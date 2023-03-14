  • Home
Vintage Brewing Company - Sauk Prairie 600 Water St

No reviews yet

600 Water St

Sauk City, WI 53583

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Nachos
Grilled Salmon

Food

Appetizers

1 lb Chicken Wings

1 lb Chicken Wings

$12.00

Full lb of chicken wings tossed in your choice of Korean BBQ, sweet chili or Buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

1/2 lb Chicken Wings

$6.00

½ lb of chicken wings tossed in your choice of Korean BBQ, sweet chili or Buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

Deep Fried Meatballs

Deep Fried Meatballs

$13.00

Tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with green onion.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.50

Classic breaded white cheddar cheese curds made with cheese from Ellsworth, WI. Served with ranch.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Pulled pork, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, jalapeños, salsa, VBC queso, & sour cream. Drizzled with chipotle peach BBQ.

Rip Rip Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken thigh bites tossed in your choice of chipotle peach BBQ, garlic Parmesan, sweet chili, spicy garlic or Buffalo sauce. Served on a bed of creamy slaw with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

VBC Pretzels

$8.00

Two house-made soft pretzels. Served with beer mustard & VBC queso.

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Fresh made Caesar dressing, romaine, Parmesan, focaccia croutons, & roasted tomato. Add anchovies (+1).

Thai Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, spicy peanut cilantro sauce, romaine, radish, green onion, avocado, cashews, sweet chili sauce, & wontons.

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.50

Mixed greens, blackened salmon filet, cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries, feta, candied nuts, & green goddess dressing.

House Salad

$5.50+

Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons, & choice of dressing.

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Tomato sauce with mozzarella.

Chicken & Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$14.00

House-made spinach artichoke dip, grilled chicken, roasted tomato, mozzarella, & Parmesan cheese.

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Pesto aioli, heirloom tomato, hand pulled mozzarella, & fresh basil. Topped with pine nuts & balsamic drizzle.

Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Tomato sauce with mozzarella, hand pulled sausage, & grilled pepperoni.

Sandwiches

Bluegill Po'Boy

$16.00

Breaded and fried bluegill, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, & Cajun mayo on a hoagie bun.

Caprese Melt

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, oven roasted tomato, caramelized onion, & a balsamic reduction pressed in sourdough bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Crispy chicken tossed with ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, in a garlic & herb tortilla. Spice it up by adding buffalo sauce at no extra charge.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Two breaded and fried chicken thighs tossed in Buffalo sauce with American & pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch on a brioche bun.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$13.00

Jones Dairy ham, aged cheddar and Gruyere cheese, & herb aioli on sourdough. Served with your choice of side.

The Cuban

$16.00

Jones Dairy ham, VBC house-smoked pork, pickle, Swiss cheese, mustard aioli on French baguette. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey Melt

$13.50

Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & avocado aioli pressed in sourdough bread.

Vintage Dip

$15.75

House roasted & shaved beef, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus on the side.

Wisconsin Fish Sandwich

$14.75

VBC beer battered fried cod, with American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun.

Burgers

IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.

Autumn Burger

$15.00

Locally sourced 7 oz. beef patty* topped with caramelized cinnamon apple, arugula, caramelized onion, Gruyere cheese, & herb aioli on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Big Sky

$15.00

Cowboy up with our tasty western-inspired burger! Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with bacon, cheddar, fried onion rings, & VBC BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.

Black & Bleu

$15.00

Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with bacon, bleu cheese, caramelized onion, roasted mushrooms, & garlic Parmesan aioli on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.

Build Your Own

$12.00

Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* grilled to your liking with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.

Home Grown

$15.50

Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with white cheddar, fresh apple, arugula, & garlic Parmesan Aioli. Drizzled with an apple cider reduction and served on a brioche bun. IMPORTANT FOR ALL BURGERS! BURGER TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Burger Patty" in the "Sub Protein - Burger" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Burger Patty" then "Remove INCL Burger Patty." Then select your desired protein.

Entrees

BBQ Baked Mac & Cheese

$16.75

Savory BBQ pork layered with cavatappi pasta & VBC queso. Topped with pretzel bread crumbs then baked to perfection.

Beer Battered Cod

$16.00

VBC beer battered fried cod served with VBC creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon, & your choice of sidewinder fries, tater tots or chef’s vegetables.

