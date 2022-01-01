A map showing the location of Vintage 2298View gallery

Vintage 2298

2298 East University Drive

Auburn, AL 36830

Appetizers

Oysters on the Half Shell

$20.00

Bourbon Cocktail Sauce, Pink Peppercorn Mignonette, Fresh Grated Horseradish

Housemade Meatballs

$10.00

Braised for Four Hours with Cannellini Beans, Tomatoes, Onions & El’estornell Olive Oil

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Fresh Gulf Crabmeat, Vidalia Onions, Oil & Vinegar

Bayou La Batre Crab Claws

$17.00

Crispy Cornmeal Fried or Citrus Marinated

Gumbo

$14.00

Sharp Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, House Pickles, Benton’s Country Ham, Grilled Sourdough

West Indies Salad

$25.00

Cornbread Stuffing with Foie Gras & Sherry Gastrique

Chopped Romaine Salad

$12.00

Terra Preta Farms Mixed Lettuces

$12.00

Side Mac

$10.00

Gulf Seafood

$16.00Out of stock

Stone Claws

$35.00

Beef Brochette

$24.00

Quail

$16.00

Grilled Bread Side

$2.00

Entrees

Beef Tenderloin

$42.00

Potato & Leek Gratin, Sauteed Spinach, Chanterelles, Bearnaise

Nancy’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$20.00

Baked Gobbetti & Cheese, Fresh Field Peas, Wild Mushroom Gravy

Pecan Wood Grilled Venison Leg

$36.00

New York Strip

$58.00

Rainbow Trout

$32.00Out of stock

Split Plate Charge

$8.00

Veg Plate

$21.00

Redfish

$38.00

Snapper

$36.00

Side

$7.00

Short Rib

$34.00

Seafood Platter

$35.00

Pan Seared Gulf Yellowfin Tuna

$38.00

Dessert

Meyer Lemon Tart

$8.00

Caramelized Cane Sugar, Fresh Berries

Belgium Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Countro, Raspberries, Chantilly Cream

Nancy's Pecan Pie

$8.00

Berries & Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Pastry Dumplings

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Sundae

$5.00

Side Ice Cream

$4.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Buttermilk Coconut Cake

$8.00

Wedding

Snapper

Beef Tenderlion

Chicken Breast

Brunch App

Oysters on the Half Shell

$20.00

Bourbon Cocktail Sauce, Pink Peppercorn Mignonette, Fresh Grated Horseradish

Gumbo

$14.00

Sharp Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, House Pickles, Benton’s Country Ham, Grilled Sourdough

West Indies Salad

$25.00

Cornbread Stuffing with Foie Gras & Sherry Gastrique

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Roasted Sweet Beets, Candied Pecans, Belle Chevre Goat Cheese, Honey Cider Vinaigrette

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Gulf Seafood

$15.00

Biscuits

$6.00

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Brunch Entrees

Nancy’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$20.00

Baked Gobbetti & Cheese, Fresh Field Peas, Wild Mushroom Gravy

Pancakes

$16.00Out of stock

Mac & Chese

$21.00

Beef Tenderloin

$24.00

Rainbow Trout

$24.00

Romaine and Oysters

$20.00

Quail

$18.00Out of stock

Crab Omlette

$16.00

Vintage Breakfast

$15.00

Kids Menu

Beef Tenderloin

$15.00

Chicken Tenderloin

$15.00

Snapper

$15.00

Signature Cocktails

Scorpion Pomegranate Margarita

$12.00

1.5oz El Jimador Anejo, house made scorpion pepper simple, house made grenadine, lime, orange liqueur

Dufner

$10.00

1.5oz Old Forester, pecan liqueur, sweet tea & lemonade

Caramel coffee martini

$11.00

Elizabeth vodka,Baileys, cold brew half & half, caramel drizzle

Orchard Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Kraken dark rum, bruised coffee beans, house ginger beer, lime, apple

Maple Old Fashioned

$13.00

2oz Elijah barrel strength, Demerara gum syrup, orange and black walnut bitters

Elder Hendricks Martini

$12.00

1.5oz Hendricks gin, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh cucumber, lime, simple, egg white, bitters

The Empress

$13.00

1.5oz empress gin, Chambord raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon, simple

Bumbu Banana Daiquiri

$12.00

2oz Bumbu Rum, banana purée(possibly liqueur), lime, simple

Peary

$13.00Out of stock

1.5oz apple pear cinnamon infused vodka, Kahlua, half & half

Anita

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Louis XIV Manhattan

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

White Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Muscadine Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Top Shelf Marg

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Ruby Refresher

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

French 75

$12.00

Vintage Classics

Pina Colada

$10.00

JED Spiced rum, pineapple, coconut, lime juice

Sidecar

$12.00

2oz coCognac, orange liqueur, lemon, OJ, gin rinse

Bees Knees

$11.00

1.5oz new Amsterdam gin, lemon, honey simple

Whiskey sour

$11.00

2oz, Served up or on the rocks

Manhattan

$12.00

oz Rittenhouse Rye, Louis XIV vermouth, angostura bitters, bourbon cherry

Aperitifs

Louis XIV

$11.00

Campari, Louis XIV sweet vermouth, La Marca Prosecco

Elder 75

$12.00

Gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, house made sour, La Marca Prosecco

Rivas 12 Highball

$12.00

Rivas 12 scotch, Fever-Tree yuzu soda, sorghum & sassafras bitters

Disaronna

$9.00

Sparkling

Naveran Cava Brut Rose, Spain

$11.00

La Marca Prosecco, Italy

$10.00

Laurent Perrier Brut ‘La Cuvee’, France

$3,600.00

BTL Naveran Cava Brut Rose, Spain

$40.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco, Italy

$35.00

BTL Laurent Perrier Brut ‘La Cuvee’, France

$58.00

Whites

Brooks Dry Riesling, Willamette Valley

$12.00

Lumo Pinot Grigio, Italy

$10.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ

$10.00

Sokol Blosser Evolution Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

$12.00

Brocard Chablis Domaine Sainte Claire, France

$15.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay, Sonoma

$13.00

Buehler Chardonnay, Russian River

$12.00

Frank Family Chardonnay, Napa

$16.00

Fonsainte Rose, France

$12.00

BTL Brooks Dry Riesling, Willamette Valley

$42.00

BTL Lumo Pinot Grigio, Italy

$36.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ

$35.00

BTL Sokol Blosser Evolution Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

$44.00

BTL Brocard Chablis Domaine Sainte Claire, France

$56.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay, Sonoma

$48.00

BTL Buehler Chardonnay, Russian River

$42.00

BTL Frank Family Chardonnay, Napa

$58.00

BTL Fonsainte Rose, France

$44.00

Reds

Terrazas de las Andes Malbec, Mendoza

$13.00

Boen Tri-Appellation Pinot Noir, California

$12.00

Chehalem Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$15.00

Revelry Merlot, Washington

$11.00

Farm to Table Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia

$10.00

Château Suau Bordeaux, France

$13.00

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$15.00

Clos de Los Siete (Malbec, Merlot, Cab, Syrah) Mendoza

$13.00

BTL Terrazas de las Andes Malbec, Mendoza

$48.00

BTL Boen Tri-Appellation Pinot Noir, California

$44.00

BTL Chehalem Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$56.00

BTL Revelry Merlot, Washington

$40.00

BTL Farm to Table Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia

$36.00

BTL Château Suau Bordeaux, France

$48.00

BTL Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$56.00

BTL Clos de Los Siete (Malbec, Merlot, Cab, Syrah) Mendoza

$48.00

Dessert and Fortified Wine

Les Carmes de Rieussec Sauternes, France

$15.00

Dirk Neipoort Ruby Port, Portugal

$13.00

Warre’s Otima 10yr Tawny Port, Portugal

$15.00

Luis XIV Vermouth, France

$13.00

BTL Carmes de Rieussec Sauternes, France

$56.00

BTL Dirk Neipoort Ruby Port, Portugal

$48.00

BTL Warre’s Otima 10yr Tawny Port, Portugal

$56.00

BTL Luis XIV Vermouth, France

$48.00

Wedding

Pinot Noir

Chardonnay

NEW WORLD WHITES

Albert Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne Rose, France

$55.00

Nino Franco Prosecco, Italy

$45.00

A.R. Lenoble “Cuvee Intense Mag” Brut Champagne, France

$98.00

Vueve Cliquot, France

$133.00

Dom Perignon, France

$298.00

2020 Sokol Blosser Rose, Willamette Valley

$45.00

2021 Trefethen Rielsing, Napa

$40.00

2021 Au Bon Climat Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County

$50.00

2018 Carson Phillips Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

$75.00

2019 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, Napa

$138.00

2018 Fisher Vineyards Mountain Estate Vineyard Chardonnay, Sonoma

$145.00

OLD WORLD WHITES

2021 Jean Reverdy Sancerre Rose

$56.00

2019 Chateau L’Oilselniere Muscadet

$42.00

2021 Francois Crochet Sancerre Blanc ‘Les Perrois’

$58.00

2019 Maison Champy White Burgundy Chardonnay

$60.00

2021 Tornatore Etna Bianco

$58.00

2020 Colleleva Verdicchio

$36.00

2021 Paitin Vigna Elisa Arneis

$46.00

2021 Gotas de Mar Albarino

$38.00

2018 Avancia Godello

$58.00

NEW WORLD REDS

2020 Bel Glos ‘Clark and Telephone’, Santa Maria

$60.00

2019 Rex Hill, Willamette Valley

$68.00

2017 Winderlea Shea, Willamette Valley

$100.00

2019 Cristom “Mt. Jefferson Cuvee”, Willamette Valley

$95.00

2019 Prisoner, Sonoma

$75.00

2020 Twomey, Russian River Valley

$120.00

2021 Le Crema Arroyo Seco, Sonoma

$70.00

2019 Four Graces, Willamette Valley

$60.00

2021 En Route, Russian River Valley

$80.00

Bonanza Lot 5 by Chuck Wagner, California

$55.00

2019 My Favorite Neighbor, Paso Robles

$85.00

2018 Frank Family, Napa

$90.00Out of stock

2019 Duckhorn, Napa

$98.00

2019 Stags Leap Artemis, Napa

$147.00

2018 Jayson by Pahlmeyer, Napa

$175.00

2020 Caymus, Napa

$180.00

2018 Silver Oak, Alexander Valley

$185.00

2016 Fisher Vineyards Mountain Estate, Sonoma

$160.00

2019 Chappelet Signature, Napa

$225.00

2015 Heitz Martha’s Vineyard, Napa

$310.00

Opus One, Napa

$350.00

2020 Riebeek Pinotage, South Africa

$40.00

2019 Stag’s Leap Winery Petite Sirah, Napa

$70.00

2020 Stolpman Estate Syrah, California

$63.00

2020 Mt. Peak Rattlesnake Zinfandel, Sonoma

$75.00

2021 Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert, California

$85.00

2019 Angels and Cowboys Proprietary Red, California

$45.00

2014 Ferrari Carano Tresor Bordeaux Blend, California

$70.00

2018 Trefethen Merlot, Napa

$55.00

OLD WORLD REDS

2020 J. Arthaud Morgon

$56.00

2019 Vincent Girardin Gevrey-Chambertin

$178.00

2019 Chapoutier Chateauneuf-de-Pape La Bernadine

$110.00

2011 Chateau Lasse St. Emillion

$98.00

2017 Frescobaldi Nipoz Chianti

$49.00

2016 Nannetti Brunello di Montalcino

$120.00

2017 Massolino Barolo

$115.00

2016 Cesari Amarone

$98.00

2016 Faustino Reserva Rioja

$48.00

2020 Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat

$55.00

2019 Pingus PSI Ribera del Duero

$70.00

Vodka

Elizabeth Vodka(house)

$6.00

Belvedere Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Chopin Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Tito's Double

$15.00

Elizabeth Vodka Dbl

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

Tito's

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Gin

Hendricks Gin

$9.00

Roku Gin

$8.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$10.00

Tanqeray Gin

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Botanist gin

$9.00

Plymouth Gin

$8.00

Brockmans Gin

$11.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$7.00

Hendricks Gin (Copy)

$9.00

Roku Gin (Copy)

$8.00

Empress 1908 Gin (Copy)

$10.00

Tanqeray Gin (Copy)

$6.00

Botanist gin (Copy)

$9.00

Plymouth Gin (Copy)

$8.00

Brockmans Gin (Copy)

$11.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$12.00

Rum

Don Q Silver

$6.00

Zaya Darkrum

$8.00

Kraken Rum

$8.00

Whiskey

Old Forester

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Makers

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Whistle Pig Rye 10yr DBL

$22.00

Nikka Coffee Grain Japanese Whiskey DBL

$22.00

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel DBL

$15.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$11.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch DBL

$14.00

Joseph Magnus DBL

$31.00

Old Forester 100(House) DBL

$11.00

Uncle Nearest DBL

$18.00

John Emerald SMW DBL

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak DBL

$21.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$13.00

Michters Rye DBL

$17.00

Jefferson’s Ocean DBL

$26.00

Basil Hayden Neat/Rocks, 10

$10.00

Bulliet Bourboun Neat/rocks, 8

$8.00

Jameson Neat/rocks, 8

$8.00

Uncle Nearest Neat/rocks, 15

$15.00

Joseph Magnus Neat/rocks, 25

$25.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Neat/rocks, 8

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak Neat/rocks, 14

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Neat/rocks, 9

$9.00

Crown Royal Neat/rocks, 8

$8.00

Michters Rye Neat/rocks, 12

$12.00

Bulliet Rye neat/rocks

$8.00

Whistle Pig Rye 10yr n/r

$19.00

John Emerald SMW n/r

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye n/r

$8.00

Old Forester 100 n/r

$8.00

Makers Mark n/r

$9.00

Nikka Coffee Grain Japanese Whiskey N/R

$19.00

Makers 46 N/R

$10.00

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel N/R

$11.00

Jack Daniel’s N/R

$8.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel N/R

$14.00

Breckenridge Bourbon N/R

$11.00

Jefferson’s Ocean N/R

$20.00

Scotch/Whisky

Glenfiddich 18

$34.00

Glenfiddich 14

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Dalmore 12

$18.00

Dalmore 15

$31.00

Oban 14 Distillers Edition

$29.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$57.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Chivas 12

$9.00

Cordials

Baileys

$6.00

Tequila/Mezcal

O

Elizabeth Vodka(house)

$6.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$9.00

Lunazul Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

El Jimador Anejo

$8.00

El Jimador Blanco

$7.00

NA Beverage

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

Soda Water

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half n' Half Tea

$3.00

Refill

Draft Beer

Red Clay Half Time

$6.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Porter Anderson Valley

$8.00

Hoppy Blonde, Ferus

$7.00Out of stock

Rainbow Sherbet Sour

$7.00

Beer Here Now Kolsch

$6.00

Good People Ipa

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller LIte

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Bottled Beer Wedding

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller LIte

$4.00Out of stock

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Cans

Red Clay Tres Barbas

$6.00

Teak Tropical Fruit Tart

$7.00

Blackberry Farms Classic Belgian

$6.50

TrimTab Raspberry Berliner Weisse

$6.00

Stone Lager

$6.00

Juice Bomb IPA

$7.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$7.00

Bound By Time (16oz)

$9.00

Transmigration Of Souls DIPA

$9.00

Golden Monkey

$9.00

Westbrook Gose

$7.00

Trimtab Raspberry

$6.00

White Thai

$7.00

Sour Monkey

$8.50

Jacks Cider

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2298 East University Drive, Auburn, AL 36830

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

