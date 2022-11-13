Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vinoma Tapas Argentinas

187 Reviews

$$

5085 Redwood Dr

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Beef
Steak & Cheese
Al Pastor

Baked Empanadas

Traditional Beef

$3.89

Spicy Beef

$3.89

Steak & Cheese

$3.89

Ham & Cheese

$3.89

Plum & Bacon

$3.89

Buffalo Chicken

$3.89

Al Pastor

$3.89

Creamy Corn

$3.89

Spinach Artichoke

$3.89

Caprese

$3.89

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$3.89

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$3.89

Blueberry Cobbler

$3.89

Apple Crisp

$3.89

Vegan Curry Tofu

$3.89

Frozen Empanadas

Traditional Beef

$3.45

Spicy Beef

$3.45

Steak & Cheese

$3.45

Ham & Cheese

$3.45

Plum & Bacon

$3.45

Buffalo Chicken

$3.45

Al Pastor

$3.45

Creamy Corn

$3.45

Spinach Artichoke

$3.45

Caprese

$3.45

Blueberry Cobbler

$3.45

Apple Crisp

$3.45

Vegan Curry Tofu

$3.45

Drinks

Batch Craft Soda Regular

$2.79

Batch Craft Soda Large

$2.99

Red Zinger Herbal tea Regular

$2.79

Red Zinger Herbal tea Large

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

100% Pure Apple Juice

$2.29

Guayaki Sparkling Classic Gold Can

$3.19

Guayaki Sparkling Cranberry Pomegrante Can

$3.19

Guayaki Sparkling Grapefruit Ginger Can

$3.19

Guayaki Bluephoria Can

$3.49

Guayaki Enlighten Mint Can

$3.49

Guayaki Lemon Elation Can

$3.49

Guayaki Orange Exuberance Can

$3.49

Guayaki Revel Berry Can

$3.49

To Go Sauce

1oz Chimichurri

$1.00

8oz Chimichurri

$7.99

1oz Chipotle

$1.00

8oz Chipotle

$7.99

1oz Salsa Verde

$1.00

8oz Salsa Verde

$7.99Out of stock

Sweets

Alfajor

$3.50

16oz Dulce de Leche

$7.99

Chocolate Havannets

$3.50Out of stock

Jorgitos

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Choripan

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5085 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Directions

Gallery
Vinoma image
Vinoma image
Vinoma image
Vinoma image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear Republic Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Roberts Lake Rd. Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
honey badger coffee house - 101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3 Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Hana Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Drive Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Jam's Joy Bungalow - Cotati - 101 East Cotati Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
101 East Cotati Avenue Cotati, CA 94931
View restaurantnext
Charm Thai Kitchen - 1710 E Cotati Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1710 E Cotati Ave Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Fru-ta Santa Rosa Stony Point
orange starNo Reviews
2770 Stony Point Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95407
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rohnert Park
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston