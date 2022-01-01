Vinzo's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Casselberry

- Home
1006 FL-436
Casselbeerry, FL 32707
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta
A fresh mix of diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar & mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread
Calamari E Pepe
Flash fried calamari with fried roasted peppers and sweet banana peppers, drizzled with a smooth roasted garlic aioli sauce.
Vinzo's Dip
Roasted red pepper and jalapeño in a cheesy cream sauce baked with provolone cheese served with sliced Italian bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a 2oz side of marinara sauce
Kickin Shrimp
Fried jumbo shrimp, tossed in our home made sweet and spicy sauce finished with balsamic glaze.
Cheesy Honey Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread
Soups & Salads
Garden Salad
Crisp Romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots & black olives
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with homemade croutons & Romano cheese
Super Antipasto
Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, peperoncino peppers & provolone cheese over our garden salad
Greek Salad
Our garden salad topped with feta cheese and pepperoncini peppers
Spring Salad
Choice of meat on a bed of spring mix, crumbled feta cheese, bruschetta tomato mix, topped with sliced roasted almonds
Pasta Fagioli
Tomato base soup with ground beef, red kidney beans and ditalini pasta. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Shrimp & Lobster Bisque
Rich puree style lobster soup with pieces of shrimp. served with 2 garlic knots.
Wings
10" Subs
10" Steak/Cheese Sub
Top quality philly steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mozzarella cheese over white Italian bread
10" Super Italian
Ham, salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oil & vinegar and provolone cheese over white Italian bread
10" Meatball Parm Sub
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese over white Italian bread.
10" Chick Parm Sub
Homemade chicken parmesan, marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese over white Italian bread.
Traditional Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
12" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese
16" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef and Mozzarella Cheese
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef and Mozzarella Cheese
12" Mediterranean Pizza
Fried Eggplant, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Sauce, Black Olives, Feta and light Mozzarella Cheese
16" Mediterranean Pizza
Fried Eggplant, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Sauce, Black Olives, Feta and light Mozzarella Cheese
12" Italian Classic Pizza
Plum tomatoes, pesto sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
16" Italian Classic Pizza
Plum tomatoes, pesto sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
12" Bianca
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
16" Bianca
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
12" Mr. Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
16" Mr. Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
12" Chicken Fiesta Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomato bruschetta mix, red onions, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, finished with balsamic glaze and fresh basil
16" Chicken Fiesta Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomato bruschetta mix, red onions, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, finished with balsamic glaze and fresh basil
12" Masterpiece
Bianca pizza with spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, and fried eggplant
16" Masterpiece
Bianca pizza with spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, and fried eggplant
12" Northerner
Alfredo pizza topped with roasted peppers, meatballs, onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil
16" Northerner
Alfredo pizza topped with roasted peppers, meatballs, onions, mushrooms, and fresh basil
12" Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Pizza topped with spinach, and Cajun Chicken
16" Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Pizza topped with spinach, and Cajun Chicken
Calzones
Small Cheese Calzone
Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
Large Cheese Calzone
Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
Family Cheese Calzone
Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
Small Deluxe Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Large Deluxe Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Family Deluxe Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Small Veggie Calzone
Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Large Veggie Calzone
Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Family Veggie Calzone
Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Small Meat Lovers Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Large Meat Lovers Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Family Meat Lovers Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Pizza Rolls
Original Stromboli
Ham, Salami, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These toppings come automatically in the roll! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the roll! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Pasta
Fettuccine Carbonara
Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with a blend of cream, butter & Parmesan cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh breaded eggplant oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta
Meat Amante Pasta
Your choice of pasta with homemade Bolognese sauce, meatballs, and Italian Sausage
Pasta w/ Meatballs
Pasta w/ Italian Sausage
Pasta w/ Meat Sauce
Pasta Marinara
Pasta Garlic/Oil
Cheese Ravioli with Marinara (8)
8 Cheese ravioli severed in a marinara sauce.
Baked Pasta
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, seasoned ground beef, herbed ricotta cheese & marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese & baked
Stuffed Shells (3)
Jumbo pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our Marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
Ziti tossed with ricotta cheese, baked in our Marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese
Sausage Ala-Forno
Sliced Italian sausage sautéed with fresh garlic and mushrooms in a creamy Alfredo sauce then baked with a blend of cheeses served on top of stuffed shells 13.99 Substitute sausage with shrimp 15
**SHRIMP ALA FORNO**
Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic and mushrooms in a creamy Alfredo sauce then baked with a blend of cheeses served on top of stuffed shells
Shrimp and Lobster ravioli (6)
6 shrimp and lobster ravioli served in a creamy lobster sauce.
Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand-breaded chicken breast oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta
GF. Grill Chicken Parmigiana
Grilled chicken tenderloins baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a side of gluten free penne pasta
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms and onions in an authentic marsala wine sauce over pasta
Chicken Calabrese
Chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & spinach in a white wine cream sauce over spaghettini
Chicken Bruschetta
Chicken breast topped with a mix of diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil baked with a blend of cheeses with a side of spaghettini garlic and oil
Cajun Chicken & Spinach Alfredo
!CHICKEN! Alfredo
Chicken Pizzaiola
Seafood
Shrimp Calabrese
Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & spinach in a white wine cream sauce over spaghettini pasta
Shrimp Ala-Tortellini
Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, roasted red peppers and mushrooms in a pink shrimp sauce tossed with cheese tortellini. **Note: do not choose tortellini pasta it automatically comes with it
Salmon Valentino
Broiled salmon served over penne pasta sautéed with garlic, mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a sherry lemon cream sauce
Desserts
Cannoli
Perfect golden brown Cannoli shell stuffed with a cream that is whipped up using fine ricotta cheese and decadent chocolate chips
Tiramisu
The classic Italian dessert. Two layers of creamy custard set atop espresso-soaked ladyfingers
Cheese Cake W/Strawberry Sauce
Our version of the perfect New York Style Cheese cake recipe featuring a traditional graham crust and rich creamy filling topped with whipped cream and a piece of chocolate ganache
Chocolate Cake
Classic three layer chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling topped with more chocolate mousse and chocolate chips
Whole Cheese Cake
Whole Chocolate Cake
Whole Tiramisu
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Toasted Hazlenut Cannoli
Sides
Chicken Fingers
Served with a 2oz side of honey mustard
Garlic Knots
Served with a 4oz side of marinara sauce
Side Pasta W/Marinara
Side Pasta W/Alfredo
Side Pasta Pink Sauce
Side Pasta/Meatsauce
Side Pasta/Garlic & Oil
Side Bolognese Sauce (Cream)
Side Meatballs
Served in marinara sauce
Side Sausage
Served in marinara sauce
Side Broccoli Garlic/Oil
French Fries
Side Grilled Chicken 6oz
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp (8pc)
10" Hot Bread
Dip Bread
Dressings
Sauces
Misc Sides
Beverages
Fountain Pepsi
Fountain Diet Pepsi
Fountain Siera Mist
Fountain Dr. Pepper
Fountain Lemonade
Fountain Dew
Fountain 1/2 Sweet tea 1/2 Lem.
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Fountain 1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet
Apple Juice
20oz Bottle Pepsi
20oz Bottle Sierra Mist
Life Water
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Litter Mist
