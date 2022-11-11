Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Vintage Grounds S74W16825 Janesville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

S74W16825 Janesville Rd

Muskego, WI 53150

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel Sandwich
Mocha
Croissant Sandwich

Coffee

Anodyne Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Anodyne drip coffee- HOT: medium, dark or decaf ICED- medium or decaf

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Anodyne Cold Brew Coffee- Served Iced

Keto Coffee

$5.50+

3/4 Drip Coffee 1/4 Heavy Whipping Cream Sugar-Free Vanilla & Caramel Syrups

Red Eye

$4.00+

Drip Coffee with Espresso Shot

Anodyne Coffee Bag- 12 ounces of Coffee

$16.00

Cafe Au Lait (half coffee/half steamed milk)

$4.00+

Half drip coffee with half milk HOT or ICED

Joe to GO (includes 10 small cups, sugars, half and half)

$25.00

Box of Coffee- Serves 8-10 Comes with 10 cups, sugars, cream

Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso & hot milk with lots of foam

Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, dark or white chocolate sauce, milk

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Espresso, caramel and vanilla syrups, milk

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso and water

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Frappe (with espresso)

$5.00+

Espresso, ice, ice cream base, flavor of choice, milk, BLENDED

Affogato- ice cream with double

$4.25

Rich vanilla ice cream with freshly pressed espresso poured on top

Flavored Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, flavored syrup of choice, milk

Plain Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, milk

Cortado , Double Shot W/ Equal Parts Steamed Milk

$3.50

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk

Other Drinks

Steamer

$3.50+

Steamed milk with flavor of choice

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Chocolate Sauce and Milk

Shake (without espresso)

$4.50+

Ice, ice cream base, milk and flavor of choice

Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango or Strawberry Banana

Lemonade

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.75+

Lotus Energy

$5.00+

Lotus Energy provides natural caffeine. Similar tasting to Red Bull. Try it mixed with seltzer, iced tea or lemonade.

Italian Soda (seltzer, flavor, cream)

$4.00+

Seltzer, half and half and flavor of choice

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50+

Freshly pressed cider with caramel sauce

Milk (plain)

$3.25+

Apple Cider (plain)

$3.50+

Lotus- OCEAN BLUE

$5.00+

Lotus- PURPLE PASSION

$5.00+

Lotus- SWEET TART SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

Chocolate Milk- homemade & cold

$4.00+

Tea

HOT Rishi Tea

$3.50+

Your choice of Rishi tea and Hot Water

Chai

$5.00+

Rishi Masala Spicy Chai half and half with milk OR Sweet Chai powder with milk

Matcha

$5.00+

Rishi Sweet Matcha Powder with milk

Iced Rishi Tea

$3.50+

London Fog with 2% or skim

$4.75+

Earl Grey tea steeped in hot milk with vanilla syrup

Arnold Palmer (black tea/lem)

$3.50+

Half Iced Black Tea & Half Lemonade

Cans and Bottles

Soda Can

$1.25

Kombucha

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chocolate Milk Box

$2.75

Juice Box

$1.00

CBD Sparkling Water- MUST BE 18!

$5.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Cold Brew Can- Colectivo

$5.00

Winter Specials

Peppermint Mocha- Dark Mocha/Peppermint

$6.25+

Buddy the Elf- Cafe Au Lait/Maple Syrup

$5.00+

Candy Cane Cocoa- Dark Choc/Peppermint

$5.00+

Christmas Cookie Cold Brew- Cookie Butter Syrup and Cold Foam

$6.00+

Frosty the Snowman- White Mocha/Hazelnut

$6.25+

Grinch Shake- White Choc/Green Mint

$5.00+

Immuni-TEA- Green Tea/Lemonade/Immunity Boost/Honey

$5.00+

Jingle Bell Rock- NO ESPRESSO- Egg Nog/Cinnamon Syrup

$5.50+Out of stock

Jingle Bell Latte- WITH ESPRESSO- (Egg Nog Latte with Cinnamon Syrup)

