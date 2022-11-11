- Home
Vintage Grounds S74W16825 Janesville Rd
S74W16825 Janesville Rd
Muskego, WI 53150
Popular Items
Coffee
Anodyne Drip Coffee
Anodyne drip coffee- HOT: medium, dark or decaf ICED- medium or decaf
Cold Brew
Anodyne Cold Brew Coffee- Served Iced
Keto Coffee
3/4 Drip Coffee 1/4 Heavy Whipping Cream Sugar-Free Vanilla & Caramel Syrups
Red Eye
Drip Coffee with Espresso Shot
Anodyne Coffee Bag- 12 ounces of Coffee
Cafe Au Lait (half coffee/half steamed milk)
Half drip coffee with half milk HOT or ICED
Joe to GO (includes 10 small cups, sugars, half and half)
Box of Coffee- Serves 8-10 Comes with 10 cups, sugars, cream
Espresso
Cappuccino
Espresso & hot milk with lots of foam
Mocha
Espresso, dark or white chocolate sauce, milk
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, caramel and vanilla syrups, milk
Americano
Espresso and water
Espresso Shot
Frappe (with espresso)
Espresso, ice, ice cream base, flavor of choice, milk, BLENDED
Affogato- ice cream with double
Rich vanilla ice cream with freshly pressed espresso poured on top
Flavored Latte
Espresso, flavored syrup of choice, milk
Plain Latte
Espresso, milk
Cortado , Double Shot W/ Equal Parts Steamed Milk
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk
Other Drinks
Steamer
Steamed milk with flavor of choice
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Sauce and Milk
Shake (without espresso)
Ice, ice cream base, milk and flavor of choice
Smoothie
Mango or Strawberry Banana
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Lotus Energy
Lotus Energy provides natural caffeine. Similar tasting to Red Bull. Try it mixed with seltzer, iced tea or lemonade.
Italian Soda (seltzer, flavor, cream)
Seltzer, half and half and flavor of choice
Caramel Apple Cider
Freshly pressed cider with caramel sauce
Milk (plain)
Apple Cider (plain)
Lotus- OCEAN BLUE
Lotus- PURPLE PASSION
Lotus- SWEET TART SMOOTHIE
Chocolate Milk- homemade & cold
Tea
HOT Rishi Tea
Your choice of Rishi tea and Hot Water
Chai
Rishi Masala Spicy Chai half and half with milk OR Sweet Chai powder with milk
Matcha
Rishi Sweet Matcha Powder with milk
Iced Rishi Tea
London Fog with 2% or skim
Earl Grey tea steeped in hot milk with vanilla syrup
Arnold Palmer (black tea/lem)
Half Iced Black Tea & Half Lemonade
Cans and Bottles
Winter Specials
Peppermint Mocha- Dark Mocha/Peppermint
Buddy the Elf- Cafe Au Lait/Maple Syrup
Candy Cane Cocoa- Dark Choc/Peppermint
Christmas Cookie Cold Brew- Cookie Butter Syrup and Cold Foam
Frosty the Snowman- White Mocha/Hazelnut
Grinch Shake- White Choc/Green Mint
Immuni-TEA- Green Tea/Lemonade/Immunity Boost/Honey
Jingle Bell Rock- NO ESPRESSO- Egg Nog/Cinnamon Syrup
Jingle Bell Latte- WITH ESPRESSO- (Egg Nog Latte with Cinnamon Syrup)
Mistletoe Lotus- Red Lotus/Cran syrup/Seltzer
Sweater Weather- Gingerbread Latte
Yuletide Chai- Spicy Chai/Butter Pecan
Fall Specials
Pumpkin Pie Chai (PP Sauce- 1,2,3/ Cinn Powder)
Spicy Chai concentrate, milk, pumpkin pie sauce, pumpkin spice syrup
Maple Pecan Latte (maple 1,2,3/butter pecan 2,3,5/maple drizzle/cin powder)
Harvest Macchiato (PP Sauce- 1,2,3/Car Ap Butter 2,3,5/drizzle and cin powder)
Espresso, milk, pumpkin pie sauce & caramel apple butter syrup
Cold Brew with Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam (PS in drink 1,2,3/PS cold foam- 2 pumps)
Anodyne Cold Brew topped with pumpkin spice cold foam
Caramel Apple Cider (car sauce- 1,2,3/drizzle and cin powder)
Freshly pressed cider with caramel sauce
Pumpkin Pie Frappe (with espresso) PP Sauce-1,2,3/PS Syrup 1,3,5//drizzle
Espresso, ice, ice cream base, milk, pumpkin pie sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, BLENDED
Pumpkin Pie Shake (NO espresso) PP Sauce- 1,2,3/PS Syrup 1,3,5/drizzle
