CAFFE VINO OLIO imageView gallery

Caffe Vino Olio

review star

No reviews yet

17607A Vashon Hwy SW

Vashon, WA 98070

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic Egg and Cheese Sandwich (add bacon $3)
Americano
Maldon Salt

Art Raffle

$5 Single Ticket

$4.66

$20 for 5 Tickets

$19.64

Bagels & Schmears

Dozen bagels

Dozen bagels

$28.00Out of stock

Orders of a dozen (or more) bagels need to be preordered before noon the previous day. Call or text those orders to: James 206.999.4742

Everything

Everything

$3.25

Gluten Free Bread

$3.25
Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$15.00Out of stock

We are some times able to sell 1/2 dozen lots directly, without preorders. If you want to make sure of it, please preorder: Call/Text James @ 206.999.4742

Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$3.25

Classic onion bagel.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00
Poppy Seed

Poppy Seed

$3.25

Sesame Seed

$3.25

Special Bagel

$3.25
Maldon Salt

Maldon Salt

$3.25

Bagel Sandwiches

served on house-made, toasted bagel of your choice
The Classic Egg and Cheese Sandwich (add bacon $3)

The Classic Egg and Cheese Sandwich (add bacon $3)

$12.00

scrambled farm eggs, american cheese

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Prosciutto di Parma, scrambled farm eggs, provolone

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

cucumber, sliced tomato, red onion, avocado, Veganase or schmear

Lox

Lox

$17.00

Nova lox, tomato, pickled red onion, cucmber, dill schmear, caper herb sauce

Avocado Tartine (add fried or soft egg $3)

Avocado Tartine (add fried or soft egg $3)

$11.00

avocado, pickled red onion, sea salt, EVOO, everything spice

Pizza Bagel With Plain Bagel

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Tubs of Schmear

Plain Tub

$10.00

Scallion Tub

$10.00

Dill Tub

$10.00

Lox Tub

$10.00Out of stock

Calabrian Chili and Red Tub

$10.00

Plates and Bowls

Betsy's Breakfast

Betsy's Breakfast

$11.00Out of stock

Local farm eggs, Avocado, on a bed of micro greens. Bacon optional.

Doobie's Shakshouka

Doobie's Shakshouka

$15.00

two local farm eggs, harissa, tomato sauce, feta, herbs

Granola Parfait

$10.00

house-made granola, organic fruit, Greek yogurt, Steen’s

Oeufs au Plat Jambon

Oeufs au Plat Jambon

$15.00

two local farm eggs baked with Prosciutto di Parma 20 month, comte cheese, butter, black pepper

Omelette

Omelette

$10.00

French style, rolled omelette with 3 fresh local farm eggs, Comte cheese, avocado top hat, black pepper.

Waffle

Waffle

$4.00

Amsterdam style street waffle. Just the right sweetness and homemade texture. Finished with berries and whipped cream.

Proteins

Fried local farm egg

$4.00

Soft boiled local farm egg

$4.00

Scrambled local farm egg

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Prosciutto di Parma

$5.00

Nova lox

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

American Cheese

$2.00

Provolone

$2.00

Veggies

Cucumber

$1.00

Sliced tomato

$1.00

Pickled red onion

$1.00

Arugula

$1.00

Schmears

Calabrian chili & roasted red pepper schmear

$2.50

Homemade jam

$2.50

Lox schmear

$2.50

Plain schmear

$2.50

Scallion schmear

$2.50

Special Schmear

$3.00

Strawberry Schmear

$2.50

Tub Calabrian chili and roasted red pepper Schmear

$9.00

Tub Dill Schmear

$9.00

Tub Lox Schmear

$9.00

Tub Plain Schmear

$9.00

Tub Scallion Schmear

$9.00

Tub Strawberry Schmear

$9.00

Veganese

$1.00

Whipped honey butter

$2.50

Baked Goods

Baked Goods

$5.00

Cookies

Pure Kitchen Trail Cookie

$3.75

House Made Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Syrian Grill

Baklava

$3.50

Mabrumah

$3.50

Earthen

Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Danish

$5.00

Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

Delicious, House roasted Caffe Fiorita Americano.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00

Always a double shot at CVO! Expertly steamed milk art is a distinct and elegant touch.

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso

$3.75

Granita

$4.50

Latte

$4.50+

Macchiato

$4.00

Mezzo

$3.25+

Mocha

$4.75+

Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Chai Tea

$4.75+

Hot Tea

$3.75+

Cold Tea

$3.50+

London Fog

$3.85+

Rishi Black Lemon Sparkles

$4.60

Rishi Dandelion Ginger Sparkles

$4.60

Rishi Grapefruit Quince Sparkles

$4.60

Brewed

Chemex for 2

$7.00

Filter Coffee

$3.25+

V60 Pour Over

$5.50

Carafe to go - 24 cups

$42.00

Au Lait 8oz

$2.75

Au Lait 12oz

$3.25

Au Lait 16oz

$3.75

Other

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Puppaccino

$2.50

Steamer

$3.50+

A' Siciliana

Blood Orange

$2.99

Limonata

$2.99

Healeo

Healeo Apple Ginger

$8.25

Healeo Detox Shot

$4.25

Healeo Green Drink

$8.25

Healeo Just Orange

$8.25

Healeo Liver Detox

$8.25

Healeo Palm Springs

$8.25

Healeo Pure Simple Health

$8.25

Healeo Wellness Shot

$4.25Out of stock

Iggy's

Hawthorne Rose kombucha

$5.50

Ginger

$5.50

Madi’s Lavender Lemonade Spritz

Lavender Lemonade Spritz

$5.00Out of stock

Lurisia

Lurisia Aranciata Rossa

$4.30

Lurisia Limonata

$4.50

Suja

Ginger Love Cold Press

$7.10

Lemon Love Cold Press

$7.10

Mighty

$7.10

Vive

Immunity Boost

$4.80

Elixia

Elixia Limonade Mango

$4.75

Lurisia Carbonated Spring Water

Lurisia Carbonated Spring Water

$4.50

Kombucha Town

Blueberry

$5.00

Cascadian Hop

$5.00

Ginger

$5.00

Seltzer Ginger

$3.00

Seltzer Grapefruit

$3.00

Seltzer Hibiscus

$3.00

Marou Chocolate

Marou Coconut Milk & Ben Tre 55% 24g bar

Marou Coconut Milk & Ben Tre 55% 24g bar

$4.00

Marou Coconut Milk and Popped Rice 53%

$3.25

Marou Dak Lak Pepper and Pinch of Salt

$4.00
Marou Lam Dong 74% 24g bar

Marou Lam Dong 74% 24g bar

$3.50

Marou Peanut Ginger and Salted Caramel Snack Bar

$3.25
Marou Tien Giang 70% 24g bar

Marou Tien Giang 70% 24g bar

$3.50

Marou Tien Giang 78% 24g bar

$3.50

Marou Tropical Fruits and Cashews Snack Bar

$3.25

Marou Pho Spice

$8.00

Old Town Delights

Old Town Caramel One Piece

Old Town Caramel One Piece

$2.00

one handmade caramel

Old Town Caramels 6oz Bag

Old Town Caramels 6oz Bag

$11.99

six handmade caramels

Old Town Cocoa Bombs

$6.00

Old Town Peppermint Bark

$6.00

Ding Dongs

Ding Dong Chocolate

$6.00

Ding Dong Vanilla Funfetti

$6.00Out of stock

Sparkling and Dessert

Borgo Alato Prosecco Brut 750ml

$22.00
Turetta Ca' Bianca 2021 Prosecco Millesimato DOC 750ml

Turetta Ca' Bianca 2021 Prosecco Millesimato DOC 750ml

$25.00
Vignalta 2016 Alpianae CE Fior D'Arancio Passito DOCG 375ml

Vignalta 2016 Alpianae CE Fior D'Arancio Passito DOCG 375ml

$75.00
Vignalta NV Brut Nature 750ml

Vignalta NV Brut Nature 750ml

$57.00

Villa Travignoli NV Brut Rose 750ml

$32.00

White and Rose

Ca' Lustra 2016 Olivetani Bianco DOC 750ml

