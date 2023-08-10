Food (3PD)

Online Eats

Fuh Stawtuhs

Bussin Cornmuffins (2)

Bussin Cornmuffins (2)

$4.95

Sweet Potato Pureé / Honey Butta Drizzle / Vegan

Gullah Eggrolls

Gullah Eggrolls

$9.95

Vegan Red Rice/ Fried Cabbage/ Skrimp

Jam Up Skrimp

Jam Up Skrimp

$14.95

Six (6) Fried White Skrimp/ Tossed in Gullahgal Sauce

Fried Green Tomatis'

Fried Green Tomatis'

$11.95

Cornmeal Crust / Corn Salsa / Hot-to-Trot Sauce Drizzle / Vegan

Jam Up Wingz (4)

Jam Up Wingz (4)

$12.95

Fried / Gullahgal Sauce Drizzle

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$9.95

Pickled Jalapeños / Hot-to-Trot Dippin' Sauce / Vegan

Deviled Crab (2)

$15.95

Crab Stuffin' / Lump N' Claw Meat

Stawtuh Sampluh (serves 2-4)

Stawtuh Sampluh (serves 2-4)

$29.95

Land & Watuh Eggroll / Gullah Eggroll / Deviled Crab / Jam-Up Wingz / Fried Okra / Fishamen's Nuggits

Fishamen's Nuggits

Fishamen's Nuggits

$10.95

Lightly Battered / Fried / Catfish

Land & Watuh Eggrolls

Land & Watuh Eggrolls

$12.95

Crab Rice / The Breakfast Boys Chicken Sausage / Geechee Fried Corn

Soop N' Salad

Okra Gumbo

Okra Gumbo

$13.95+

Okra/Skrimp/ Crab/Rogerwood Sausage.

She-Crab Soop

She-Crab Soop

$10.95+

Chedda Cheese/ Scallions/ Ritz Crackers

Da House Salad

Da House Salad

$9.95

Spring Mix Greens/ Tomato/ Onion/ Cheese/ Carrots/ Ranch or Balsamic Dressin'

Okra Soop

Okra Soop

$8.95+

Okra/ Stewed Tomato/ Veggie Broth/ Corn/ Vegan

Pear N' Pecan Salad

Pear N' Pecan Salad

$13.95

Caramelized Pear / Candied Pecans / Fried Onion

Virgil's Fav'rit Plates

Friday Night Dinna

Friday Night Dinna

$20.95

Fush (May Contain Bones) / Fried Cabbage / Red Rice

Skrimp N' Grits Wit' Crab

Skrimp N' Grits Wit' Crab

$22.95

White Skrimp / Stone - Ground Chedda Cheese Grits / Crab Gravy

Slammin' Sammen

Slammin' Sammen

$30.95

Blackened Sammen / Jasmine Rice / Geechee Fried Corn / Crab Cream Sauce / Garnished Wit' a Fried Oysta & Skrimp

New Yea'z Day

New Yea'z Day

$22.95

Two Fried Poke Chops / Greenz / Hoppin' John

Afta Church Plate

Afta Church Plate

$23.95

Four (4) Jam Up Wingz / Macaroni N' Cheese / Greenz

No Meat Plate

No Meat Plate

$18.95

Vegan Red Rice/ Choice of Two Sides/ Bussin' Cornmuffin/ Vegan

Smotha'd Chicken

Smotha'd Chicken

$26.95

Four Jam-up Wingz/Smotha'd in Gravy/Ova Jasmine Rice/ Choice of Vegetable

Motha's Stew

Motha's Stew

$34.95

Oxtails N' Hamhocks/ Stewed w/vegetables/ Ova Jasmine Rice

Smotha'd Poke Chops

Smotha'd Poke Chops

$21.95

Two Fried Poke Shops / Smotha'd in Gravy / Ova Jasmine Rice / Choice of Vegetable

Smotha'd Skrimp

$26.95

Fried or Sauteéd White Skrimp / Crab Gravy / Crab Rice

Da Cookout

Da Cookout

$19.95

The Breakfast Boys Chicken Sausage Links / Grilled Onions N' Peppas / Spicy Mustard / Taytuh Salad / Green Beans

Dem Baskits

Fried Sammen Baskit

Fried Sammen Baskit

$21.95
Jam-Up Wing (4) Baskit

Jam-Up Wing (4) Baskit

$18.95
Poke Chop (2) Baskit

Poke Chop (2) Baskit

$18.95
Fush (2) Baskit

Fush (2) Baskit

$18.95
Skrimp (6) Baskit

Skrimp (6) Baskit

$21.95
Seafood Baskit

Seafood Baskit

$31.95

Fush / Skrimp / Oystas / Deviled Crab

Chicken Sausage Link Baskit

Chicken Sausage Link Baskit

$17.95

Deviled Crab Baskit (3)

$21.95

Á La Carte

Crab Rice

Crab Rice

$11.95
Fried Cabbage

Fried Cabbage

$6.95

Bacon / White Onion

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$7.95

Pickled Jalapeños/ Hot-to-trot-sauce/ Drizzle/ Vegan

Fried Poke Chop

Fried Poke Chop

$8.95
Fush

Fush

$8.95

Whiting / May Contain Bones

Green Beans

Green Beans

$6.95
Greenz

Greenz

$6.95

Smoked Turkey

Gullah Fries

Gullah Fries

$5.95

Crispy Potato Wedges w/Gullah Seasoning

Hoppin' John

Hoppin' John

$7.95

Field Peas / Smoked Turkey

Jam-Up Wing (1)

Jam-Up Wing (1)

$2.95

Fried / Gullahgal Sauce Drizzle

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.95
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.95
Red Rice

Red Rice

$6.95
Rice Sampluh

Rice Sampluh

$19.95

Red Rice / Hoppin' John / Vegan Red Rice / Crab Rice

Sammen

Sammen

$18.95

8oz / Blackened or Fried Golden

Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$6.95

Fresh Spinnich Sautéed in Gullah Butta & Garlic

Skrimp (6)

Skrimp (6)

$13.95

Fried or Sauteéd

Stone - Ground Chedda Cheese Grits

Stone - Ground Chedda Cheese Grits

$5.95
Taytuh Salad

Taytuh Salad

$5.95

Vegan Red Rice

$6.95
Crab Gravy

Crab Gravy

$4.95

Crab Gravy (pictured) over Skrimp & Grits

House Gravy

House Gravy

$2.95

House Gravy (Pictured) over Smoth'd Chicken

Fuh Ya Sweet Toot

Chucktown Chewie Sundae

Chucktown Chewie Sundae

$9.95

Brown Sugar Blondie/ with Salted Caramel Ice Cream/ Fudge Drizzle/ Candied Pecans

Unc's Bread Puddin

Unc's Bread Puddin

$9.95

Brown Sugar Crumble/ Uncle Nearest Glaze

Banana Puddin Cheesecake

Banana Puddin Cheesecake

$12.95

Bananas / Vanila Cheesecake / Graham Cracker Crust / Banana Puddin' Toppin'

Sweet Potatuh Pie

Sweet Potatuh Pie

$8.95

Online Sips

Wet Ya' Whistle

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

Fiji Watuh

$5.95

Ginga Beer

$5.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Red Bull

$5.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

CAN SODA

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.95

Soft Drinks

$2.95