Caffe Vino Olio
No reviews yet
17607A Vashon Hwy SW
Vashon, WA 98070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bagels & Schmears
Dozen bagels
Orders of a dozen (or more) bagels need to be preordered before noon the previous day. Call or text those orders to: James 206.999.4742
Everything
Gluten Free Bread
Half Dozen Bagels
We are some times able to sell 1/2 dozen lots directly, without preorders. If you want to make sure of it, please preorder: Call/Text James @ 206.999.4742
Onion Bagel
Classic onion bagel.
Plain Bagel
Poppy Seed
Sesame Seed
Special Bagel
Maldon Salt
Bagel Sandwiches
The Classic Egg and Cheese Sandwich (add bacon $3)
scrambled farm eggs, american cheese
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Prosciutto di Parma, scrambled farm eggs, provolone
Veggie Sandwich
cucumber, sliced tomato, red onion, avocado, Veganase or schmear
Lox
Nova lox, tomato, pickled red onion, cucmber, dill schmear, caper herb sauce
Avocado Tartine (add fried or soft egg $3)
avocado, pickled red onion, sea salt, EVOO, everything spice
Pizza Bagel With Plain Bagel
8oz Tubs of Schmear
Plates and Bowls
Betsy's Breakfast
Local farm eggs, Avocado, on a bed of micro greens. Bacon optional.
Doobie's Shakshouka
two local farm eggs, harissa, tomato sauce, feta, herbs
Granola Parfait
house-made granola, organic fruit, Greek yogurt, Steen’s
Oeufs au Plat Jambon
two local farm eggs baked with Prosciutto di Parma 20 month, comte cheese, butter, black pepper
Omelette
French style, rolled omelette with 3 fresh local farm eggs, Comte cheese, avocado top hat, black pepper.
Waffle
Amsterdam style street waffle. Just the right sweetness and homemade texture. Finished with berries and whipped cream.
Proteins
Schmears
Calabrian chili & roasted red pepper schmear
Homemade jam
Lox schmear
Plain schmear
Scallion schmear
Special Schmear
Strawberry Schmear
Tub Calabrian chili and roasted red pepper Schmear
Tub Dill Schmear
Tub Lox Schmear
Tub Plain Schmear
Tub Scallion Schmear
Tub Strawberry Schmear
Veganese
Whipped honey butter
Espresso
Tea
Brewed
A' Siciliana
Healeo
Madi’s Lavender Lemonade Spritz
Lurisia Carbonated Spring Water
Kombucha Town
Marou Chocolate
Marou Coconut Milk & Ben Tre 55% 24g bar
Marou Coconut Milk and Popped Rice 53%
Marou Dak Lak Pepper and Pinch of Salt
Marou Lam Dong 74% 24g bar
Marou Peanut Ginger and Salted Caramel Snack Bar
Marou Tien Giang 70% 24g bar
Marou Tien Giang 78% 24g bar
Marou Tropical Fruits and Cashews Snack Bar
Marou Pho Spice
Old Town Delights
Sparkling and Dessert
White and Rose
Ca' Lustra 2016 Olivetani Bianco DOC 750ml
Col Del Mondo 2020 Sunnae Abruzzo Bianco DOC 75ml
Contra Soarda 2018 Vespaiolo Breganze DOC 750ml
Contrada Salandra 2015 Campi Flegrei Falanghina DOP 750ml
Di Meo 2017 Falanghina di Campania IGT 750ml
Exotic fruit, yellow stone-fruit and white spring flower lead the nose. On the light-bodied juicy palate, fresh acidity lifts ripe white peach and pineapple.
Di Meo 2017 Fiano di Avellino DOCG 750ml
Spanish broom, citrus, stone-fruit lead the nose. Light-bodied palate, honeyed mineral, yellow pear, grapefruit, hint of hazelnut backs up the finish.
Di Meo 2017 Greco Di Tufo DOCG 750ml
Citrus blossom, white stone fruit on the nose. Juicy savory palate of yellow pear, apple, crushed herb and white almond along crisp acidity
Josetta Saffirio 2021 Langhe Rosato 750ml
Kandea 2013 Fiano Biancofiore
Kandea 2013 Greco Anais della Daunia IGP 750ml
La Spinona 2015 Langhe Chardonnay DOC 750ml
Priore 2017 Pecorino Campotino
Priore 2017 Pecorino Fattore IGT 750ml
Salvatore Marttusciello 2018 Falanghina
Salvatore Martusciello Falanghina
Solea 2018 Falanghina Beneventano IGT 750ml
Vignalta 2016 Chardonnay Cru DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2018 Sauvignon Blanc Trevenezie IGT 750ml
Vignalta 2019 Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC 750ml
Villa Travignoli 2019 Rose Toscana IGT 750ml
Villa Travignoli NV Gavignano 375ml
Villa Travignoli NV Gavignano Bianco Toscana IGT 750ml
La Spinona 2019 Langhe Chardonnay
Fleury Estate 2015 Sauvignon Blanc 750ml
Red
Ca Lustra 2016 Girapoggio
Ca' Lustra 2013 Sassonero Merlot DOC 750ml
Ca' Lustra 2014 Moro Polo Rosso DOC 750ml
Ca'La Bionda 2012 Amarone Classico DOCG 750ml
Ca'La Bionda 2013 Amarone Classico DOC 750ml
Ca'La Bionda 2016 Casal Vegri Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOC 750ml
Ca'La Bionda 2016 Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore DOC 750ml
Ca'La Bionda 2017 Casal Vegri Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOC 750ml
Casanova di Neri 2011 Brunello di Montalcino 750ml
Castello Romitorio 2013 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml
Castello Romitorio 2015 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml
Castello Romitorio 2017 Ghiaccio Forte Toscana Rosso IGT 750ml
Castello Romitorio 2017 Romitoro Toscana IGT 750ml
Castello Romitorio 2017 Rosso Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml
Castello Romitorio 2018 Rosso di Montalcino DOC 750ml
Castello Romitorio 2020 Ghiaccio Forte
Col Del Mondo 2018 Sunnae Montepulciano D'Abruzzo DOC 750ml
Contra Soarda 2014/2015 Musso Ettaro Veneto Rosso IGT 750ml
Contra Soarda 2016 Gaggion Marzemino Nero IGT 750ml
Dezzani 2017 Barbera Asti Superiore DOCG 750ml
Di Meo 2015 Campania Aglianico "Isso" 750ml
Erik Banti 2015 Ciabatta Morellino di Scansano DOCG 750ml
Erik Banti 2016 Carato Maremma Toscana Rosso DOC 750ml
Erik Banti 2016 Morellino di Scansano DOCG 750ml
Erik Banti 2018 Carato Maremma Toscana Rosso DOC 750ml
Josetta Saffirio 2012 Barolo DOCG 750ml
Josetta Saffirio 2014 Barolo DOCG 750ml
Josetta Saffirio 2015 Barolo DOCG 750ml
Josetta Saffirio 2015 Langhe Nebbiolo DOC 750ml
Josetta Saffirio 2017 Langhe Nebbiolo DOC 750ml
Josetta Saffirio 2018 Langhe Barbera DOC 750ml
Josetta Saffirio 2019 Langhe Nebbiolo
Kandea 2013 Aragona Aglianico Barricato della Daunia IGP 750ml
La Fiorita 2006 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml
La Fiorita 2007 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml
La Fiorita 2008 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml
La Fiorita 2010 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml
La Fiorita 2011 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml
La Fiorita 2013 Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 750ml
La Fiorita 2017 Rosso Di Montalcino DOC 750ml
La Spinona 2009 Barbera d'Alba Superiore 750ml
La Spinona 2012 Barolo Bergera DOCG 750ml
La Spinona 2013 Barbaresco Bricco Faset DOCG 750ml
La Spinona 2013 Barolo Bergera DOCG 750ml
La Spinona 2013 Langhe Nebbiolo DOC 750ml
La Spinona 2015 Dolcetto d'Alba DOC 750ml
Priore 2017 Montepulciano
Salvatore Martusciello 2018 Campi Flegrei Piedirosso DOC 750ml
Sara Vezza 2018 Barolo
Sara Vezza 2019 Nebbiolo
Solea Aglianico Beneventano 750ml
Tenuta Priore 2018 Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 750ml
Vignalta 2000 Cabernet Riserva DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2010 Arqua C.E. Rosso 750ml
Vignalta 2010 Marrano IGT 750ml
Vignalta 2011 Arqua C.E. Rosso 750ml
Vignalta 2011 Pinot Nero IGT 750ml
Vignalta 2012 Gemola Colli Euganei Rosso DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2013 Pinot Nero IGT 750ml
Vignalta 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon Veneto IGT 750ml
Vignalta 2014 Rosso Riserva DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2014 Solea Rosso Veneto IGT 750ml
Vignalta 2015 Merlot Riserva DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2015 Nostran Rosso Veneto IGT 750ml
Villa Travignoli 2014 Tegolaia Chianti Riserva DOCG 750ml
Villa Travignoli 2018 Chianti Rufina DOCG 750ml
Villa Travignoli Chianti Rufina 2018 375 ML
Ca Lustra di Zanovello 2018 Petit Verdot 750ml
Ca Lustra di Zanovello 2018 Nero d'Avola 750ml
Bahat 2014 'Blue' Cabernet Shiraz 750ml
Bahat 2016 'Black' Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml
Bahat 2014 'Red' Merlot 750ml
Nevo Winery 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml
Nevo Winery 2017 Merlot 750ml
Berenice 2016 Syrah 750ml
Berenice 2015 Cabernet Blend 750ml
Andew Will 2014 Sorella Champoux Vineyard 375ml
Andrew Will 1990 Ciel du Cheval Merlot
Andrew Will 1991 Sunshine Merlot
Andrew Will 1996 Merlot
Andrew Will 2003 Champoux Vineyard
Andrew Will 2004 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard
Andrew Will 2004 Two Blondes Vineyard
Andrew Will 2007 Annie Camarda Syrah
Andrew Will 2007 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard
Andrew Will 2014 Malbec 750ml
Andrew Will 2014 Sangiovese 750ml
Andrew Will Annie's Champoux 2015
Andrew Will Bigger 2014
Andrew Will Threads 2015
Large Format
Castello Romitorio 2018 Romitoro Toscana Rosso IGT 1.5L
Contra Soarda 2008 Vignacorejo Pinot Nero IGT 1.5L
Josetta Saffirio 2017 Barolo 1.5L
La Fiorita 2007 Brunello Di Montalcino 1.5L
La Fiorita 2008 Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 1.5L
Vignalta 2009 Gemola 1.5L
Vignalta 2009 Marrano IGT 5L
Vignalta 2010 Marrano 1.5L
Vignalta 2010 Marrano IGT 3L
Vignalta 2012 Rosso Riserva 2012 1.5L
Villa Travignoli 2004 Chianti Rufina Riserva DOCG 3L
Villa Travignoli 2010 Tegolaia 1.5L
Villa Travignoli 2012 Tegolaia Chianti Rufina Riserva 1.5L
Villa Travignoli 2015 Tegolaia Chianti Rufina Riserva 3L
Villa Travignoli 2018 Tegolaia Chianti 1.5L
Vignalta Wine Dinner
Vignalta NV Brut Nature 750ml
Vignalta 2019 Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2016 Chardonnay Cru DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2014 Rosso Riserva DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2010 Marrano IGT 750ml
Vignalta 2012 Gemola Colli Euganei Rosso DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2015 Merlot Riserva DOC 750ml
Vignalta 2016 Alpianae CE Fior D'Arancio Passito DOCG 375ml
Accessories
Anchovies
Calabrian Chili
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Barbera Frantoia EVOO 1L
Erik Banti EVOO 2020 1L
Erik Banti EVOO 2020 500ml
Erik Banti EVOO 3L
Erik Banti EVOO 500ml
Villa Travignoli EVOO 1L
Villa Travignoli EVOO 3L
Villa Travignoli EVOO 500ml
Villa Travignoli EVOO 5L
Pasta
Sun Dried Tomatoes
Whole Bean Coffee
Brazil Fazenda Klem - Whole Bean 10oz
Chocolate, Cashew, Lemon Zest
Ethiopia Sidama Telamo - Whole Bean 10oz
Blueberry, Grape, Hard Candy
Fiorita Blend 5lb
Whole Bean
Guatamala Atitlan - Whole Bean 10oz
Walnut, Plum, Milk Chocolate
Jamaica - Whole Bean 10oz
Mason Jar Bean Refill
OG Blend - Whole Bean 10oz
Chocolate, Blueberry, Caramel
Sulawesi Sapan Minganga - Whole Bean 10oz
Earthy, Dark Chocolate, Strawberry
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Coffee, bagels and more to come!
17607A Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, WA 98070