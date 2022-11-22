Italian
Bars & Lounges
Vinotta Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Vinotta Restaurant serves simple food made with fresh, wholesome, organic ingredients using locally sourced vendors. Flowing between classic and modern Italian favorites all made from scratch and sure to suit your palate. Domestic and imported wine selections to compliment food choices available for in-house and take out dining.
Location
361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM, MA 02453
