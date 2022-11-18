Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods 555 West Bitters Rd, Suite 112
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
555 West Bitters Rd, Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic - San Pedro
No Reviews
15909 San Pedro Ave Hollywood Park, TX 78232
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio