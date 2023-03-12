Vintage House 271 3rd Avenue Northwest
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Vintage House is the leading fine-dining establishment in the local area. Serving elevated American Bistro classics in Hickory's Historic Abernathy home which was built in 1915.
Location
271 3rd Avenue Northwest, Hickory, NC 28601