Pumpkin pie sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, ice, ice cream base, milk, BLENDED
Caramel Apple Frappe- WITH espresso (carm sauce, 1,2,3/car apple butter 2,3,5/carm drizzle)
Espresso, ice, ice cream base, milk, caramel apple butter syrup, caramel sauce, BLENDED
Caramel Apple Shake- NO espresso (carm sauce 1,2,3/carm apple butter 2,3,5/carm drizzle)
Caramel apple butter syrup, caramel sauce, ice, ice cream base, milk, BLENDED
Pumpkin Pie Latte (PP sauce- 1,2,3/PS syrup- 2,3,5)
Espresso, pumpkin pie sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, milk
Caramel Apple Chai-Der (spicy chai/apple cider) Car Syrup- 2,3,5/drizzle and cin powder
Candy Apple Lotus
Halloween Specials
Vampire Mocha- WM Rasp
Phantom Cold Brew- with car apple butter cold foam
Jack o' Lantern Shake- Pumpkin Car Apple
Zombie Matcha- Rasp Matcha
Purple Witches Brew- Purple Passion Lotus with Popping Pearls
Blood Bag- Witches Brew RED Punch
Blood Bag- Poison Apple GREEN Lotus
Valentines Specials
Matcha Made in Heaven- Matcha & Lavender
Cupid's Cocoa- Dark Choc & Amaretto
Be Mine Frappe- White Choc & Rasp (with espresso)
Be Mine Shake- White Choc & Rasp (no espresso)
Nuts About You Chai- Spicy Chai & Hazelnut
Mint to be Together Frappe- Dark Choc & Pepp (with esp)
Mint to be Together Shake- Dark Choc & Pepp (no esp)
Love You a Latte (White Mocha & Coconut)
You're so Brew-tiful (Cold Brew & Caramel Cold Foam)
King's Cake Latte (White Mocha, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Espresso)
King's Cake Cocoa (White Choc, Cinn, Vanilla, NO esp)
King's Cake Frappe (White Mocha, Cinn, Van, Espresso)
King's Cake Shake (White Choc, Cinn, Van, NO esp)
St. Patrick's Day Specials
Clover Leaf Matcha (pistachio)
Sweet Matcha with pistachio syrup and your choice of milk. Hot or Iced
Blarney Stone Latte (White Mocha Irish Cream)
white mocha, espresso, irish cream syrup, your choice of milk. Hot or Iced
Leprechaun Frap (Green Mint with Espresso)
ice cream base, ice, green mint syrup, espresso, milk- blended, topped with charm marshmallows
Leprechaun Shake (Green Mint, NO espresso)
ice cream base, ice, green mint syrup, milk. blended and topped with charm marshmallows. (NO espresso)
Lucky Charms Cocoa (White Choc, Rasp, Orange)
white chocolate hot cocoa with raspberry and orange; topped with charm marshmallows
Pot of Cold Brew (Irish Cream Cold Foam)
Anodyne Cold Brew topped with Irish Cream flavored cold foam
Irish Refresher (Half Lem & Green Tea, Split Mango & Blue Cur)
Iced Green Tea and Lemonade with Mango and Blue Curacao
Spring Specials
May Drinks- Yoda and Cinco de Mocha
Summer Specials
Horchata Macchiato (oat milk)
Espresso, oat milk, Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Syrups, topped with cinnamon powder and caramel drizzle
Wild Berry Refresher
Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea, Lemonade, Raspberry & Blackberry (caffeine free)
Island Lotus Refresher (Blue Lotus, Lemonade, Mango, Coconut)
Red Dragon Refresher (Red Lotus, berry tea, dragon fruit, coco milk)
Sunflower Chai- Spicy Chai and Salted Caramel Syrup
Spicy Chai, Milk, Salted Caramel and caramel drizzle
Campfire Frappe (WITH espresso)
Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow syrup and milk, BLENDED. Topped with marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and chocolate sauce
Campfire SHAKE (no espresso)
chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow syrup, BLENDED, topped with marshmallows, Graham cracker crumbs and choc drizzle (NO espresso)
Lady Liberty Shake (no espresso)
Blueberry & Raspberry Shake with whip and sprinkles
American Dreamin Latte (caramel apple butter)
Captain America Lemonade (blue cur, lem, hibis tea)
Shake- Mint Oreo (no espresso)
Frap- Mint Oreo (with espresso)
Mocha Cold Brew
Dark Chocolate Sauce mixed with rich Anodyne cold brew and topped with Mocha cold foam.
