Viron Rondo Osteria 1721 Highland Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1721 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Close Harbour Seafood Market
4.4 • 1,351
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479
View restaurant
The Salty Dog Tavern - 1783 MW TPK
No Reviews
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Plantsville, CT 06489
View restaurant
Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale
4.5 • 936
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Milldale, CT 06467
View restaurant