Ca' Lustra 2016 Olivetani Bianco DOC 750ml

$36.00
Col Del Mondo 2020 Sunnae Abruzzo Bianco DOC 75ml

Col Del Mondo 2020 Sunnae Abruzzo Bianco DOC 75ml

$25.00
Contra Soarda 2018 Vespaiolo Breganze DOC 750ml

Contra Soarda 2018 Vespaiolo Breganze DOC 750ml

$33.00
Contrada Salandra 2015 Campi Flegrei Falanghina DOP 750ml

Contrada Salandra 2015 Campi Flegrei Falanghina DOP 750ml

$45.00
Di Meo 2017 Falanghina di Campania IGT 750ml

Di Meo 2017 Falanghina di Campania IGT 750ml

$24.00

Exotic fruit, yellow stone-fruit and white spring flower lead the nose. On the light-bodied juicy palate, fresh acidity lifts ripe white peach and pineapple.

Di Meo 2017 Fiano di Avellino DOCG 750ml

Di Meo 2017 Fiano di Avellino DOCG 750ml

$24.00

Spanish broom, citrus, stone-fruit lead the nose. Light-bodied palate, honeyed mineral, yellow pear, grapefruit, hint of hazelnut backs up the finish.

Di Meo 2017 Greco Di Tufo DOCG 750ml

Di Meo 2017 Greco Di Tufo DOCG 750ml

$24.00

Citrus blossom, white stone fruit on the nose. Juicy savory palate of yellow pear, apple, crushed herb and white almond along crisp acidity

Josetta Saffirio 2021 Langhe Rosato 750ml

$28.00
Kandea 2013 Fiano Biancofiore

Kandea 2013 Fiano Biancofiore

$34.00
Kandea 2013 Greco Anais della Daunia IGP 750ml

Kandea 2013 Greco Anais della Daunia IGP 750ml

$35.00
La Spinona 2015 Langhe Chardonnay DOC 750ml

La Spinona 2015 Langhe Chardonnay DOC 750ml

$46.00

Priore 2017 Pecorino Campotino

$15.00
Priore 2017 Pecorino Fattore IGT 750ml

Priore 2017 Pecorino Fattore IGT 750ml

$29.00

Salvatore Marttusciello 2018 Falanghina

$32.00

Salvatore Martusciello Falanghina

$37.00
Solea 2018 Falanghina Beneventano IGT 750ml

Solea 2018 Falanghina Beneventano IGT 750ml

$18.00

Vignalta 2016 Chardonnay Cru DOC 750ml

$59.00
Vignalta 2018 Sauvignon Blanc Trevenezie IGT 750ml

Vignalta 2018 Sauvignon Blanc Trevenezie IGT 750ml

$34.00
Vignalta 2019 Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC 750ml

Vignalta 2019 Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC 750ml

$28.00

Villa Travignoli 2019 Rose Toscana IGT 750ml

$22.00

Villa Travignoli NV Gavignano 375ml

$8.00

Villa Travignoli NV Gavignano Bianco Toscana IGT 750ml

$22.00

La Spinona 2019 Langhe Chardonnay

$45.00

Fleury Estate 2015 Sauvignon Blanc 750ml

$24.00

Red

Ca Lustra 2016 Girapoggio

$64.00
Ca' Lustra 2013 Sassonero Merlot DOC 750ml

Ca' Lustra 2013 Sassonero Merlot DOC 750ml

$52.00
Ca' Lustra 2014 Moro Polo Rosso DOC 750ml

Ca' Lustra 2014 Moro Polo Rosso DOC 750ml

$42.00
Ca'La Bionda 2012 Amarone Classico DOCG 750ml

Ca'La Bionda 2012 Amarone Classico DOCG 750ml

$108.00

Ca'La Bionda 2013 Amarone Classico DOC 750ml

$108.00
Ca'La Bionda 2016 Casal Vegri Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOC 750ml

