Restaurant header imageView gallery

Viron Rondo Osteria 1721 Highland Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1721 Highland Ave

Cheshire, CT 06410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

My Mothers Chips
Apple Salad GF
Toscana

Antipasti

Burrata

$16.00

Summer melon, prosciutto, Saba, EVOO

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Point Judith calamari, cherry peppers, charred lemon aioli, spicy marinara

House Made Ricotta

$12.00

whipped with honey, with toasted filone bread

Mussels

$18.00

plum tomatoes, sweet roasted garlic,Calabrian chili flakes, grilled crostini

My Mothers Chips

$17.00

crispy eggplant and zucchini, cucumber-yogurt dip

Polpetti

$14.00

veal, beef, and pork meatballs,plum tomato sauce, Stracciatella Mozzarella

Polpo

$20.00

octopus, charred white bean puree,olive oil potatoes, fennel, arugula, peperonata, cabernet vinaigrette, EVOO

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

blistered peppers, sherry vinegar, shaved parmesan, Pugliese bread

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Carpaccio

$16.00

Chef's Antipasto Board

LG CHEF'S ANTIPASTO BOARD

$60.00

SM CHEF'S ANTIPASTO BOARD

$30.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Italy, Hot Soppressata, CT, Dry Italian Sausage, CT, Arethusa Blue, CT, Saint-André, France, Fontina, Italy, Graviera, Greece, Fig Jam, Breadsticks, Grapes

Zuppa

Lentil Bowl

$7.00

Lentil Cup

$5.00

Pasta

Ind. Calamari Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Point Judith calamari, neonata, spicy plum tomato sauce, squid ink linguini, marinated Calabrian chiles

Ind. Linguini Carbonara

$26.00

Fiorucci Pancetta, peas, soft onions, whipped egg yolks, Grana Padano cream

Ind. Orecchiette e Salsiccia

$26.00

sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, aglio e olio

Ind. Penne Al Forno

$26.00

sweet Italian sausage, garlic, tomato cream sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano

Ind. Penne Vodka

$24.00

marinara, cream, sundried tomatoes, finished with vodka

Lamb Ragu

$32.00

peas, ricotta salata, fettuccini

Ind. Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

hearty meat sauce, whipped Ricotta

Pasta And Meatballs

$25.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Piatti

16 oz. Berkshire Pork Chop

$36.00

broccolini, heirloom polenta, wild mushroom demi glace, truffle oil drizzle

16 oz. Veal Chop Milanese

$45.00

bone-in, herb breaded and pan fried in butter and Greek EVOO, topped with Italian greens, marinated peppers, grana padano, lemon, capers

16 oz. Veal Chop Parmigiana

$45.00

bone-in, herb breaded and pan fried in butter and Greek EVOO, topped with parmesan, marinara, fresh mozzarella

1\2 Bell & Evans Chicken GF

$28.00

roasted half chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed broccoli rabe, pan jus

Cacciucco GF

$40.00

colossal prawns, sea scallops, countneck clams, PEI mussels, calamari, white fish, tomato broth

Classic Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Herb-Breaded Freebird Chicken with marinara, fresh Mozzarella, spaghetti, basil-herb breading

Eggplant Parmigiana

$24.00

Herb-Breaded eggplant with marinara, fresh Mozzarella, spaghetti, basil-herb breading

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Freebird, boneless chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, baby spinach, Marsala-mushroom jus

Salmon

$32.00

Faroe Islands salmon, farm beans, zucchini,squash, fregola and corn ragu, lobster sugo

Pollo Milanese

$24.00

herb-breaded Freebird chicken breast, Italian greens, marinated peppers, grana padano, lemon, capers

The Cheshire Burger

$17.00

bacon, cheddar, sunny side egg, black truffle aioli

VR Burger

$17.00

all-natural black angus, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola aioli, Brioche roll, hand-cut fries

Chicken Piccatta

$26.00

18oz Kansas City Strip

$55.00

Insalate

Apple Salad GF

$14.00

mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, gorgonzola, caramelized walnuts, craisins, white balsamic

Baby Arugula

$14.00

arugula, radicchio, orange, toasted almond, oasted beets, goat cheese, citrus, honey-tarragon vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00

chopped romaine hearts, garlic-thyme croutons, Parmigiana, classic caesar dressing

Della Casa GF

$10.00

mixed greens, roasted peppers, grape tomatoes, radishes,

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, dill, scallions, barrel-aged Feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Santorini

