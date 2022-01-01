  • Home
Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar West Midtown

No reviews yet

822 Marietta St NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Popular Items

Afta Church Plate
Bussin Cornmuffins
Skrimp n' Grits wit' Crab

Fuh Stawtuhs

Bussin Cornmuffins

$5.00

two (2) muffins baked wit' a sweet potato puree. drizzled wit' honey butta

Gullah Eggrolls

$10.00

stuff wit’ red rice, fried cabbage & white skrimp (contains poke) served wit' gullahgal sauce

Jam Up Skrimp

$16.00

eight (8) fried white skrimp seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden. tossed in gullahgal sauce

Shawk Bites (Seasonal)

$14.00

tenda shawk meat seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden

Fried Green Tomatis'

$13.00

Crab Dip

$13.00

Deviled Crab

$15.00

Jam Up Wingz (4) Appetizer

$13.00

Fried Okra Appetizer

$9.00Out of stock

Soop n' Salad

Okra Gumbo

$12.00+

okra, skrimp, crab & rogerwood sausage in a roux that's thick as gravy

She-Crab Soop

$10.00+

creamy crab bisque topped wit' chedda cheese & scallions

Da House Salad

$9.00

spring mix greens, tomato, onion, cheese, n' carrots topped wit' ranch or balsamic dressin'

Watuhmelon & Cucumbah Salad

$16.00

Seafood Pasta Salad

$13.00

Virgil's Fav'rit Plates

Friday Night Dinna

$21.00

two (2) whiting fush filets n' red rice

Summa Body Salad Plate

$23.00

pan seared sammen on top of sautéed spinnich

Skrimp n' Grits wit' Crab

$22.00

six (6) white skrimp cooked in crab gravy ova stone-ground chedda cheese grits (substitute grits for white rice)

Shell-Fush Plate

$29.00

one (1) fried fush filet n' three (3) fried skrimps on top of crab rice

Huntaman's Stew

$28.00

Slammin' Sammen

$31.00

blackened atlantic sammen (8 oz) topped wit' a crabby cream sauce (contains capers and spinnich), a fried oysta & a fried skrimp. served ova white rice & geechee fried corn

New Yea'z Day

$24.00

Afta Church Plate

$24.00

four (4) jam up wingz, macaroni n' cheese & greenz

No Meat Plate

$18.00

Baskits

Fried Sammen Baskit

$21.00

Jam Up Wing Baskit

$18.00

Poke Chop Baskit

$18.00

Fush Baskit

$18.00

Skrimp Baskit

$23.00

Deviled Crab Baskit

$21.00

Seafood Baskit

$32.00

Fuh Ya Sweet Toot

Chucktown Chewie Sundae

$8.00

brown sugah brownie, wit' salted caramel ice cream, chocolate fudge drizzle, pecans, & sprinkled wit' powdered sugar

Unk's Bread Puddin

$11.00

Banana Puddin Cheesecake

$10.00

From Da Rice Field

Rice Sampler

$25.00

Crab Rice

$12.00

rice fried wit’ crab meat & gullah seasonings

Red Rice

$8.00

rice cooked in tomato sauce wit' onions, peppers, bacon & rogerwood smoked sausage

Hoppin John

$8.00

Okra Perloo

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00Out of stock

steamed white rice

ADD Crab Gravy

$4.00

ADD Venison Gravy

$4.00Out of stock

From Da Yawd & Watuh

atlantic salmon (8oz) gullah seasoned and fried golden

Jam Up Wingz (1)

$3.00

whole wings seasoned, marinated & fried golden. drizzled wit' gullah gal sauce

Fried Poke Chop

$8.00

(6oz) poke chop seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden

Fush

$8.00

whiting fush filet (may contain bones) seasoned and fried golden. served wit' geechee boi sauce.

Sauteed Skrimp

$12.00

six (6) white shrimp seasoned & sautéed in gullah butta

Fried Skrimp

$12.00

six (6) white shrimp seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden

Blackened Sammen

$18.00

atlantic sammen (8oz) gullah seasoned and pan seared

Fried Sammen

$18.00

8 oz atlantic salmon seasoned and fried

On Da Side

Gullah Fries

$7.00

crispy potato wedges fried n' dusted wit’ gullah seasoning

Fried Okra Side

$8.00Out of stock

fresh spinnich sautéed in gullah butta & garlic

Fried Cabbage

$8.00

Grits

$6.00

Greenz

$8.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

Catering

Passed hors D'oeuvres

$1,750.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Com Ya!

Location

822 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

