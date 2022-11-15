  • Home
Virgil's Cocktail & Cocina 126 S. Salisbury St

No reviews yet

126 S. Salisbury St

Raleigh, NC 27601

TETELAS
CAMARON TACOS
GUACAMOLE

SHARE PLATES

CARNITAS

$16.00

SLOW ROASTED GOLDEN PORK, WHITE PICKLED ONION, CHILE MANZANO, AVOCADO-TOMATILLO SALSA, MICRO CILANTRO, RADISH (SERVED WITH TORTILLAS)

TETELAS

$9.00

CRISPY MASA DOUGH FILLED WITH BALCK BEAN PUREE, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO, CREMA, AND SALSA VERDE

ELOTE

$9.00

CORN, VEGAN AIOLI, TAJIN, QUESO ANEJO, MICRO CILANTRO

FLAUTAS

$9.00

ROLLED CORN TORTILLA WITH GOLDEN CARNITAS, PICKLED ONION, QUESO FRESCO, CREMA, AND SALSAS

QUESADILLA 'TRADICIONAL'

$9.00

JACK CHEESE, WHITE ONION, FLOUR TORTILLA, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO, SERVED WITH CREMA, GUACAMOLE, AND PICO DE GALLO

VIRGIL'S CAESAR

$10.00

MIXED LOCAL GREENS, SERRANO MIGAS, POBLANO CAESAR DRESSING, QUESO ANEJO

NOPALES ENSALADA

$12.00

MIXED LOCAL GREENS, CHARRED CACTUS, PICKLED SUNDRIED TOMATO, AVOCADO, SPICED PEANUTS, MORITA-AGAVE VINAIGRETTE

TOSTADAS

$12.00

CHICKEN TINGA, BLACK BEAN PUREE, PICKLED JALAPENO, CREMA, PICKLED ONION, QUESO FRESCO, MICRO CILANTRO

POZOLE VERDE

$12.00Out of stock

RICH PORK BROTH, ORGANIC NIXTAMAL, FRESH GARNISHES, TOSTADA/ CHOICE OF PORK OR CHICKEN

CAMARON DE PETARDO

$14.00

MASA TEMPURA SHRIMP, MORITA-HONEY DRESSING, CABBAGE, MICRO CILANTRO, PICKLED ONION, RADISH

SOPES

$16.00

MASA BOATS FILLED WITH BRAISED RED CHILE SHORT RIB, AVOCADO, AND QUESO ANEJO

ARROZ CON POLLO PAELLA

$16.00

ACHIOTE BRAISED CHICK THIGH, PLANTAIN STUDDED RICE, PICKLED ONION, HABANERO AIOLI

SHORT RIB BARBACOA

$20.00

RED CHILE BRAISED SHORT RIB, QUESO ANEJO, PICKLED RED ONION, MICRO CILANTRO, RADISH (SERVED WITH TORTILLAS)

CARNE ASADA

$20.00

MARINATED ANGUS STRIP STEAK, FRESH PICO DE GALLO, CHIMICHURI, MICRO CILANTRO, RADISH (SERVED WITH TORTILLAS)

CHIPS & DIPS

CHIPS

$3.50

HOUSE SPECIAL TORTILLA CHIPS

PICO DE GALLO

$7.00

LOCAL TOMATO, SERRANO CHILE, WHITE ONION, CILANTRO, LIME (WITH CHIPS)

SALSAS

$7.00

SALSA VERDE & SALSA ROJA (WITH CHIPS)

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

MASHED AVOCADO, SERRANO CHILE, ROASTED TOMATILLO, WHITE ONION, LIME, CILANTRO (WITH CHIPS)

CHILE CON QUESO

$9.00

ROASTED PABLANO, CARAMALIZED ONION, CHARRED SERRANO, ROASTED GARLIC (WITH CHIPS)

CEVICHE CAMARON

$12.00

WHITE SHRIMP, LIME, TOMATO, ONION, CILANTRO, GARLIC (WITH CHIPS)

Chorizo Queso

$13.00Out of stock

TACOS

FRIED AVOCADO TACOS

$9.00

MORITA SLAW, BLACK BEAN PUREE, PICKLED RED ONION, MICRO CILANTRO

NOPALES TACOS

$8.00

CHARRED CACTUS, BLACK BEAN PUREE, AVOCADO-TOMATILLO SALSA, PICO DE GALLO, MICRO CILANTRO

CHICKEN TINGA TACOS

$9.00

CHILE BRAISED CHICKEN THIGH, CREMA, WHITE ONION, CILANTRO, RADISH

AL PASTOR TACOS

$10.00

GRILLED MARINATED PORK AND PINEAPPLE, THINLY SLICED CABBAGE, AVOCADO-TOMATILLO SALSA, MICRO CILANTRO, RADISH

CAMARON TACOS

$11.00

GRILLED SHRIMP, THINLY SLICED CABBAGE, PICKLED WHITE ONION, SALSA MACHA, MICRO CILANTRO, RADISH

PESCADO TACOS

$11.00

GRILLED MAHI MAHI, MORITA SLAW, MICRO CILANTRO, RADISH

FILETE TACOS

$13.00

GRILLED ANGUS STRIP STEAK, MORITA MAYO, WHITE ONION, MICRO CILANTRO, RADISH

COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS

$9.00

Chorizo

$8.00Out of stock

SIDES

BLACK BEANS

$6.00

BLACK BEANS

CILANTRO LIME RICE

$6.00

RICE, CILANTRO, LIME

CHILE VINEGAR PLANTAINS

$6.00

CHILE VINEGAR, FRIED PLANTAIN

DESSERT

ANCHO CHILE BROWNIE

$10.00Out of stock

ANCHO CHILE BROWNIE, DULCE CINNAMON ICE CREAM

TRES LECHES

$10.00

TRES LECHES CAKE, BLACK BERRY SAUCE

Churro

$10.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
The building located at 126 S. Salisbury Street houses two concepts under The Local Icon Hospitality Group. On the second floor, The Merchant is a sleek and modern craft cocktail bar hidden behind a secret door that sits on Salisbury Street. Inside you will find a dark, sexy, and sinister space that provides top notch libations. Located on the ground floor, Virgil's Cocktails and Cocina is a fun and trendy cocktail bar that includes Authentic Mexican Cuisine. Dj's provide a dope vibe as guests dine and enjoy drinks.

