Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West 674 S Whitney Way

No reviews yet

674 S Whitney Way

Madison, WI 53711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Pulled pork, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, jalapeños, salsa, VBC queso, & sour cream. Drizzled with chipotle peach BBQ.

Rip Rip Chicken

Rip Rip Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken thigh bites tossed in your choice of chipotle peach BBQ, garlic Parmesan, sweet chili, spicy garlic or Buffalo sauce. Served on a bed of creamy slaw with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

VBC Pretzels

VBC Pretzels

$9.00Out of stock

Two house-made soft pretzels. Served with beer mustard & VBC queso.

Deep Fried Meatballs

Deep Fried Meatballs

$13.00

Tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with green onion.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.50

Classic breaded white cheddar cheese curds made with cheese from Ellsworth, WI. Served with ranch.

Brussels and Yukons

Brussels and Yukons

$9.00
Poutine

Poutine

$13.00+

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Fresh made Caesar dressing, romaine, Parmesan, focaccia croutons, & roasted tomato. Add anchovies (+1).

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, spicy peanut cilantro sauce, romaine, radish, green onion, avocado, cashews, sweet chili sauce, & wontons.

Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.50

Mixed greens, blackened salmon filet, cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries, feta, candied nuts, & green goddess dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.25+

Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons, & choice of dressing.

Beer Braised Chili

Beer Braised Chili

$4.50+

Beer braised beef chili topped with cheddar jack cheese & chive.

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Please call to learn about today's soup.

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Tomato sauce with mozzarella.

Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Tomato sauce with mozzarella, hand pulled sausage, & grilled pepperoni.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Pesto aioli, heirloom tomato, hand pulled mozzarella, & fresh basil. Topped with pine nuts & balsamic drizzle.

Mac Flatbread

$14.00

Our house-made flatbread, cavatappi pasta, VBC cheese sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, & parsley.

Sandwiches

Bluegill Po'Boy

Bluegill Po'Boy

$16.00

Breaded and fried bluegill, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, & Cajun mayo on a hoagie bun.

Caprese Melt

Caprese Melt

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, oven roasted tomato, caramelized onion, & a balsamic reduction pressed in sourdough bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Crispy chicken tossed with ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, in a garlic & herb tortilla. Spice it up by adding buffalo sauce at no extra charge.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Two breaded and fried chicken thighs tossed in Buffalo sauce with American & pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch on a brioche bun.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$13.50

Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & avocado aioli pressed in sourdough bread.

Vintage Dip

$15.75

House roasted & shaved beef, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus on the side.

Wisconsin Fish Sandwich

$14.75

VBC beer battered fried cod, with American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun.

Sonoma Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Burgers

IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.
Big Sky

Big Sky

$15.00

Cowboy up with our tasty western-inspired burger! Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with bacon, cheddar, fried onion rings, & VBC BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$15.00

Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with bacon, bleu cheese, caramelized onion, roasted mushrooms, & garlic Parmesan aioli on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.

Home Grown

$15.50

Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with white cheddar, fresh apple, arugula, & garlic Parmesan Aioli. Drizzled with an apple cider reduction and served on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.

Build Your Own

$12.00

Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* grilled to your liking with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.

Entrees

Beer Battered Cod

$16.00

VBC beer battered fried cod served with VBC creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon, & your choice of sidewinder fries, tater tots or chef’s vegetables.

BBQ Baked Mac & Cheese

$16.75

Savory BBQ pork layered with cavatappi pasta & VBC queso. Topped with pretzel bread crumbs then baked to perfection.

Rip Rip Cheesy Mac

$17.00

Buffalo tossed rip rip chicken, atop VBC queso mac, & jalapeño cream cheese. Topped with ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, & green onion.

Stroganoff

$18.00

Wide cut egg noodles tossed in a marsala mushroom sauce. Topped with chef’s choice cut steak* & French fried onions. STEAK TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Steak" in the "Sub Protein - Steak" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Steak" then "Remove INCL Steak." Then select your desired protein.

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon* served with mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables.

Bluegill Basket

$18.50

Lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with tartar sauce, VBC creamy coleslaw, & your choice of side.

