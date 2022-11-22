Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Vinotta Restaurant

No reviews yet

361 MOODY STREET

WALTHAM, MA 02453

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bolognese*
Gnocchi Alla Pecorara*
Caserecce Carbonara*

Sparkling (Takeout)

Prosecco Valdobbiandene 7 Ombre

$37.00

750ml

Whites (Takeout)

Chardonnay Los Cardos Doña Paula

$34.00

750ml

Pinot Grigio La Fiera (Veneto)

Pinot Grigio La Fiera (Veneto)

$25.00

750ml

Sauvignon Blanc Unique DiLenardo (Friuli)

Sauvignon Blanc Unique DiLenardo (Friuli)

$29.00

750ml

Gavi Villa Sparina (Piedmont)

Gavi Villa Sparina (Piedmont)

$35.00

750ml

Reds (Takeout)

Pinot Noir Coste Mancini (Abruzzi)

$29.00

750ml

Montepulciano Magella Lampato 2017 (Abruzzi)

Montepulciano Magella Lampato 2017 (Abruzzi)

$29.00

750ml

Cabernet Sauvignon Monte Luce (Veneto)

Cabernet Sauvignon Monte Luce (Veneto)

$28.00

750ml

Sangiovese Torrebruna (Tuscany)

$28.00

750ml

Beer (Takeout)

Bud Light

Bud Light

$7.00

Harpoon IPA

$7.00
Heineken

Heineken

$7.00
Heineken Zero

Heineken Zero

$7.00
Peroni

Peroni

$7.00
Sam Adams

Sam Adams

$7.00

Soda/Btl Water (Takeout)

1 liter bottle
Btl Sparkling Water

Btl Sparkling Water

$9.00

1 liter bottle

Btl Still Water

Btl Still Water

$9.00

1 liter bottle

Antipasti

Ahi Tuna Crudo*

Ahi Tuna Crudo*

$20.00

Avocado, cucumber, sesame oil, soy sauce

Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio*

$20.00

Olive oil, lemon, arugula, capers, Parmigiano cheese (GF!)

Buffalo Mozzarella*

Buffalo Mozzarella*

$18.00

Seasonal heirloom tomato, evoo, basil (GF!)

Calamari So Good*

Calamari So Good*

$17.00

Green peas, evoo, onion, cherry tomatoes (GF!)

Eggplant Involtini*

Eggplant Involtini*

$17.00

Ricotta, spinach, tomato basil sauce

Grilled Octopus*

Grilled Octopus*

$26.00

Red Pepper, capers, sweet potato, paprika

Housemade Meatballs*

Housemade Meatballs*

$12.00

Beef, veal, imp. Parmigiano, breadcrumbs, tomato sauce

Gamberi & Shrimp Al Cognac

$16.00

Mild crushed pepper, broccolini, cognac sauce, bread crostini.

Imported Prosciutto Rustico & Burrata

$24.00

San Daniele-Black Label prosciutto (aged 24months), fresh Burrata cheese, arugula, toasted Italian bread

Pan Seared Lamb Sausage

Pan Seared Lamb Sausage

$16.00

Red wine, spinach, mozzarella, olives, brioche crostini

Zuppa e Insalata

Insalata di Arugula

$13.00

Tomato, evoo, basil, lemon-berry vinaigrette, shaved Parmigiano cheese (GF!)

Insalata Mista*

$12.00

Mesclun, seasonal tomato, cucumber, apple slices, feta cheese, imported red balsamic vinaigrette (GF!)

Insalata Romana*

$12.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesana, crostini, anchovies

Minestrone Soup*

$12.00

Carrot, onion, scallion, barley, yellow & green zucchini, leeks, garbanzo, white, & red beans, house veg stock

Stracciatella Soup*

Stracciatella Soup*

$13.00

Spinach, eggs, chicken broth, parmigiano cheese

Primi

All Primi can be prepared with gluten free rigatoni upon request
Bolognese*

Bolognese*

$27.00

Freshly made ragout, beef, veal, celery, carrot

Caserecce Carbonara*

Caserecce Carbonara*

$26.00

Imported guanciale, onion, white wine, black pepper, carbonara sauce, freshly grated Parmigiano

Frutti di Mare al Vino Bianco*

Frutti di Mare al Vino Bianco*

$34.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, scallops, garlic, evoo, onion, white wine sauce, crushed red pepper, tagliatelle

Orecchiette DePinto Piccante

$28.00

Sausage, pancetta, porcini mushroom, red wine, tomato, truffle butter, smoked mozzarella, spicy

Gnocchi Alla Pecorara*

Gnocchi Alla Pecorara*

$25.00

Handmade potato gnocchi, tomato-basil sauce, ricotta cheese

Fettuccini Alberto

$33.00

Wild shrimp, scallops, porcini & shiitake mushrooms, pesto sauce (Nut free)

Lobster Ravioli*

Lobster Ravioli*

$29.00

Portobello & shiitake mushrooms, spinach, vodka béchamel, touch of tomato

Old Fashioned Ravioli*

$28.00

Handmade cheese ravioli, meatball, sausage, spinach, mushrooms, plum tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese

Pappardelle, Porcini & Truffle

Pappardelle, Porcini & Truffle

$34.00

White wine, white truffle butter, shaved fresh black truffle

Shrimp & Clams Guazzetto

Shrimp & Clams Guazzetto

$26.00

Wild shrimp, countneck clams, garlic, onion, white wine, cherry tomato-basil, linguini

Mare

Pacific Bass*

Pacific Bass*

$31.00

Pan seared, lemon-caper sauce, breadcrumbs, spinach, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes

Salmon & Risotto*

Salmon & Risotto*

$31.00

Alaskan salmon, lemon-saffron sauce, porcini-spinach risotto

Secondi

Grilled Angus Beef Tenderloin*

Grilled Angus Beef Tenderloin*

$39.00

Sweet gorgonzola cheese ravioli, Porto wine sauce

Veal Piccata*

$32.00

White mushrooms, white wine, lemon-caper sauce, broccoli rapini, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes

Veal Pizzaiola*

$32.00

Fresh marinara sauce, basil, oregano, evoo, mozzarella, tagliatelle

Lemon Chicken*

$28.00

Organic & free-range chicken breast, artichoke, white mushrooms, fresh lemon, sundried tomatoes, capers

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Organic & free-range chicken breast, white mushrooms, Marsala sauce, saffron risotto

Side

Sautéed with evoo & garlic

Broccoli Rapini*

$10.00

Sautéed with Garlic, evoo & red pepper flakes

Mushrooms*

$10.00

Sautéed with Garlic, evoo & thyme

Pasta Side*

$10.00

Garlic & evoo, OR red sauce

Spinach*

$10.00

Sautéed with garlic, evoo & feta cheese

Dolci

Tiramisu

$13.00

Espresso drenched sponge cake, mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder

Cannoli*

$11.00

Pastry shell, vanilla, fresh ricotta custard

Crème Brûlée

$13.00

Cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla bean, caramelized sugar

Lava Cake*

$12.00

Vanilla and chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream In a natural lemon shell

Limoncello Mascarpone*

$12.00

Served with vanilla ice cream and berry sauce

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Vinotta Restaurant serves simple food made with fresh, wholesome, organic ingredients using locally sourced vendors. Flowing between classic and modern Italian favorites all made from scratch and sure to suit your palate. Domestic and imported wine selections to compliment food choices available for in-house and take out dining.

361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM, MA 02453

Vinotta Restaurant image
Vinotta Restaurant image
Vinotta Restaurant image
Vinotta Restaurant image

