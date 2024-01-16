- Home
Viridian Coffee - The Village 9300 N Pennsylvania Ave
9300 North Pennsylvania Avenue
The Village, OK 73120
Beverages
Handcrafted Beverages
- A
Espresso with water. Available hot or iced.$3.14
- B
Fresh, locally roasted drip-brewed coffee.$2.85
- FP
Single-cup, handcrafted cup of coffee. Choose from any of our single origin or house blend coffees. Only available in a large.$3.99
- PO
Single-cup, handcrafted cup of coffee. Choose from any of our single origin or house blend coffees. Only available in a large.$3.99
- E
High-quality espresso made from fresh, locally roasted Viridian Coffee. Prepared fresh for each beverage.
- Espresso Macchiato
High-quality espresso made from fresh, locally roasted Viridian Coffee. Prepared fresh for each beverage.$2.57
- L
Espresso with a lot of steamed milk and a little milk foam.$4.85
- L-Mocha
Mocha sauce, espresso, and a lot of steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle. Available in dark chocolate or white chocolate.$5.70
- LM
Layered beverage made with espresso, a lot of steamed milk, and milk foam.$4.85
- LM
Vanilla syrup, milk with espresso on top, and caramel drizzle.$4.85
- FW
Espresso and steamed milk with no milk foam.$4.85
- DL
High-quality espresso made from fresh, locally roasted Viridian Coffee. Prepared fresh for each beverage.
- MISTO
Half brewed coffee and half steamed milk.$2.85
- C
Espresso with half steamed milk and half milk foam. Small, strong coffee beverage.$3.99
- CB
Cold brew diluted with water. Brewed cold for 24 hours. High-caffeine beverage with low acidity and a smooth coffee flavor. Available hot or iced.$3.42
- CBL
Cold brew diluted with milk. Brewed cold for 24 hours. High-caffeine beverage with low acidity and a smooth coffee flavor. Available hot or iced.$3.99
- CBLM
Layered beverage containing cold brew and milk poured over ice.$3.99
- CH
Freshly steeped, unsweetened, loose-leaf black tea. Available hot or iced.$4.85
- CHL
Freshly steeped, unsweetened black tea made with milk. Available hot or iced.$5.42
- LEM
Available iced, frozen, or hot.$2.85
- F-LEM$2.85
- AP
Made with lemonade and your choice of black, green, white, or herbal tea. Can be made hot or iced.$2.85
- Tea
Green or black iced tea. Other tea options are available under "Tea Sachet".$2.85
- Tea Latte
Green or black iced tea. Other tea options are available under "Tea Sachet".$3.42
- MT
Our Maho Matcha Elixir is an authentic blend of 100% pure, premium Japanese Matcha mixed with natural spices like cardamom and ginger to enhance flavor. Can be ordered hot or iced.$4.85
- MTL
Our Maho Matcha Elixir is an authentic blend of 100% pure, premium Japanese Matcha mixed with natural spices like cardamom and ginger to enhance flavor. Can be ordered hot or iced.$5.42
- MTLEM
Our refreshing lemonade paired with our delicious Matcha creates a crisp, hydrating beverage.$5.42
- F
Blended beverage similar to a coffee milkshake.$5.42
- FCBL
Blended beverage similar to a milkshake made with cold brew. Contains more caffeine than espresso and has lower acidity creating a smoother coffee flavor.$5.42
- FCHL
Blended beverage similar to a milkshake made with fresh chai tea concentrate.$5.70
- FTL
Blended beverage similar to a milkshake made with tea from The Tea Spot.$5.42
- FM
Blended beverage, similar to a milkshake. Does not contain coffee.$4.85
- FMTL
Our Maho Matcha Elixir is an authentic blend of 100% pure, premium Japanese Matcha mixed with natural spices like cardamom and ginger to enhance flavor.$5.70
- FHC
Frozen beverage with the same great flavor as a hot chocolate, but blended similar to a milkshake.$4.85
- HC
Delicious, handcrafted hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.$3.42
- MILK$2.28
- S
Steamed milk with no coffee.$3.42
- H20$0.57
- Lotus - Cherry Limeade
A classic blend of Lotus Energy, sweet cherry, and tart lime.$3.50
- Lotus - Creamsicle
A delightful, creamy blend of Lotus Energy, Lotus Super Cream, and orange.$3.50
- Lotus - Peach Ring
A sweet, fun combination of Lotus Energy, Peach, and Honey.$3.50
- Lotus - Tropical
A refreshing, tropical blend of Lotus Energy, Lotus Super Cream, orange, pineapple, and lime.$3.50
- Lotus - Green Apple Sucker
The perfect sweet and tart mixture of Lotus Energy, Lotus Super Cream, and green apple topped with caramel drizzle.$3.50
- Lotus - Blue Coconut
Thirst-quenching mix of Lotus Energy, blue raspberry, and coconut.$3.50
- Lotus - Grape Gummy Bear
A sweet mixture of Lotus Energy, Lotus Super Cream, blue raspberry, and cherry.$3.50
- Lotus - Berries & Cream
Refreshing, creamy blend of Lotus Energy, Lotus Super Cream, blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry.$3.50
- Lotus - Berry Coconut
A tart, refreshing mixture of Lotus Energy, blackberry, and coconut.$3.50