Breakfast
English Muffin Sandwich
Croissant Sandwich
Bagel Sandwich
Gluten Free Bagel Sandwich
Toasted Bagel with spread
Toasted English Muffin with spread
Gluten Free Bagel Toasted with Spread
Disclaimer: If you select "allergy" staff changes utensils and gloves before handling gluten-free products. Please know that we are not a designated gluten-free facility and we do handle many products with gluten. We do our best to not cross contamintate but it is not guaranteed.
Plain Croissant- heated with butter on the side
Loaded Oatmeal
Gluten Free Loaded Oatmeal
Keto Sandwich
ADD CREAM CHEESE
ADD GARLIC HERB
ADD MAYO
NO EGG
Side of Bacon- 3 pieces
Side of Sausage Patties- 2 patties
Bakery
Muffin
Donuts, Long Johns, Cinnamon Bun
Scone
Spider Donut
Gf Brownie We Wrap
Brownie- Gluten Free, Prepackaged
Choc Chip Cookie- Prepackaged in Beverage Cooler
Cookie from Bakery that we wrap- Choc Chip or Snickerdoodle
Apple Fritter
Butter Cake Slice
Butter Cake Slice - Gluten Free
Frosted Cinnamon Roll/Pecan Roll
Cakesicle Cake Pop
Bagel (no spread)
Plain Croissant- heated with butter on the side
Banana Bread- pre-packaged
Carrie's Crispies- LARGE/Flavored
Lemon Bread- pre-packaged
PB Rice Krispie- pre-packaged
Small Rice Krispie-pre-packaged
Buttercake- Large packaged 6x6 inch on display
Whisk Chick Decorated Cookie- Large
Whisk Chick- Paint Your Own Cookie with M&M Pallete
Cereal Bar
Cereal- Large Bowl with Regular Milk
Cereal- Large Bowl with Alternative Milk
Cereal- Kid Size with Regular Milk
Cereal- Kid Size with Alternative Milk
Oatmeal- Regular with toppings
Oatmeal- Gluten Free with toppings
12 oz Cold Cup of Dry Cereal- no toppings, no milk
12 oz Cold Cup of Dry Cereal- no toppings, 12 ounces of Regular Milk
12 oz Cold Cup of Dry Cereal- no toppings, 12 ounces of Alternative Milk
Lunch Sandwiches
Little Muskego
Classic grilled cheese with cheddar on Italian bread (veg)
Big Muskego
Smoked turkey, bacon, red onion, cheddar and garlic herb spread toasted on Italian bread.
Vintage Sandwich
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion and pesto grilled on multigrain bread (veg)
Jammin' on Janesville
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and garlic herb spread grilled on Italian bread.
Lion's Park
Hummus, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, red onion and kalamata olives grilled on multigrain bread (veg, dairy-free)
Warrior Classic
Shaved ham and cheddar grilled on a flaky croissant.
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build your own sandwich creation!
Salads, Soup
Pioneer Park Salad
Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions along with bacon, kalamata olives and avocado
Garden Salad
Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions along with avocado and glazed pecan/cranberry mix
Idle Isle Salad
Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions along with ham, bacon, cheddar, avocado
Cup of Soup
Quart of Soup
Combo- Cup of Soup and Half Salad
Combo- Cup of Soup and Half Sandwich
|Sunday
|5:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:45 am - 11:00 pm
Coffeehouse
S74W16825 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150