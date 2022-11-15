Virgil's Cocktail & Cocina 126 S. Salisbury St
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The building located at 126 S. Salisbury Street houses two concepts under The Local Icon Hospitality Group. On the second floor, The Merchant is a sleek and modern craft cocktail bar hidden behind a secret door that sits on Salisbury Street. Inside you will find a dark, sexy, and sinister space that provides top notch libations. Located on the ground floor, Virgil's Cocktails and Cocina is a fun and trendy cocktail bar that includes Authentic Mexican Cuisine. Dj's provide a dope vibe as guests dine and enjoy drinks.
Location
126 S. Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Gallery