- Lotus - Watermelon Candy
A delicious, sweet blend of Lotus Energy, watermelon, and strawberry.$3.50
- Lotus - Pina Colada
A tropical blend of Lotus Energy, Lotus Super Cream, coconut, and pineapple.$3.50
- Lotus - Cheesecake
A sweet combination of Lotus Energy, Lotus Super Cream, and butterscotch.$3.50
- Lotus - BYO
Create your own Lotus Energy drink!$3.50
- SMOOTH-GRN
Lemongrass, spinach, kiwi, apple, cucumber, kale, banana, and powerful detoxifier, spirulina, blended with coconut milk.$5.00
- SMOOTH-MAN$5.00
- SMOOTH-MIX
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries boosted with natural antioxidants and blended with coconut milk.$5.00
- SMOOTH-P$5.00
- SMOOTH-SB
Delicious strawberries and refreshing banana puree powdered by oat fiber and antioxidants and blended with coconut milk.$5.00
- SMOOTH-TROP$5.00
- SMOOTH-BAN
Banana puree naturally powered with oat fiber blended with coconut milk.$5.00
- SMOOTH-SBBAN$5.00
Retail Beverages
- BOTTLE$1.50
- CAN$1.50
- JUICE$2.50
- Orange Fanta, 355ml$1.50
- Soda$1.50
- TOPO-12oz
Bottled at the source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1985, Topo Chico’s natural sparkling mineral water is refreshing and versatile. It satisfies your thirst or serves as the perfect mixer.$1.50
- TOPO-16.9oz
Bottled at the source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1985, Topo Chico’s natural sparkling mineral water is refreshing and versatile. It satisfies your thirst or serves as the perfect mixer.$2.00
- TOPO-LG
Bottled at the source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1985, Topo Chico’s natural sparkling mineral water is refreshing and versatile. It satisfies your thirst or serves as the perfect mixer.$2.50
Add-On Items
Specialty Beverages
HOT
- Apple Pie
Caramel apple butter syrup, cinnamon mixed in, cinnamon on top, brown sugar, and caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.$4.85
- BSPLIT
Strawberry banana latte macchiato with mocha drizzle.$4.85
- HC-CBL
Hot chocolate cold brew latte topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle. Available hot or frozen.$3.08
- BDAY
Almond and butterscotch syrup topped with whipped cream, white chocolate mocha drizzle, and sprinkles on top.$4.85
- Butterbeer - Hot
A butterscotch, caramel, and hazelnut flavored latte with cinnamon and brown sugar steamed in and a topping of whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkle.$4.85
- Candy Apple - Hot
A latte with green apple and vanilla flavorings topped with caramel drizzle.
- Caramel Brûlée - Hot
A latte with caramel and vanilla flavors, brown sugar steamed in the milk, and a topping of caramel drizzle.$4.85
- L-MOCHA
A dark chocolate mocha latte with cherry syrup topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.$5.70
- L-Mocha
A white chocolate mocha latte with almond and cherry syrup topped with whipped cream and white chocolate mocha drizzle.$5.70
- Chocolate-Covered Strawberry
Stawberry flavored milk made with either cold brew or espresso topped with Ghirardelli mocha drizzle.$4.85
- CINDER
Pumpkin spice and white chocolate with whipped cream, white chocolate drizzle, and nutmeg sprinkled on top.$4.85
- Cinnamon Dolce - Hot
Vanilla flavored milk with brown sugar and cinnamon mixed in and a topping of cinnamon sprinkle.$4.85
- CIN TST
Vanilla and white chocolate mocha, brown sugar, and cinnamon powder mixed in.$4.85
- CHL
A peppermint mocha chai latte with a shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.$5.42
- L
An espresso latte made with eggnog and topped with a nutmeg sprinkle.$4.85
- L-Mocha
A mocha with butter pecan and maple spice flavors topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle. Available in dark chocolate or white chocolate.$5.70
- L
An espresso latte made with almond and gingerbread syrup with cinnamon steamed into the milk and topped with whipped cream.$4.85
- LAV HON
An espresso latte with flavors of honey and lavender.$4.85
- L-Mocha
A white mocha latte with cinnamon steamed into the milk and added maple spice and toffee nut flavor topped with whipped cream and white mocha drizzle.$5.70
- LON FOG
Tea Latte made with Earl Grey black tea, lavender, and vanilla. Available in small or large, hot or iced.$3.99
- L-Mocha
A white chocolate mocha latte with almond and toffee nut flavors topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle.$5.70
- L MOCHA
A white and dark mocha latte topped with whipped cream and both chocolate drizzles.$4.85
- L-Mocha
A dark mocha latte with peppermint flavor topped with whipped cream and dark mocha drizzle.$5.70
- L
A latte made with pumpkin pie spice sauce topped with whipped cream and a nutmeg sprinkle.$4.85
- Reindeer - Hot
A latte with cinnamon and vanilla flavored milk topped with whipped cream and a cinnamon sprinkle.
- HC-CBL
Hot chocolate made with cold brew coffee featuring toasted marshmallow syrup and topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.$3.08
- SNCKR
Any beverage of your choice with cinnamon and vanilla syrup, white chocolate mocha sauce, and brown sugar.$4.85
- SP-PS CHL
Freshly steeped chai tea mixed with a combo of steamed oat milk and sweet cream. Mix in cinnamon and our pumpkin spice sauce and a deliciously festive fall beverage is born!$5.42
- AP
Turmeric Tonic tea, steamed lemonade, peppermint and honey. Available in small or large.$2.85
- MOCHA
Latte mocha with caramel and coconut topped with whipped cream, caramel and mocha drizzle.$5.70
- HON NUT
Caramel and hazelnut with honey mixed in.$4.85
- HC-WC
A delicious, white chocolate version of our traditional hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle.$3.42
ICED
- ApplePie
Caramel apple butter syrup, cinnamon mixed in, cinnamon on top, brown sugar, and caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.$4.85
- BSPLIT
Strawberry banana latte macchiato with mocha drizzle.$4.85
- BDAY
Almond and butterscotch syrup with white chocolate mocha walls and sprinkles on top.$4.85
- AP
Half hibiscus cucumber herbal tea and half lemonade with added blue raspberry syrup.$2.85
- BTR BEER
An iced latte with butterscotch, caramel, and hazelnut flavors, cinnamon and brown sugar mixed into the milk, and a cinnamon sprinkle topping.$4.85
- C.APPLE
Green apple and vanilla syrup topped with caramel drizzle.$4.85
- Caramel Brûlée - Iced
Caramel and vanilla, brown sugar, and caramel drizzle.$4.85
- CHR KISS
An iced coffee with mocha sauce, cherry syrup, and mocha walls.$4.85
- L
An iced espresso latte with almond, cherry, and white chocolate flavored milk and a topping of white chocolate drizzle.$4.85
- Chocolate-Covered Strawberry
An iced latte macchiato with strawberry flavored milk and a topping of dark mocha drizzle.$4.85
- CINDER
An iced latte with pumpkin spice sauce and white chocolate flavored milk topped with white chocolate drizzle and a sprinkle of nutmeg.$4.85
- CINDOLCE
An iced latte with vanilla flavored milk with brown sugar and cinnamon mixed in with a cinnamon sprinkle topping.$4.85
- CIN TST
An iced vanilla and white chocolate mocha latte with brown sugar and cinnamon powder mixed into the milk.$4.85
- DRTSNT
A peppermint mocha chai tea latte with one shot of espresso topped with dark mocha drizzle.$5.42
- Eggnog Latte - Iced
An iced latte made with eggnog and a topping of nutmeg sprinkle.$4.85
- L
An espresso latte made with butter pecan, maple spice, dark chocolate and flavors topped with mocha drizzle. Available in dark chocolate or white chocolate.$4.85
- L
An espresso latte with cinnamon mixed in the milk with added almond and gingerbread flavors.$4.85
- LAV HON
A delicious beverage with soothing lavender and sweet honey. Available hot, iced, or frozen.$4.85
- L
An iced espresso latte with cinnamon mixed into the milk and white chocolate, maple spice, and toffee nut flavors and white chocolate mocha walls.$4.85
- H20$0.57
- LON FOG
An iced tea latte made with Earl Grey black tea with added lavender and vanilla flavorings.$3.99
- L
An iced espresso latte with almond, toffee nut, and white chocolate flavored milk.$4.85
- MRBLMOCH
An iced beverage with dark and white chocolate topped with a topping of both white and dark chocolate sauce.$4.85
- LOTUS
A Lotus Energy with caramel apple butter and peach flavoring, soda water, brown sugar, and added super cream.$3.50
- L
An iced espresso latte with peppermint and dark chocolate flavored milk with a topping of mocha drizzle.$4.85
- L
An iced latte with pumpkin spice sauce topped with a nutmeg sprinkle.$4.85
- Reindeer - Iced
An iced latte with cinnamon and vanilla flavored milk topped with white chocolate mocha drizzle and a cinnamon sprinkle.