$6.00+Out of stock

Mistletoe Lotus- Red Lotus/Cran syrup/Seltzer

$5.00+

Sweater Weather- Gingerbread Latte

$5.00+

Yuletide Chai- Spicy Chai/Butter Pecan

$6.00+

Fall Specials

Pumpkin Pie Chai (PP Sauce- 1,2,3/ Cinn Powder)

$6.00+

Spicy Chai concentrate, milk, pumpkin pie sauce, pumpkin spice syrup

Maple Pecan Latte (maple 1,2,3/butter pecan 2,3,5/maple drizzle/cin powder)

$6.25+

Harvest Macchiato (PP Sauce- 1,2,3/Car Ap Butter 2,3,5/drizzle and cin powder)

$6.25+

Espresso, milk, pumpkin pie sauce & caramel apple butter syrup

Cold Brew with Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam (PS in drink 1,2,3/PS cold foam- 2 pumps)

$6.00+

Anodyne Cold Brew topped with pumpkin spice cold foam

Caramel Apple Cider (car sauce- 1,2,3/drizzle and cin powder)

$4.50+

Freshly pressed cider with caramel sauce

Pumpkin Pie Frappe (with espresso) PP Sauce-1,2,3/PS Syrup 1,3,5//drizzle

$5.75+

Espresso, ice, ice cream base, milk, pumpkin pie sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, BLENDED

Pumpkin Pie Shake (NO espresso) PP Sauce- 1,2,3/PS Syrup 1,3,5/drizzle

$5.25+

Pumpkin pie sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, ice, ice cream base, milk, BLENDED

Caramel Apple Frappe- WITH espresso (carm sauce, 1,2,3/car apple butter 2,3,5/carm drizzle)

$5.75+

Espresso, ice, ice cream base, milk, caramel apple butter syrup, caramel sauce, BLENDED

Caramel Apple Shake- NO espresso (carm sauce 1,2,3/carm apple butter 2,3,5/carm drizzle)

$5.25+

Caramel apple butter syrup, caramel sauce, ice, ice cream base, milk, BLENDED

Pumpkin Pie Latte (PP sauce- 1,2,3/PS syrup- 2,3,5)

$6.25+

Espresso, pumpkin pie sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, milk

Caramel Apple Chai-Der (spicy chai/apple cider) Car Syrup- 2,3,5/drizzle and cin powder

$5.50+

Candy Apple Lotus

$5.00+

Halloween Specials

Vampire Mocha- WM Rasp

$6.00+

Phantom Cold Brew- with car apple butter cold foam

$6.00+

Jack o' Lantern Shake- Pumpkin Car Apple

$5.00+

Zombie Matcha- Rasp Matcha

$6.00+

Purple Witches Brew- Purple Passion Lotus with Popping Pearls

$6.00+

Blood Bag- Witches Brew RED Punch

$4.50

Blood Bag- Poison Apple GREEN Lotus

$6.50

Valentines Specials

Matcha Made in Heaven- Matcha & Lavender

$6.00+

Cupid's Cocoa- Dark Choc & Amaretto

$5.00+

Be Mine Frappe- White Choc & Rasp (with espresso)

$5.50+

Be Mine Shake- White Choc & Rasp (no espresso)

$5.00+

Nuts About You Chai- Spicy Chai & Hazelnut

$6.00+

Mint to be Together Frappe- Dark Choc & Pepp (with esp)

$5.50+

Mint to be Together Shake- Dark Choc & Pepp (no esp)

$5.00+

Love You a Latte (White Mocha & Coconut)

$6.25+

You're so Brew-tiful (Cold Brew & Caramel Cold Foam)

$6.00+

King's Cake Latte (White Mocha, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Espresso)

$6.25+

King's Cake Cocoa (White Choc, Cinn, Vanilla, NO esp)

