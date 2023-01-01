Virginia's 200 East 3 Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dinner

6 East Coast Oysters

$18.00

12 East Coast Oysters

$36.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Hamachi Crudo

$17.00

Yuzu Kosho, Sesame, Cucumber

Warm Sourdough & Mixed Olives

$9.00

Sicilian Olive Oil, Maldon

Spiced Marcona Almonds

$5.00

French Onion Dip

$16.00

Potato Chips

Steak Tartare

$18.00

Grainy Mustard, Brioche

Little Gem Salad

$15.00

Green Goddess, Pickled Shallot

Clams Casino

$16.00

Potato, leek, soft herbs

Virginia’s Crab Cake

$21.00

Remoulade, Cornichons

Roasted Carrot Salad

$16.00

House Croutons

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

Parmesan, Creme Fraice

Faroe Island Salmon

$27.00

Bibb Lettuce, Honey Mustard

Steak Frites

$40.00

Maitre D' Butter, Frisee

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Cauliflower Puree, Tumeric

Virginia's Burger

$20.00

Vidalia Onion Marmalade, Cabot Cheddar, Bone Marrow Aioli

French Fries

$9.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Banana Pudding

$14.00

Aged Rum, Nilla Wafers

Dark Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.00

Cinnamon, Tahitian Vanilla

Bread

$3.00

Chips

Cocktails

Cucumber Melon Gimlet

$16.00

Gin, Cucumber, honeydew, spanish vermouth, absinthe, olive oil

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Vodka, Espresso, Vanilla, Coffee Cordial

Hot Spiked Cider

$15.00

Apple Cider, Bourbon, Honey, Clove

Mezcal Negroni

$18.00

Mezcal, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Perfect Old Fashioned

$18.00

Rye and bourbon split, house bitter reduction

Spicy Marg 2.0

$18.00

Tequila, Passionfruit, lime, thai chili oil, spicy salt

The Debbie Gibson

$18.00

Gin, Spanish Vermouth, Pinkled Pink Pearl Onion, Himalayan Pink Salt

The Mule

$16.00

Vodka, Fresh Citrus, ginger honey, bubbles

Virginia's Martini

$18.00

Vodka, House Dirty Brine, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

Espresso Martini Shots

$8.00

Beer

High Life

$7.00

IPA

$12.00

Pilsner

$10.00

Wine

GL Red Wine

GL Benton Lane Pinot Noir

$19.00

GL Nell' Anima Sangiovese

$15.00

GL Zinfandel

$14.00

BT Red Wine

BT Nell Anima San 2020

$85.00

BT Benton Lane Pinot Noir 2021

$95.00

BT The Wonderland Project Pinot Noir 2021

$70.00

BT Crosby Zinfandel 2019

$70.00

BT Domaine Les Enfants Sauvages Cotes 2021

$75.00

BT Calluna "CVC" Chalk Hill 2018

$80.00

BT Melville Syrah 2019

$85.00

BT Keep Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$100.00

GL White Wine

GL Le Ballon Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$15.00

GL Fossi Pinot Grigio

$14.00

GL Fable Chardonnay 2021

$16.00

House White

BT White Wine

BT Le Ballon Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$75.00

BT Fossi Pinot Grigio

$70.00

BT Pulpe Fiction Muscadet 2021

$65.00

BT Avivo Vermentino 2019

$60.00

BT Fable Chardonnay 2021

$80.00

BT "VGC" Chardonnay, Willamette 2018

$185.00

GL Sparkling wine

GL Tullia 'Brut' Prosecco

$14.00

House Sparkling

BT Sparkling Wine

BT Tullia Prosecco

$70.00

BT Hammerling Sunflower Sutra 2020

$80.00

BT Pertois-Moriset "Les Quatre" Grand Cru

$60.00

BT Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose

$195.00

GL Rose and Orange Wine

GL Orange Mas Theo Ginger

$14.00

GL Rose Pigoudet 'Premiere' Coteaux 2022

$16.00

House Rose\orange

BT Rose Wine/Orange

BT Mas Theo Ginger (orange)

$70.00

BT Pigoudet 'Premiere' Coteaux

$80.00

BT Matthiasson Cail 2021

$75.00

GL Dessert

GL Chateau Manos Semillon

$8.00

GL Nieport Ruby Port

$10.00

GL Amaro Ciociaria

$14.00

GL Fernet Branca

$11.00

GL Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

GL Lustau Fino

$12.00

GL Lustau Amontillado

$12.00

GL Lustau Pedro Ximenez

$16.00

GL Limoncello

$10.00

GL Barolo Chinato

$20.00

Cynar

$14.00

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Fords

$14.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Bombay Dry

$14.00

Tequila / Mezcal

Cazadores

$13.00

Ilegal Joven

$14.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

Teremana Repo

$14.00

Teremana Añejo

$28.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Del Maguey Chichi

$35.00

Del Maguey Minero

$28.00

Patron El Alto

$60.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$16.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Dewars

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Glencadam

$18.00

Glenmorangie

$20.00

Jack Daniels Black

$14.00

Jameson Irish

$12.00

Lairds Applejack

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Macallen 12

$14.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Rum/ Cachaca/ Cognac/ Cordials

Aperol

$14.00

Bacardi Anejo

$18.00

Bacardi Superior

$14.00

Barsol Pisco

$14.00

Brugal

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Chartreuse Green

$14.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$14.00

Cocchi Di Torino

$14.00

Dolin Dry

$14.00

Fernet

$14.00

Giffard Banana

$14.00

Goslings

$14.00

Hennessey

$18.00

Leblon Cachaca

$12.00

Lillet Blanc

$14.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$14.00

Midori

$14.00

Montenegro

$14.00

Nonino

$14.00

Plantation original dark

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$14.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$14.00

Tempus Fugit Cacao

$14.00

Cynar

$14.00

Limoncello

$14.00

Cicoro

$12.00

Well Liquor

Grey Goose Vodka

$14.00

Bombay Gin

$14.00

Bacardi Superior Rum

$14.00

Cazores Tequila

$13.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$14.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00

N/A BEV

BT Sparkling Water

$8.00

BT Still Water

$4.00

BT Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Forever Tree

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Club Soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Virginia's is an American bistro known for its burger, raw bar, cocktails and more

Location

200 East 3rd Street, Manhattan, NY 10009

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