Ca'La Bionda 2016 Casal Vegri Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOC 750ml

$47.00

Ca'La Bionda 2016 Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore DOC 750ml

$47.00
Ca'La Bionda 2017 Casal Vegri Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOC 750ml

Ca'La Bionda 2017 Casal Vegri Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOC 750ml

$59.00

Casanova di Neri 2011 Brunello di Montalcino 750ml

$95.00
Castello Romitorio 2013 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

Castello Romitorio 2013 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

$100.00
Castello Romitorio 2015 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

Castello Romitorio 2015 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

$129.00

Castello Romitorio 2017 Ghiaccio Forte Toscana Rosso IGT 750ml

$26.00
Castello Romitorio 2017 Romitoro Toscana IGT 750ml

Castello Romitorio 2017 Romitoro Toscana IGT 750ml

$55.00

Castello Romitorio 2017 Rosso Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

$30.00

Castello Romitorio 2018 Rosso di Montalcino DOC 750ml

$60.00

Castello Romitorio 2020 Ghiaccio Forte

$38.00
Col Del Mondo 2018 Sunnae Montepulciano D'Abruzzo DOC 750ml

Col Del Mondo 2018 Sunnae Montepulciano D'Abruzzo DOC 750ml

$25.00
Contra Soarda 2014/2015 Musso Ettaro Veneto Rosso IGT 750ml

Contra Soarda 2014/2015 Musso Ettaro Veneto Rosso IGT 750ml

$48.00
Contra Soarda 2016 Gaggion Marzemino Nero IGT 750ml

Contra Soarda 2016 Gaggion Marzemino Nero IGT 750ml

$45.00

Dezzani 2017 Barbera Asti Superiore DOCG 750ml

$33.00

Di Meo 2015 Campania Aglianico "Isso" 750ml

$26.00
Erik Banti 2015 Ciabatta Morellino di Scansano DOCG 750ml

Erik Banti 2015 Ciabatta Morellino di Scansano DOCG 750ml

$35.00
Erik Banti 2016 Carato Maremma Toscana Rosso DOC 750ml

Erik Banti 2016 Carato Maremma Toscana Rosso DOC 750ml

$28.00
Erik Banti 2016 Morellino di Scansano DOCG 750ml

Erik Banti 2016 Morellino di Scansano DOCG 750ml

$29.00

Erik Banti 2018 Carato Maremma Toscana Rosso DOC 750ml

$28.00
Josetta Saffirio 2012 Barolo DOCG 750ml

Josetta Saffirio 2012 Barolo DOCG 750ml

$64.00
Josetta Saffirio 2014 Barolo DOCG 750ml

Josetta Saffirio 2014 Barolo DOCG 750ml

$114.00
Josetta Saffirio 2015 Barolo DOCG 750ml

Josetta Saffirio 2015 Barolo DOCG 750ml

$150.00
Josetta Saffirio 2015 Langhe Nebbiolo DOC 750ml

Josetta Saffirio 2015 Langhe Nebbiolo DOC 750ml

$66.00
Josetta Saffirio 2017 Langhe Nebbiolo DOC 750ml

Josetta Saffirio 2017 Langhe Nebbiolo DOC 750ml

$44.00
Josetta Saffirio 2018 Langhe Barbera DOC 750ml

Josetta Saffirio 2018 Langhe Barbera DOC 750ml

$26.00

Josetta Saffirio 2019 Langhe Nebbiolo

$42.00

Kandea 2013 Aragona Aglianico Barricato della Daunia IGP 750ml