Bluegill Basket

$18.50

Lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with tartar sauce, VBC creamy coleslaw, & your choice of side.

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon* served with mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables.

Pork Ribeye

$17.00

8oz grilled pork ribeye topped with an apple chutney. Served with rice pilaf & chef’s vegetables.

Rip Rip Cheesy Mac

$17.00

Buffalo tossed rip rip chicken, atop VBC queso mac, & jalapeño cream cheese. Topped with ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, & green onion.

Stroganoff

$18.00

Wide cut egg noodles tossed in a marsala mushroom sauce. Topped with chef’s choice cut steak* & French fried onions. STEAK TEMPERATURE: Click on "INCL Steak" in the "Sub Protein - Steak" modifier menu, then select the temperature. SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT PROTEIN: click on "INCL Steak" then "Remove INCL Steak." Then select your desired protein.

Tortellini w/ Italian Sausage

$17.00

Smoked mozzarella tortellini tossed in a white wine cream sauce with Italian sausage, red bell pepper, & spinach.

Broasted Chicken

$16.00

Broasted half chicken served with chef's vegetables, & choice of side.

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Cindy's Seasonal Dessert

$7.00

Sides

Chef's Vegetable

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Sidewinder Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Plain Chicken Breast

$6.00

Plain Salmon

$10.00

Sourdough Toast OTS

$1.50

Sauces & Dressings

Avocado Aioli

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Beef Gravy

$1.50

Beer Mustard

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Cajun Mayo

$1.50

Chipotle Peach BBQ

$1.50

Garlic Parmesan Aioli

$1.50

Green Goddess

$1.50

Herb Aioli

$1.50

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard Aioli

$1.50

Pesto Aioli

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Red Sauce

$1.50

Salsa

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Spicy Garlic

$1.50

Spicy Peanut Cilantro

$1.50

Sweet Chili

$1.50

Tartar Sauce

$1.50

VBC BBQ

$1.50

VBC Queso

$1.50

Western Dressing

$1.50

Yellow Mustard

Kid's Menu

Kid Grill Chix

$6.50

Kid Grill Cheese

$6.50

Kid Chick Tenders

$6.50

Kid Pizza

$6.50+

Kid Plain Noodles

$6.50

Kid Mac

$6.50

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid Plain Burger

$6.50

Applesauce

$1.00

Kid Icecream Sundae

$3.50

Retail Beer

Growlers and Crowlers

Bananafest - GC

$10.50+

Barrel Aged DeVille - GC

$26.00+

This multi-threaded version of our 'DeVille' Belgo Barleywine fuses elements of brandy, bourbon and apple brandy with rich toee, stone fruit, cocoa & spice notes. Rare & decadent. ~11% abv

Bee's Knees - GC

$9.00+

The humble cream ale has a history intertwined with the American working-class. We give ours a rural twist by brewing with oats, flaked maize, & WI clover honey. Mildly sweet, light and refreshing, & with a touch of honey in the finish- the perfect way to toast a busy day! 16 IBUs 5.0% abv

Better Off Red - GC

$9.00+

This hopped up American red ale is brewed with a careful blend of American malts and six types of hops that vie for attention in a high-flying balancing act. Ask any Badger…you’re better off red. 1.064 OG 45 IBUs 6.6% abv Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Great American Beer Festival®

Bock's O-Chocolates - GC

$10.50+

Chocolate Doppelbock This rich and decadent true lager is lovingly crafted with imported chocolate malts, Dutch-process cocoa powder and liquefied cocoa nibs for the perfect chocolate ménage à trois. 24 IBUs 7.2% abv

Brandy BA Dedication - CG

$28.00+

This superb edition of our Belgian-inspired abbey Dubbel spent 16 months in Coquard cognac-style brandy barrels from our friends at Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Robust and warming, with heady notes of candied fruit, burnt sugar, warm spices and pronounced brandy character. ~11.2% abv

Butternut Road - GC

$9.00+

American-style Brown Ale Flavorful American-style brown ale with malty notes of toffee, chocolate and hazelnut and mild citrus hop aromas. Named for a beautiful stretch of meandering country road which some of us think of as home. 1.063 OG 35 IBUs 6.4% abv

Citra Zen - GC

$9.00+

Tropical and citrus fruit hop aromas abound in this American-style pale ale bursting with blissful Citra and Centennial hops. 1.058 OG 55 IBUs 6.4% abv

CranDaddy - GC

$13.00+

A bracing wild yeast (Brettanomyces) approach leads to juicy-tart, berry sweetness, and a bone dry finish. A world class fruited sour ale in the tradition of the Belgian Lambics. 4.2% abv

Dedication - GC

$13.00+

In the tradition of the Trappist brewing monks of Belgium, our abbey ‘extra’ Dubbel features aromas of stone fruit, ginger, anise and raisins and a bold, complex depth of malt flavor. Eminently drinkable in a 12 oz chalice. 1.082 OG 18 IBUs 9.2% abv

Derby Girl - GC

$9.00+

Our English-style extra special bitter is a wonderfully balanced, easy drinking amber ale. Brewed with traditional imported malt and hops, Derby Girl has a toasty biscuit-like sweetness with mild fruity aromas and a modest hoppy bite. 40 IBUs 6.0% abv

Diamond Star Halo - GC

$9.00+

Crisp & quenching, tart & tangy American sour ale with notes of sourdough and citrus. Serious pucker-power! 1.042 OG 7 IBUs 4.8% abv

FWD IPA - GC

$10.50+

Featuring hop aromas of mango, honeydew, apricot and citrus, this crisp American IPA makes it possible to DRINK GOOD and DO GOOD. Brewed in partnership with Forward Madison & Flock Soccer Foundation, every pint sold helps support local youth sports accessibility eorts. IPA it Forward! 60 IBUs 6.3% abv

Grain Train - GC

$13.00+

Kveik Barleywine As team members at our original brewery are painfully aware, every drop of VBC beer starts with an uphill battle. Crafted in their honor with Wisconsin barley malt, 10 types of hops and a vigorous Nordic yeast strain, this strong ale is purpose built for extended aging. 95 IBUs 10

Grizzly Snake - GC

$17.00+

This monster mash-up is bristling with prickly American hops held in check by fruity, spicy Belgian ale notes. Named for the fearsome mythical (?) beast of Sauk County forest legend. 68 IBUs 8.7% abv

Higher Grounds - GC

$10.50+

Maltiplicity - GC

$9.00+

Maibock Welcome Spring with a crisp, golden Maibock. Crafted from imported Munich and Vienna malts, our take on this classic style showcases locally grown Mount Hood hops for a balanced bitterness and mild floral/spicy character. Good things come in multiples! 28 IBUs 6.7% abv

McLovin - GC

$9.00+

Mershon's Artisan Cider - GC

$10.50+

Mershon's Mystic Berry - GC

$10.50+Out of stock

Mershon's Snowed In - GC

$10.50+

Mosasaur - GC

$9.00+

Our Mosasaur IPA makes gratuitous use of lovely Mosaic hops, noted for tropical, citrus and berry fruit notes. Bitterness is mellow, hop flavor is abundant. 1.068 OG 68 IBUs 6.9% abv One of Top 3 Wisconsin IPAs – 2017 Wisconsin IPA Festival

Sauk Hop - GC

$9.00+

Sauk Ness Monster - GC

$10.50+

Our Wee Heavy wields an awesome depth of caramelized malt sweetness, sneaky strength and a satisfying full- bodied finish. Keep and eye on the River- she's out there somewhere!

Scaredy Cat - GC

$9.00+

Our oatmeal stout is a hearty and full-bodied dark beer with rich malt flavors of molasses cocoa, caramel and espresso. 1.065 OG 30 IBUs 6.3% abv Gold Medal Winner – 2016 World Beer Cup® Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Best of Craft Beer Awards Bronze Medal Winner

Sister Golden - GC

$9.00+

Modeled after the famous namesake beer of Cologne, Germany, our light- bodied and refreshing Kölsch features a mild malty flavor and low bitterness. Often mistaken for a light lager, a pleasantly soft fruity aroma gives this golden ale away. 1.045 OG 20 IBUs 4.9% abv

Snowflake - GC

$10.50+

Our brewers kick o each New Year with fresh ideas and a brand new 'Snowflake' brew- experimental, unique, delicious! This year's Snowflake edition pairs marzipan almond paste with Wisconsin tart cherries and a kiss of maple syrup in a Belgian-inspired red ale. Sweet, tart and way too tempting.

Tippy Toboggan - GC

$9.00+

Roggen Bock Brewed with rye, European specialty malts & Czech Saaz hops, this old-world bock is a distant cousin to our Weiss bier and features a similarly fresh fruity aroma but with a complex nutty/spicy malt character. 22 IBUs 6.9% abv Bronze Medal - 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards

Toy Boat, Toy Boat - CG

$10.50+

Double IPA Hops take the spotlight in this bold and assertive double IPA, from luscious & enticing aromas through a brisk bitterness that lingers like a daydream. 1.078 OG 95 IBUs 8.3% abv Why the name? Toy Boat- a tongue twister! Hard to order, easy to love!

Trepidation - GC

$13.00+

The “big brother” in our Belgian-style Abbey ale family, ‘Trepidation…’ defies easy categorization. Subtle flavors of mandarin, pepper, tropical fruit & vanilla are fused in a gently warming alcohol heat. Sinfully smooth for its towering strength, served in a 12 oz chalice. 1.100 OG 21 IBUs 10.7

Vapour Trail - GC

$10.50+

Hazy IPA Pillowy soft hazy India pale ale with lilting hop aromas of passion fruit, white grape and mandarin. An international hop joyride. 45 IBUs 7.4% abv

Weird Flex - GC

$9.00+

Experimental single-hop pale ale brewed with the fruit-forward 'Ahhhroma' hop varietal and hot fermented via Norwegian farmhouse yeast (kveik), with tempting aromas of mandarin, ripe melon, Piña Colada and spice. 30 IBUs 5.6% abv

Whaddya Say Bro - GC

$9.00+

Here's a single hop hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Sabro hops, whose distinctive aromatics abound with pineapple, tangerine, and apricot fruitiness, plus suggestions of coconut, mint, and cedar. We kept the brewing malts light, clean, and simple to really let this hoppy wunderkind shine. 55 IBUs 5.9% abv

Whippoorwill Wit - GC

$9.00+

Our beautifully light & refreshing Belgian-style witbier is made with portions of wheat and oats, & infused with real orange peel & spice, for a taste as soft as fluffy

Wiess Nix - GC

$9.00+

Well, what do you know? A classic unfiltered Bavarian-style wheat beer, our Weissbier has an inviting fruity/ spicy aroma reminiscent of banana, citrus and clove. 1.050 OG 14 IBUs 5.3% abv

Woodshed Oaked IPA - GC

$9.00+

Who’d have thought a hybrid English/ American oaked IPA would become our flagship and best selling beer? Walking the line between tradition and invention, inviting floral/citrus hop aromas and vanillin-rich French oak notes accent this perfectly balanced, distinctive India pale ale. 1.062 OG 65 IB

Zesterday - GC

$9.00+

Our German inspired Grapefruit/Lemon/ Lime Radler is sure to refresh. Infused with lemonade, fruit juice & real citrus zest, this one is light, fruity, and quenching. 4.5% abv

Lemon Meringue - GC

$9.00+

Blueberry Lavender -GC

$9.00+

Pumpernickel Porter - GC

$9.00+

Cans and Bombers

Apple Brandy Dedication - Bomber

$18.00Out of stock

Bee's Knees - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

A rural twist to traditional cream ales by brewing with oats, flaked maize, and Wisconsin clover honey. It is mildly sweet, light and refreshing with a touch of honey in the finish

Better Off Red - C&B

$10.50

This hopped up American red ale is brewed with a careful blend of American malts and six types of hops that vie for attention in a high-flying balancing act. Ask any Badger…you’re better off red. 1.064 OG 45 IBUs 6.6% abv Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Great American Beer Festival®

Bock's O-Chocolates - Cans & Bombers

$11.25+

This rich and decadent true lager is lovingly crafted with imported chocolate malts, Dutch-process cocoa powder and liquefied cocoa nibs for the perfect chocolate ménage à trois. 24 IBUs 7.2% abv

Dedication - 22 oz Bomber

$9.00

In the tradition of the Trappist brewing monks of Belgium, our abbey ‘extra’ Dubbel features aromas of stone fruit, ginger, anise and raisins and a bold, complex depth of malt flavor. Eminently drinkable in a 12 oz chalice. 1.082 OG 18 IBUs 9.2% abv

Diamond Star Halo - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

Crisp & quenching, tart & tangy American sour ale with notes of sourdough and citrus. Serious pucker-power! 1.042 OG 7 IBUs 4.8% abv

FWD IPA - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$11.50

Featuring hop aromas of mango, honeydew, apricot and citrus, this crisp American IPA is brewed in partnership with Forward Madison & Flock Soccer Foundation.

Jingle Berries - 4 pack, 16 oz cans

$15.00Out of stock

A festive feast of fruits and treats. This holiday fruitcake tart is chock full of cherries, raisins, dates, candied ginger and select spices, then its topped with a splash of rum and almond flavors

Jinja Ninja - Cans and Bombers

$11.50+Out of stock

Our spelt-based, ginger-laced amber double witbier is full of ancient grain wisdom & armed with a zesty fresh ginger kick.

Key Lime Wit - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

Hazy wheat ale with real key lime. Citrus kissed sunshine blissed.

Lumberyard - 22 oz Bomber

$18.00

This big, burly beast (an oversized riff on our best-selling 'Woodshed IPA') is stacked with twice the hops ridiculous piles of barley, & heaps upon heaps of oak.

Mosasaur - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

Our Mosasaur IPA makes gratuitous use of lovely Mosaic hops, noted for tropical, citrus and berry fruit notes. Bitterness is mellow, hop flavor is abundant. 1.068 OG 68 IBUs 6.9% abv One of Top 3 Wisconsin IPAs – 2017 Wisconsin IPA Festival

Oktoberfest - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50Out of stock

Our Munich-style amber festival lager has a smooth classic malt character and just a kiss of German noble hops. 26 IBUs 5.6% abv

Port Barrel Aged Dedication - 22 oz Bomber

$16.00

Our gold medal winning abbey Dubbel, aged 11 months in former tawny port wine barrels. A decadent melange of spicy oak, sweet/ tart fruit and gracefully evolved year-old Belgian strong ale. ~10.0% abv

Pumpkin Disorderly - Cans and Bombers

$11.25+

No tricks- just treats! Our pumpkin ale is an abbey ale first and a specialty beer second- forumlated with a keen sense of balance. Brewed with real pumpkin & a secret blend of spices, along with caramel & roasted malts, we bring you the essence of the harvest season in a can!

Rye Barrel Aged Dedication - 22 oz Bomber

$18.00

Scaredy Cat - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

A hearty and full-bodied oatmeal stout with rich malt flavors of molasses, cocoa, caramel, and espresso.

Sweet Nut'Things - 4 pack, 16 oz cans

$16.00Out of stock

Tippy Toboggan - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$11.25

Ulfbehrt - 4 pack, 16 oz cans

$16.00

Whaddya Say Bro - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$11.75

Here's a single hop hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Sabro hops, whose distinctive aromatics abound with pineapple, tangerine, and apricot fruitiness, plus suggestions of coconut, mint, and cedar. We kept the brewing malts light, clean, and simple to really let this hoppy wunderkind shine.

Woodshed Oaked IPA - 6 pack, 12 oz cans

$10.50

Who’d have thought a hybrid English/ American oaked IPA would become our flagship and best selling beer? Walking the line between tradition and invention, inviting floral/citrus hop aromas and vanillin-rich French oak notes accent this perfectly balanced, distinctive India pale ale. 1.062 OG 65 IB

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated Brewery and Restaurant in Sauk City, WI. We are also home to the best wedding, and event venue on the the Wisconsin River. Beer garden open seasonally. Local, hand-crafted, award winning craft beer is what we built our reputation on. We feature an eclectic array of highly-acclaimed craft beers, there is something for everyone on our beer menu. Our chef inspired food menu of “Elevated Americana” cuisine was creatively designed to please any appetite. The atmosphere boasts vintage charm and inspired design, with custom work and touches around every corner! Celebrate life’s biggest milestones in our majestic wedding and banquet facilities. Our experienced team thrives on making the vision of your event a reality. We love what we do and we love sharing it with you!

Location

600 Water St, Sauk City, WI 53583

Directions

Main pic