- SMORES
Any iced latte made with with toasted marshmallow and hazelnut flavored milk topped with mocha drizzle.$4.85
- SNCKR
An iced latte with cinnamon and vanilla flavored milk, white chocolate mocha sauce, and brown sugar.$4.85
- AP
An iced Arnold palmer made with English Breakfast black tea and lemonade with added peach and honey flavorings.$2.85
- SPCD PMPKN
Freshly steeped chai tea mixed with a combo of oat milk and sweet cream. Mix in cinnamon and our pumpkin spice sauce and a deliciously festive fall beverage is born!$5.42
- SB FIELD
Iced green tea latte with strawberry syrup and coconut milk.$3.42
- LEM
Iced lemonade with one shot of espresso on top.$2.85
- CBM
A layered cold brew macchiato with a splash of sweet cream poured over the top.$3.42
- LOTUS
White Lotus Energy with green apple and pineapple flavorings and super cream.$3.50
- AP
Turmeric Tonic tea, steamed lemonade, peppermint and honey. Available in small or large.$2.85
- COCMCHA
Coconut, caramel and mocha with caramel and mocha drizzle.$3.99
- HON NUT
An iced latte with caramel, hazelnut, and honey flavored milk.$4.85
FROZEN
- ApplePie
Caramel apple butter syrup, cinnamon mixed in, cinnamon on top, brown sugar, and caramel drizzle.$4.85
- BSPLIT
Strawberry banana frappe with mocha drizzle.$4.85
- HC-CBL
Hot chocolate cold brew latte topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle. Available hot or frozen.$3.08
- BDAY
A cream frappe made with almond and butterscotch flavorings with white chocolate mocha walls and sprinkles.$4.85
- F-BP
Keto-friendly frappe with one tablespoon of grass-fed butter and coconut oil.$5.42
- BTR BEER
Butterscotch, caramel, and hazelnut flavor, cinnamon & brown sugar steamed in, with whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkle.$4.85
- C.APPLE
A frappe with green apple and vanilla flavorings topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.$4.85
- Caramel Brûlée Frappe
Caramel and vanilla, brown sugar, and caramel drizzle.$4.85
- CHR KISS
Mocha frappe with extra cherry syrup and mocha walls.$5.42
- Cherry Pie Frappe
A white chocolate frappe with almond and cherry syrup.$5.42
- Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Frappe
Strawberry flavored frappe with mocha walls topped with whipped cream.$4.85
- CINDER
Pumpkin spice and white chocolate with whipped cream, white chocolate drizzle, and nutmeg sprinkled on top.$4.85
- CINDOLCE
Vanilla syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon mixed in, and cinnamon on top.$4.85
- CIN TST
Blended beverage made with white chocolate mocha sauce and vanilla syrup with brown sugar and cinnamon powder mixed in.$4.85
- FCHL
A peppermint mocha chai frappe with a shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.$5.42
- FF
Espresso frappe made with protein powder. Small, medium, and large contain 18, 22, or 25 grams of protein.$5.42
- FM
Green apple cream frappe with caramel drizzle.$4.85
- FCHL
A chai frappe made with caramel apple butter syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon powder blended in then topped with cinnamon sprinkle and caramel drizzle. Named for an owner's dad!$5.70
- LEM
Frozen lemonade made with a taste and consistency similar to sherbet, available in any flavor of your choice and topped with whipped cream.$2.85
- German Chocolate Frappe
A dark mocha frappe with added butter pecan and maple spice flavors topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.$5.42
- Gingerbread Cookie Frappe
A frappe with cinnamon mixed into the base with added almond and gingerbread syrup and a topping of whipped cream.$5.42
- LAV HON
A delicious blended beverage with soothing lavender and sweet honey mixed in.$4.85
- L
A frappe with cinnamon mixed in the base and added flavors of maple spice, toffee nut, and white chocolate topped with whipped cream.$4.85
- FTL
Tea frappe made with Earl Grey black tea, lavender, and vanilla. Available in small or large.$5.42
- MRBLMOCH
A frappe made with both dark and white chocolate, topped with whipped cream and both chocolate drizzles.$4.85
- Peppermint Mocha - Frappe
A dark mocha frappe with added peppermint flavoring topped with whipped cream and dark mocha drizzle.$5.42
- PS
Frappe with pumpkin pie sauce topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.$5.42
- FM
A frappe with cinnamon and vanilla flavors topped with whipped cream, white chocolate drizzle, and a cinnamon sprinkle.$4.85
- SMORES
Cold brew frappe made with hot chocolate base and toasted marshmallow syrup with chocolate chips topped with mocha drizzle.$5.42
- SNCKR
Blended beverage made with white chocolate mocha sauce, cinnamon and vanilla syrup, and brown sugar.$4.85
- SPCD PMPKN
