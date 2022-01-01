- Home
Vintage Vine
4051 Vintage Vine
Franklin, TN 37067
SALADS
DIPS
SPINACH ARTICHOKE
served with house made pita chips. Dip is gluten free, pita is not.
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Topped with Blue Cheese and Scallions. Served with Celery and Warm Chips
3 HUMMUS ARRAY TRAY
Traditional, Basil Pesto and Lemon Beet Hummus. Served with Carrots, Celery, Cherry Tomatoes and Pita Chips
Seasonal Roasted Fall BRUSCHETTA
SOURDOUGH FOCACCIA & DIPPING SAUCE
Warm Bread Served with a Garlic Cheese Sauce
BEER CHEESE AND PRETZELS
CHARCUTERIE
NICE TO MEAT YOU
Array of Meats and Cheeses, Olives, Marinated Vegetables, Sweet Peppers, Rosemary Nuts, Crackers, and Mustard dip
BERRY HAPPY
Fresh Berries, Brie, Cheddar, Prosciutto, Rosemary Nuts, Piedras de Luna, Crackers, Honey, Cherry Compote
Seasonal Charcuterie Board
CHEF SELECTION OF 3 CHEESES
SUNDAY BRUNCH BOARD
SMALL PLATES / SKEWERS
DESSERTS
SPECIAL ITEMS
ROSEMARY ROASTED NUTS
Warm Roasted Mix of Cashews, Walnuts, Almonds, Pecans and Rosemary that is both Sweet and Savory
SD Pita
SD Crostini
SD Crackers
Side Veggies
Side Parm Crisps
SD Asparagus
Great Alone or Added to any Salad, Charcuterie or as a Side Item
Drunk Man's Plate
Crackers, Bread, Cheese, Deli Meats. Give this to customer if they are intoxicated.
GLITTER
Add Some Sparkle to Your Champagne
SD Manchego
SD Prosciutto
SD Brie
SD Cheddar
SD Dipping Oil
SD Olives
SD Fruit
SD Pretzels
Cranberry - Orange Compote
LUNCH COMBO SPECIALS
Wine
Red Apple Sangria
Organic Cabernet, Red Apple Liqueur, Cranberry, Pineapple, Lemon-Lime Fizz with Lime Wheel
Happy hour Red Sangria
2 for 1 Sangria
2 for 1 Mimosa
F1 BUBBLES
1. CAVA Sumarroca Brut Nature-Toasted apples and citrusy, dry 2. PROSECCO Terre di Marca - Peaches and pears Prosecco made with organic grapes 3. sparkling rose - Dry/creamy strawberry- raspberries,yogurt. Crisp with creamy bubbles.
F2 CRISP CLEAN WHITES
1. Chenin Blanc - Dry/minerality- Pears, Yellow apples and nectarines. Lots of mineralily 2. Three Brooms Sauv Blanc - Grassy/herbaceous-Juicy and vibrant with fresh ripe kiwifruit and mineral citrus flavors 3. Albarino - Sweet notes/mineral/citris white flowers, peaches, nectarines, lemon-lime
F3 CHARDONNAY 3 WAYS
1. Chablis- Dry/lemon- pears, clean, acidic, steel tank fermented 2. Macon Uchizy - med body, golden delicious apples and meyer lemons, bright and silky 3. Fableist - buttery/oaky, ripe warm pears, apples, and a touch of honey and spice.
F4 FRUITY WHITE WINES
1. Pinot Grigio - Fresh/fruity, Apples, pears and nectarines, white melons 2. Gruner Veltliner - Grassy/Fruit, 100% Gruner Veltliner, peaches, nectarines, white flowers, slight white pepper 3. Riesling - Sweet notes/fruity, apple, Melon and meyer lemon, with a slight minerality
F5 ROSE
1. Domaine Fonsainte- Light/refreshing, notes of raspberry, cherry and freshly picked strawberries 2. Zweigelt - Sour, orange, cherry, and herbs. Hint of white pepper and anise. 3. Mesta tempranillo - Fruity/offdry, fresh strawberries, cherries, peaches
F6 CAB
1. Neverland Santa Barbara- Jammy, black currant, smoked cedar, tabacco 2. Hunt & Harvest Napa - Oaky, black currents, Black berries, clove and vanilla 3. Jax Y3 Lake County - Bold, black berries, Black plums and currants with smoky vanilla, aged for 22 months in 30% new oak
F7 PINOT NOIR 3 WAYS
1. Stoller Family - Classic PN, red cherries, earth, black fruits, some vanilla from new oak 2. Giving Kitchen - Black raspberries, cherries, a bit of spice and earth. % of proceeds go to help service workers in need 3. Justin Bourgogne - Velvety, earthy black and red raspberries with silky texture
F8 RED BLENDS
1. Fita Preta - Violets, raspberries, with notes of toast and spice, fresh black currants. 2. KL Cotes du Rhone - Easy drinker- Black and red fruits, full bodied, silky and fresh 3. Elqui - Smoky, black berries, plums and chocolate, and smooth. Husband and Wife owned, aged 12-18 months in new and old oak.
F9 EASY DRINKING REDS
1. Gamay - Floral/fruity-Delicate, floral, subtle red fruits of strawberry and raspberry 2. Domaine la Patience (merlot) - Drinks like a cab - blackberry, chocolate and spice, silky and fresh. 3. Primitivo - Red cherries, black plum, baking spices.
F10 FULL BODIED REDS
1. Fabre Malbec - Smoky, dark fruit- black plum, blueberries, spice and soft velvety tannin, aged in French oak 2. Seppeltsfiled Shiraz- Dry finish, dark cherry, plum, spices, coffee, earthy notes, and minerality, Fermented in stainless steel vats and then aged in old French casks. 3. Champ des Treilles Bordeaux - Dry, fresh dark berries and plums, with a hint of spice and minerality
F11 MEDITERRANEAN
1. Fita Preta - Violets, raspberries, with notes of toast and spice, fresh black currants. 2. Agiorigitiko - Black Plums, black cherries, warm earth and spice. 3. Calma tempranillo - StrawberAry/vanilla/cassis
F12 FRENCH REDS
1. Gamay - Floral/fruity, delicate, floral, subtle red fruits of strawberry and raspberry 2. KL Cotes du Rhone - Easy drinker- Black and red fruits, full bodied, silky and fresh 3. Champ des Treilles Bordeaux - Dry, fresh dark berries and plums, with a hint of spice and minerality
F13 ITALIAN REDS
1. Barbera - Red and black cherries with spice and warm earth. 2. Montepulciano - Dark plum, cherries, spice, earth and leather 3. Sangiovese- Chianti/Plum - Black Cherries and plums with smoky, earthy spice
F14 NATURAL WINES
F15 CALIFORNIA RESERVE WINES
HOLIDAY BUBBLES FLIGHT
6 oz Barbera - Cascina Iuli Umberta
Red and black cherries with spice and warm earth.
9 oz Barbera - Cascina Iuli Umberta
BTL Barbera - Cascina Iuli Umberta
6 oz Chateau Haut Bordeaux
9 oz Chateau Haut Bordeaux
BTL Chateau Haut Bordeaux
6oz Markham Cab Sauv
Black currents, Black berries, clove and vanilla from the winemakers at Long Meadow Ranch in Napa Valley. Fun Fact: Long Meadow Ranch is also home to the famous Mayacamas Estate. Pairings: Charcuterie, Flatbreads with Meat and cheese and Buffalo Chicken Dip.
9oz Markham Cab Sauv
Black currents, Black berries, clove and vanilla from the winemakers at Long Meadow Ranch in Napa Valley. Fun Fact: Long Meadow Ranch is also home to the famous Mayacamas Estate. Pairings: Charcuterie, Flatbreads with Meat and cheese and Buffalo Chicken Dip.
BTL Markham Cab Sauv
Black currents, Black berries, clove and vanilla from the winemakers at Long Meadow Ranch in Napa Valley. Fun Fact: Long Meadow Ranch is also home to the famous Mayacamas Estate. Pairings: Charcuterie, Flatbreads with Meat and cheese and Buffalo Chicken Dip.
6oz Jax Vineyards Y3 Cab
Black berries, Black plums and currants with smoky vanilla from several vineyards in Lake County California, and one in Napa Valley. Aged for 22 months in 30% new oak. Fun Fact: From Trenton Jax started this winery in his garage, and the name Y3 comes from the grandfather’s ranch. Pairings: Charcuterie, Flatbreads with Meat and cheese and Buffalo Chicken Dip.
9oz Jax Vineyards Y3 Cab
Black berries, Black plums and currants with smoky vanilla from several vineyards in Lake County California, and one in Napa Valley. Aged for 22 months in 30% new oak. Fun Fact: From Trenton Jax started this winery in his garage, and the name Y3 comes from the grandfather’s ranch. Pairings: Charcuterie, Flatbreads with Meat and cheese and Buffalo Chicken Dip.
BTL Jax Vineyards Y3
Black berries, Black plums and currants with smoky vanilla from several vineyards in Lake County California, and one in Napa Valley. Aged for 22 months in 30% new oak. Fun Fact: From Trenton Jax started this winery in his garage, and the name Y3 comes from the grandfather’s ranch. Pairings: Charcuterie, Flatbreads with Meat and cheese and Buffalo Chicken Dip.
6oz Le P'tit Paysan Cab
9oz Le P'tit Paysan Cab
BTL Le P'tit Paysan Cab
Super Jammy, with notes of black currant, spearmint, bacon, and smoked cedar planks. It is plush, both in aromatics and in mouth feel. Notes of tobacco and cola. 98% Cabernet Sauvignon, 2% Petit Verdot
6oz Ashes & Diamonds Cab
9oz Ashes & Diamonds Cab
BTL Ashes & Diamonds Cab
6oz Jean Merieu Gamay
9oz Jean Merieu Gamay
BTL Jean Merieu Gamay
6oz Kermit Lynch Cotes du Rhone
Black and red fruits, full bodied, silky and fresh.no new oak. From sustainably farmed vineyards in the southern region of Cotes du Rhone, France, blended by Kermit Lynch. An authentic, traditional Cotes du Rhone Fun Fact: Imported by Kermit Lynch. Pairings: flatbreads, baked cheese sandwich, charcuterie
9oz Kermit Lynch Cotes du Rhone
Black and red fruits, full bodied, silky and fresh.no new oak. From sustainably farmed vineyards in the southern region of Cotes du Rhone, France, blended by Kermit Lynch. An authentic, traditional Cotes du Rhone Fun Fact: Imported by Kermit Lynch. Pairings: flatbreads, baked cheese sandwich, charcuterie
BTL Kermit Lynch Cotes du Rhone
Black and red fruits, full bodied, silky and fresh.no new oak. From sustainably farmed vineyards in the southern region of Cotes du Rhone, France, blended by Kermit Lynch. An authentic, traditional Cotes du Rhone Fun Fact: Imported by Kermit Lynch. Pairings: flatbreads, baked cheese sandwich, charcuterie
6oz Elqui Red Blend
Black berries, plums and chocolate, medium bodied and smooth. Sustainably farmed vineyards in the most northern vine growing region of Elqui Valey, Chile, husband and wife team making limited cases of wine, blend of syrah, malbec and carmenere from wines aged 12-18 months in new and old oak. Pairings: flatbreads, charcuteries and baked cheese sandwich
9oz Elqui Red Blend
Black berries, plums and chocolate, medium bodied and smooth. Sustainably farmed vineyards in the most northern vine growing region of Elqui Valey, Chile, husband and wife team making limited cases of wine, blend of syrah, malbec and carmenere from wines aged 12-18 months in new and old oak. Pairings: flatbreads, charcuteries and baked cheese sandwich
BTL Elqui Red Blend
Black berries, plums and chocolate, medium bodied and smooth. Sustainably farmed vineyards in the most northern vine growing region of Elqui Valey, Chile, husband and wife team making limited cases of wine, blend of syrah, malbec and carmenere from wines aged 12-18 months in new and old oak. Pairings: flatbreads, charcuteries and baked cheese sandwich
6oz Domaine Du Theron - Cahors
9oz Domaine Du Theron - Cahors
BTL Domaine Du Theron - Cahors
6oz Merlot - Domaine de la Patience
Crushed blackberry, chocolate and spice, silky and fresh from winery that is Certified Organic from south languedon region in France. Fun Facts: Winery named after wild herbs that grow in region. Pairs with: flatbreads, buffalo chicken dip, baked cheese sandwich
9oz Merlot - Domaine de la Patience
Crushed blackberry, chocolate and spice, silky and fresh from winery that is Certified Organic from south languedon region in France. Fun Facts: Winery named after wild herbs that grow in region. Pairs with: flatbreads, buffalo chicken dip, baked cheese sandwich
BTL Domaine de la Patience
Crushed blackberry, chocolate and spice, silky and fresh from winery that is Certified Organic from south languedon region in France. Fun Facts: Winery named after wild herbs that grow in region. Pairs with: flatbreads, buffalo chicken dip, baked cheese sandwich
6 oz Montepulciano
Dark plum, cherries, spice, earth and leather
9 oz Montepulciano
BTL Montepulciano
6 oz Pinot Noir Trevenezie
9oz Pinot Noir Trevenezie
BTL Pinot Noir Trevenezie
6 oz Pinot Noir - Justin Girardin Bourgogne Rouge
Earthy black and red raspberries with medium body and silky texture. From the vineyards farmed by Justin Girardin in the Burgundy region of France. Fun Fact: Girardin is a well known name in this region, and he is the nephew to Vincent Girardin.: Baked Cheese Sandwich, Charcuterie, Buffalo chicken dip
9oz Pinot Noir - Justin Girardin Bourgogne Rouge
Earthy black and red raspberries with medium body and silky texture. From the vineyards farmed by Justin Girardin in the Burgundy region of France. Fun Fact: Girardin is a well known name in this region, and he is the nephew to Vincent Girardin.: Baked Cheese Sandwich, Charcuterie, Buffalo chicken dip
BTL Justin Girardin Bourgogne Rouge
Earthy black and red raspberries with medium body and silky texture. From the vineyards farmed by Justin Girardin in the Burgundy region of France. Fun Fact: Girardin is a well known name in this region, and he is the nephew to Vincent Girardin.: Baked Cheese Sandwich, Charcuterie, Buffalo chicken dip
6oz Smith & Perry
9oz Smith & Perry
BTL Smith & Perry
6 oz Primitivo - Rosa del Golfo
Red cherries, black plum, baking spices.
9 oz Primitivo - Rosa del Golfo
BTL Primitivo - Rosa del Golfo
6oz Sangiovese - Morellino Do Scansano
Black Cherries and plums with smoky, earthy spice. Silky and fullbodied Organical Certified, De-classified Brunello di Montalcino from Montalcino, Italy, originated in 1700s, currently 4th generation, historic farmhouse on property for vacation rentals, Italian Importer moved to Nashville a few years ago,
9oz Sangiovese - Morellino Do Scansano
Black Cherries and plums with smoky, earthy spice. Silky and fullbodied Organical Certified, De-classified Brunello di Montalcino from Montalcino, Italy, originated in 1700s, currently 4th generation, historic farmhouse on property for vacation rentals, Italian Importer moved to Nashville a few years ago,
BTL Sangiovese - Morellino Do Scansano
Black Cherries and plums with smoky, earthy spice. Silky and fullbodied Organical Certified, De-classified Brunello di Montalcino from Montalcino, Italy, originated in 1700s, currently 4th generation, historic farmhouse on property for vacation rentals, Italian Importer moved to Nashville a few years ago,
6oz Shiraz - Seppeltsfield
Dry finish - dark cherry and plum flavors followed by baking spices, coffee, earthy notes, and minerality, Fermented in stainless steel vats and then aged in old French casks.
9oz Shiraz - Seppeltsfield
BTL Seppeltsfield Shiraz
6oz Elqui Red Blend
Black berries, plums and chocolate, medium bodied and smooth. Sustainably farmed vineyards in the most northern vine growing region of Elqui Valey, Chile, husband and wife team making limited cases of wine, blend of syrah, malbec and carmenere from wines aged 12-18 months in new and old oak. Pairings: flatbreads, charcuteries and baked cheese sandwich
9oz Elqui Red Blend
Black berries, plums and chocolate, medium bodied and smooth. Sustainably farmed vineyards in the most northern vine growing region of Elqui Valey, Chile, husband and wife team making limited cases of wine, blend of syrah, malbec and carmenere from wines aged 12-18 months in new and old oak. Pairings: flatbreads, charcuteries and baked cheese sandwich
BTL Elqui Red Blend
Black berries, plums and chocolate, medium bodied and smooth. Sustainably farmed vineyards in the most northern vine growing region of Elqui Valey, Chile, husband and wife team making limited cases of wine, blend of syrah, malbec and carmenere from wines aged 12-18 months in new and old oak. Pairings: flatbreads, charcuteries and baked cheese sandwich
6oz Tempranillo - Calma Rioja Crianza
Warm strawberries, vanilla, full bodied and earthy, from famous Rioja region Spain, only 3000 cases, organically farmed, hand harvested. Fun Facts: only 3000 cases, Pairs with cheese, meats, flatbreads , Buffalo chicken dip.
9oz Tempranillo - Calma Rioja Crianza
Warm strawberries, vanilla, full bodied and earthy, from famous Rioja region Spain, only 3000 cases, organically farmed, hand harvested. Fun Facts: only 3000 cases, Pairs with cheese, meats, flatbreads , Buffalo chicken dip.
BTL Calma Rioja Crianza
Warm strawberries, vanilla, full bodied and earthy, from famous Rioja region Spain, only 3000 cases, organically farmed, hand harvested. Fun Facts: only 3000 cases, Pairs with cheese, meats, flatbreads , Buffalo chicken dip.
6 oz Lago Cerqueira
Violets, raspberries, with notes of toast and spice, fresh black currants.
9 oz Lago Cerqueira
BTL Lago Cerqueira
6oz Ashes & Diamonds Cab Franc
9oz Ashes & Diamonds Cab Franc
BTL Ashes & Diamonds Cab Franc
6oz Ashes & Diamonds Rouge
9oz Ashes & Diamonds Rouge
BTL Ashes & Diamonds Rouge
6oz Murdoch Hill Land Syrah
9oz Murdock Hill Land Syrah
BTL Murdock Hill Land Syrah
6oz Masca Del Tacco Zinfandel
9oz Masca Del Tacco Zinfandel
BTL Masca Del Tacco Zinfandel
6oz CAVA Sumarroca Brut Nature
Dry/bread/green apple - brioche and pastry, stone fruits, and minerality
9oz CAVA Sumarroca Brut Nature
Dry/bread/green apple - brioche and pastry, stone fruits, and minerality
BTL CAVA Sumarroca Brut Nature
Dry/bread/green apple - brioche and pastry, stone fruits, and minerality
Sunday MIMOSA
6oz Terre di Marca Prosecco
Orange blossoms, peaches and pears with racy bubbles. The grapes are from and organically farmed family vineyard near Treviso Veneto Italy. (That’s pretty impressive for this region!) Most Prosecco is made by large companies. Fun Fact: The grape is now known as Glera, and Prosecco is the region. Prosecco was first made in 1868 by an Italian who created the method of creating bubbles in a pressurized tank. Terre di Marca winery is solar powered and they burn vineyard waste to heat their water. Pairs with cheese, charcuterie boards, smoked nuts, Italian salad, Caprese skewers, Hummus trio and Foccacia with garlic dip.
9oz Terre di Marca Prosecco
Orange blossoms, peaches and pears with racy bubbles. The grapes are from and organically farmed family vineyard near Treviso Veneto Italy. (That’s pretty impressive for this region!) Most Prosecco is made by large companies. Fun Fact: The grape is now known as Glera, and Prosecco is the region. Prosecco was first made in 1868 by an Italian who created the method of creating bubbles in a pressurized tank. Terre di Marca winery is solar powered and they burn vineyard waste to heat their water. Pairs with cheese, charcuterie boards, smoked nuts, Italian salad, Caprese skewers, Hummus trio and Foccacia with garlic dip.
BTL Terre di Marca Prosecco
Orange blossoms, peaches and pears with racy bubbles. The grapes are from and organically farmed family vineyard near Treviso Veneto Italy. (That’s pretty impressive for this region!) Most Prosecco is made by large companies. Fun Fact: The grape is now known as Glera, and Prosecco is the region. Prosecco was first made in 1868 by an Italian who created the method of creating bubbles in a pressurized tank. Terre di Marca winery is solar powered and they burn vineyard waste to heat their water. Pairs with cheese, charcuterie boards, smoked nuts, Italian salad, Caprese skewers, Hummus trio and Foccacia with garlic dip.
MOMMOSA
6 oz Louis Grenelle Saumer Rose Brut
Little wild raspberries, fresh strawberry yogurt. Crisp with creamy bubbles. This is traditional method sparkling wine from a small family owned winery in the Saumer region of the Loire Valley. Fun Facts: The family owns 2 kilometers of underground caves where the bottles age. This is another wine imported by local Franlin native Jon David Headricks. Pairs with Smoked Salmon Flatbread, smoked nuts, charcuterie, Kale and Caesar Salad, Hummus trio and Spinach-Artichoke dip.
9 oz Louis Grenelle Saumer Rose Brut
Little wild raspberries, fresh strawberry yogurt. Crisp with creamy bubbles. This is traditional method sparkling wine from a small family owned winery in the Saumer region of the Loire Valley. Fun Facts: The family owns 2 kilometers of underground caves where the bottles age. This is another wine imported by local Franlin native Jon David Headricks. Pairs with Smoked Salmon Flatbread, smoked nuts, charcuterie, Kale and Caesar Salad, Hummus trio and Spinach-Artichoke dip.
BTL Louis Grenelle Saumer Rose Brut
Little wild raspberries, fresh strawberry yogurt. Crisp with creamy bubbles. This is traditional method sparkling wine from a small family owned winery in the Saumer region of the Loire Valley. Fun Facts: The family owns 2 kilometers of underground caves where the bottles age. This is another wine imported by local Franlin native Jon David Headricks. Pairs with Smoked Salmon Flatbread, smoked nuts, charcuterie, Kale and Caesar Salad, Hummus trio and Spinach-Artichoke dip.
6oz Pierre Sparr Cremant D'Alsace
9oz Pierre Sparr Cremant D'Alsace
BTL Pierre Sparr Crement D'Alsace
6oz Klein Constantia Brut
9oz Klein Constantia Brut
BTL Klein Constantia Brut
6oz Collet Champagne Brut
9oz Collet Champagne Brut
BTL Collet Champagne Brut
6oz Mesta Rose
Fresh strawberries and cherries with peaches. Zippy and crushable. Comes from the Castile la Mancha region of Spain and organically certified vineyards. Fun Facts: Tempranillo is the most widely grown red grape in Spain, with many different names in different regions. Pairings: Caesar or Kale Salad, Spinach-Artichoke Dip, Hummus tray, smoked salmon flatbread and smoked nuts.
9oz Mesta Rose
Fresh strawberries and cherries with peaches. Zippy and crushable. Comes from the Castile la Mancha region of Spain and organically certified vineyards. Fun Facts: Tempranillo is the most widely grown red grape in Spain, with many different names in different regions. Pairings: Caesar or Kale Salad, Spinach-Artichoke Dip, Hummus tray, smoked salmon flatbread and smoked nuts.
BTL Mesta Rose
Fresh strawberries and cherries with peaches. Zippy and crushable. Comes from the Castile la Mancha region of Spain and organically certified vineyards. Fun Facts: Tempranillo is the most widely grown red grape in Spain, with many different names in different regions. Pairings: Caesar or Kale Salad, Spinach-Artichoke Dip, Hummus tray, smoked salmon flatbread and smoked nuts.
6oz Chateau Fontanche Rosé
9oz Chateau Fontanche Rosé
BTL Chateau Fontanche Rosé
6 oz. Andeval Mabel Rosé
9 oz. Andeval Malbec Rosé
BTL of Andeval Malbec Rosé
6oz Albarino Vinos Marinhos 'El Neptune'
Zesty peaches, nectarines, citrus . Thirst quenching and fresh. The grapes are from sustainably farmed vineyards in the northwest area of spain called the Rias Baixas. Unoaked and fresh. Fun Facts: This is a collaboration between the New York Based Wine importer Vinos Libres (that focuses on small naturally farmed Spanish and Portuguese vineyards) and a group of farmers that joined together to own a winery. Albarino is the name of an indigenous grape to this region. Pairings: Caesar Salad, Hummus Trio, Cheeses, Charcuterie and Buffalow Chicken Dip.
9oz Albarino Vinos Marinhos 'El Neptune'
Zesty peaches, nectarines, citrus . Thirst quenching and fresh. The grapes are from sustainably farmed vineyards in the northwest area of spain called the Rias Baixas. Unoaked and fresh. Fun Facts: This is a collaboration between the New York Based Wine importer Vinos Libres (that focuses on small naturally farmed Spanish and Portuguese vineyards) and a group of farmers that joined together to own a winery. Albarino is the name of an indigenous grape to this region. Pairings: Caesar Salad, Hummus Trio, Cheeses, Charcuterie and Buffalow Chicken Dip.