$14.00

mesclun and arugula greens, kalamata olives, capers,fresh dill, scallion, parsley, tomatoes, barrel-aged feta, balsamic vinaigrette, barley grain, croutons

Toscana

$14.00

mixed greens, ciliegine mozzarella, olives, grape tomatoes, artichokes, roasted peppers, polenta croutons, white balsamic

Pizza / Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

LG Fico

$24.00

LG La Bufalina

$24.00

LG Margherita

$17.00

LG Parma

$25.00

LG Quattro Formaggi

$24.00

LG Salsiccia

$24.00

LG Verduretta

$24.00

LG Vongole Bianca

$26.00

SM Fico

$16.00

gorgonzola, golden figs, speck, mozzarella, herb oil

SM La Bufalina

$18.00

artisanal burrata cheese, basil-pinenut pesto, slow roasted tomatoes, parmesan

SM Margherita

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil, parmigiano reggiano

SM Parma

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, marinara

SM Quattro Formaggi

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, grana padano, ricotta, herb oil

SM Salsiccia

$17.00

broccolini, sausage, stracciatella, mozzarella, herb oil

SM Verduretta

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, eggplant, artichoke, roasted peppers, marinara

SM Vongole Bianca

$19.00

freshly-shucked New England littleneck clams, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, EVOO, parmigiano reggiano

Small White Pizza (Ricotta)

$14.00

white pie (ricotta or mozzarella)

Large White Pizza (Ricotta)

$17.00

Small White Pizza (Mozzarella)

$14.00

white pie (ricotta or mozzarella)

Large White Pizza (Mozzarella)

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta Meatball

$8.00

Kids Pasta Red

$7.00

Sides

Finglings

$5.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Side Chicken

$12.00

Side Delecasa

$5.00

Side of Broccoli

$7.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Olives

$5.00

Side of Spinach

$7.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Tartufo

$12.00

Family Pasta

Family Linguini Carbonara

$58.00

Fiorucci Pancetta, peas, soft onions, whipped egg yolks, Grana Padano creamFiorucci Pancetta, peas, soft onions, whipped egg yolks, Grana Padano cream

Family Orecchiette e Salsiccia

$58.00

sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, aglio e olio

Family Penne Vodka

$55.00

marinara, cream, sundried tomatoes, finished with vodka

Family Rigatoni Bolognese

$60.00

hearty meat sauce, whipped Ricotta

Family Piatti

Family Classic Chicken Parmigiana

$60.00

Herb-Breaded Freebird Chicken with marinara, fresh Mozzarella, spaghetti, basil-herb breading

Family Chicken Marsala

$60.00

Freebird, boneless chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, baby spinach, Marsala-mushroom jus

Family Eggplant Parm

$48.00

Family Insalate

Family Apple GF

$30.00

mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, gorgonzola, caramelized walnuts, craisins, white balsamic

Family Baby Arugula

$30.00

arugula, radicchio, orange, toasted almond, roasted beets, goat cheese, citrus, honey-tarragon vinaigrette

Family Caesar

$30.00

chopped romaine hearts, garlic-thyme croutons, Parmigiana, classic caesar dressing

Family Della Casa GF

$28.00

mixed greens, roasted peppers, grape tomatoes, radishes,

Family Kale Salad

$30.00Out of stock

dried cherries, pepitas, tomato, onion, cilliegine mozzarella, dark balsamic

Family Mediterranean Salad

$30.00

romaine lettuce, dill, scallions, barrel-aged Feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Family Santorini

$30.00

mesclun and arugula greens, kalamata olives, capers,fresh dill, scallion, parsley, tomatoes, barrel-aged feta, balsamic vinaigrette, barley grain, croutons

Family Toscana

$30.00

mixed greens, ciliegine mozzarella, olives, grape tomatoes, artichokes, roasted peppers, polenta croutons, white balsamic

Family Grecca

$72.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1721 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Close Harbour Seafood Market
orange star4.4 • 1,351
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Close Harbour Seafood
orange star4.4 • 1,351
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
The Salty Dog Tavern - 1783 MW TPK
orange starNo Reviews
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Plantsville, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale
orange star4.5 • 936
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Milldale, CT 06467
View restaurantnext
Craft Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 809
1244 Meriden Ave Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
28 West Main ST Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cheshire

Cheshire Pizza & Ale
orange star4.5 • 196
133 Highland Ave Cheshire, CT 06410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cheshire
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Middlefield
review star
No reviews yet
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston