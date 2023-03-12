Main picView gallery

Vintage House 271 3rd Avenue Northwest

271 3rd Avenue Northwest

Hickory, NC 28601

Popular Items

FILET MIGNON
GRILLED PORTOBELLO
SALMON & SHRIMP

Food

SMALL PLATES

GRILLED PORTOBELLO

$18.00

CRAB CAKES

$28.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$17.00

BUTTERNUT RAVIOLI

$15.00

HOMEMADE YEAST ROLLS

$7.00

ESCARGOT

$17.00

DUCK SPRING ROLLS

$15.00

DUCK PASTA APP

$17.00

SALADS & SOUPS

STARTER HOUSE

STARTER CAESAR

$3.00

STARTER SPINACH & GOAT

$4.00

STARTER WILTED SPINACH

$5.00

ENTREE CAESAR

$14.00

ENTREE HOUSE

$11.00

ENTREE SPINACH & GOAT

$14.00

ENTREE WILTED SPINACH

$16.00

SIDE HOUSE

$6.00

SIDE CAESAR

$8.00

SIDE WILTED SPINACH

$8.00

SIDE SPINACH & GOAT

$8.00

PASTAS

RIGATONI ARRABBIATA

$22.00

LINGUINI

$24.00

ANGEL HAIR

$28.00

TORTELLINI ALLA PANNA

$26.00

BOLOGNESE

$24.00

ENTREES

(3) CRAB CAKES

$45.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$24.00

CHICKEN

$30.00

SALMON & SHRIMP

$40.00

LAMB RACK

$42.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$30.00

NEW YORK STRIP

$48.00

FILET MIGNON

$45.00

TROUT

$45.00

TOURNEDOES

$42.00

SALMON

$30.00

DUCK SPECIAL

$45.00

FILET & CRAB

$62.00

DESSERTS

CREME BRULEE

$10.00

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$12.00

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$11.00

TUXEDO PROFITEROLE

$14.00

ICE CREAM (2 SCOOPS)

$8.00

KIDS

KID RIGATONI

$10.00

KID ANGEL HAIR

$10.00

A LA CARTE

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

ORZO

$6.00

HOUSE VEGETABLES

$6.00

CHEDDAR GRITS

$6.00

ANGEL HAIR SIDE

$8.00

ADD STEAK

$13.00

ADD SALMON

$12.00

ADD CHICKEN

$10.00

ADD LUMP CRAB

$11.00

ADD SHRIMP

$12.00

ADD CRAB CAKE

$14.00

ADD FRIED GOAT CHEESE

$2.00

ADD PORK BELLY

$12.00

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Coffee

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Acqua Panna Litre

$10.00

FeverTree Soda

$2.95

FeverTree Tonic

$2.95

FeverTree Ginger Beer

$2.95

Mocktail

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$7.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

NA Wine

BTL Luminara Chardonnay 18

$40.00

BTL Ariel Cabernet 20

$36.00

GLASS Luminara Chardonnay 18

$11.00Out of stock

GLASS Ariel Cabernet 20

$10.00

Mocktails

Cucumber Collins (No. 3)

$10.00Out of stock

Champagne Cocktail (No. 7)

$10.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Vintage House is the leading fine-dining establishment in the local area. Serving elevated American Bistro classics in Hickory's Historic Abernathy home which was built in 1915.

271 3rd Avenue Northwest, Hickory, NC 28601

