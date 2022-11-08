Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vintage Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1116 Old York Road

Abington, PA 19001

Bacon & Cheddar Burger
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Creole Fries

Family Style Bistro

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.95
Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$17.95
Chesapeake Shrimp & Calamari

Chesapeake Shrimp & Calamari

$17.95
Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$16.95

Red or White Sauce

Little Neck Clams

$17.95

Red or White Sauce

Cajun Hot Shrimp

Cajun Hot Shrimp

$15.95
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Shellfish Medley

$17.50

Red or White Sauce

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$14.95
Chicken Egg Rolls

Chicken Egg Rolls

$14.95
Fried Buffalo Wings

Fried Buffalo Wings

$15.50
Grilled Buffalo Wings

Grilled Buffalo Wings

$16.95
Creole Fries

Creole Fries

$10.95
Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$12.95
Buffalo Chicken Strips

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$13.95
White Cheddar Cheese Bites

White Cheddar Cheese Bites

$13.95
Lobster Ravioli App

Lobster Ravioli App

$16.95

Spicy Cheese Bites

$13.95

Soups & Sides

Cup Seafood Bisque

Cup Seafood Bisque

$6.95
Bowl Seafood Bisque

Bowl Seafood Bisque

$8.95
Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$8.95

Cup Chicken&rice

$6.95

Bowl Chicken&rice

$8.95

Cup Chilli

$7.95

Bowl Chilli

$9.95
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.95
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$9.95
French Fries

French Fries

$8.95

Side Spinach

$7.95

Side Asparagus

$8.95

Side Garlic Mash

$7.95

Side Cole Slaw

$6.95

Bowl Chips

$4.50

Cup Wedding

$6.95

Bowl Wedding

$8.95

Fresh Salads

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$6.95
Small Tossed

Small Tossed

$6.95

Traditional Caesar

$14.95
Southern Cajun Caesar

Southern Cajun Caesar

$18.95
Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$17.95
Seafood Caesar

Seafood Caesar

$19.50
Grilled Salmon Caesar

Grilled Salmon Caesar

$19.50

Tricolor Mixed Green

$14.95
Cajun Mixed Green

Cajun Mixed Green

$18.95

Chicken Mixed Green

$17.95
Seafood Mixed Green

Seafood Mixed Green

$19.50

Grilled Salmon Mixed Green

$19.50
Calamari Fritte Mixed Green

Calamari Fritte Mixed Green

$18.95

American Nicoise

$19.95

Wedge Salad

$15.95
Wedge w/Chicken

Wedge w/Chicken

$18.95
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.95

Greek w/Chicken

$18.95

Greek w/Shrimp

$19.95

Asian Chopped

$14.95
Asian Chopped w/Chicken

Asian Chopped w/Chicken

$18.95
Asian Chopped W\ Shrimp

Asian Chopped W\ Shrimp

$19.95
Asian Chopped w/Caj Shrimp

Asian Chopped w/Caj Shrimp

$19.95

Asian Chopped w/Chicken & Shrimp

$20.95
Tomato Caprese

Tomato Caprese

$15.95

Fillet Caesar

$19.95

Tuna Caesar

$15.95

Specialty Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey Club

Roasted Turkey Club

$15.95
American Chick Sand

American Chick Sand

$16.95
Cajun Chicken Sand

Cajun Chicken Sand

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$16.95
Phil's Grilled Chicken

Phil's Grilled Chicken

$16.95
California Chicken

California Chicken

$17.95
Casey Wrap

Casey Wrap

$16.95
Grilled Salmon Sand

Grilled Salmon Sand

$18.95

Cajun Yellow Fin Tuna

$18.95
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$17.95
Cajun Fish Taco

Cajun Fish Taco

$17.95
Crab Cake Sand

Crab Cake Sand

$18.50

Cajun Grouper Sand

$16.95
Black Angus Burger

Black Angus Burger

$14.95
Bacon & Blue Burger

Bacon & Blue Burger

$16.95
Bacon & Cheddar Burger

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$16.95
Tex-Mex Burger

Tex-Mex Burger

$16.95
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$16.95
Fillet Mignon Sand

Fillet Mignon Sand

$17.95
Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$15.95

Roast Beef Special

$16.95
Premium Angus Hot Roast Beef

Premium Angus Hot Roast Beef

$16.95

Pulled Pork

$14.95

Veggie Wrap

$16.95
Grilled Portabella Sand

Grilled Portabella Sand

$16.50
Corned Beef Special

Corned Beef Special

$16.95
Classic Tuna Salad

Classic Tuna Salad

$15.95

Turkey Special

$16.95

Open Faced Tuna Melt

$16.95
Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.95

Entrees

Seafood Trio

Seafood Trio

$29.95
Norwegian Salmon

Norwegian Salmon

$26.95

Grilled or Blackened

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$25.95
Fisherman's Bouillabaisse

Fisherman's Bouillabaisse

$28.95
Creamy Parmesan Risotto

Creamy Parmesan Risotto

$27.95

Ling & Clams

$25.95
12oz. N.Y. Strip Angus Steak

12oz. N.Y. Strip Angus Steak

$31.95
8oz. Fillet Mignon

8oz. Fillet Mignon

$34.95
Chick Parmesan

Chick Parmesan

$26.95
Chick Marsala

Chick Marsala

$24.95
Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$25.95
Ling Pescatori

Ling Pescatori

$28.95

Ling & Shrimp

$24.95

Ling Alfredo

$19.95

Ling Alfredo w/ chicken

$24.95

Ling Alfredo w/ shrimp

$25.95
Penne Piseli

Penne Piseli

$24.95
Penne Rosa

Penne Rosa

$25.95
Penne Chick

Penne Chick

$23.95
Lobster & Crab Ravioli

Lobster & Crab Ravioli

$25.95
Sesame Encrusted Yellow Fin Tuna

Sesame Encrusted Yellow Fin Tuna

$25.95
Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$24.95

Penne Bolognese

$24.95

Linguini & Meatballs

$24.95

Kid's Menu

Kid Penne & Meatballs

$12.95

Kid Ling & Meatballs

$12.95
Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Kid Penne Butter

$9.95

Kid Ling Butter

$9.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$12.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Kid Penne Red

$10.95
Kid Ling Red

Kid Ling Red

$10.95

Kid Chicken Finger

$12.50

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$11.00
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$10.00
Italian Lemon Cake

Italian Lemon Cake

$11.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00
Chocolate Mouse Cake

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$10.00
Choc Peanut Butter

Choc Peanut Butter

$11.00

6 PACK 1

$12 Growler

$12.00

6 Hrd Lemon

$14.00

6 Strongbow

$14.00

6 Twist Tea

$14.00

6 Woodchuck

$14.00

6 Angry Orch

$14.00

6 Crabbies

$15.00

6 Duvel

$18.00

6 Fat Tire

$14.00

6 Glutini

$14.00

6 Landshark

$12.00

6 Magic Hat9

$15.00

6 Red Stripe

$15.00

6 Shocktop

$12.00

Spiked Seltzer

$14.00

6 PACK 2

6 60 Min

$15.00

6 90 Min

$16.00

6 Amstel Lite

$14.00

6 Anchor Ste

$14.00

6 Bluemoon

$14.00

6 Bud Lime

$12.00

6 Bud Lite

$14.00

6 Budweiser

$14.00

6 Coors Lite

$14.00

6 Corona

$14.00

6 Goldmonkey

$18.00

6 Heinekin

$14.00

6 HopDevil

$14.00

6 Mich Ultra

$14.00

6 Mill High

$14.00

6 Mill Lite

$14.00

6 Newcastle

$15.00

6 PBR

$12.00

6 Roll Rock

$12.00

6 Sam Ad Bos

$15.00

6 Sierra N

$15.00

6 Sierra Nevada

$16.00

6 Sourmonkey

$18.00

6 Yuengling

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1116 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001

Vintage Bar and Grill image
Vintage Bar and Grill image
Vintage Bar and Grill image
Vintage Bar and Grill image