$5.00+

King's Cake Frappe (White Mocha, Cinn, Van, Espresso)

$5.50+

King's Cake Shake (White Choc, Cinn, Van, NO esp)

$5.00+

St. Patrick's Day Specials

Clover Leaf Matcha (pistachio)

$6.00+

Sweet Matcha with pistachio syrup and your choice of milk. Hot or Iced

Blarney Stone Latte (White Mocha Irish Cream)

$6.25+

white mocha, espresso, irish cream syrup, your choice of milk. Hot or Iced

Leprechaun Frap (Green Mint with Espresso)

$5.00+

ice cream base, ice, green mint syrup, espresso, milk- blended, topped with charm marshmallows

Leprechaun Shake (Green Mint, NO espresso)

$4.50+

ice cream base, ice, green mint syrup, milk. blended and topped with charm marshmallows. (NO espresso)

Lucky Charms Cocoa (White Choc, Rasp, Orange)

$4.00+

white chocolate hot cocoa with raspberry and orange; topped with charm marshmallows

Pot of Cold Brew (Irish Cream Cold Foam)

$6.00+

Anodyne Cold Brew topped with Irish Cream flavored cold foam

Irish Refresher (Half Lem & Green Tea, Split Mango & Blue Cur)

$4.50+

Iced Green Tea and Lemonade with Mango and Blue Curacao

Spring Specials

Peep Latte- (toasted marsh/vanilla)

$5.00+

White Bunny Mocha (WM/Coconut)

$6.25+

Hoppy Easter Shake (Van Shake- NO esp)

$4.50+

Jelly Bean Blended Lotus (Blue, White, Rasp)

$5.00+

Butterfly Chai (Hibiscus/Spicy Chai) ALTERNATIVE MILK ONLY

$6.00+

Lavender Blossom (Lav/Green Tea)

$4.50+

May Drinks- Yoda and Cinco de Mocha

Cinco de Mocha- Dark Choc Mocha with Cinnamon Syrup and powder

$6.25+

Yoda One for Me- Cold Brew with pistachio Cold Foam

$6.00+

Summer Specials

Horchata Macchiato (oat milk)

$6.00+

Espresso, oat milk, Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Syrups, topped with cinnamon powder and caramel drizzle

Wild Berry Refresher

$4.50+

Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea, Lemonade, Raspberry & Blackberry (caffeine free)

Island Lotus Refresher (Blue Lotus, Lemonade, Mango, Coconut)

$5.00+

Red Dragon Refresher (Red Lotus, berry tea, dragon fruit, coco milk)

$5.00+

Sunflower Chai- Spicy Chai and Salted Caramel Syrup

$6.00+

Spicy Chai, Milk, Salted Caramel and caramel drizzle

Campfire Frappe (WITH espresso)

$5.25+

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow syrup and milk, BLENDED. Topped with marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and chocolate sauce

Campfire SHAKE (no espresso)

$4.75+

chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow syrup, BLENDED, topped with marshmallows, Graham cracker crumbs and choc drizzle (NO espresso)

Lady Liberty Shake (no espresso)

$4.50+

Blueberry & Raspberry Shake with whip and sprinkles

American Dreamin Latte (caramel apple butter)

$5.00+

Captain America Lemonade (blue cur, lem, hibis tea)

$4.50+

Shake- Mint Oreo (no espresso)

$5.00+

Frap- Mint Oreo (with espresso)

$5.50+

Mocha Cold Brew

$6.00+

Dark Chocolate Sauce mixed with rich Anodyne cold brew and topped with Mocha cold foam.

Breakfast

English Muffin Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

Gluten Free Bagel Sandwich

Toasted Bagel with spread

$4.25

Toasted English Muffin with spread

$3.25

Gluten Free Bagel Toasted with Spread

$5.75

Disclaimer: If you select "allergy" staff changes utensils and gloves before handling gluten-free products. Please know that we are not a designated gluten-free facility and we do handle many products with gluten. We do our best to not cross contamintate but it is not guaranteed.

