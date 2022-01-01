Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Vintage Rock Club

review star

No reviews yet

1009 Poydras Street

Suite B

New Orleans, LA 70112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FAST BAR

BUDWEISER

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA

$7.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

MILLER LIGHT

$6.00

TITO'S

$8.00

DBL TITO'S

$15.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

DBL GREY GOOSE

$19.00

Lunazul

$7.00

DBL Lunazul

$13.00

PATRON SILVER

$10.00

DBL PATRON SILVER

$19.00

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

DBL JACK DANIELS

$15.00

JAMESON

$8.00

DBL JAMESON

$15.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

DBL CROWN ROYAL

$19.00

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00

DBL MAKER'S MARK

$19.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

DBL FIREBALL

$11.00

Jag Bomb

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

SVEDKA

$7.00

DBL SVEDKA

$13.00

Gran Coramino Tequila

$7.00

Boodles Gin

$7.00

Tin Cup Whiskey

$7.00

Three Olives Vodka

$7.00

Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Kraken Rum

$7.00

BEER

ABITA AMBER

$7.00

ABITA JACKAMO

$7.00

ABITA STRAWBERRY

$7.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA

$7.00

DOS XX

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

MILLER LIGHT

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

BEER BUCKET

Abita Amber Bucket

$38.00

Abita Jackamo Bucket

$38.00

Abita Strawberry Bucket

$38.00

Bud Light Bucket

$32.00

Budweiser Bucket

$32.00

Coors Light Bucket

$32.00

Corona Bucket

$38.00

Dos XX Bucket

$38.00

Heineken Bucket

$38.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$32.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$32.00

High Noon Bucket

$44.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

BACARDI BOTTLE

$225.00

BLANTON'S BOTTLE

$450.00Out of stock

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE BOTTLE

$225.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN BOTTLE

$225.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO BOTTLE

$275.00

CASAMIGOS REPO BOTTLE

$300.00

Clase Azul Anejo Bottle

$1,200.00

Clase Azul Ultra Bottle

$4,000.00

CROWN APPLE BOTTLE

$250.00

Crown Royal 1.75L Bottle

$400.00

CROWN ROYAL BOTTLE

$250.00

CRYSTAL SKULL VODKA BOTTLE

$300.00

DON JULIO 1942 BOTTLE

$425.00

DON JULIO BOTTLE

$250.00

FireBall Bottle

$150.00

GREY GOOSE 1.75L BOTTLE

$425.00

GREY GOOSE BOTTLE

$250.00

Grey goose Bottle .375ml

$125.00

HENDRICKS BOTTLE

$250.00

JACK DANIELS BOTTLE

$225.00

JAMESON BOTTLE

$225.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$250.00

KETEL ONE BOTTLE

$250.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$500.00

MAKER'S MARK BOTTLE

$250.00

MALIBU BOTTLE

$225.00

PATRON BOTTLE

$250.00

Patron Platinum Bottle

$400.00

Patron Silver Bottle .375ml

$150.00

TANQUERAY BOTTLE

$225.00

TITO'S BOTTLE

$225.00

TITOS 1.75L BOTTLE

$400.00

Tito’s .375 ml

$100.00

WOODFORD RESERVE BOTTLE

$275.00

MISC

$10 Cover charge

$10.00

$20 COVER CHARGE

$20.00

$5 COVER CHARGE

$5.00

PARKING VALIDATION

$8.00

Pants Prpl

$20.00

Pants Blk

$20.00

N/A BEV

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Water

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

SF Red Bull

$6.00

Watermelon RB

$6.00

Blue RB

$6.00

Coconut RB

$6.00

STAFF RB

$2.00

Fiji

$3.00

WINE/BUBBLES

CANYON ROAD PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

Custard Chardonnay

$10.00

DOMINO CABERNET

$7.00

DOMINO PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

JOSH CABERNET

$10.00

LAYER CAKE PINOT NOIR

$10.00

OYSTER BAY SAV BLANV

$9.00

Segura Viudas

$7.00

Dreaming Tree

$11.00

CANYON ROAD CABERNET

$7.00

Armond de Brignac Blanc de Blanc BTL

$2,200.00

Bellaire Brut/Luxe BTL

$115.00

Bellaire Rose BTL

$115.00

Veuve Cliquot 1.5L Bottle

$325.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Canyon Road Cabernet BTL

$25.00

Custard Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$400.00

Domino Cabernet BTL

$25.00

Domino Pinot Grigio Btl

$25.00

Hob Nob Wicked Red Blend BTL

$48.00

Josh Cabernet Bottle

$45.00

Lamarrca Prosseco Bottle

$45.00

Layer Cake Btl

$50.00

Moet Chandon Brut

$150.00

Oyster Bay Btl

$40.00

Segura Viudas Btl

$35.00

Sterling Vintner's Pinot BTL

$48.00

Veuve Cliquot Bottle

$175.00

Vueve Cliquot Rose Bottle

$200.00

Wente Vineyards Riesling BTL

$48.00

Canyon Road Cabernet BTL

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1009 Poydras Street, Suite B, New Orleans, LA 70112

Directions

Gallery
Vintage Rock Club image
Vintage Rock Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant - New Orleans
orange star3.7 • 611
701 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Barcadia New Orleans
orange star3.3 • 586
601 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Justine
orange star4.0 • 116
225 Chartres Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Gianna Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,437
700 Magazine Street. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
The Will & The Way
orange starNo Reviews
719 Toulouse St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Cuñada
orange starNo Reviews
833 Conti St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Daisy Dukes - Chartres
orange star4.2 • 4,515
121 Chartres St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Jimmy J's Cafe
orange star4.3 • 4,456
115 Chartres St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Copper Vine
orange star4.6 • 1,645
1009 Poydras Street New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans CBD
orange star4.3 • 1,087
200 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston