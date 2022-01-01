Vintage Vine

6oz Terre di Marca Prosecco

$12.00

Orange blossoms, peaches and pears with racy bubbles. The grapes are from and organically farmed family vineyard near Treviso Veneto Italy. (That’s pretty impressive for this region!) Most Prosecco is made by large companies. Fun Fact: The grape is now known as Glera, and Prosecco is the region. Prosecco was first made in 1868 by an Italian who created the method of creating bubbles in a pressurized tank. Terre di Marca winery is solar powered and they burn vineyard waste to heat their water. Pairs with cheese, charcuterie boards, smoked nuts, Italian salad, Caprese skewers, Hummus trio and Foccacia with garlic dip.