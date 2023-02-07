Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West 674 S Whitney Way
674 S Whitney Way
Madison, WI 53711
Appetizers
Nachos
Pulled pork, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, jalapeños, salsa, VBC queso, & sour cream. Drizzled with chipotle peach BBQ.
Rip Rip Chicken
Fried chicken thigh bites tossed in your choice of chipotle peach BBQ, garlic Parmesan, sweet chili, spicy garlic or Buffalo sauce. Served on a bed of creamy slaw with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
VBC Pretzels
Two house-made soft pretzels. Served with beer mustard & VBC queso.
Deep Fried Meatballs
Tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with green onion.
Fried Cheese Curds
Classic breaded white cheddar cheese curds made with cheese from Ellsworth, WI. Served with ranch.
Brussels and Yukons
Soup & Salad
Caesar Salad
Fresh made Caesar dressing, romaine, Parmesan, focaccia croutons, & roasted tomato. Add anchovies (+1).
Thai Salad
Grilled chicken, spicy peanut cilantro sauce, romaine, radish, green onion, avocado, cashews, sweet chili sauce, & wontons.
Blackened Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, blackened salmon filet, cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries, feta, candied nuts, & green goddess dressing.
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons, & choice of dressing.
Beer Braised Chili
Beer braised beef chili topped with cheddar jack cheese & chive.
Soup of the Day
Please call to learn about today's soup.
Flatbreads
Cheese Flatbread
Tomato sauce with mozzarella.
Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread
Tomato sauce with mozzarella, hand pulled sausage, & grilled pepperoni.
Margherita Flatbread
Pesto aioli, heirloom tomato, hand pulled mozzarella, & fresh basil. Topped with pine nuts & balsamic drizzle.
Mac Flatbread
Our house-made flatbread, cavatappi pasta, VBC cheese sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, & parsley.
Sandwiches
Bluegill Po'Boy
Breaded and fried bluegill, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, & Cajun mayo on a hoagie bun.
Caprese Melt
Fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, oven roasted tomato, caramelized onion, & a balsamic reduction pressed in sourdough bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed with ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, in a garlic & herb tortilla. Spice it up by adding buffalo sauce at no extra charge.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Two breaded and fried chicken thighs tossed in Buffalo sauce with American & pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch on a brioche bun.
Turkey Melt
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & avocado aioli pressed in sourdough bread.
Vintage Dip
House roasted & shaved beef, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus on the side.
Wisconsin Fish Sandwich
VBC beer battered fried cod, with American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun.
Sonoma Chicken Salad Wrap
Burgers
Big Sky
Cowboy up with our tasty western-inspired burger! Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with bacon, cheddar, fried onion rings, & VBC BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.
Black & Bleu
Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with bacon, bleu cheese, caramelized onion, roasted mushrooms, & garlic Parmesan aioli on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.
Home Grown
Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with white cheddar, fresh apple, arugula, & garlic Parmesan Aioli. Drizzled with an apple cider reduction and served on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.
Build Your Own
Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* grilled to your liking with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.
Entrees
Beer Battered Cod
VBC beer battered fried cod served with VBC creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon, & your choice of sidewinder fries, tater tots or chef’s vegetables.
BBQ Baked Mac & Cheese
Savory BBQ pork layered with cavatappi pasta & VBC queso. Topped with pretzel bread crumbs then baked to perfection.
Rip Rip Cheesy Mac
Buffalo tossed rip rip chicken, atop VBC queso mac, & jalapeño cream cheese. Topped with ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, & green onion.
Stroganoff
Wide cut egg noodles tossed in a marsala mushroom sauce. Topped with chef’s choice cut steak* & French fried onions. STEAK TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Steak" in the "Sub Protein - Steak" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Steak" then "Remove INCL Steak." Then select your desired protein.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon* served with mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables.
Bluegill Basket
Lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with tartar sauce, VBC creamy coleslaw, & your choice of side.
Specials
Sides
Sauces & Dressings
Ketchup
Yellow Mustard
Mayo
Ranch
Tartar Sauce
Avocado Aioli
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Beer Mustard
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Peach BBQ
Garlic Parmesan
Green Goddess
Pesto Aioli
Salsa
Spicy Garlic
Spicy Peanut Cilantro
Sweet Chili
VBC BBQ
VBC Queso
Western Dressing
Sour Cream
Kid's Menu
Growlers and Crowlers
Bee's Knees - GC
The humble cream ale has a history intertwined with the American working-class. We give ours a rural twist by brewing with oats, flaked maize, & WI clover honey. Mildly sweet, light and refreshing, & with a touch of honey in the finish- the perfect way to toast a busy day! 16 IBUs 5.0% abv
Better Off Red - GC
This hopped up American red ale is brewed with a careful blend of American malts and six types of hops that vie for attention in a high-flying balancing act. Ask any Badger…you’re better off red. 1.064 OG 45 IBUs 6.6% abv Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Great American Beer Festival®
Bock's O-Chocolates - GC
Chocolate Doppelbock This rich and decadent true lager is lovingly crafted with imported chocolate malts, Dutch-process cocoa powder and liquefied cocoa nibs for the perfect chocolate ménage à trois. 24 IBUs 7.2% abv
Brandy BA Dedication - CG
This superb edition of our Belgian-inspired abbey Dubbel spent 16 months in Coquard cognac-style brandy barrels from our friends at Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Robust and warming, with heady notes of candied fruit, burnt sugar, warm spices and pronounced brandy character. ~11.2% abv
Brother's Keeper - GC
Malt-forward French-style Biere de Garde Amber ale aged on oak 6.8% abv
Butternut Road - GC
American-style Brown Ale Flavorful American-style brown ale with malty notes of toffee, chocolate and hazelnut and mild citrus hop aromas. Named for a beautiful stretch of meandering country road which some of us think of as home. 1.063 OG 35 IBUs 6.4% abv
Dedication - GC
In the tradition of the Trappist brewing monks of Belgium, our abbey ‘extra’ Dubbel features aromas of stone fruit, ginger, anise and raisins and a bold, complex depth of malt flavor. Eminently drinkable in a 12 oz chalice. 1.082 OG 18 IBUs 9.2% abv
Diamond Star Halo - GC
Crisp & quenching, tart & tangy American sour ale with notes of sourdough and citrus. Serious pucker-power! 1.042 OG 7 IBUs 4.8% abv
Mershon's Artisan Cider - GC
Mosasaur - GC
Our Mosasaur IPA makes gratuitous use of lovely Mosaic hops, noted for tropical, citrus and berry fruit notes. Bitterness is mellow, hop flavor is abundant. 1.068 OG 68 IBUs 6.9% abv One of Top 3 Wisconsin IPAs – 2017 Wisconsin IPA Festival
Peppermint Porter - GC
Chocolate and caramel malt sweetness meet brisk & lively natural peppermint, for a cool, refreshing sensation that's part beer, part holiday treat. ~6% abv
Our oatmeal stout is a hearty and full-bodied dark beer with rich malt flavors of molasses cocoa, caramel and espresso. 1.065 OG 30 IBUs 6.3% abv Gold Medal Winner – 2016 World Beer Cup® Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Best of Craft Beer Awards Bronze Medal Winner
Sister Golden - GC
Modeled after the famous namesake beer of Cologne, Germany, our light- bodied and refreshing Kölsch features a mild malty flavor and low bitterness. Often mistaken for a light lager, a pleasantly soft fruity aroma gives this golden ale away. 1.045 OG 20 IBUs 4.9% abv
Snowflake - GC
Our brewers kick o each New Year with fresh ideas and a brand new 'Snowflake' brew- experimental, unique, delicious! This year's Snowflake edition pairs marzipan almond paste with Wisconsin tart cherries and a kiss of maple syrup in a Belgian-inspired red ale. Sweet, tart and way too tempting.