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$21.00
Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Cilantro Shrimp

$21.00
Bone-In Pork Ribeye

Bone-In Pork Ribeye

$24.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Specials

Chicken Wing Special

$6.00+

Sides

Chef's Vegetable

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Sidewinder Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Sauces & Dressings

Ketchup

Yellow Mustard

Mayo

Ranch

Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Avocado Aioli

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Beer Mustard

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Chipotle Peach BBQ

$1.50

Garlic Parmesan

$1.50

Green Goddess

$1.50

Pesto Aioli

$1.50

Salsa

$1.50

Spicy Garlic

$1.50

Spicy Peanut Cilantro

$1.50

Sweet Chili

$1.50

VBC BBQ

$1.50

VBC Queso

$1.50

Western Dressing

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kid's Pizza

$6.50+

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.50

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.50

Growlers and Crowlers

Bee's Knees - GC

$9.00+

The humble cream ale has a history intertwined with the American working-class. We give ours a rural twist by brewing with oats, flaked maize, & WI clover honey. Mildly sweet, light and refreshing, & with a touch of honey in the finish- the perfect way to toast a busy day! 16 IBUs 5.0% abv

Better Off Red - GC

$9.00+

This hopped up American red ale is brewed with a careful blend of American malts and six types of hops that vie for attention in a high-flying balancing act. Ask any Badger…you’re better off red. 1.064 OG 45 IBUs 6.6% abv Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Great American Beer Festival®

Bock's O-Chocolates - GC

$10.50+

Chocolate Doppelbock This rich and decadent true lager is lovingly crafted with imported chocolate malts, Dutch-process cocoa powder and liquefied cocoa nibs for the perfect chocolate ménage à trois. 24 IBUs 7.2% abv

Brandy BA Dedication - CG

$28.00+

This superb edition of our Belgian-inspired abbey Dubbel spent 16 months in Coquard cognac-style brandy barrels from our friends at Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Robust and warming, with heady notes of candied fruit, burnt sugar, warm spices and pronounced brandy character. ~11.2% abv

Brother's Keeper - GC

$12.00+

Malt-forward French-style Biere de Garde Amber ale aged on oak 6.8% abv

Butternut Road - GC

$9.00+

American-style Brown Ale Flavorful American-style brown ale with malty notes of toffee, chocolate and hazelnut and mild citrus hop aromas. Named for a beautiful stretch of meandering country road which some of us think of as home. 1.063 OG 35 IBUs 6.4% abv

Dedication - GC

$13.00+

In the tradition of the Trappist brewing monks of Belgium, our abbey ‘extra’ Dubbel features aromas of stone fruit, ginger, anise and raisins and a bold, complex depth of malt flavor. Eminently drinkable in a 12 oz chalice. 1.082 OG 18 IBUs 9.2% abv

Diamond Star Halo - GC

$9.00+

Crisp & quenching, tart & tangy American sour ale with notes of sourdough and citrus. Serious pucker-power! 1.042 OG 7 IBUs 4.8% abv

Go Man Go - GC

$10.50+

McLovin - GC

$9.00+

Mershon's Artisan Cider - GC

$10.50+

Mosasaur - GC

$9.00+

Our Mosasaur IPA makes gratuitous use of lovely Mosaic hops, noted for tropical, citrus and berry fruit notes. Bitterness is mellow, hop flavor is abundant. 1.068 OG 68 IBUs 6.9% abv One of Top 3 Wisconsin IPAs – 2017 Wisconsin IPA Festival

Peppermint Porter - GC

$10.50+

Chocolate and caramel malt sweetness meet brisk & lively natural peppermint, for a cool, refreshing sensation that's part beer, part holiday treat. ~6% abv

Sauk Hop - GC

$9.00+

Scaredy Cat - GC

$9.00+

Our oatmeal stout is a hearty and full-bodied dark beer with rich malt flavors of molasses cocoa, caramel and espresso. 1.065 OG 30 IBUs 6.3% abv Gold Medal Winner – 2016 World Beer Cup® Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Best of Craft Beer Awards Bronze Medal Winner

Sister Golden - GC

$9.00+

Modeled after the famous namesake beer of Cologne, Germany, our light- bodied and refreshing Kölsch features a mild malty flavor and low bitterness. Often mistaken for a light lager, a pleasantly soft fruity aroma gives this golden ale away. 1.045 OG 20 IBUs 4.9% abv

Snowflake - GC

$10.50+

Our brewers kick o each New Year with fresh ideas and a brand new 'Snowflake' brew- experimental, unique, delicious! This year's Snowflake edition pairs marzipan almond paste with Wisconsin tart cherries and a kiss of maple syrup in a Belgian-inspired red ale. Sweet, tart and way too tempting.

Tippy Toboggan - GC

$9.00+

Roggen Bock Brewed with rye, European specialty malts & Czech Saaz hops, this old-world bock is a distant cousin to our Weiss bier and features a similarly fresh fruity aroma but with a complex nutty/spicy malt character. 22 IBUs 6.9% abv Bronze Medal - 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards

Trepidation - GC

$13.00+

The “big brother” in our Belgian-style Abbey ale family, ‘Trepidation…’ defies easy categorization. Subtle flavors of mandarin, pepper, tropical fruit & vanilla are fused in a gently warming alcohol heat. Sinfully smooth for its towering strength, served in a 12 oz chalice. 1.100 OG 21 IBUs 10.7

Vapour Trail - GC

$10.50+

Hazy IPA Pillowy soft hazy India pale ale with lilting hop aromas of passion fruit, white grape and mandarin. An international hop joyride. 45 IBUs 7.4% abv