Freshly steeped chai tea mixed with a combo oat milk and sweet cream. Mix in cinnamon and our pumpkin spice sauce and a deliciously festive fall beverage is born!$5.42
- LOTUS
A frozen white Lotus energy beverage with green apple and pineapple flavors and super cream.$3.50
- MOCHA
A dark mocha frappe with caramel and coconut flavors topped with dark mocha and caramel drizzle.$5.70
- HON NUT
A frappe with caramel , hazelnut, and honey flavorings topped with whipped cream.$4.85
Food
Bread
- 1/2 B-BAN
Our Banana Bread is loaded with the sweet taste of bananas and sprinkled with coarse sugar on top. It does not contain nuts. *CONTAINS DAIRY$1.80OUT OF STOCK
- B-BAN
Our Banana Bread is loaded with the sweet taste of bananas and sprinkled with coarse sugar on top. It does not contain nuts. *CONTAINS DAIRY$3.60
Breakfast Items
- BUR-CHK
A flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, hatch green & red chilis, onions, and a variety of spices simmered together then mixed with seasoned scrambled eggs and potato cubes, sprinkled with cheddar jack cheese. Served with creamy taco sauce, salsa, or Cholula hot sauce.$4.20
- MELT-CHK
Seasoned eggs, hatch green & red chilis, onions, fajita chicken, and a variety of spices baked together and placed on multigrain thin bread with sliced pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy mustard or Cholula hot sauce.$5.10OUT OF STOCK
- BUR-S
Sausage, egg, cheese, green peppers, onions, and potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of creamy taco sauce or salsa.$4.20
- MELT-S
Two eggs, provolone cheese, sausage, fresh basil, butter, salt, and pepper on multigrain thin bread.$4.50
- PB-BAC
Eggs, Bacon, Colby Jack Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Zucchini, Fresh Basil Butter, and Pork Sausage Crumble.$6.60
- Extra Sauce/Salsa$0.30
- 1/2 BUR-CHK
A flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, hatch green & red chilis, onions, and a variety of spices simmered together then mixed with seasoned scrambled eggs and potato cubes, sprinkled with cheddar jack cheese. Served with creamy taco sauce, salsa, or Cholula hot sauce.$2.10OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2MELT-CHK
Seasoned eggs, hatch green & red chilis, onions, fajita chicken, and a variety of spices baked together and placed on multigrain thin bread with sliced pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy mustard or Cholula hot sauce.$2.56OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 BUR-S
Sausage, egg, cheese, green peppers, onions, and potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of creamy taco sauce or salsa.$2.10OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 MELT-S
Two eggs, provolone cheese, sausage, fresh basil, butter, salt, and pepper on multigrain thin bread.$2.26OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PB-BAC
Eggs, Bacon, Colby Jack Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Zucchini, Fresh Basil Butter, and Pork Sausage Crumble.$3.30OUT OF STOCK
Cookies
- Breakfast Cookie$3.60
- Breakfast Cookie w/ Chips$3.90
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.60
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Crinkle Cookie$3.60
- 1/2 Breakfast Cookie$1.80OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 Breakfast Cookie w/ Chips$1.95OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.80OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 Lemon Crinkle Cookie$1.80OUT OF STOCK
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
- 1/2 PAR-BC
Cream Cheese, Blueberries, Raspberries, and Vanilla Greek Yogurt. Includes Handmade Granola.$3.30OUT OF STOCK
- PAR-BC
Cream Cheese, Blueberries, Raspberries, and Vanilla Greek Yogurt. Includes Handmade Granola.$6.60
- PAR-SBLEM
Our Strawberry Lemonade Parfait features layers of creamy lemonade fluff, strawberries, and vanilla Greek yogurt topped with our handmade granola.$6.60
- 1/2 PAR-SBLEM
Our Strawberry Lemonade Parfait features layers of creamy lemonade fluff, strawberries, and vanilla Greek yogurt topped with our handmade granola.$3.30OUT OF STOCK
Muffins
- 1/2 M-BB
Our jumbo Blueberry Muffins are lightly sweet and studded throughout with wild Maine blueberries. They are topped with a buttery brown sugar and oat streusel. *CONTAINS DAIRY$1.80OUT OF STOCK
- M-BB
Our jumbo Blueberry Muffins are lightly sweet and studded throughout with wild Maine blueberries. They are topped with a buttery brown sugar and oat streusel. *CONTAINS DAIRY$3.60
Pie
- PIE-COC
Our Triple Coconut Pie features coconut pastry cream, coconut-flavored whipped cream, and a sprinkle of toasted coconut and white chocolate shavings.$7.20OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PIE-COC
Our Triple Coconut Pie features coconut pastry cream, coconut-flavored whipped cream, and a sprinkle of toasted coconut and white chocolate shavings.$3.60OUT OF STOCK
Power Bowl
- 1/2 PB-BBQ
Seasoned, slow-cooked pork loin shredded and covered in BBQ sauce and more seasoning, so it’s flavorful and tender. Alongside it, we have roasted zucchini and creamy mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar bacon.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PB-CHK
Garlic Chicken and Quinoa with Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinaigrette, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Served with Cherry Tomatoes and and Zucchini.$3.60OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PB-CHKTORT
Cheese filled rainbow tortellini topped with garlic chicken and creamy tomato basil sauce made in our bakery. It has two healthy sides, steamed seasoned broccoli and roasted lemony zucchini with cherry tomatoes.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PB-GRK
The Greek Chicken Wrap Bowl has chicken breast cooked with Greek seasoning, roasted red peppers and purple onion wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla with roasted red pepper hummus. It is served with tzattziki sauce, a "salad" made of cucumber, tomato, and fresh mozzerella, and pita chips.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PB-JAMCHK
Deliciously seasoned Jamaican Jerk Chicken pieces with mango and peppers served with cilantro lime rice and jalapeno black beans.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PB-SWCHK
Fajita chicken, corn, black beans, Greek yogurt, cream cheese and a little kick of spice wrapped in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with mango salsa made in our bakery, tortilla chips, and cherry tomatoes.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PB-TCHK
Chicken breast pieces marinated and baked in teriyaki sauce, flavorful roasted jasmine rice, and healthy roasted broccoli.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- PB-BBQ
Seasoned, slow-cooked pork loin shredded and covered in BBQ sauce and more seasoning, so it’s flavorful and tender. Alongside it, we have roasted zucchini and creamy mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar bacon.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- PB-CHK
Garlic Chicken and Quinoa with Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinaigrette, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Served with Cherry Tomatoes and and Zucchini.$7.20
- PB-CHKTORT
Cheese filled rainbow tortellini topped with garlic chicken and creamy tomato basil sauce made in our bakery. It has two healthy sides, steamed seasoned broccoli and roasted lemony zucchini with cherry tomatoes.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- PB-GRK
The Greek Chicken Wrap Bowl has chicken breast cooked with Greek seasoning, roasted red peppers and purple onion wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla with roasted red pepper hummus. It is served with tzattziki sauce, a "salad" made of cucumber, tomato, and fresh mozzerella, and pita chips.$10.00
- PB-JAMCHK
Deliciously seasoned Jamaican Jerk Chicken pieces with mango and peppers served with cilantro lime rice and jalapeno black beans.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- PB-SWCHK
Fajita chicken, corn, black beans, Greek yogurt, cream cheese and a little kick of spice wrapped in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with mango salsa made in our bakery, tortilla chips, and cherry tomatoes.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- PB-TCHK
Chicken breast pieces marinated and baked in teriyaki sauce, flavorful roasted jasmine rice, and healthy roasted broccoli.$10.00
Protein Snacks
- 1/2 PRO-CHZ
Ingredients: Boiled Eggs, Lightly Salted ALMONDS, Cheese Rectangle, Kosher Petite Dill Pickles, Salt and Pepper Packets. Contains 23 Grams of Protein.$2.40OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PRO-CHCOC
Rich, healthy, satisfying protein balls inspired by German Chocolate Cake. These German Chocolate Protein Balls are made with oats, pecans, coconut, cocoa powder, honey, coconut milk, and pea protein then rolled in pecans and coconut. They are so good, you might forget that they are good for you!$2.70OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 PRO-PB
Our Peanut Butter Protein Balls are filled with natural peanut butter, honey, oats, chia, and pea protein which can satisfy your hunger and provide a boost of energy!$2.70OUT OF STOCK
- PRO-CHZ
Ingredients: Boiled Eggs, Lightly Salted ALMONDS, Cheese Rectangle, Kosher Petite Dill Pickles, Salt and Pepper Packets. Contains 23 Grams of Protein.$4.80
- PRO-CHCOC
