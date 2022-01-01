Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vino & Vinyl LLC

15977 City Walk

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Bigger Bites

Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

Salmon filet grilled and topped with garlic dill butter. Served with cilantro rice and seasonal veggies. (g/n)

Baja Tacos

$15.00

3 grilled or fried tilapia topped with pico de gallo, lettuce & cilantro aioli on flour tortillas. (d/n)

Black Truffle Mac & Cheese

$24.00

bechamel sauce, gruyere and parmesan cheese. Topped with 5 butter poached shrimp. (n)

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

Short rib topped with red wine demi glaze, served over mashed potatoes, asparagus & baby carrots. (n)

Brie & Bacon Burger

$17.00

8oz beef patty topped with brie cheese, applewood bacon, LTO. Served with fries ( n)

Chicken Scampi

$21.00

Chicken tossed with lemon pepper sauce, capers, cherry tomatoes & artichokes served over risotto & asparagus. (n/g)

Fettuccine Bolognese

$22.00

Homemade Bolognese with fettuccine pasta and topped with shaved asiago. (n) * can substitute gluten free pasta for an additional $2.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone and pico de gallo on a brioche bun. Served with fries. (n)

Grilled Octopus

$27.00

Octopus in adobe, served with roasted potatoes, Spanish Chorizo and seasonal vegetables. (g/n)

Lamb Chops

$34.00

Seared and topped with red wine demi glaze served with mashed potatoes, asparagas and baby carrots. (n)

Octopus Tacos

$16.00

3 grilled octopus tacos topped with pico de gallo, lettuce and cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas. (g/d/n)

Pan Seared Vegtable Platter

$13.00

Sauteed seasonal vegetables tossed in a balsamic glaze. (g/v/n)

Pepper Jack Mushroom Burger

$16.00

8oz burger patty topped with pepper jack cheese, mushrooms, carmelized onions, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun . Served with fries (n)

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

5 Blackened shrimp, cheesy grits, bacon and chives. Served with Sourdough toast. (n) * can substitute gluten free toast

Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

5 Grilled shrimp tossed with capers, tomatoes,in a lemon butter sauce and fettuccine pasta. Served with sourdough toast. (n) * can substitute gluten free toast

Steak Tacos

$16.00

3 grilled beef tacos topped with pico de gallo, feta and cilantro aioli, on corn tortillas. (g/d/n)

Bistro Bites

Beef Empanadas

$14.00

3 house made beef empanadas, served with cilantro aioli. (n)

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Flash fried, tossed in a ponzu-hoisin glaze. Topped with toasted sesame seeds. (g/v/d/n)

Champagne Mussels

$15.00

mussels tossed with Spanish chorizo, butter and champagne. Served with a toasted baguette. (n) * Can substitute gluten free bread.

Chicken Dumplings

$9.00

Dumplings stuffed with chicken & vegetables. Served with a sweet chili glaze. (d/n)

Chicken Empanadas

$13.00

3 house made chicken empanadas served with chipotle ranch. (n)

Fried Risotto

$10.00

5 arancini, fried and topped with tomato cream sauce and parmesan cheese. (g/v/n)

Fritto Misto

$18.00

Fried calamari, shrimp & zucchini, served with artichoke aioli and warm pomodoro sauce. (n)

Meatball Skillet

$14.00

5 meatballs topped with pomodoro sauce & feta cheese. Served with a toasted baguette. (n) * Can substitute gluten free bread.

Octopus Skillet

$18.00

Octopus tossed in a white wine butter sauce with capers, olives & cherry tomatoes. Served with a toasted baguette. (n) *Can substitute gluten free bread.

Pork Belly Bites

$13.00

pork belly tossed in a bourbon glaze & topped with sesame seeds. (d/n)

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy potato fries tossed with black truffle oil & parmesan cheese. (g/v/n)

V & V Fries

$8.00

Charcuterie

Cheese Board

$17.00

Chef's selection of 4 cheeses, fruit and accoutrements. (g)

Cured Meat Board

$17.00

Chef's selection of 4 meats and accoutrements. (g/d)

Half & Half Board

$18.00

Chef's selection of 2 meats and 2 cheeses, fruit and accoutrements. (g)

Bread Board

$6.00

Baked and sliced baguette served with homemade champagne butter. (v/n)

Community Board

$60.00

Generous portions of half and half selections of 2 meats and 2 cheeses, fruit and accoutrements. Feeds 4 - 6 people (g)

Champagne Butter

$2.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Flatbreads

Blackened Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Blackened chicken, artichokes, marinated olives, red onions over a broccoli crust with a roasted tomato sauce and mozzarella. (g/n)

Fungi Prosciutto Flatbread

$19.00

On a broccoli cheese crust with a white truffle cream sauce topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, arugula, prosciutto, finished with parmesan cheese. (g/n)

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Pomodoro sauce, tomatoes, basil & mozzarella on a cauliflower crust, finished with sea salt & fresh cracked black pepper. (g/v/n)

Mediterranean Flatbread

$16.00

Artichokes, tomatoes, bell peppers, over pomodoro sauce and mozzarella on a cauliflower crust. (g/v/n)

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$18.00

smoked salmon, mozzarella, arugula, capers, grape tomatoes, red onion with a dill cream sauce on a broccoli cheese crust. (g/n)

Spanish Flatbread

$18.00

Spanish Chorizo, cherry tomatoes, olives, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce on a broccoli cheese crust, finished with a balsamic glaze. (g/n)

Cheese flatbread

$15.00

Greens

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil,

Chopped Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine wedge, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & caesar dressing. (n/v)

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, artichokes, pepperoncini, red onion served with a citrus balsamic vinaigrette. (g/v/n/d)

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sides / a la cart

SIDE CHEESY GRITS

$6.00

SIDE CILANTRO RICE

$6.00

SIDE FINGERLING POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE OF BREAD

$3.00

SIDE PARM RISOTTO

$6.00

SIDE SAUTEED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$6.00

SIDE SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$3.00

SIDE SEASONAL VEGGIE

$6.00

SIDE STIR FRY BRUSSLES SPROUTS

$6.00

SIDE TOAST

$3.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

SIDE TRUFFLE MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

SIDE V & V FRIES

$6.00

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$6.00

Sweets

Banana's Foster Bread Pudding

$11.00

Homemade bread pudding topped with banana's foster sauce served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. (n)

Cup of Fruit

$6.00

Molton Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Gluten Free chocolate cake, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. (g/v)

Sorbet Trio

$8.00

Watermelon, lime and orange sorbet topped with a berry compote. (g/v/n)

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Side Sauce

SIDE ARTICHOKE AIOLI

$3.00

SIDE CEASAR DRESSING

$3.00

SIDE CHAMPAGNE BUTTER

$3.00

SIDE CHIMICHURRI

$3.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$3.00

SIDE CILANTRO AIOLI

$3.00

SIDE LEMON PEPPER

$3.00

SIDE LOBSTER CREAM SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE PARM CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE POMODORO

$3.00

SIDE RED WINE AU JUS

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Butter noodles

$6.00

Kids Fried Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Vinyl

The master group for all records available for sale.

Test vinyl entry

$10.00

Wine Glasses

Wine Glasses

$35.00

Merchandise

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Embroidered Snapback Baseball Hat

$25.00

Private Event Hourly rate

Buy Out Per Hour- Building

$500.00

Buy Out Per Hour- Building

$1,000.00

Tuma Event Food

$3,200.00

Sodas

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Orange Fanta Bottle

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.00

Water

Acqua Panna

$3.00Out of stock

Perrier

$6.00Out of stock

Rain Water

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Baby Topo's

$2.00Out of stock

Employee Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
We are a culinary-driven restaurant with a focus on small production wines in a fun atmosphere. We believe that just like chef-driven food with fresh ingredients and attention to detail makes a difference, that music played on records fills the room with vintage warmth. Like the Supper Clubs of the 1930s, we offer high-class yet affordable meals in a social setting. We also support local artist’s on our walls and believe appreciating all forms of art makes an evening out that much more enjoyable. We are the small and the soulful... tour guides. We hope to create an atmosphere where people can have “ah-ha!” moments with food, wine, and music, so that no matter where they are on their path to discovery, they will feel at home, appreciated, and inspired.

15977 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