Weird Flex - GC

$9.00+

Experimental single-hop pale ale brewed with the fruit-forward 'Ahhhroma' hop varietal and hot fermented via Norwegian farmhouse yeast (kveik), with tempting aromas of mandarin, ripe melon, Piña Colada and spice. 30 IBUs 5.6% abv

Wiess Nix - GC

$9.00+

Well, what do you know? A classic unfiltered Bavarian-style wheat beer, our Weissbier has an inviting fruity/ spicy aroma reminiscent of banana, citrus and clove. 1.050 OG 14 IBUs 5.3% abv

Woodshed Oaked IPA - GC

$8.00+

Who’d have thought a hybrid English/ American oaked IPA would become our flagship and best selling beer? Walking the line between tradition and invention, inviting floral/citrus hop aromas and vanillin-rich French oak notes accent this perfectly balanced, distinctive India pale ale. 1.062 OG 65 IB

Z-Quester - GC

$10.50+

Kernza is perennial wheatgrass in development as a commercial food crop, with deep roots to prevent erosion and sequester carbon & nitrogen. This mellow amber ale features both raw and toasted locally-grown Kernza, providing nutty, cereal-like and mildly spicy flavors. 18 IBUs 5.3% abv

Root Beer Crowler

$5.00

Cream Soda Crowler

$5.00

Ginger Soda Crowler

$5.00

Cans and Bombers

Bee's Knees - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

A rural twist to traditional cream ales by brewing with oats, flaked maize, and Wisconsin clover honey. It is mildly sweet, light and refreshing with a touch of honey in the finish

Bock's O-Chocolates - 6 Pack, 12 oz Cans

$11.25

This rich and decadent true lager is lovingly crafted with imported chocolate malts, Dutch-process cocoa powder and liquefied cocoa nibs for the perfect chocolate ménage à trois. 24 IBUs 7.2% abv

Dedication - 22 oz Bomber

$9.00

In the tradition of the Trappist brewing monks of Belgium, our abbey ‘extra’ Dubbel features aromas of stone fruit, ginger, anise and raisins and a bold, complex depth of malt flavor. Eminently drinkable in a 12 oz chalice. 1.082 OG 18 IBUs 9.2% abv

Diamond Star Halo - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

Crisp & quenching, tart & tangy American sour ale with notes of sourdough and citrus. Serious pucker-power! 1.042 OG 7 IBUs 4.8% abv

FWD IPA - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$11.50

Featuring hop aromas of mango, honeydew, apricot and citrus, this crisp American IPA is brewed in partnership with Forward Madison & Flock Soccer Foundation.

Key Lime Wit - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

Hazy wheat ale with real key lime. Citrus kissed sunshine blissed.

Mosasaur - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

Our Mosasaur IPA makes gratuitous use of lovely Mosaic hops, noted for tropical, citrus and berry fruit notes. Bitterness is mellow, hop flavor is abundant. 1.068 OG 68 IBUs 6.9% abv One of Top 3 Wisconsin IPAs – 2017 Wisconsin IPA Festival

Oktoberfest - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

Our Munich-style amber festival lager has a smooth classic malt character and just a kiss of German noble hops. 26 IBUs 5.6% abv

Pumpkin Disorderly - Cans and Bombers

$11.25

No tricks- just treats! Our pumpkin ale is an abbey ale first and a specialty beer second- forumlated with a keen sense of balance. Brewed with real pumpkin & a secret blend of spices, along with caramel & roasted malts, we bring you the essence of the harvest season in a can!

Rye Barrel Aged Dedication - 22 oz Bomber

$18.00

Scaredy Cat - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

A hearty and full-bodied oatmeal stout with rich malt flavors of molasses, cocoa, caramel, and espresso.

Tippy Toboggan - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$11.25

Whaddya Say Bro - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$11.75

Here's a single hop hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Sabro hops, whose distinctive aromatics abound with pineapple, tangerine, and apricot fruitiness, plus suggestions of coconut, mint, and cedar. We kept the brewing malts light, clean, and simple to really let this hoppy wunderkind shine.

Woodshed Oaked IPA - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

Who’d have thought a hybrid English/ American oaked IPA would become our flagship and best selling beer? Walking the line between tradition and invention, inviting floral/citrus hop aromas and vanillin-rich French oak notes accent this perfectly balanced, distinctive India pale ale. 1.062 OG 65 IB

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We’re a family owned and operated brewpub in beautiful Madison, Wisconsin, featuring “elevated Americana” cuisine and an eclectic array of highly-acclaimed house-made brews. Stop in for a beer and a bite and enjoy some Midwestern hospitality in our chilled-out retro ambiance. We love what we do & love sharing it with you!

Website

Location

674 S Whitney Way, Madison, WI 53711

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