Plain Croissant- heated with butter on the side

$3.75
Loaded Oatmeal

Loaded Oatmeal

$5.00

Gluten Free Loaded Oatmeal

$6.00

Keto Sandwich

$7.00

ADD CREAM CHEESE

$0.75

ADD GARLIC HERB

$0.75

ADD MAYO

NO EGG

Side of Bacon- 3 pieces

$3.50

Side of Sausage Patties- 2 patties

$4.00

Bakery

Muffin

$4.00

Donuts, Long Johns, Cinnamon Bun

$2.50

Scone

$3.50

Spider Donut

$3.00

Gf Brownie We Wrap

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie- Gluten Free, Prepackaged

$3.50

Choc Chip Cookie- Prepackaged in Beverage Cooler

$3.50

Cookie from Bakery that we wrap- Choc Chip or Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Apple Fritter

$3.50

Butter Cake Slice

$4.50

Butter Cake Slice - Gluten Free

$5.50

Frosted Cinnamon Roll/Pecan Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Cakesicle Cake Pop

$3.25Out of stock

Bagel (no spread)

$3.50

Plain Croissant- heated with butter on the side

$3.75

Banana Bread- pre-packaged

$3.50

Carrie's Crispies- LARGE/Flavored

$5.00

Lemon Bread- pre-packaged

$3.50

PB Rice Krispie- pre-packaged

$3.50

Small Rice Krispie-pre-packaged

$3.00

Buttercake- Large packaged 6x6 inch on display

$12.50

Whisk Chick Decorated Cookie- Large

$5.50

Whisk Chick- Paint Your Own Cookie with M&M Pallete

$6.50

Cereal Bar

Cereal- Large Bowl with Regular Milk

$5.00

Cereal- Large Bowl with Alternative Milk

$6.00

Cereal- Kid Size with Regular Milk

$3.50

Cereal- Kid Size with Alternative Milk

$4.00

Oatmeal- Regular with toppings

$5.00

Oatmeal- Gluten Free with toppings

$6.00

12 oz Cold Cup of Dry Cereal- no toppings, no milk

$3.50

12 oz Cold Cup of Dry Cereal- no toppings, 12 ounces of Regular Milk

$4.50

12 oz Cold Cup of Dry Cereal- no toppings, 12 ounces of Alternative Milk

$5.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Little Muskego

$6.75

Classic grilled cheese with cheddar on Italian bread (veg)

Big Muskego

$12.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, red onion, cheddar and garlic herb spread toasted on Italian bread.

Vintage Sandwich

$12.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion and pesto grilled on multigrain bread (veg)

Jammin' on Janesville

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and garlic herb spread grilled on Italian bread.

Lion's Park

$12.00

Hummus, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, red onion and kalamata olives grilled on multigrain bread (veg, dairy-free)

Warrior Classic

$7.50

Shaved ham and cheddar grilled on a flaky croissant.

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.00

Build your own sandwich creation!

Salads, Soup

Pioneer Park Salad

$12.00

Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions along with bacon, kalamata olives and avocado

Garden Salad

$10.00

Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions along with avocado and glazed pecan/cranberry mix

Idle Isle Salad

$13.00

Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions along with ham, bacon, cheddar, avocado

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Quart of Soup

$15.00

Combo- Cup of Soup and Half Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Combo- Cup of Soup and Half Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Chips & Granola Bars

quaker granola bar

$1.00

goldfish or small bagged snack

$1.00

chips/pretzels

$1.00

KIND bars

$3.00

Bob's Red Mill Banana Bar

$3.00

Fig Bar

$1.50
All hours
Sunday5:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffeehouse

Location

S74W16825 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150

Directions

Gallery
Vintage Grounds image
Vintage Grounds image
Vintage Grounds image

