged Provolone

Da Chicago Beef

$12.00

Thin sliced & Seasoned Italian Beef & Au Jus

Sicilian Beef

$12.00

Dogs

Regular Dog

$5.00

Double Dog

$7.00

Corn Dog

$5.00

Chili Dog

$7.00

Chicago Dog

$6.00

Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.00

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Slaw

Fries

Tortellini Salad

$2.75

Dessert

Vanilla Gelato

$1.50

Mint Chip Gelato

$1.50

Spumoni Gelato

$1.50

Lemon Sorbet

$1.50

Rootbeer Popsicle

$1.50

Chocolate

Out of stock

Pistachio

Out of stock

Tiramisu

$1.50

Cookies and Cream

$1.50

N/A

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Lt

$3.00

Old Style

$3.00

Peroni

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Stella Midnight

$4.50

Dos Equis XX

$4.50

Other

Absolut Soda

$5.00

Absolut Berry

$5.00

Absolut Mango

$5.00

Marg

$5.00

Boozie Cranberry

$2.29Out of stock

Candoni Moscato

$5.00

La Marca Prosecco

$7.00

White Wine - Btl

Pinot Grigio-Btl

$26.00

Riesling-Btl

$18.00

Chardonnay-Btl

$26.00

Meneres Port White-Btl

$30.00

Red Wine - Btl

Cabernet Sauvignon-Btl

$28.00

Pinot Noir-Btl

$28.00

Merlot-Btl

$28.00

Malbec-Btl

$30.00

Meneres Port Ruby-Btl

$30.00

Chianti-Btl

$34.00

Rose Wine - Btl

Lucy Rose-Btl

$38.00

Smoke Tree Rose-Btl

$18.00

Shirts

Ladies Shirts

Ladies Shirts

$17.00
Mens Shirts

Mens Shirts

$17.00
Men's XL, XXL

Men's XL, XXL

$20.00
Lime Green Hat

Lime Green Hat

$20.00
Pink Hat

Pink Hat

$20.00
Purple Hat

Purple Hat

$20.00

Food in Bulk

Corleone Arrabbiata Sauce

Corleone Arrabbiata Sauce

$12.00
Hot Giardiniera

Hot Giardiniera

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Vino & Panino is upping the level of panini and culinary experience. We have specialty aged meats and cheeses selected from Spain, Italy, Canada and Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. A great selection of ingredients are carefully placed on Italian “pane” bread or hoagies designed for panini presses, achieving the perfect texture and taste. Interesting wines pair with our panini. Also fine international beers.

Location

6920 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Directions

