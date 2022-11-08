Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Virgils Gullah Kitchen & Bar College Park

review star

No reviews yet

3721 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

Order Again

Popular Items

Afta Church Plate
Bussin Cornmuffins
Blackened Sammen

Fuh Stawtuhs *

Bussin Cornmuffins

$4.00

two (2) muffins baked wit' a sweet potato puree. drizzled wit' honey butta

Gullah Eggrolls

$10.00

stuff wit’ red rice, fried cabbage & white skrimp (contains poke) served wit' gullahgal sauce

Jam Up Skrimp

$15.00

eight (8) fried white skrimp seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden. tossed in gullahgal sauce

Shawk Bites (Seasonal)

$14.00Out of stock

tenda shawk meat seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden

Fried Green Tomatis'

$11.00

Crab Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Deviled Crab

$15.00

Jam Up Wingz (4) Appetizer

$12.00

Fried Okra Appetizer

$9.00

Soop n' Salad

Da House Salad

$8.00

spring mix greens, tomato, onion, cheese, n' carrots topped wit' ranch or balsamic dressin'

Watuhmelon & Cucumbah Salad

$15.00

Seafood Pasta Salad

$12.00

Virgil's Fav'rit Plates

Friday Night Dinna

$20.00

two (2) whiting fush filets n' red rice

Summa Body Salad Plate

$20.00

pan seared sammen on top of sautéed spinnich

Skrimp n' Grits wit' Crab

$21.00

six (6) white skrimp cooked in crab gravy ova stone-ground chedda cheese grits (substitute grits for white rice)

Shell-Fush Plate

$28.00

one (1) fried fush filet n' three (3) fried skrimps on top of crab rice

Huntaman's Stew

$28.00Out of stock

Slammin' Sammen

$30.00

blackened atlantic sammen (8 oz) topped wit' a crabby cream sauce (contains capers and spinnich), a fried oysta & a fried skrimp. served ova white rice & geechee fried corn

New Yea'z Day

$22.00Out of stock

Afta Church Plate

$22.00

four (4) jam up wingz, macaroni n' cheese & greenz

No Meat Plate

$18.00

Baskits

Fried Sammen Baskit

$20.00

Jam Up Wing Baskit

$17.00

Poke Chop Baskit

$17.00Out of stock

Fush Baskit

$17.00

Skrimp Baskit

$22.00

Deviled Crab Baskit

$21.00

Seafood Baskit

$31.00

Fuh Ya Sweet Toot

Chucktown Chewie Sundae

$8.00

brown sugah brownie, wit' salted caramel ice cream, chocolate fudge drizzle, pecans, & sprinkled wit' powdered sugar

Unk's Bread Puddin

$11.00

Banana Puddin Cheesecake

$10.00

Chef's Special Sweet Toot

$8.00

From Da Rice Field

Rice Sampler

$25.00

Crab Rice

$11.00

rice fried wit’ crab meat & gullah seasonings

Red Rice

$7.00

rice cooked in tomato sauce wit' onions, peppers, bacon & rogerwood smoked sausage

Hoppin John

$7.00

Okra Perloo

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

steamed white rice

ADD Crab Gravy

$4.00

ADD Venison Gravy

$4.00

From Da Yawd & Watuh

atlantic salmon (8oz) gullah seasoned and fried golden

Jam Up Wingz (1)

$3.00

whole wings seasoned, marinated & fried golden. drizzled wit' gullah gal sauce

Fried Poke Chop

$7.00Out of stock

(6oz) poke chop seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden

Fush

$7.00

whiting fush filet (may contain bones) seasoned and fried golden. served wit' geechee boi sauce.

Sauteed Skrimp

$12.00

six (6) white shrimp seasoned & sautéed in gullah butta

Fried Skrimp

$12.00

six (6) white shrimp seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden

Blackened Sammen

$17.00

atlantic sammen (8oz) gullah seasoned and pan seared

Fried Sammen

$17.00

8 oz atlantic salmon seasoned and fried

On Da Side

Gullah Fries

$6.00

crispy potato wedges fried n' dusted wit’ gullah seasoning

Fried Okra Side

$7.00

fresh spinnich sautéed in gullah butta & garlic

Fried Cabbage

$7.00

Grits

$6.00

Greenz

$7.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Crabby Sauce

$5.00

Virgils Blue Shirt

Blue Shirt

$25.00

Lunch

Lunch Skrimp n' Grits

$15.00

four (4) white skrimp cooked in crab gravy ova stone-ground chedda cheese grits (substitute grits for white rice)

Lunch Fush n' Grits

$12.00

one (1) seasoned n' fried whiting filet (may contain bones) on top of stone ground chedda cheese grits

Lunch Jam Up Wing Baskit

$14.00

three (3) fried jam up wingz drizzled wit' gullah gal sauce. served wit' gullah fries

