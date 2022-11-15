Virgil's Cocktail & Cocina 126 S. Salisbury St

Restaurant info

The building located at 126 S. Salisbury Street houses two concepts under The Local Icon Hospitality Group. On the second floor, The Merchant is a sleek and modern craft cocktail bar hidden behind a secret door that sits on Salisbury Street. Inside you will find a dark, sexy, and sinister space that provides top notch libations. Located on the ground floor, Virgil's Cocktails and Cocina is a fun and trendy cocktail bar that includes Authentic Mexican Cuisine. Dj's provide a dope vibe as guests dine and enjoy drinks.