BTL Albarino Vinos Marinhos 'El Neptune'
Zesty peaches, nectarines, citrus . Thirst quenching and fresh. The grapes are from sustainably farmed vineyards in the northwest area of spain called the Rias Baixas. Unoaked and fresh. Fun Facts: This is a collaboration between the New York Based Wine importer Vinos Libres (that focuses on small naturally farmed Spanish and Portuguese vineyards) and a group of farmers that joined together to own a winery. Albarino is the name of an indigenous grape to this region. Pairings: Caesar Salad, Hummus Trio, Cheeses, Charcuterie and Buffalow Chicken Dip.
6oz Alto Adige
lemons, pears, wet rocks with clean, mouth watering acidity and a lean body. The wine comes from a small husband and wife winery in the northern-most region of Burgundy called Chablis. The grape is chardonnay. They continue on their family legacies, by combining both of their inherited vineyards. Fun Fact: you can rent a house in the small village of Preny, beside the vineyards! Pairings: Italian and Caesar Salad or Caprese Skewar, Charcuterie Boards, Baked Cheese Sandwich, and olives.
9oz Alto Adige
lemons, pears, wet rocks with clean, mouth watering acidity and a lean body. The wine comes from a small husband and wife winery in the northern-most region of Burgundy called Chablis. The grape is chardonnay. They continue on their family legacies, by combining both of their inherited vineyards. Fun Fact: you can rent a house in the small village of Preny, beside the vineyards! Pairings: Italian and Caesar Salad or Caprese Skewar, Charcuterie Boards, Baked Cheese Sandwich, and olives.
BTL Alto Adige
lemons, pears, wet rocks with clean, mouth watering acidity and a lean body. The wine comes from a small husband and wife winery in the northern-most region of Burgundy called Chablis. The grape is chardonnay. They continue on their family legacies, by combining both of their inherited vineyards. Fun Fact: you can rent a house in the small village of Preny, beside the vineyards! Pairings: Italian and Caesar Salad or Caprese Skewar, Charcuterie Boards, Baked Cheese Sandwich, and olives.
6oz Farm to Table Chardonnay
9oz Farm to Table Chardonnay
BTL Farm to Table Chardonnay
6oz The Fableist Chardonnay 163
Fresh ripe apples and bartlett pears wth a touch of honey and a creamy but refreshing palate.From a collaboration between two winemakers; Curt Schalcin (Sans Liege Winery Paso Robles) and Andrew Jones(Field Recordings Paso Robles) Fun Fact: The Fableist Wine Company named after Aesops Fables, and this wine Fable 163 : (Honey Bee and Jupiter)Smooth like honey, this wine is for sharing, not for hoarding, as the honeybee wanted to do with her honey(in the fable) Pairings: Caesar Salad, Caprese skewers, Charcuterie Boards, Baked Cheese Sandwich Spinach Artichoke Dip.
9oz The Fableist Chardonnay 163
Fresh ripe apples and bartlett pears wth a touch of honey and a creamy but refreshing palate.From a collaboration between two winemakers; Curt Schalcin (Sans Liege Winery Paso Robles) and Andrew Jones(Field Recordings Paso Robles) Fun Fact: The Fableist Wine Company named after Aesops Fables, and this wine Fable 163 : (Honey Bee and Jupiter)Smooth like honey, this wine is for sharing, not for hoarding, as the honeybee wanted to do with her honey(in the fable) Pairings: Caesar Salad, Caprese skewers, Charcuterie Boards, Baked Cheese Sandwich Spinach Artichoke Dip.
BTL The Fableist Chardonnay 163
Fresh ripe apples and bartlett pears wth a touch of honey and a creamy but refreshing palate.From a collaboration between two winemakers; Curt Schalcin (Sans Liege Winery Paso Robles) and Andrew Jones(Field Recordings Paso Robles) Fun Fact: The Fableist Wine Company named after Aesops Fables, and this wine Fable 163 : (Honey Bee and Jupiter)Smooth like honey, this wine is for sharing, not for hoarding, as the honeybee wanted to do with her honey(in the fable) Pairings: Caesar Salad, Caprese skewers, Charcuterie Boards, Baked Cheese Sandwich Spinach Artichoke Dip.
6oz Sauvion Vouvray
9oz Sauvion Vouvray
BTL Sauvion Vouvray
6oz Pinot Grigio
Apples, pears and nectarines ,fresh, med body and concentrated.This is NOT your mass market Pinot Grigio. This wine comes from Terlano vineyards grown at high altitudes in the northern Alps of Italy of the Alto Adige region.Fun Facts: The wine sits for 6 months on its lees, which gives this Pinot Grigio a bit more heft and creamy palate. Pairings: Caesar Salad, Italian Salad, Caprese skewers, All the dips, and Baked Cheese sandwich.
9oz Pinot Grigio
Apples, pears and nectarines ,fresh, med body and concentrated.This is NOT your mass market Pinot Grigio. This wine comes from Terlano vineyards grown at high altitudes in the northern Alps of Italy of the Alto Adige region.Fun Facts: The wine sits for 6 months on its lees, which gives this Pinot Grigio a bit more heft and creamy palate. Pairings: Caesar Salad, Italian Salad, Caprese skewers, All the dips, and Baked Cheese sandwich.
BTL Pinot Grigio
Apples, pears and nectarines ,fresh, med body and concentrated.This is NOT your mass market Pinot Grigio. This wine comes from Terlano vineyards grown at high altitudes in the northern Alps of Italy of the Alto Adige region.Fun Facts: The wine sits for 6 months on its lees, which gives this Pinot Grigio a bit more heft and creamy palate. Pairings: Caesar Salad, Italian Salad, Caprese skewers, All the dips, and Baked Cheese sandwich.
6oz Antonutti Pinot Grigio Ramato
9oz Antonutti Pinot Grigio Ramato
BTL Antonutti Pinot Grigio Ramato
6oz Nik Weis St. Urbans-Hof
9oz Nik Weis St. Urbans-Hof
BTL Nik Weis St. Urbans-Hof
6oz - Sauv Blanc - Spy Valley
9oz - Sauv Blanc - Spy Valley
BTL Spy Valley SB
6 oz Gruner Veltliner
100% Gruner Veltliner, peaches, nectarines, white flowers, slight white pepper.
9 oz Gruner Veltliner
BTL Gruner Veltliner
Quevedo 10 yr old Tawny Reserve
Raisins, dried figs, roasted walnuts, caramel and toffee Sweet, but balanced.Fortified wine made from organically farmed vineyards in the Duoro Valley. Small Bodega that has been in the same family since the late 1700s.Average age of wine is approximately 10 yrs old. Fun Facts: Female winemaker; Claudia Quevedo, wih brother Oscar doing all the business. Father still helps. Pairs with Flourless Chocolate Torte and Bourbon Bundt cake and Bleu Cheese!
Boston Bual Madeira
Semi-sweet with raisons, dried cherries with chocolate, toffee,almonds. Tangy.Historical madierized wine, that is fortified and slowly caramelized in barrel in lofts-indestructible. Made by Barbeito. Fun Facts. Bual not as sweet as Malmsey. Madeira was the wine that was drank at signing of the Declaration of Independence. Pairs with: Flourless chocolate Torte and Bourbon Bundt cake)
New York Malmsey Madeira
Cooked and dried figs, prunes with chocolate, toffee, macadamia nuts. Historical madierized wine, that is fortified and slowly caramelized in barrel in lofts-indestructible. Made by Barbeito. Fun Facts. Malmsey is the English bastardization of the grape Malvasia. This is the sweetest example of Madeira.Madeira was the wine that was drank at signing of the Declaration of Independence. Pairs with: Flourless chocolate Torte and Bourbon Bundt cake)
Charleston Sercial Madeira
Dried golden raisins and apricots with toffee, nuts. Tangy and off-dry. This is the driest version of this fortified and maderized wine(slowly cooked in barrels in warm lofts for over 10 years). Made by Barbeito. Fun Facts: Madeira was wine drank during the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Pairs with strong cheese, Toasted nuts.
Domaine du Durban Beaumes de Venise
Orange marmelade, dried apricots, honey and flowers; sweet. This is a fortified wine from a small winery in the south of France in the Rhone Valley. Fun Facts: Muscat Blanc a Petits Grains is the same grape as Moscato from italy. It is NOT related to Muscadine. Pairings: Cheesecake and cheese.
6oz Pet-Nat
9oz Pet-Nat
BTL Pet-Nat
6oz Orange Riesling
9oz Orange Riesling
BTL Orange Riesling
6oz Cabernet Franc
9oz Cabernet Franc
BTL Cabernet Franc
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4051 Vintage Vine, Franklin, TN 37067