$26.00
La Fiorita 2006 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

La Fiorita 2006 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

$126.00
La Fiorita 2007 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

La Fiorita 2007 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

$120.00
La Fiorita 2008 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

La Fiorita 2008 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

$120.00
La Fiorita 2010 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

La Fiorita 2010 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

$100.00
La Fiorita 2011 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

La Fiorita 2011 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

$126.00

La Fiorita 2013 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml

$126.00
La Fiorita 2017 Rosso Di Montalcino DOC 750ml

La Fiorita 2017 Rosso Di Montalcino DOC 750ml

$44.00
La Spinona 2009 Barbera d'Alba Superiore 750ml

La Spinona 2009 Barbera d'Alba Superiore 750ml

$42.00

La Spinona 2012 Barolo Bergera DOCG 750ml

$80.00
La Spinona 2013 Barbaresco Bricco Faset DOCG 750ml

La Spinona 2013 Barbaresco Bricco Faset DOCG 750ml

$106.00
La Spinona 2013 Barolo Bergera DOCG 750ml

La Spinona 2013 Barolo Bergera DOCG 750ml

$126.00
La Spinona 2013 Langhe Nebbiolo DOC 750ml

La Spinona 2013 Langhe Nebbiolo DOC 750ml

$55.00
La Spinona 2015 Dolcetto d'Alba DOC 750ml

La Spinona 2015 Dolcetto d'Alba DOC 750ml

$36.00

Priore 2017 Montepulciano

$30.00
Salvatore Martusciello 2018 Campi Flegrei Piedirosso DOC 750ml

Salvatore Martusciello 2018 Campi Flegrei Piedirosso DOC 750ml

$33.00

Sara Vezza 2018 Barolo

$132.00

Sara Vezza 2019 Nebbiolo

$71.00

Solea Aglianico Beneventano 750ml

$18.00
Tenuta Priore 2018 Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 750ml

Tenuta Priore 2018 Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 750ml

$15.00
Vignalta 2000 Cabernet Riserva DOC 750ml

Vignalta 2000 Cabernet Riserva DOC 750ml

$104.00
Vignalta 2010 Arqua C.E. Rosso 750ml

Vignalta 2010 Arqua C.E. Rosso 750ml

$62.00
Vignalta 2010 Marrano IGT 750ml

Vignalta 2010 Marrano IGT 750ml

$66.00
Vignalta 2011 Arqua C.E. Rosso 750ml

Vignalta 2011 Arqua C.E. Rosso 750ml

$93.00
Vignalta 2011 Pinot Nero IGT 750ml

Vignalta 2011 Pinot Nero IGT 750ml

$49.00
Vignalta 2012 Gemola Colli Euganei Rosso DOC 750ml

Vignalta 2012 Gemola Colli Euganei Rosso DOC 750ml

$117.00
Vignalta 2013 Pinot Nero IGT 750ml

Vignalta 2013 Pinot Nero IGT 750ml

$73.00
Vignalta 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon Veneto IGT 750ml

Vignalta 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon Veneto IGT 750ml

$25.00
Vignalta 2014 Rosso Riserva DOC 750ml

Vignalta 2014 Rosso Riserva DOC 750ml

$46.00
Vignalta 2014 Solea Rosso Veneto IGT 750ml

Vignalta 2014 Solea Rosso Veneto IGT 750ml

$34.00

Vignalta 2015 Merlot Riserva DOC 750ml

$129.00
Vignalta 2015 Nostran Rosso Veneto IGT 750ml

Vignalta 2015 Nostran Rosso Veneto IGT 750ml

$60.00

Villa Travignoli 2014 Tegolaia Chianti Riserva DOCG 750ml

$40.00

Villa Travignoli 2018 Chianti Rufina DOCG 750ml

$22.00

Villa Travignoli Chianti Rufina 2018 375 ML

$11.00

Ca Lustra di Zanovello 2018 Petit Verdot 750ml

$32.00

Ca Lustra di Zanovello 2018 Nero d'Avola 750ml

$30.00
Bahat 2014 'Blue' Cabernet Shiraz 750ml

Bahat 2014 'Blue' Cabernet Shiraz 750ml

$49.00
Bahat 2016 'Black' Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml

Bahat 2016 'Black' Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml

$49.00
Bahat 2014 'Red' Merlot 750ml

Bahat 2014 'Red' Merlot 750ml

$49.00
Nevo Winery 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml

Nevo Winery 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml

$208.00
Nevo Winery 2017 Merlot 750ml

Nevo Winery 2017 Merlot 750ml

$238.00
Berenice 2016 Syrah 750ml

Berenice 2016 Syrah 750ml

$69.00
Berenice 2015 Cabernet Blend 750ml

Berenice 2015 Cabernet Blend 750ml

$69.00
Andew Will 2014 Sorella Champoux Vineyard 375ml

Andew Will 2014 Sorella Champoux Vineyard 375ml

$40.00

Andrew Will 1990 Ciel du Cheval Merlot

$100.00

Andrew Will 1991 Sunshine Merlot

$100.00

Andrew Will 1996 Merlot

$100.00

Andrew Will 2003 Champoux Vineyard

$100.00

Andrew Will 2004 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard

$100.00

Andrew Will 2004 Two Blondes Vineyard

$100.00

Andrew Will 2007 Annie Camarda Syrah

$70.00

Andrew Will 2007 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard

$100.00
Andrew Will 2014 Malbec 750ml

Andrew Will 2014 Malbec 750ml

$60.00Out of stock

Andrew Will 2014 Sangiovese 750ml

$30.00

Andrew Will Annie's Champoux 2015

$65.00

Andrew Will Bigger 2014

$50.00

Andrew Will Threads 2015

$65.00

Large Format

Castello Romitorio 2018 Romitoro Toscana Rosso IGT 1.5L

$128.00

Contra Soarda 2008 Vignacorejo Pinot Nero IGT 1.5L

$240.00

Josetta Saffirio 2017 Barolo 1.5L

$280.00

La Fiorita 2007 Brunello Di Montalcino 1.5L

$255.00

La Fiorita 2008 Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 1.5L

$408.00

Vignalta 2009 Gemola 1.5L

$160.00

Vignalta 2009 Marrano IGT 5L

$400.00

Vignalta 2010 Marrano 1.5L

$90.00

Vignalta 2010 Marrano IGT 3L

$250.00

Vignalta 2012 Rosso Riserva 2012 1.5L

$69.00

Villa Travignoli 2004 Chianti Rufina Riserva DOCG 3L

$210.00

Villa Travignoli 2010 Tegolaia 1.5L

$100.00

Villa Travignoli 2012 Tegolaia Chianti Rufina Riserva 1.5L

$60.00

Villa Travignoli 2015 Tegolaia Chianti Rufina Riserva 3L

$175.00

Villa Travignoli 2018 Tegolaia Chianti 1.5L

$79.00

Vignalta Wine Dinner

Vignalta NV Brut Nature 750ml

Vignalta NV Brut Nature 750ml

$57.00
Vignalta 2019 Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC 750ml

Vignalta 2019 Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC 750ml

$28.00

Vignalta 2016 Chardonnay Cru DOC 750ml

$59.00
Vignalta 2014 Rosso Riserva DOC 750ml

Vignalta 2014 Rosso Riserva DOC 750ml

$46.00
Vignalta 2010 Marrano IGT 750ml

Vignalta 2010 Marrano IGT 750ml

$66.00
Vignalta 2012 Gemola Colli Euganei Rosso DOC 750ml

Vignalta 2012 Gemola Colli Euganei Rosso DOC 750ml

$117.00

Vignalta 2015 Merlot Riserva DOC 750ml

$118.00
Vignalta 2016 Alpianae CE Fior D'Arancio Passito DOCG 375ml

Vignalta 2016 Alpianae CE Fior D'Arancio Passito DOCG 375ml

$75.00

Accessories

Solea Corkscrew

$10.00

Anchovies

Flott Anchovies

$7.99

Balsamic

Guiseppe Giusti Aceto Balsamico

$46.00

Calabrian Chili

Delizie di Calabria Whole Calabrian Long Peppers

$11.00

Delizie di Calabria Sliced Calabrian Chili Peppers

$11.00

Capers

Ishka Farms Organic Capers

$7.99

Ishka Farms Organic Caper Berries

$7.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Barbera Frantoia EVOO 1L

$43.00
Erik Banti EVOO 2020 1L

Erik Banti EVOO 2020 1L

$66.00
Erik Banti EVOO 2020 500ml

Erik Banti EVOO 2020 500ml

$35.00
Erik Banti EVOO 3L

Erik Banti EVOO 3L

$90.00Out of stock

Erik Banti EVOO 500ml

$19.00Out of stock

Villa Travignoli EVOO 1L

$55.00

Villa Travignoli EVOO 3L

$72.00Out of stock

Villa Travignoli EVOO 500ml

$31.50

Villa Travignoli EVOO 5L

$112.00Out of stock

Pasta

MANCINI BUCATINI

$12.99

MANCINI CALAMARATA

$12.99

MANCINI CAPELLINI

$12.99

MANCINI CHITARRA

$12.99

MANCINI FUSILLI

$12.99

MANCINI PENNE

$12.99

MANCINI RIGATONI

$12.99

MANCINI RIGATONI

$12.99

MANCINI SPAGHETTI

$12.99

MANCINI SPAGHETTINI

$12.99

MANCINI TUBETTI

$12.99

Pepper Sauce

Crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers

$12.00

Harissa

$9.00

Harissa Villajerda

$13.00

Salt

Vignalta Herbed Salt

$12.00

Solea

Can Whole Peeled Tomatoes

$6.25

Passata

$6.50

Sun Dried Tomatoes

Sun dried Tomatoes

$10.00

Tuna

Flott Tuna

$23.00

Callipo Tuna

$22.00

Whole Bean Coffee

100% organic - amazing for espresso, fantastic for drip. Sold in a 32oz mason jar. Bring it back for $2 off your next fill.
Brazil Fazenda Klem - Whole Bean 10oz

Brazil Fazenda Klem - Whole Bean 10oz

$18.00

Chocolate, Cashew, Lemon Zest

Ethiopia Sidama Telamo - Whole Bean 10oz

Ethiopia Sidama Telamo - Whole Bean 10oz

$18.00

Blueberry, Grape, Hard Candy

Fiorita Blend 5lb

$90.00

Whole Bean

Guatamala Atitlan - Whole Bean 10oz

Guatamala Atitlan - Whole Bean 10oz

$18.00

Walnut, Plum, Milk Chocolate

Jamaica - Whole Bean 10oz

$25.00

Mason Jar Bean Refill

$18.00
OG Blend - Whole Bean 10oz

OG Blend - Whole Bean 10oz

$18.00

Chocolate, Blueberry, Caramel

Sulawesi Sapan Minganga - Whole Bean 10oz

Sulawesi Sapan Minganga - Whole Bean 10oz

$18.00

Earthy, Dark Chocolate, Strawberry

PNW

Lager

$3.00

Nashi

Airlies Red

$30.00

Black Swan

$30.00

Perry Island Harvest

$30.00

White Hart 750ml

$30.00

Hukari Asian Pear Perry

$30.00

Sakura Pippins

$30.00

Dragon's Head Cider

Columbia Crabapple

$21.00

Perry

$25.00

Rose

$26.00

Wild Fermented

$21.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, bagels and more to come!

Location

17607A Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, WA 98070

Directions

Gallery
CAFFE VINO OLIO image