Lunch Skrimp Baskit

$16.00

six (6) golden fried shrimp & gullah fries

Lunch Red Rice n' Fush

$13.00

one (1) whiting fush filet (may contain bones) seasoned and fried golden. served on top of rice cooked in tomato sauce wit' onions, peppers, bacon & smoked sausage

From Da Rice Field

Crab Rice

$12.00

rice fried wit’ crab meat & gullah seasonings

Red Rice

$8.40

rice cooked in tomato sauce wit' onions, peppers, bacon & rogerwood smoked sausage

White Rice

$3.60

steamed white rice

ADD Crab Gravy

$5.00

From Da Yard & Watuh

atlantic salmon (8oz) gullah seasoned and fried golden

Jam Up Wingz (3)

$10.80

whole wings seasoned, marinated & fried golden. drizzled wit' gullah gal sauce

Jam Up Wingz (6)

$20.40

whole wings seasoned, marinated & fried golden. drizzled wit' gullah gal sauce

Fried Lobster Tail

$21.60Out of stock

4oz lobster tail butterflied, battered & gullah seasoned

Fried Poke Chop

$8.40

(6oz) poke chop seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden

Fush

$8.40

whiting fush filet (may contain bones) seasoned and fried golden. served wit' geechee boi sauce.

Sauteed Skrimps

$12.00

six (6) white shrimp seasoned & sautéed in gullah butta

Fried Skrimps

$12.00

six (6) white shrimp seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden

Pan Seared Sammen

$19.20

atlantic sammen (8oz) gullah seasoned and pan seared

Fried Sammen

$19.20Out of stock

8 oz atlantic salmon seasoned and fried

On Da Side

Greenz

$7.20

fresh collards slow-cooked wit’ smoked turkey

Gullah Fries

$7.20

crispy potato wedges fried n' dusted wit’ gullah seasoning

Macaroni and Cheese

$10.80

elbow macaroni & classic chedda cheese baked golden

Virgil's Fav'rit Plates

Friday Night Dinna

$22.80

two (2) whiting fush filets n' red rice

Da Purrfik Trio

$25.20

one (1) fried fush filet n' three (3) fried skrimps on top of crab rice

Afta Church Plate

$25.20

four (4) jam up wingz, macaroni n' cheese & greenz

Slammin' Sammen

$37.20

blackened atlantic sammen (8 oz) topped wit' a crabby cream sauce (contains capers and spinnich), a fried oysta & a fried skrimp. served ova white rice & geechee fried corn

Skrimp n' Grits wit' Crab

$24.00

six (6) white skrimp cooked in crab gravy ova stone-ground chedda cheese grits (substitute grits for white rice)

Summa Body Plate

$22.80

pan seared sammen on top of sautéed spinnich

Veggie Plate

$19.20

choose three (3) veggies & a bussin' cornmuffin (greenz, geechie fried corn, spinnich, gullah fries, or white rice) add 3 for macaroni n' cheese

Baskits

Seafood Baskit

$33.60Out of stock

fush, shrimp, oystas n' shawk bites seasoned & fried to perfection. served wit' gullah fries

Lobsta Tail Baskit

$43.20Out of stock

two 4 oz fried lobster tail & gullah fries

Skrimp Baskit

$21.60

eight (8) fried shrimp & gullah fries

Fush Baskit

$20.40Out of stock

two (2) fried whiting filets & gullah fries

Poke Chop Baskit

$20.40

two (2) fried pork chops & gullah fries

Jam Up Wing Baskit

$20.40

four (4) fried jam up wingz & gullah fries

Fuh Ya Sweet Toot

a light brown sugah brownie, topped wit’ a scoop of salted caramel ice cream, chocolate fudge drizzle, pecans & sprinkled wit' powdered sugar

Chucktown Chewie Sundae

$9.60Out of stock

brown sugah brownie, wit' salted caramel ice cream, chocolate fudge drizzle, pecans, & sprinkled wit' powdered sugar

Fuh Stawtuhs

Bussin Cornmuffins

$4.00

two (2) muffins baked wit' a sweet potato puree. drizzled wit' honey butta

Gullah Eggrolls

$10.00

stuff wit’ red rice, fried cabbage & white skrimp (contains poke) served wit' gullahgal sauce

Jam Up Skrimp

$15.00

eight (8) fried white skrimp seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden. tossed in gullahgal sauce

Shawk Bites (Seasonal)

$14.00Out of stock

tenda shawk meat seasoned, lightly battered & fried golden

Fried Green Tomatis'

$11.00

Crab Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Deviled Crab

$15.00

Jam Up Wingz (4) Appetizer

$12.00

Fried Okra Appetizer

$9.00

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.60

Coke

$3.60

Cranberry Juice

$4.80

Orange Juice

$4.80

Sprite

$3.60

Ginga Ale

$3.60

Arnold Palmer

$3.60

Red Bull

$6.00

Fiji

$4.80

Ginga Beer

$4.80

Virgils Blue Shirt

Blue Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gullah Geechee Soul Food

Location

3721 Main Street, College Park, GA 30337

Directions

