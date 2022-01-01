Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Vinzo's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Casselberry

review star

No reviews yet

1006 FL-436

Casselbeerry, FL 32707

Popular Items

X-Large 16"
Medium 12"
Personal 10"

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.00

A fresh mix of diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar & mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread

Calamari E Pepe

Calamari E Pepe

$15.00

Flash fried calamari with fried roasted peppers and sweet banana peppers, drizzled with a smooth roasted garlic aioli sauce.

Vinzo's Dip

Vinzo's Dip

$11.00

Roasted red pepper and jalapeño in a cheesy cream sauce baked with provolone cheese served with sliced Italian bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with a 2oz side of marinara sauce

Kickin Shrimp

Kickin Shrimp

$12.50

Fried jumbo shrimp, tossed in our home made sweet and spicy sauce finished with balsamic glaze.

Cheesy Honey Garlic Bread

$8.50

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Soups & Salads

Made fresh from local produce. Add Grilled Chicken 2.99 • Salmon 5.99 • Shrimp 4.99 • Burrata 4.99

Garden Salad

$5.50+

Crisp Romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots & black olives

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Crisp romaine lettuce with homemade croutons & Romano cheese

Super Antipasto

Super Antipasto

$10.00+

Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, peperoncino peppers & provolone cheese over our garden salad

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Our garden salad topped with feta cheese and pepperoncini peppers

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$15.00+

Choice of meat on a bed of spring mix, crumbled feta cheese, bruschetta tomato mix, topped with sliced roasted almonds

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$6.50

Tomato base soup with ground beef, red kidney beans and ditalini pasta. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Shrimp & Lobster Bisque

Shrimp & Lobster Bisque

$7.50

Rich puree style lobster soup with pieces of shrimp. served with 2 garlic knots.

Wings

Served with Blue Cheese. Choice of Sauce: Sriracha Glaze BBQ • Medium • Hot
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch. Choice of Sauce: Sriracha Glaze - BBQ - Medium - Hot - Garlic Parmesan

20 Wings

20 Wings

$26.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch. Choice of Sauce: Sriracha Glaze - BBQ - Medium - Hot - Garlic Parmesan

10" Subs

10" Steak/Cheese Sub

10" Steak/Cheese Sub

$12.00

Top quality philly steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mozzarella cheese over white Italian bread

10" Super Italian

$12.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oil & vinegar and provolone cheese over white Italian bread

10" Meatball Parm Sub

$11.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese over white Italian bread.

10" Chick Parm Sub

$11.00

Homemade chicken parmesan, marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese over white Italian bread.

Traditional Pizza

New York Style Pizza made with our Fresh Homemade Dough, Hand Tossed & Baked in a Brick Oven
Personal 10"

Personal 10"

$9.00
Medium 12"

Medium 12"

$13.00
X-Large 16"

X-Large 16"

$17.00

Gourmet Pizza

New York Style Pizza made with our Fresh Homemade Dough, Hand Tossed & Baked in a Brick Oven
12" Deluxe Pizza

12" Deluxe Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese

16" Deluxe Pizza

16" Deluxe Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef and Mozzarella Cheese

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef and Mozzarella Cheese

12" Mediterranean Pizza

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$19.00

Fried Eggplant, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Sauce, Black Olives, Feta and light Mozzarella Cheese

16" Mediterranean Pizza

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$25.00

Fried Eggplant, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Sauce, Black Olives, Feta and light Mozzarella Cheese

12" Italian Classic Pizza

12" Italian Classic Pizza

$16.00

Plum tomatoes, pesto sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

16" Italian Classic Pizza

16" Italian Classic Pizza

$22.00

Plum tomatoes, pesto sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

12" Bianca

12" Bianca

$16.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

16" Bianca

16" Bianca

$22.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$24.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

12" Mr. Alfredo Pizza

12" Mr. Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Alfredo sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

16" Mr. Alfredo Pizza

16" Mr. Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Alfredo sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

12" Chicken Fiesta Pizza

$18.00

Grilled chicken, tomato bruschetta mix, red onions, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, finished with balsamic glaze and fresh basil

16" Chicken Fiesta Pizza

$24.00

Grilled chicken, tomato bruschetta mix, red onions, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, finished with balsamic glaze and fresh basil

12" Masterpiece

12" Masterpiece

$18.00

Bianca pizza with spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, and fried eggplant

16" Masterpiece

16" Masterpiece

$24.00

Bianca pizza with spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, and fried eggplant

12" Northerner

12" Northerner

$18.00

Alfredo pizza topped with roasted peppers, meatballs, onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil

16" Northerner

16" Northerner

$24.00

Alfredo pizza topped with roasted peppers, meatballs, onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil

12" Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza

12" Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

Alfredo Pizza topped with spinach, and Cajun Chicken

16" Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza

16" Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.00

Alfredo Pizza topped with spinach, and Cajun Chicken

Calzones

Made to order with our homemade dough, served with a side of marinara sauce
Small Cheese Calzone

Small Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Large Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Family Cheese Calzone

$20.00

Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Small Deluxe Calzone

Small Deluxe Calzone

$13.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Large Deluxe Calzone

$17.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Family Deluxe Calzone

$28.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Small Veggie Calzone

$11.00

Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Large Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Family Veggie Calzone

$27.00

Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Family Meat Lovers Calzone

$27.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Pizza Rolls

Made to order with our homemade dough, served with a side of marinara sauce
Original Stromboli

Original Stromboli

$11.00

Ham, Salami, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These toppings come automatically in the roll! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Pepperoni Roll

$11.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the roll! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Pasta

All Pasta Entrées come with 2 pc. Garlic Knots. Add Small Garden Salad or Soup for 2.50 extra / Shrimp and Lobster Bisque 3.50 extra
Fettuccine Carbonara

Fettuccine Carbonara

$17.00

Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with a blend of cream, butter & Parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Fresh breaded eggplant oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta

Meat Amante Pasta

Meat Amante Pasta

$18.00

Your choice of pasta with homemade Bolognese sauce, meatballs, and Italian Sausage

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$15.00

Pasta w/ Italian Sausage

$15.00

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce

$12.00

Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Pasta Garlic/Oil

$11.00

Cheese Ravioli with Marinara (8)

$15.00

8 Cheese ravioli severed in a marinara sauce.

Baked Pasta

All Pasta Entrées come with 2 pc. Garlic Knots. Add Small Garden Salad or Soup for 2.50 extra / Shrimp and Lobster Bisque 3.50 extra
Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.00

Layers of pasta, seasoned ground beef, herbed ricotta cheese & marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese & baked

Stuffed Shells (3)

$15.00

Jumbo pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our Marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Ziti tossed with ricotta cheese, baked in our Marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese

Sausage Ala-Forno

Sausage Ala-Forno

$17.00

Sliced Italian sausage sautéed with fresh garlic and mushrooms in a creamy Alfredo sauce then baked with a blend of cheeses served on top of stuffed shells 13.99 Substitute sausage with shrimp 15

**SHRIMP ALA FORNO**

**SHRIMP ALA FORNO**

$19.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic and mushrooms in a creamy Alfredo sauce then baked with a blend of cheeses served on top of stuffed shells

Shrimp and Lobster ravioli (6)

$20.00

6 shrimp and lobster ravioli served in a creamy lobster sauce.

Chicken

All Pasta Entrées come with 2 pc. Garlic Knots. Add Small Garden Salad or Soup for 2.50 extra / Shrimp and Lobster Bisque 3.50 extra

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta

GF. Grill Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Grilled chicken tenderloins baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a side of gluten free penne pasta

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms and onions in an authentic marsala wine sauce over pasta

Chicken Calabrese

Chicken Calabrese

$19.00

Chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & spinach in a white wine cream sauce over spaghettini

Chicken Bruschetta

Chicken Bruschetta

$17.00

Chicken breast topped with a mix of diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil baked with a blend of cheeses with a side of spaghettini garlic and oil

Cajun Chicken & Spinach Alfredo

$18.00

!CHICKEN! Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Pizzaiola

$18.00

Seafood

All Pasta Entrées come with 2 pc. Garlic Knots. Add Small Garden Salad or Soup for 2.50 extra / Shrimp and Lobster Bisque 3.50 extra
Shrimp Calabrese

Shrimp Calabrese

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & spinach in a white wine cream sauce over spaghettini pasta

Shrimp Ala-Tortellini

Shrimp Ala-Tortellini

$22.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, roasted red peppers and mushrooms in a pink shrimp sauce tossed with cheese tortellini. **Note: do not choose tortellini pasta it automatically comes with it

Salmon Valentino

Salmon Valentino

$24.00

Broiled salmon served over penne pasta sautéed with garlic, mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a sherry lemon cream sauce

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.50

Perfect golden brown Cannoli shell stuffed with a cream that is whipped up using fine ricotta cheese and decadent chocolate chips

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.50

The classic Italian dessert. Two layers of creamy custard set atop espresso-soaked ladyfingers

Cheese Cake W/Strawberry Sauce

Cheese Cake W/Strawberry Sauce

$6.99

Our version of the perfect New York Style Cheese cake recipe featuring a traditional graham crust and rich creamy filling topped with whipped cream and a piece of chocolate ganache

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Classic three layer chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling topped with more chocolate mousse and chocolate chips

Whole Cheese Cake

$35.99

Whole Chocolate Cake

$36.99

Whole Tiramisu

$33.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.99

Toasted Hazlenut Cannoli

$6.50

Sides

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with a 2oz side of honey mustard

Garlic Knots

$6.00+

Served with a 4oz side of marinara sauce

Side Pasta W/Marinara

$7.00

Side Pasta W/Alfredo

$9.00

Side Pasta Pink Sauce

$9.00

Side Pasta/Meatsauce

$9.00

Side Pasta/Garlic & Oil

$7.00

Side Bolognese Sauce (Cream)

$7.00

Side Meatballs

$7.00

Served in marinara sauce

Side Sausage

$7.00

Served in marinara sauce

Side Broccoli Garlic/Oil

$6.00

French Fries

$4.50

Side Grilled Chicken 6oz

$6.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Shrimp (8pc)

$9.00

10" Hot Bread

$3.00

Dip Bread

$3.00

Dressings

$0.75+

Sauces

Misc Sides

Beverages

Fountain Pepsi

$3.25

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Fountain Siera Mist

$3.25

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Fountain Lemonade

$3.25

Fountain Dew

$3.25

Fountain 1/2 Sweet tea 1/2 Lem.

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Fountain 1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

20oz Bottle Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Bottle Sierra Mist

$2.75

Life Water

$2.50

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.00

2 Litter Mist

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome To Vinzo's online ordering!

