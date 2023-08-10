Virgils- Conyers Conyers
914 Commercial Street Northeast
Conyers, GA 30012
Merchandise
Virgils Blue Shirt
Online Eats
Fuh Stawtuhs
Bussin Cornmuffins (2)
Sweet Potato Pureé / Honey Butta Drizzle / Vegan
Gullah Eggrolls
Vegan Red Rice/ Fried Cabbage/ Skrimp
Jam Up Skrimp
Six (6) Fried White Skrimp/ Tossed in Gullahgal Sauce
Fried Green Tomatis'
Cornmeal Crust / Corn Salsa / Hot-to-Trot Sauce Drizzle / Vegan
Jam Up Wingz (4)
Fried / Gullahgal Sauce Drizzle
Fried Okra
Pickled Jalapeños / Hot-to-Trot Dippin' Sauce / Vegan
Deviled Crab (2)
Crab Stuffin' / Lump N' Claw Meat
Stawtuh Sampluh (serves 2-4)
Land & Watuh Eggroll / Gullah Eggroll / Deviled Crab / Jam-Up Wingz / Fried Okra / Fishamen's Nuggits
Fishamen's Nuggits
Lightly Battered / Fried / Catfish
Land & Watuh Eggrolls
Crab Rice / The Breakfast Boys Chicken Sausage / Geechee Fried Corn
Soop N' Salad
Okra Gumbo
Okra/Skrimp/ Crab/Rogerwood Sausage.
She-Crab Soop
Chedda Cheese/ Scallions/ Ritz Crackers
Da House Salad
Spring Mix Greens/ Tomato/ Onion/ Cheese/ Carrots/ Ranch or Balsamic Dressin'
Okra Soop
Okra/ Stewed Tomato/ Veggie Broth/ Corn/ Vegan
Pear N' Pecan Salad
Caramelized Pear / Candied Pecans / Fried Onion
Virgil's Fav'rit Plates
Friday Night Dinna
Fush (May Contain Bones) / Fried Cabbage / Red Rice
Skrimp N' Grits Wit' Crab
White Skrimp / Stone - Ground Chedda Cheese Grits / Crab Gravy
Slammin' Sammen
Blackened Sammen / Jasmine Rice / Geechee Fried Corn / Crab Cream Sauce / Garnished Wit' a Fried Oysta & Skrimp
New Yea'z Day
Two Fried Poke Chops / Greenz / Hoppin' John
Afta Church Plate
Four (4) Jam Up Wingz / Macaroni N' Cheese / Greenz
No Meat Plate
Vegan Red Rice/ Choice of Two Sides/ Bussin' Cornmuffin/ Vegan
Smotha'd Chicken
Four Jam-up Wingz/Smotha'd in Gravy/Ova Jasmine Rice/ Choice of Vegetable
Motha's Stew
Oxtails N' Hamhocks/ Stewed w/vegetables/ Ova Jasmine Rice
Smotha'd Poke Chops
Two Fried Poke Shops / Smotha'd in Gravy / Ova Jasmine Rice / Choice of Vegetable
Smotha'd Skrimp
Fried or Sauteéd White Skrimp / Crab Gravy / Crab Rice
Da Cookout
The Breakfast Boys Chicken Sausage Links / Grilled Onions N' Peppas / Spicy Mustard / Taytuh Salad / Green Beans
Dem Baskits
Á La Carte
Crab Rice
Fried Cabbage
Bacon / White Onion
Fried Okra
Pickled Jalapeños/ Hot-to-trot-sauce/ Drizzle/ Vegan
Fried Poke Chop
Fush
Whiting / May Contain Bones
Green Beans
Greenz
Smoked Turkey
Gullah Fries
Crispy Potato Wedges w/Gullah Seasoning
Hoppin' John
Field Peas / Smoked Turkey
Jam-Up Wing (1)
Fried / Gullahgal Sauce Drizzle
Jasmine Rice
Macaroni & Cheese
Red Rice
Rice Sampluh
Red Rice / Hoppin' John / Vegan Red Rice / Crab Rice
Sammen
8oz / Blackened or Fried Golden
Sautéed Spinach
Fresh Spinnich Sautéed in Gullah Butta & Garlic
Skrimp (6)
Fried or Sauteéd
Stone - Ground Chedda Cheese Grits
Taytuh Salad
Vegan Red Rice
Crab Gravy
Crab Gravy (pictured) over Skrimp & Grits
House Gravy
House Gravy (Pictured) over Smoth'd Chicken
Fuh Ya Sweet Toot
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Com Ya!
914 Commercial Street Northeast, Conyers, GA 30012
