Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vinoteca Poscól

978 Reviews

$$

608 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

shaved brussels sprouts with pecorino
tagliatelle al ragu' bolognese & reggiano
pappardelle, pheasant, mushrooms & reggiano

verdura

charred carrots with lemon yogurt & crushed pistachios

$8.00

shaved brussels sprouts with pecorino

$8.00

beets with walnuts and horseradish

$8.00

fennel & radishes with "bagna cauda"

$8.00

eggplant "crostini" with tomato, capers & ricotta salata

$8.00

olives

$9.00

insalata

butter lettuce, hazelnuts & gorgonzola

$10.00

escarole, pecorino & onion

$10.00

romaine, walnuts & pecorino

$10.00

farro, arugula, beets, tomatoes & reggiano

$10.00

imported bufala caprese

$12.00Out of stock

pesce

baby octopus with cannellini beans

$10.00

baked cod "mantecato"

$10.00

crispy calamari & shrimp, potatoes & capers

$12.00

shrimp & prosciutto, garlic, chilies

$12.00

fritto

shishito peppers

$8.00

suppli

$8.00

tomato risotto & mozzarella crocchette

pumpkin & goat cheese crocchette

$8.00

baby artichokes

$12.00

bruschetta

chicken liver pate

$7.00

burrata, lemon & bottarga

$12.00

avocado, tomato, basil & balsamico

$12.00

whipped ricotta & peppers

$7.00

fava beans & pecorino

$12.00

all bruschettas

$39.00

salumi

prosciutto san daniele

$10.00

served with housemade bread

prosciutto cotto

$10.00

served with housemade bread

culatello

$10.00

jamon serrano

$10.00

served with housemade bread

mortadella

$10.00

served with housemade bread

finocchiona

$10.00

veal lingua

$10.00

served with housemade bread

bresaola

$10.00

served with housemade bread

spicy coppa

$10.00

served with housemade bread

speck

$10.00

served with housemade bread

tuscan-garlic salame

$10.00

served with housemade bread

pheasant terrine

$10.00

served with housemade bread

porchetta

$10.00

served with housemade bread

soppressata

$10.00

served with housemade bread

cotechino

$10.00

5 meats

$34.00

served with housemade bread

7 meats

$44.00

served with housemade bread

9 meats

$52.00

served with housemade bread

all meats

$69.00

served with housemade bread

formaggi

parmigiano reggiano

$8.00

served with bread

montasio vecchio

$8.00

Served with bread

burrata

$8.00

served with bread

ricotta fresca

$8.00

served with bread

robiola bosina

$8.00

served with bread

ubriaco del piave

$8.00

served with bread

pecorino foglie di noce

$8.00

served with bread

pecorino al tartufo

$8.00

served with bread

pecorino toscano

$8.00

served with bread

pecorino romano

$8.00

Served with bread

pecorino alla canapa

$8.00

Served with bread

gorgonzola

$8.00

Served with bread

3 cheeses

$22.00

served with housemade bread

6 cheeses

$42.00

served with housemade bread

all cheese

$66.00

served with housemade bread

piatti

chicken cacciatore & polenta

$17.00

sicilian barbeque pork ribs & potato puree

$17.00

sausage and mozzarella stuffed quail & polenta

$17.00

risotto

butternut squash & reggiano

$14.00

mushroom & reggiano

$14.00

valpolicella & reggiano

$14.00

black "venere" rice with spicy seafood

$18.00

altro

dolce vita meatballs

$14.00

with arugula, tomato & reggiano

eggplant "la parmigiana"

$12.00Out of stock

black truffle egg toast

$15.00

"grilled cheese" prosciutto, fontina & black truffle

$12.00

house made pasta

tagliatelle al ragu' bolognese & reggiano

$15.00

tagliolini cacio e pepe

$15.00

baked tagliolini "harry's bar" bechamel & prosciutto

$15.00

cannelloni, broccoli, tomato & reggiano

$15.00

swiss chard & ricotta ravioli, brown butter & parmigiano

$15.00

maccheroni, prosciutto, peas & scallions

$15.00

pappardelle, pheasant, mushrooms & reggiano

$16.00

roman style pizza

margherita: tomato, basil, housemade mozzarella

$12.00

romana: roasted pomodorini, basil, mozzarella & anchovies

$12.00

funghi: tomato, mozzarella & mushrooms

$12.00

la dolce vita: taleggio, arugula, pears & truffle oil

$16.00

rucola: tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto & arugula

$15.00

calabrese: tomato, mozzarella & spicy salami

$15.00

salsiccia e friarelli: housemade sausage, rapini & imported smoked bufala

$16.00

modo mio (5 items) tomato & mozzarella are not included

$16.00

cheese Pizza

$12.00

tomato and mozzarella

extras

housemade bread & damarco olive oil or butter

$4.00

da marco olive oil

$2.00

marinara sauce

$3.00

fresh shaved parmigiano reggiano

$4.00

dolci

panna cotta with strawberries

$7.00

tiramisu brulee

$7.00

chocolate budino & cookie crumble

$7.00

zeppole (neopolitan donuts) with lemon honey

$7.00

roman dates

$7.00

with mascarpone and red wine reduction

mille foglie

$7.00

With strawberries and cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

enjoy the taste of italy

Website

Location

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Vinoteca Poscol image
Vinoteca Poscol image
Vinoteca Poscol image
Vinoteca Poscol image

Similar restaurants in your area

Acme Oyster House - Houston
orange star3.5 • 201
1201 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Siphon Coffee
orange star4.2 • 946
701 W Alabama St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
912 westheimer rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Traveler's Table
orange star4.2 • 1,132
520 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Lottie's Wing Gurus
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Seafood Connection Houston - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
507 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
orange star4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Georgia James
orange star4.5 • 4,889
1100 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Rosie Cannonball
orange star4.5 • 2,866
1620 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
orange star4.4 • 2,543
3111 S Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
OSTIA
orange star4.5 • 2,440
2032 Dunlavy St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Pepper Twins - West Gray
orange star4.6 • 2,242
1915 W Gray St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston