Vintage 2298
No reviews yet
2298 East University Drive
Auburn, AL 36830
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Oysters on the Half Shell
Bourbon Cocktail Sauce, Pink Peppercorn Mignonette, Fresh Grated Horseradish
Housemade Meatballs
Braised for Four Hours with Cannellini Beans, Tomatoes, Onions & El’estornell Olive Oil
Charcuterie Board
Fresh Gulf Crabmeat, Vidalia Onions, Oil & Vinegar
Bayou La Batre Crab Claws
Crispy Cornmeal Fried or Citrus Marinated
Gumbo
Sharp Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, House Pickles, Benton’s Country Ham, Grilled Sourdough
West Indies Salad
Cornbread Stuffing with Foie Gras & Sherry Gastrique
Chopped Romaine Salad
Terra Preta Farms Mixed Lettuces
Side Mac
Gulf Seafood
Stone Claws
Beef Brochette
Quail
Grilled Bread Side
Entrees
Beef Tenderloin
Potato & Leek Gratin, Sauteed Spinach, Chanterelles, Bearnaise
Nancy’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Baked Gobbetti & Cheese, Fresh Field Peas, Wild Mushroom Gravy
Pecan Wood Grilled Venison Leg
New York Strip
Rainbow Trout
Split Plate Charge
Veg Plate
Redfish
Snapper
Side
Short Rib
Seafood Platter
Pan Seared Gulf Yellowfin Tuna
Dessert
Brunch App
Oysters on the Half Shell
Bourbon Cocktail Sauce, Pink Peppercorn Mignonette, Fresh Grated Horseradish
Gumbo
Sharp Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, House Pickles, Benton’s Country Ham, Grilled Sourdough
West Indies Salad
Cornbread Stuffing with Foie Gras & Sherry Gastrique
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Roasted Sweet Beets, Candied Pecans, Belle Chevre Goat Cheese, Honey Cider Vinaigrette
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Bacon
Side Grits
Gulf Seafood
Biscuits
Pimento Cheese
Brunch Entrees
Signature Cocktails
Scorpion Pomegranate Margarita
1.5oz El Jimador Anejo, house made scorpion pepper simple, house made grenadine, lime, orange liqueur
Dufner
1.5oz Old Forester, pecan liqueur, sweet tea & lemonade
Caramel coffee martini
Elizabeth vodka,Baileys, cold brew half & half, caramel drizzle
Orchard Dark & Stormy
Kraken dark rum, bruised coffee beans, house ginger beer, lime, apple
Maple Old Fashioned
2oz Elijah barrel strength, Demerara gum syrup, orange and black walnut bitters
Elder Hendricks Martini
1.5oz Hendricks gin, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh cucumber, lime, simple, egg white, bitters
The Empress
1.5oz empress gin, Chambord raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon, simple
Bumbu Banana Daiquiri
2oz Bumbu Rum, banana purée(possibly liqueur), lime, simple
Peary
1.5oz apple pear cinnamon infused vodka, Kahlua, half & half
Anita
Bloody Mary
Louis XIV Manhattan
Mimosa
White Chocolate Martini
Muscadine Whiskey Sour
Margarita
Top Shelf Marg
Moscow Mule
Ruby Refresher
Old Fashioned
Lemon Drop
French 75
Vintage Classics
Pina Colada
JED Spiced rum, pineapple, coconut, lime juice
Sidecar
2oz coCognac, orange liqueur, lemon, OJ, gin rinse
Bees Knees
1.5oz new Amsterdam gin, lemon, honey simple
Whiskey sour
2oz, Served up or on the rocks
Manhattan
oz Rittenhouse Rye, Louis XIV vermouth, angostura bitters, bourbon cherry
Aperitifs
Sparkling
Whites
Brooks Dry Riesling, Willamette Valley
Lumo Pinot Grigio, Italy
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ
Sokol Blosser Evolution Chardonnay, Willamette Valley
Brocard Chablis Domaine Sainte Claire, France
Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay, Sonoma
Buehler Chardonnay, Russian River
Frank Family Chardonnay, Napa
Fonsainte Rose, France
BTL Brooks Dry Riesling, Willamette Valley
BTL Lumo Pinot Grigio, Italy
BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ
BTL Sokol Blosser Evolution Chardonnay, Willamette Valley
BTL Brocard Chablis Domaine Sainte Claire, France
BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay, Sonoma
BTL Buehler Chardonnay, Russian River
BTL Frank Family Chardonnay, Napa
BTL Fonsainte Rose, France
Reds
Terrazas de las Andes Malbec, Mendoza
Boen Tri-Appellation Pinot Noir, California
Chehalem Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
Revelry Merlot, Washington
Farm to Table Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia
Château Suau Bordeaux, France
Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
Clos de Los Siete (Malbec, Merlot, Cab, Syrah) Mendoza
BTL Terrazas de las Andes Malbec, Mendoza
BTL Boen Tri-Appellation Pinot Noir, California
BTL Chehalem Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
BTL Revelry Merlot, Washington
BTL Farm to Table Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia
BTL Château Suau Bordeaux, France
BTL Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
BTL Clos de Los Siete (Malbec, Merlot, Cab, Syrah) Mendoza
Dessert and Fortified Wine
Les Carmes de Rieussec Sauternes, France
Dirk Neipoort Ruby Port, Portugal
Warre’s Otima 10yr Tawny Port, Portugal
Luis XIV Vermouth, France
BTL Carmes de Rieussec Sauternes, France
BTL Dirk Neipoort Ruby Port, Portugal
BTL Warre’s Otima 10yr Tawny Port, Portugal
BTL Luis XIV Vermouth, France
Wedding
NEW WORLD WHITES
Albert Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne Rose, France
Nino Franco Prosecco, Italy
A.R. Lenoble “Cuvee Intense Mag” Brut Champagne, France
Vueve Cliquot, France
Dom Perignon, France
2020 Sokol Blosser Rose, Willamette Valley
2021 Trefethen Rielsing, Napa
2021 Au Bon Climat Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County
2018 Carson Phillips Chardonnay, Willamette Valley
2019 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, Napa
2018 Fisher Vineyards Mountain Estate Vineyard Chardonnay, Sonoma
OLD WORLD WHITES
2021 Jean Reverdy Sancerre Rose
2019 Chateau L’Oilselniere Muscadet
2021 Francois Crochet Sancerre Blanc ‘Les Perrois’
2019 Maison Champy White Burgundy Chardonnay
2021 Tornatore Etna Bianco
2020 Colleleva Verdicchio
2021 Paitin Vigna Elisa Arneis
2021 Gotas de Mar Albarino
2018 Avancia Godello
NEW WORLD REDS
2020 Bel Glos ‘Clark and Telephone’, Santa Maria
2019 Rex Hill, Willamette Valley
2017 Winderlea Shea, Willamette Valley
2019 Cristom “Mt. Jefferson Cuvee”, Willamette Valley
2019 Prisoner, Sonoma
2020 Twomey, Russian River Valley
2021 Le Crema Arroyo Seco, Sonoma
2019 Four Graces, Willamette Valley
2021 En Route, Russian River Valley
Bonanza Lot 5 by Chuck Wagner, California
2019 My Favorite Neighbor, Paso Robles
2018 Frank Family, Napa
2019 Duckhorn, Napa
2019 Stags Leap Artemis, Napa
2018 Jayson by Pahlmeyer, Napa
2020 Caymus, Napa
2018 Silver Oak, Alexander Valley
2016 Fisher Vineyards Mountain Estate, Sonoma
2019 Chappelet Signature, Napa
2015 Heitz Martha’s Vineyard, Napa
Opus One, Napa
2020 Riebeek Pinotage, South Africa
2019 Stag’s Leap Winery Petite Sirah, Napa
2020 Stolpman Estate Syrah, California
2020 Mt. Peak Rattlesnake Zinfandel, Sonoma
2021 Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert, California
2019 Angels and Cowboys Proprietary Red, California
2014 Ferrari Carano Tresor Bordeaux Blend, California
2018 Trefethen Merlot, Napa
OLD WORLD REDS
2020 J. Arthaud Morgon
2019 Vincent Girardin Gevrey-Chambertin
2019 Chapoutier Chateauneuf-de-Pape La Bernadine
2011 Chateau Lasse St. Emillion
2017 Frescobaldi Nipoz Chianti
2016 Nannetti Brunello di Montalcino
2017 Massolino Barolo
2016 Cesari Amarone
2016 Faustino Reserva Rioja
2020 Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat
2019 Pingus PSI Ribera del Duero
Vodka
Gin
Hendricks Gin
Roku Gin
Empress 1908 Gin
Tanqeray Gin
New Amsterdam
Botanist gin
Plymouth Gin
Brockmans Gin
New Amsterdam Gin
Bombay Sapphire Gin
Hendricks Gin (Copy)
Roku Gin (Copy)
Empress 1908 Gin (Copy)
Tanqeray Gin (Copy)
Botanist gin (Copy)
Plymouth Gin (Copy)
Brockmans Gin (Copy)
New Amsterdam Gin
Whiskey
Old Forester
Jack Daniels
Crown
Makers
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Rittenhouse Rye
Jameson
Whistle Pig Rye 10yr DBL
Nikka Coffee Grain Japanese Whiskey DBL
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Elijah Craig Small Batch DBL
Joseph Magnus DBL
Old Forester 100(House) DBL
Uncle Nearest DBL
John Emerald SMW DBL
Woodford Reserve Double Oak DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Michters Rye DBL
Jefferson’s Ocean DBL
Basil Hayden Neat/Rocks, 10
Bulliet Bourboun Neat/rocks, 8
Jameson Neat/rocks, 8
Uncle Nearest Neat/rocks, 15
Joseph Magnus Neat/rocks, 25
Elijah Craig Small Batch Neat/rocks, 8
Woodford Reserve Double Oak Neat/rocks, 14
Woodford Reserve Neat/rocks, 9
Crown Royal Neat/rocks, 8
Michters Rye Neat/rocks, 12
Bulliet Rye neat/rocks
Whistle Pig Rye 10yr n/r
John Emerald SMW n/r
Rittenhouse Rye n/r
Old Forester 100 n/r
Makers Mark n/r
Nikka Coffee Grain Japanese Whiskey N/R
Makers 46 N/R
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel N/R
Jack Daniel’s N/R
Knob Creek Single Barrel N/R
Breckenridge Bourbon N/R
Jefferson’s Ocean N/R
Scotch/Whisky
Cordials
Tequila/Mezcal
Cans
Red Clay Tres Barbas
Teak Tropical Fruit Tart
Blackberry Farms Classic Belgian
TrimTab Raspberry Berliner Weisse
Stone Lager
Juice Bomb IPA
Stone Delicious IPA
Bound By Time (16oz)
Transmigration Of Souls DIPA
Golden Monkey
Westbrook Gose
Trimtab Raspberry
White Thai
Sour Monkey
Jacks Cider
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2298 East University Drive, Auburn, AL 36830
Photos coming soon!