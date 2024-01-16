- Home
Vintage Coffee Cafe - Greenville
1501 E. North St
Greenville, SC 29607
Food Menu
Mains All Day
- Classic Hotcakes
Triple stack, whipped cream, house-made buttermilk syrup$12.00
- Carrot Cake Hotcakes
Cinnamon maple cream cheese, pecan streusel$13.00
- Farm Egg Sandwich
Scrambled egg, sharp cheddar, choice of bacon or smashed sausage, comeback sauce, brioche bun$12.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Roasted potatoes, scrambled local eggs, black beans, sharp cheddar, bacon or chorizo, spinach wrap, salsa verde$15.00
- Overbrook S.E.C
smashed breakfast sausage, american cheese, fried egg, spicy mustard aioli, house brioche bun$12.00
- Steak & Egg
Skirt steak, scrambled farm eggs, arugula, red onion, chimichurri aioli, house brioche bun$14.00
- Big Breakfast
Two eggs your way, tomato confit, bacon or sausage, crispy potatoes, comeback sauce, house sourdough toast, choice of jam$17.00
- Farro Grain Bowl
Wilted spinach, charred carrots, shaved red onions, avocado, sunny side up egg, vintage hot sauce, toasted house sourdough$14.00
- Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
Sharp cheddar, smoked mozzarella, fontina, roasted tomatoes, pickled shallots, toasted house sourdough$12.00
- Chopped Caesar Wrap
Fried chicken cutlet, romaine, house caesar dressing, parmesan, breadcrumbs, spinach wrap$13.00
- Roasted Turkey BLT
crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, garlic aioli, spinach wrap$14.00
Toasted
- Avocado Toast
House-made tomato onion marmalade, olive oil, sea salt, toasted house sourdough$10.00
- Whipped Ricotta Toast
Blueberry jam, mint, toasted house sourdough$9.00
- Whipped Feta Toast
Everything bagel chili crisp, pickled shallots, herbs, honey, toasted house sourdough$10.00
- Peach Toast
Goat cheese, tomato confit, black sesame breadcrumbs, basil oil, toasted house sourdough$10.00
- Nutella Toast
Sliced bananas, toasted pistachios, honey, flaky salt, toasted house sourdough$9.00
House Bagels
Schmears
Greens
Light Bites
Açai Bowls
Sides & Sweets
- Muffins$6.00
- Chocolate almond croissant$12.00
- Stuffed Croisants
Chocolate + almond or roasted tomato + goat's cheese$12.00
- Cookies$6.00
- Buttermilk Biscuit$6.00
- Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit$6.50
- Side Sourdough Toast$3.00
- Side Single Pancake$4.00
- Side Sausage$4.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Coffee Cake$4.00
- Carolina Kettle Chips$5.00
- Olive Oil Cake$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Bread$4.00
Drink Menu
Espresso
- Latté
12 oz. Hot or iced. Double shot of espresso + 8 oz of milk$5.25
- Cappuccino
8 oz. Hot. Double shot of espresso + 4 oz of steamed milk & foam$4.50
- Americano
12 oz. Hot or iced. Double shot of espresso + water$3.00
- Cortado
6 oz. Hot. Double shot of espresso + 4 oz of steamed milk$3.25
- Doppio
2 oz. Hot. Double shot of espresso$2.00
- Macchiato
2.5 oz. Hot. Double shot of espresso + dollop of foam$2.75
Specialty Drinks
- Chai Latté
12 oz. Masala chai concentrate + 8 oz of steamed milk$4.50
- Turmeric Ginger Chai Latté
12 oz. Decaf. Turmeric ginger chai concentrate + 8 oz of steamed milk$5.00
- Matcha Latté
12 oz. Green tea matcha + 10 oz of steamed milk$4.25
- 12 Oz Hot Cocoa
House-made chocolate sauce + steamed milk of choice$4.00
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Coffee
Tea
In the Cooler
Bottle Wine
Retail
Merchandise
- Vintage Hat$12.00
- Vintage Shirt$14.00
- Vintage Crewneck$30.00
- Vintage Tumbler$22.00
- Vintage Notebook$16.00
- Vintage Candle$15.00
- Greeting Cards$5.00
- Mini Coloring Book$4.75
- Mini Colored Pencil$3.75
- Vintage Pencil$1.50
- Large Square Matchbox$13.00
- Vintage Motel FOB$6.00
- Black Bead Bracelet$9.00
- Olive Wood Cross$6.00
- Vermont Organic Syrup$15.95
- Fig Balsamic Glaze$12.75
- Ceramic Olive Oil$21.00
- Strawberry Lemon Lavender Preserve$6.40
- Tipsy Peach Preserve$11.40
- Tomato Jalapeno Marmalade$11.40
- Maple Crunch Vanilla$8.95
- Vintage Stickers$2.00
- Everything Bagel Pretzels$8.00
- Honey BBQ Pretzels$8.00
- Cajun Pretzels$8.00
- Honey Mustard Pretzels$8.00
- Vintage Mug$15.00
- Salt and Lime Corn Tortilla Chips$8.00
- Spicy Chile Lime Corn Tortilla Chips$8.00
- Carolina Kettle Dill Pickle$3.00
- Carolina Kettle Sea Salt$3.00
- Carolina Kettle BBQ$2.00
Refrigerated Items
- Brooklyn Best Lemon Tea$3.00
- Brooklyn Best Peach Tea$3.00
- Dr. Brown's Soda Cream$2.50
- Crush Orange Soda$3.00
- Boylan Soda$4.00
- New Creation Jack'd Soda$3.50
- New Creation Hopscotch Soda$3.50
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$3.75
- Apple Juice$4.50
- Jarritos Mango Soda$2.25
- Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda$2.25
- Jarritos Mandarin Soda$2.25
- Jarritos Pineapple Soda$2.25
- Jarritos Strawberry Soda$2.25
- Jarritos Lime Soda$2.25
- Dry Hopped Pear Kombucha$6.00
- Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha$6.00
- Phoney Negroni$9.00
- Amaro Soda$5.00
- El Impostor$17.00
- Edmounds Oast Leather Jacket$9.00
- Burial Surf Wax IPA$7.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Modelo Esp$5.00
- Frico Lambrusco Can$9.00
- Nightengale Ice Cream Sandwich$4.00
- Blue Bunny Ice Cream Sandwich$3.00
- Other Ice Cream$2.00
- C'Mon Sunshine$15.00
- Brand New Eyes$15.00
- Original Ritterguts$15.00
- Rumblefish$15.00
- Skin & Bone$15.00
- Rustic Sunday$15.00
- Flight Patterns Ale$15.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Fresh homemade baked goods daily, breakfast + brunch options, hand crafted espresso + coffee beverages as well as a wide range of fine wine and local craft beer. Come get cozy with us!
1501 E. North St, Greenville, SC 29607