Vintage Brewing Company - Sauk Prairie 600 Water St

Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated Brewery and Restaurant in Sauk City, WI. We are also home to the best wedding, and event venue on the the Wisconsin River. Beer garden open seasonally. Local, hand-crafted, award winning craft beer is what we built our reputation on. We feature an eclectic array of highly-acclaimed craft beers, there is something for everyone on our beer menu. Our chef inspired food menu of “Elevated Americana” cuisine was creatively designed to please any appetite. The atmosphere boasts vintage charm and inspired design, with custom work and touches around every corner! Celebrate life’s biggest milestones in our majestic wedding and banquet facilities. Our experienced team thrives on making the vision of your event a reality. We love what we do and we love sharing it with you!