Tippy Toboggan - GC
Roggen Bock Brewed with rye, European specialty malts & Czech Saaz hops, this old-world bock is a distant cousin to our Weiss bier and features a similarly fresh fruity aroma but with a complex nutty/spicy malt character. 22 IBUs 6.9% abv Bronze Medal - 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards
Trepidation - GC
The “big brother” in our Belgian-style Abbey ale family, ‘Trepidation…’ defies easy categorization. Subtle flavors of mandarin, pepper, tropical fruit & vanilla are fused in a gently warming alcohol heat. Sinfully smooth for its towering strength, served in a 12 oz chalice. 1.100 OG 21 IBUs 10.7
Vapour Trail - GC
Hazy IPA Pillowy soft hazy India pale ale with lilting hop aromas of passion fruit, white grape and mandarin. An international hop joyride. 45 IBUs 7.4% abv
Weird Flex - GC
Experimental single-hop pale ale brewed with the fruit-forward 'Ahhhroma' hop varietal and hot fermented via Norwegian farmhouse yeast (kveik), with tempting aromas of mandarin, ripe melon, Piña Colada and spice. 30 IBUs 5.6% abv
Wiess Nix - GC
Well, what do you know? A classic unfiltered Bavarian-style wheat beer, our Weissbier has an inviting fruity/ spicy aroma reminiscent of banana, citrus and clove. 1.050 OG 14 IBUs 5.3% abv
Woodshed Oaked IPA - GC
Who’d have thought a hybrid English/ American oaked IPA would become our flagship and best selling beer? Walking the line between tradition and invention, inviting floral/citrus hop aromas and vanillin-rich French oak notes accent this perfectly balanced, distinctive India pale ale. 1.062 OG 65 IB
Z-Quester - GC
Kernza is perennial wheatgrass in development as a commercial food crop, with deep roots to prevent erosion and sequester carbon & nitrogen. This mellow amber ale features both raw and toasted locally-grown Kernza, providing nutty, cereal-like and mildly spicy flavors. 18 IBUs 5.3% abv
Root Beer Crowler
Cream Soda Crowler
Ginger Soda Crowler
Cans and Bombers
Bee's Knees - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
A rural twist to traditional cream ales by brewing with oats, flaked maize, and Wisconsin clover honey. It is mildly sweet, light and refreshing with a touch of honey in the finish
Bock's O-Chocolates - 6 Pack, 12 oz Cans
This rich and decadent true lager is lovingly crafted with imported chocolate malts, Dutch-process cocoa powder and liquefied cocoa nibs for the perfect chocolate ménage à trois. 24 IBUs 7.2% abv
Dedication - 22 oz Bomber
In the tradition of the Trappist brewing monks of Belgium, our abbey ‘extra’ Dubbel features aromas of stone fruit, ginger, anise and raisins and a bold, complex depth of malt flavor. Eminently drinkable in a 12 oz chalice. 1.082 OG 18 IBUs 9.2% abv
Diamond Star Halo - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
Crisp & quenching, tart & tangy American sour ale with notes of sourdough and citrus. Serious pucker-power! 1.042 OG 7 IBUs 4.8% abv
FWD IPA - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
Featuring hop aromas of mango, honeydew, apricot and citrus, this crisp American IPA is brewed in partnership with Forward Madison & Flock Soccer Foundation.
Key Lime Wit - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
Hazy wheat ale with real key lime. Citrus kissed sunshine blissed.
Mosasaur - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
Our Mosasaur IPA makes gratuitous use of lovely Mosaic hops, noted for tropical, citrus and berry fruit notes. Bitterness is mellow, hop flavor is abundant. 1.068 OG 68 IBUs 6.9% abv One of Top 3 Wisconsin IPAs – 2017 Wisconsin IPA Festival
Oktoberfest - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
Our Munich-style amber festival lager has a smooth classic malt character and just a kiss of German noble hops. 26 IBUs 5.6% abv
Pumpkin Disorderly - Cans and Bombers
No tricks- just treats! Our pumpkin ale is an abbey ale first and a specialty beer second- forumlated with a keen sense of balance. Brewed with real pumpkin & a secret blend of spices, along with caramel & roasted malts, we bring you the essence of the harvest season in a can!
Rye Barrel Aged Dedication - 22 oz Bomber
Scaredy Cat - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
A hearty and full-bodied oatmeal stout with rich malt flavors of molasses, cocoa, caramel, and espresso.
Tippy Toboggan - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
Whaddya Say Bro - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
Here's a single hop hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Sabro hops, whose distinctive aromatics abound with pineapple, tangerine, and apricot fruitiness, plus suggestions of coconut, mint, and cedar. We kept the brewing malts light, clean, and simple to really let this hoppy wunderkind shine.
Woodshed Oaked IPA - 6 pack, 12 oz cans
Who’d have thought a hybrid English/ American oaked IPA would become our flagship and best selling beer? Walking the line between tradition and invention, inviting floral/citrus hop aromas and vanillin-rich French oak notes accent this perfectly balanced, distinctive India pale ale. 1.062 OG 65 IB
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
We’re a family owned and operated brewpub in beautiful Madison, Wisconsin, featuring “elevated Americana” cuisine and an eclectic array of highly-acclaimed house-made brews. Stop in for a beer and a bite and enjoy some Midwestern hospitality in our chilled-out retro ambiance. We love what we do & love sharing it with you!
674 S Whitney Way, Madison, WI 53711