Violet Los Angeles

1,292 Reviews

$$

1121 Glendon Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90024

Order Again

LUNCH

Demi Baguette

$6.50

half bread lounge baguette, organic salted butter

Baguette

$11.00

fresh Bread Lounge baguette, salted butter

Soup du Jour

$15.00

chef's daily offering. Please inquire with server.

Pommes Frites

$10.00

harissa ketchup

Mizou's

$22.00

garden greens and herbs, pistachio, red wine vinaigrette, petite tommette cheese

Nicoise

$26.00

our tuna confit, haricot verts, radish, Chino Valley Farms egg & olive tapenade

César

$19.00

little gems, crispy parmesan, country garlic croutons

Brie Ficelle

$24.00

fromage d’affinois, marinated artichokes, our mustard & apple butter

Chicken Ficelle

$26.00

chicken, aioli, arugula & provençale vinaigrette

Jambon Ficelle

$27.00

parisienne-style ham, avocado and butter

Smashburger

$24.00

quarter pound pastured beef, comté, caramelized onions, our pickles & mustard, sesame brioche

Quiche du Jour

$25.00

wild mushroom, spinach, gruyere & parmesan

Pot de Crème

$8.00

coconut cream & peanut brittle

Chocolate Mousse

$17.00

Cacao Barry single origin chocolate coconut cream & peanut brittle

Haute Tea

$95.00

Bottomless Bubbles

$50.00

School Events & Classes

Classes

Events

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
A Cali-French Bistro in Westwood Village

Location

1121 Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024