Rich, healthy, satisfying protein balls inspired by German Chocolate Cake. These German Chocolate Protein Balls are made with oats, pecans, coconut, cocoa powder, honey, coconut milk, and pea protein then rolled in pecans and coconut. They are so good, you might forget that they are good for you!$5.40OUT OF STOCK
- PRO-PB
Our Peanut Butter Protein Balls are filled with natural peanut butter, honey, oats, chia, and pea protein which can satisfy your hunger and provide a boost of energy!$5.40
Salads
- 1/2 CHK CUP$0.90OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 SAL-GRK
Crispy green and red lettuces, cherry tomatoes, yellow bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, and a portion cup of feta cheese.$4.80OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 SAL-VEG
A blend of green and red lettuces, roasted broccoli, sweet potatoes, and chick peas, topped with dried cranberries and toasted walnuts.$4.80OUT OF STOCK
- CHK CUP$1.80
- Extra Dressing
- SAL-GRK
Crispy green and red lettuces, cherry tomatoes, yellow bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, and a portion cup of feta cheese.$9.60
- SAL-VEG
A blend of green and red lettuces, roasted broccoli, sweet potatoes, and chick peas, topped with dried cranberries and toasted walnuts.$9.60OUT OF STOCK
Scones
- 1/2 S-CA
Our Caramel Apple Scones are bursting with butter, apples, and cinnamon. They are topped with a walnut and cinnamon streusel and drizzled with a sweet caramel glaze. *CONTAINS DAIRY AND WALNUTS$2.10OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 S-BAC
Cayenne Pepper, Bacon, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Chives, and Topped with Sea Salt Flakes. *CONTAINS DAIRY$2.10OUT OF STOCK
- S-CA
Our Caramel Apple Scones are bursting with butter, apples, and cinnamon. They are topped with a walnut and cinnamon streusel and drizzled with a sweet caramel glaze. *CONTAINS DAIRY AND WALNUTS$4.20
- S-BAC
Cayenne Pepper, Bacon, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Chives, and Topped with Sea Salt Flakes. *CONTAINS DAIRY$4.20
Cheesecake Factory
- CHZ-CLA
Creamy Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust and Sour Cream Topping$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- CK-FDG
The cheese cake factory bakery moist fudge cake layered with rich chocolate fudge icing, and finished with chocolate cream rosettes$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- CHZ-GDV
Rich Godiva® cheesecake baked with chunks of milk chocolate topped with chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, and chocolate whipped cream.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- CHZ-WCR
Sweet cream cheesecake swirled with raspberry and chunks of white chocolate baked on a chocolate crumb and finished with whipped cream.$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- CHZ-CLA$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- CK-FDG$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- CHZ-GDV$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- CHZ-WCR$4.88OUT OF STOCK
Granola
- GR-LEM
Fresh blueberries heighten this granola's natural sweetness that is complemented by a hint of lemon zest for a refreshing citrusy tang to harmonize the overall flavor. A light dusting of powdered sugar accentuates the fruitiness of the blueberries and the tartness of the lemon, while the addition of white chocolate drizzle transforms this granola into a truly delightful dessert in a bag!$8.00
- GR-CRAN
a delightful blend of Regular and Cinnamon Chex Mix, coconut oil, cinnamon, raisins, and sweetened with honey. Pure bliss in every bite!$7.50
- GR-PL
a delightful blend of Regular and Cinnamon Chex Mix, coconut oil, cinnamon, and sweetened with honey. Pure bliss in every bite!$7.50
Oatmeal
Bakery Promotion
- Banana Bread - Full Size
Our Banana Bread is loaded with the sweet taste of bananas and sprinkled with coarse sugar on top. It does not contain nuts. *CONTAINS DAIRY$12.00
- Carrot Cake - Full Size
Our Carrot Cake is loaded with carrots, raisins, pineapple, and spices then crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.$35.00
- Classic Cheesecake - Full Size
The Cheesecake Factory’s famous creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and sour cream topping.$53.74
- Fruit Tart - Full Size
We've taken our sweet and tangy lemon cookie and baked it into a 9" tart shell and filled it with a marshmallow cream cheese filling. An elegant design of colorful fruits with a glistening apricot glaze adorn the top of this tart making the most beautiful presentation.$30.00
- Godiva Double Chocolate Cheesecake - Full Size
Rich Godiva® cheesecake baked with chunks of milk chocolate topped with chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, and chocolate whipped cream.$84.90
- Lemon Cake - Full Size
Our Lemon Cake is loaded with fresh lemon juice and zest, dipped in lemon syrup, drizzled with lemon glaze, and topped with lemon zest. Despite the abundance of lemony goodness, don't worry about it being too tart; we've crafted it to strike the perfect harmony between tartness and sweetness.$35.00
- Triple Coconut Pie - Full Size
Our Triple Coconut Pie is a delightful coconut pastry cream topped with coconut flavored whipped cream sprinkled with toasted coconut and white chocolate shavings.$32.00
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake - Full Size
The Cheesecake Factory's classic, creamy cheesecake swirled with white chocolate and raspberry.$65.97
Roasted Coffee
12LB BAGS
1LB BAGS
- 7282
A smooth, lightly roasted coffee blend with the natural berry-sweet flavors of our Ethiopian coffee and the classic chocolate notes of our Costa Rican coffee.$17.00
- BFBLEND
A balanced, lightly roasted coffee with natural notes of sweet honey and a smooth chocolate finish. (Organic)$17.00
- CST
A full-bodied dark roast with notes of dried fruit and an earthy, bold finish. (Organic)$16.00
- COLOMBIA
A medium roast boasting cacao, pipe tobacco, leather, and almond nuances, complemented by a clean finish and texture.$16.00
- COSTA RICA
A medium roast with a citrus acidity and notes of grapefruit complemented by a subtle sweetness and a lingering finish.$17.00
- COWBOY
A well-rounded dark roast with notes of rich dark chocolate and subtle spicy herbs.$16.00
- DECAF
A medium roast with distinct flavors of molasses, honey, and menthol.$17.00
- ETHIOPIA
A light roast with a syrupy mouthfeel revealing notes of toasted honey wheat and orange zest accompanied by a bold, earthy finish.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- GUATEMALA
A medium roast with notes of robust citrus, brown sugar, and pecan culminating into a smooth finish.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- KENYA
A medium roast with a buttery mouthfeel and hints of creamy tomato and zesty orange leading to a satisfyingly clean finish.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- SUMATRA
A dark roast featuring leather and French vanilla notes, balanced by a medium body and a silky smooth finish.$16.00
- THE REMEDY
Our flagship, robust medium roast with prominent nutty flavors and touches of smoky chocolate. (Organic)$16.00
5LB BAGS
K-Cup Pods
- KCUP-BB
A balanced, lightly roasted coffee with natural notes of sweet honey and smooth chocolate in convenient, disposable K-Cup pods. (Organic)$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- KCUP-CB
Well-rounded dark roast with notes of rich dark chocolate and subtle spicy herbs in convenient, disposable K-Cup pods.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- KCUP-DECAF
A medium roast with a blend of wild plum and earthy notes, a subtle sweetness, clean finish and a smooth mouthfeel in convenient, disposable K-Cup pods.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- KCUP-SAMP
A 18ct sample box including 6 pods each of Breakfast Blend, The Remedy, and Cowboy Blend.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Single K-Cup$0.89
- KCUP-REM
Our flagship, robust medium roast with prominent nutty flavors and touches of smoky chocolate in convenient, disposable K-Cup pods. (Organic)$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Bulk Orders
- Chai Bulk$45.60
- Coffee Bulk
- Cold Brew Bulk$31.92
- Hot Cocoa Bulk
- Lemonade Bulk$22.80
- Lotus Gallon
*NOTICE*: Guest MUST provide their own beverage container if we are not catering/providing a dispenser. Lotus is NOT to be made in a beverage bag.$44.00
- MILK - 1 gallon$7.64
- Tea Bulk$34.20
- Traveler$21.66
- WC Canister$11.50
RETAIL
RETAIL TEA
VC RETAIL ITEMS
- FD-CLA
Freeze Dried Creamy Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust and Sour Cream Topping.$6.50
- FD-GDV
Freeze dried Rich Godiva® cheesecake baked with chunks of milk chocolate topped with chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, and chocolate whipped cream.$8.50
- FD-JOL$5.00
- FD - RBOW$5.50
- FD-SPI$6.00
- FD-WCR
Freeze Dried White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®. Creamy Cheesecake Swirled with White Chocolate and Raspberry.$7.00
- LIQUID RAW SUGAR$5.70
- SUGAR SPOUT$2.28
- GRANOLA - PLAIN$7.50
- GRANOLA - CRAISIN$7.50
- GRANOLA - LEMON$8.00
APPAREL
SYRUPS/SAUCES
Equipment
Cold Brew Kit
French Press
Grinder
Pour Over
Vendor Resale
Engraved With Style
Lou Baggett
Made By Loretta
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
9300 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK 73120